Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care About the Carbon Footprint of Your Bike?

Oct 29, 2021
by Seb Stott  

Recently Trek published the first-ever sustainability report from a major bike brand. A third-party company (WAP Sustainability Consulting) audited Trek's emissions and estimated the CO2 that's generated when making of a number of Trek's bike models.

Unsurprisingly, they found that e-bikes had the highest manufacturing emissions (around 229kg of CO2 per bike for the Rail) and that carbon-fiber bikes created more emissions than alloy ones. As an example, the highest-spec Fuel EX with an alloy frame produces ≈120 kg C02e, while the carbon-framed Fuel EX creates anywhere from 175 kg C02e for the base model, up to ≈225 kg C02e for the top-tier Fuel EX, which has a lot of carbon components alongside a carbon frame. To put that in context, 225 kg of CO2 is about the amount it takes to drive a typical US car 560 miles.

While we should take Trek's figures with a pinch of salt, and the exact numbers will be different for other manufacturers, this report gives us the best indication yet of the climate impact of making our bikes.

The question is, do you care? If more brands made such estimates and made them public (assuming they were accurate), would it change how you buy bikes?




If the carbon footprint of a bike was printed on the box, would that affect your buying decisions?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Must Read This Week
[Update: 24-year-old Warehouse Worker Charged With Murder] Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
63464 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
62605 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
58820 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
56575 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
51148 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
41428 views
Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney
38850 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
38790 views

99 Comments

  • 45 0
 I care, but not enough to buy a "green" bike i don't want.
  • 30 6
 I care....but if PB cared, it would scale back the eBike promotions. Use an E-Bike to replace a car not a bike. Trek's Rail edit yesterday in front of glaciers was something.
  • 13 0
 Here is my order of importance:

#1: Function: Will the bike meet my needs (parts, goe, travel, etc. )
#2: Price: Can I afford it, (has to be more expensive than my car, but not too expensive to reduce my food budget)
#3: Is the bike ugly or not
#4: Carbon foot print
#5: Rarity of the bike, I don't want everyone to be on the same bike as me
  • 1 1
 @abzillah: move #5 to #2 and kill #4.....that's me
  • 36 0
 No, if the emissions of producing my bike are less than driving a car 600 miles, then it doesn't matter to me. YES, we should care about Co2 emissions, but if a bike I'm going to have for five years is less than I drive in a week, then that doesn't make a difference in my mind. Also the amount I drive in a week is jack-all compared to how much major corporations put out. It seems like maybe getting China to cut back on how much coal they burn is a way bigger problem to face than how much Co2 is produced with a bike. I'm glad Trek is addressing this, and when the bike numbers are in the millions, it makes a difference. But I think the burden of cutting Co2 emissions should like with the corporations, and not be something consumers should have to think about.
  • 12 1
 I think this is a classic case of voting with your wallet. The individual decisions each of us make aren't a big impact, but if it shows the manufacturers that people care, they will do what they can in time to meet the customer's expectation. No one of us is going to fix this but even if 20% of manufacturing made an effort, it has meaningful consequences.
  • 7 0
 China is on the renewable energy bandwagon, expanding faster than we are last I looked.
  • 1 0
 @DHhack: They're really desperate for any energy. Can't really blame them as a growing country, but still: www.nytimes.com/2021/10/28/business/energy-environment/china-coal-climate.html
  • 3 0
 @adrennan: exactly. Most people will care about emissions up until the point that they have to take a second hand bike or an 'inferior' product. it's no secret that cycling is by and large a rich mans sport, and despite what ever narrative is given about ecological impact consideration, most rich people don't care. Their hands don't match what their mouth is doing. See Leo DiCaprio sailing a mega yacht back and forth between Key West and NY to pick up his buddies for lavish parties, then making documentaries about global climate change. At the end of the day, nobody wants to be inconvenienced in their comfort so they continue to be a part of the problem and demand change from others.
  • 4 0
 It is like:
- people lets ban plastic straw and go vegan
- then serve food in plastic plates wrapped in plastic bag with can of soda
  • 1 0
 @Caligula1620: I'm not sure I would put together "rich because bike" with "rich because mega yacht", those things are miles apart, but you're edging into the real problem: the people who are positioned to drive actual change are more interested in securing profit (i.e. the legitimately rich), which is so beyond terms of 'comfort' its laughable (unless someone can justify earning multiples of millions year over year). Just look at what's going on with Exxon right now. Cyclists being greener ain't gonna change shit in the grand scheme of world economies.
  • 18 0
 I’m just glad someone actually used “couldn’t care less” instead of the usual “could care less."
  • 5 0
 But what if they could care less? If I care a small amount, then I could care less. If I really don't give one iota of a f*ck, then I couldn't care less.
  • 1 0
 In order of caring: I couldn't care less. I could care less. I care. I could care more. I couldn't care more. Grim Donut content.
  • 12 3
 E-BIKES! If you are concerned don't buy an eBike. Seriously, the batteries and motor have a bigger footprint over MTBs and what about the carbon footprint attributable to roasting through chains and cogs over the life of the bike (on top of normal wear)?!

