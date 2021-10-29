Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care About the Carbon Footprint of Your Bike?

Recently Trek published the first-ever sustainability report
from a major bike brand. A third-party company (WAP Sustainability Consulting
) audited Trek's emissions and estimated the CO2 that's generated when making of a number of Trek's bike models.
Unsurprisingly, they found that e-bikes had the highest manufacturing emissions (around 229kg of CO2 per bike for the Rail) and that carbon-fiber bikes created more emissions than alloy ones. As an example, the highest-spec Fuel EX with an alloy frame produces ≈120 kg C02e, while the carbon-framed Fuel EX creates anywhere from 175 kg C02e for the base model, up to ≈225 kg C02e for the top-tier Fuel EX, which has a lot of carbon components alongside a carbon frame. To put that in context, 225 kg of CO2 is about the amount it takes to drive a typical US car
560 miles.
While we should take Trek's figures with a pinch of salt, and the exact numbers will be different for other manufacturers, this report gives us the best indication yet of the climate impact of making our bikes.
The question is, do you care? If more brands made such estimates and made them public (assuming they were accurate), would it change how you buy bikes?
99 Comments
#1: Function: Will the bike meet my needs (parts, goe, travel, etc. )
#2: Price: Can I afford it, (has to be more expensive than my car, but not too expensive to reduce my food budget)
#3: Is the bike ugly or not
#4: Carbon foot print
#5: Rarity of the bike, I don't want everyone to be on the same bike as me
- people lets ban plastic straw and go vegan
- then serve food in plastic plates wrapped in plastic bag with can of soda
Ebikes make sense from a carbon standpoint for commuters but not on the trails.
I still have bikes that i bought 20 years ago and they are working.
So i dont care if production of my frame is produces 20% or 50% less carbon emission because its negligible
I personally don't have a problem with carbon bikes but I feel it is disingenuous for a company to claim they care about environment when building carbon bikes.
(FYI my background is in composites and mainly carbon composites.)
No mention of the co2 cost of upkeep for an e-motorbike?
The relative carbon footprint of a bicycle (unless radically different information emerged about the magnitude of both emissions and differentials) is not going to be a relevant decision point for me. As a general rule, the only consumer choice you can make that will have anything other than a negligible impact is not buying something at all. There is no such thing as green consumerism, and I'm not particularly interested in splitting hairs over the relative carbon footprints of luxury goods.
That said, I absolutely will make bike-related buying decisions based on social and environmental factors where I do perceive there to be material differences.
I tend to buy alloy bikes anyway because, after owning a couple of carbon bikes,the value proposition of a carbon vs. alunimum frame was lower for me than getting better suspension/brakes/etc. If money wasn't a limiting factor, the carbon footprint wouldn't create any hesitation. I mean, I will likely replace my enduro bike bike with an alloy e-bike at some point in the not too distant future (3-5 years) when the tech has matured, I'm a bit less fit, and it makes sense for my finances.
Oh, and if you are looking for market research, that recent Rocky Mountain e-bike launch video emphasizing that what you are basically buying is more time and energy for the things you love (whether that is riding downhill, accessing alpine trails, or fishing/golfing/spending time with your family) is ABSOLUTELY the most compelling reason I see for owning a mo-ped.
What a joke. Why would I care? I mean FFS hahahahahahaha here we are paying "journalists" to split hairs about which bike has the smallest carbon footprint as if it matters as the megacorporations are free to pillage the world
I do agree that comparing the carbon impact of different bikes is largely splitting hairs. There are much bigger, smellier fish to fry.
BUT. What you espouse, ride, advocate, and essentially 'advertise' does make a small difference in terms of communication. And that spreads even faster ('virally') than any country or commercial advertising can.
Because we can't all just wait for China and India (and W Virginia) to stop mining and burning coal, before establishing a personal stake in this crisis.
(I acknowledge you said no one can convince you)
I've been in a habit of swapping carbon frames every 1-2 years (and finding my old frames good new homes) but now that geometry has reached a point where I'm really happy with the fit and shape of my bikes... keeping them longer and replacing wear items feels more viable.
That said, it does put me in a great position to reuse bikes/buy secondhand. I'm just not sure how that "affects the global industry" (pro tip: it doesnt) because given the inventory shortages its not like a 10% increase in buying bikes secondhand is gonna cripple the industry or something.
I think the most important thing for bike companies is not so much that they are 'as green as possible' considering how small the industry is compared to vehicles/computers/etc, but more so that they dont get caught doing something awful and blatantly illegal. Whether that's a green thing or not. Such as child labor/slave labor/etc.
When I buy a bike from Taiwan or from a trusted manufacturer elsewhere, I feel like they are making a solid product and have faithful employees earning a wage. I'm not sure how I'd feel buying a bicycle from Walmart/Amazon from China. I really have no gauge on what their factories/employees are like.
We all polute. We all consume. MTB is a luxury. I agree with every of these statements. But "I couldn't care less" being (at the moment) the 2nd most voted, behind "Maybe" is quite saddening. Might be that the poll is poorly formulated for a subject as serious as this one, but it shows a lot nonetheless.
Of course it is our responsabilty to lower our emissions - if not through our habits of consumption, then through our opinions (and our votes). I still believe in the power of public opinion to change big things. And if you've marked "I couldn't care less", then I understand that you think that the current state of affairs do not make a difference in our lives. It does, in ways we don't imagine (really - and not even talking only about climate change).
You are right though that the best decision for the environment is just to not consume.
more of a problem than the bike is.
Though every little bit counts, and like nutrition facts on food labels, it's great that we consumers have this information to base our consumption decisions on.
(the "typical US car" numbers should be updated for what it often really is, esp among bikers.... a Broyota Brocoma)
Ride it until it crumbles to dust, then glue the dust back together and ride it a few more years. Very green.
I'll see myself out....
That said i think what you are trying to say is not having your bike delivered straight to your door reduces the carbon footprint because shipping to a shop with multiple other bikes must have less carbon footprint?
