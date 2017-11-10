USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care About Sustainability?

Nov 10, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Bamboo frames created in New Zealand by Puerto Rican Kiwi Freddy Salgado
Do we all need to buy one bamboo hardtail and use it for our whole life?

Sustainability is a terrible word. It gives us hope and reassurance that we can do something good, but, in reality, only a couple of actions we take as humans are really 'sustainable.' The one difference we can make to the planet is choosing what amount of damage we cause.

Cycling is a multi-billion-dollar industry that is desperate for us to continuously consume to keep growing. Growth is the elephant in the room; the only way to run a business in modern society is through continuous growth to keep everyone happy in the end; growth without destruction is a fallacy.

Many of us want shiny new things, the latest and greatest bikes and parts. This urge is driven by intelligent marketing teams and the media (yes, I realize that includes me). But the reality is that the worst thing you can do is buy any new product. One of Patagonia's most successful adverts ever was one that said "Don't buy this jacket." In an attempt to tell their consumers that buying a jacket–even one that comes from the most ethical sources–is worse than continuing to use their old stuff. They reportedly sold more jackets than ever after this campaign.

A few articles recently have caused a stir about this topic: Pole's attack on carbon fiber (we are currently working on some other articles that fights for the side of carbon manufacturers), my GreenOil review and their approach to clean, man-made chemical and petroleum free products. Other brands have also been vocal in the past like Commencal and now Sick Bicycles are having a dig at carbon too.


If you don't dribble crude oil-based products on to your chain, does it make any difference at all when the fifteen biggest cargo boats in the world burn more oil than all road vehicles combined? What about asbestos, lead and nickel brake dust heading into the atmosphere and then soil every time your not on the Deathgrip (that's 100% of the time for me) program? When you start the month with a fresh tire and finish it with a semi-slick, what happened to those sharp-edged vulcanized rubber tread blocks you paid for?

Just because bikes are not the biggest polluters, especially compared to boats, planes and construction, does that mean we should avoid giving a damn, or does consumer demand make the real difference? If we all order locally grown bamboo bikes would that mean that one of those super-boats will lap the world one less time in the next few years, or will it be filled with some other disposable crap?

Sick Bicycles having a rant this week about carbon 'ocean fill' on Instagram.


I've been researching this topic a lot recently and am torn between hope and despair. For every positive step forward, there seems to be a monstrous negative. The question here is, does any of this have an effect on what you buy, or where and how you ride?


Do you care about Sustainability?

Do nature and the environment play any role in the products you buy or how you ride your bike?



24 Comments

  • + 17
 'The planets fine. It's the people that are fucked'
  • + 1
 www.vhemt.org
  • + 1
 mother nature bats last!
  • + 0
 You know what I'm gonna do?
I'm gonna get myself a 1967 Cadillac, El Dorado convertible
Hot pink with whaleskin hub caps and all leather cow interior
And big brown baby seal eyes for headlights, yeah
And I'm gonna drive around in that baby at 115 mph
Getting one mile per gallon, sucking down quarter pounder
Cheese burgers from McDonald's in the old fashioned
Non-biodegradable Styrofoam containers
  • + 9
 Ha "Global health is a concern of mine, but I don't consider it when buying shiny new bike stuff".
I'm terribly concerned about sustainability unless it effects me at all. The most hypocritical thing I have ever read.
  • + 1
 Pretty much...I don't understand how anyone is not voting for the last option.
  • + 3
 And yet it will probably be the most chosen answer if people, myself included, are honest.
  • + 2
 Yet, it's got 46% out of 105 responses as I write this
  • + 1
 Like to reduce your carbon footprint.
  • + 1
 the answer says "a concern", not "terribly concerned". I think we can all relate to that answer. of course global health is a concern, but like any decision we make there is always a cost/benefit. for many of us, the benefit of having _______, although not the most environmentally friendly option, is worth the risk of causing or adding to _______.
  • + 1
 @dtrotter: So it's a concern that doesn't affect your decision at all? That sounds like it's not a concern at all.
  • + 1
 If you really need or want something, love it, can afford it and are ok with the ethical consequences, buy it. If you don't really need it that much etc, then don't. Sounds obvious but I think there is more being sold than people really want. So yeah if you really want that carbon frame then go for it. You may not really need that new phone though.

I don't care for the phone nor for a carbon frame. But I expect to buy a new steel frame within the next few months (replacing my ten year old current frame) and I don't have the slightest belief that this is a very environmental thing to do. But I know I'm going to love that frame.
  • + 1
 My feels are that I use a bike to commute when possible, and as a sport, it has very minimal environmental impact (your not burning up 100$ of fuel a weekend, you don't need a big duty truck to haul a flat bed trailer to haul your toys). Compared to ATV's, Dirt bikes, Snowmobiles, Side by Sides, a bicycle is harmless. for that reason, I couldn't are less if its sustainable or not. The plastic bags and water bottles you've used in your lifetime has had million times more effect on the world.
  • + 1
 I just finished reclamation and reforestation of my backyard alumina mine. It took me fifteen years to dig enough for one bike using only a bamboo shovel. I am now working on a solar powered furnace and hope to have my ingots by 2023. If all goes well with my plans for a hydro powered extrusion process i should have tubing by the mid 2030's. By then welding and heat treating will be easy and I can move on to components.
  • + 1
 We are seriously debating about the most eco-friendly mode of mechanical transportation while the car companies of the world crank out thousands of gas burning machines a day...Ok.
  • + 0
 The trouble is that so much ‘sustainabilty’ is hypocritical. Take electric cars. No polution, emissons etc. But what a con. All that happens is the polution occurs else where at the power station.
Bikes can not be eco friendly. Its a impossible due to wear and tear. Every thing or action that humans do is impactive on the earth. That bamboo bike still needs to go in a 20ft tin and travel half way round the world in a massive ship to get to you. And thats before we consider the natural habits of orangutans that have been cut down to create plantations.
Sometimes you have to just minimise it a bit and accept that we lost the opportunity to reduce our impact centuries ago.
  • + 4
 I put organic air in my tyres.
  • + 1
 I put diet water in my camelback
  • + 3
 let me know when someone comes up with a full DH rig made of bamboo with a price tag below $4k, then ill care
  • + 1
 The companies that make bikes think it is justifiable to have a frame only last two years.
Look at the warranties.
How the hell is about sustainabuility?
  • + 1
 Thing is, if they offered a longer warranty period, what would that do? They'd make beefier, heavier bikes that didn't break. If they made lightweight bikes that utilized the warranty, they'd still trash broken frames. I'd rather see bikes developed with versatility in mind. A lightweight frame with cheap replacement parts available, and different configurations available so you can run it as an 26lbs XC bike or a 30lbs enduro. Gureilla Gravity for example, utilizes the same frame front triangle for 3 of its bikes (Smash, Megatrail, ShredDog) so you can swap parts around for various wheel sizes and travel lengths. Combined with a competitive weight and this engineering allows the customer try to various setups, keeping it relevant for years to come.
  • + 2
 "The perfect environmentalist is the one who never leaves the city." - Gary Fisher
  • + 2
 And walks barefooted everywhere dressed in hemp clothing
  • + 2
 I definitely care about sustainability when it comes to my man parts.

Post a Comment