Ebikes make sense from a carbon standpoint for commuters but not on the trails.
  • 2 2
 What about healthier living from getting inactive people into cycling , reduced costs on health care and an increase in jobs- neither of us are right and unfortunately there seems little balance
  • 2 0
 Uh you might want to research the strip mining process required to create lithium ion batteries
  • 7 0
 @sewer-rat: giving an inactive person an eMTB to crush the trails is only going to increase their trips to the hospital, getting an eBike for commuting or going to the store (replace the car) is the better application from both a heath and carbon footprint standpoint.
  • 1 0
 @specialk1: I believe we are in agreement and on the same side of this pointSmile
  • 5 0
 When I ride my ebike, I can often ride to my trails instead of driving my car. Honest question to the pinkers out there, how many of you drive vs. bike to your local trails? And. Would an ebike change that at all? Maybe I'm in the minority on this.
  • 1 0
 @jaywindh: that's actually a good point. As long as their use takes a car out of the picture, I'm all for it.
  • 9 1
 You buy bike once every few years, its not like a plastic bag or a straw you throw in to the garbage every time you use it.
I still have bikes that i bought 20 years ago and they are working.
So i dont care if production of my frame is produces 20% or 50% less carbon emission because its negligible
  • 1 0
 The tires you go through once or twice a season probably have more oil in them than all the grocery bags you'll use for a year. Most components don't come cocooned these days but theres always some plastic wrap in there. Looking too hard at anything always ends up being such a bummer because it can always trace back to an oil field, strip mine, or clear cut. So yeah eliminating the bike industries carbon footprint wouldn't make a dent. We literally need to change the world...again...cause how we're changing it now is probably not going to work out for the best.
  • 8 2
 Everyone claims to care about emissions until the latest iPhone comes out, or they want to go on vacation in some exotic destination. I find that the people who spout off about climate change and global emissions the most are also the people that seem to travel incessantly and always have the latest technology. It's like people who say they're not ok with drug cartels murdering people but do coke on the weekend.
  • 4 1
 Or make a banging vid in the middle of untouched wilderness driving massive SUV and full fleet of gas gussling toys, while banging on about how everyone's a monster and living un-sustainability. I dont by the brands that support that hypocrisy and self adoration at the expense of its everyone and the company's fault but not me rhetoric.
  • 1 1
 generalization is cool...
  • 6 0
 If these companies cared about emissions they would change their business model entirely to sell you a bike that you would ride for a decade- not a bike with a different color scheme that has had its geo tweaked by .007 degrees.
  • 4 0
 I mean....no one is forcing you to buy a new one. I have a '99 S-Works in my garage I still use when riding with the kids.
  • 1 1
 @SATN-XC: You're right that "no one is forcing you to buy" a new bike. Problem is, typically after 5-7 years tops, parts are hard to find. Like frame pivots for instance. Also, the change in standards also make it quite difficult to replace parts that wear out, due to compatibility issues. So yeah.... If you ride bikes "hard", usually eventually you are pretty much forced to buy a new bike.
  • 11 2
 Hell yeah I care that s why I buy Alu bike...
  • 2 0
 For the mines or the red clay?
  • 5 0
 As I understand kids and their slang these days: (WAP Sustainability Consulting) doesn't sound bike related. And I guess if I were down to a few bikes and I liked them all equally, eco friendly would sway me. I certainly wouldnt buy a worse bike to get my eco card. I might consider spending a moderate amount extra for a greener option within reason.
  • 4 0
 It think it's also important to mention here that cheap components that break more easily use similar resources to nicer components that last much longer. I'm willing to bet that Chris King hubs are far and away the best hubs for the planet when properly serviced... namely because most people that own them run them for like a decade. Compare this to cheap OEM hubs that last 6months but use a similar amount of materials. I'm willing to spend more money on something that will last longer, as an additional way of helping the planet and making my riding experience better.
  • 4 0
 Any company building carbon bikes (including GG) doesn't actually care about environment very much. It's just a bunch of marketing imo.

I personally don't have a problem with carbon bikes but I feel it is disingenuous for a company to claim they care about environment when building carbon bikes.

(FYI my background is in composites and mainly carbon composites.)
  • 1 0
 serious question....is the knock on carbon the inability to recycle it or is the manufacturing process (from an env. standpoint) that much worse than aluminum; or both?
  • 3 0
 @SATN-XC: People do tend to focus on one or the other but in reality it's both (imo).
  • 1 0
 exactly. All greenwashing pop marketing for sure. When questioned, it usually boils down to "well, we know it's bad but we're doing the best we can"
  • 7 3
 I don't think I've ever bought a brand new bike. Some other chump can eat the depreciation and if anything I subtract from the ecological cost of bikes.

No mention of the co2 cost of upkeep for an e-motorbike?
  • 10 1
 "buys bike new and sells for above retail due to market" chump you say?
  • 2 2
 @ridingofthebikes: that's called doing the industry, and everyone who rides, a dis-service.
  • 1 0
 @ridingofthebikes: Yep. Bought a bike summer 2020, rode the piss out of it, sold it for what I paid for it (16% under new retail a year later). Best bike rental plan ever.
  • 3 0
 I’d just like the absolute smoke and mirrors dropped, I feel the the way they spin it is poor as ultimately it’s from incremental gains and bullshit consumerism, AND I’M f*ckIN GUILTY OF IT and not proud to admit it. Why designers can’t design a platform for 7-10 years for future proofed products is beyond me
  • 3 0
 I care about environmental impact and climate change a lot. And a lot of choices I make are informed (although not always dictated) by those considerations. Things like political activity, how I vote, my line of work, the length and frequency of my commute, family size, diet, vacation destinations and how we get there, etc.

The relative carbon footprint of a bicycle (unless radically different information emerged about the magnitude of both emissions and differentials) is not going to be a relevant decision point for me. As a general rule, the only consumer choice you can make that will have anything other than a negligible impact is not buying something at all. There is no such thing as green consumerism, and I'm not particularly interested in splitting hairs over the relative carbon footprints of luxury goods.

That said, I absolutely will make bike-related buying decisions based on social and environmental factors where I do perceive there to be material differences.

I tend to buy alloy bikes anyway because, after owning a couple of carbon bikes,the value proposition of a carbon vs. alunimum frame was lower for me than getting better suspension/brakes/etc. If money wasn't a limiting factor, the carbon footprint wouldn't create any hesitation. I mean, I will likely replace my enduro bike bike with an alloy e-bike at some point in the not too distant future (3-5 years) when the tech has matured, I'm a bit less fit, and it makes sense for my finances.

Oh, and if you are looking for market research, that recent Rocky Mountain e-bike launch video emphasizing that what you are basically buying is more time and energy for the things you love (whether that is riding downhill, accessing alpine trails, or fishing/golfing/spending time with your family) is ABSOLUTELY the most compelling reason I see for owning a mo-ped.
  • 8 5
 well considering sometimes I throw it in the back of my pickup truck, and daily drive a pickup. No..No not even a little bit. however, I do shut lights off when I'm not using them. that's what really matters.
  • 5 3
 No I do not care in the least and no one can convince me to care until china has altered their ways as the leading polluter of the planet. They emit more pollutants than the remainder of the world combined each year

What a joke. Why would I care? I mean FFS hahahahahahaha here we are paying "journalists" to split hairs about which bike has the smallest carbon footprint as if it matters as the megacorporations are free to pillage the world
  • 2 1
 Megacorporations make things efficiently and effectively at scale ensuring lowest cost both legacy and in the pocket. They are governed by consumers and publicly on environment and virtue signalling climate endeavors. Common market are multiply more effective and efficient than return to cottage industries and social derived "right to produce equally" production methods.
  • 2 0
 You're aware that the US is still by far the biggest per-capita carbon emitter, right? China is definitely an issue due to their growth and massive population, but to say that they need to clean up their act before us, when we have been the biggest emitter for generations, is self serving and/or ignorant.

I do agree that comparing the carbon impact of different bikes is largely splitting hairs. There are much bigger, smellier fish to fry.
  • 1 0
 Doesnt the US military emit more than China altogether?
  • 1 0
 This is a very valid POV and can't be answered fully only looking at the numbers. You are never, on an individual level, achieve any kind of reduction in GHG that makes a drop in even one country's single energy-generating plant GHG emissions per hour.

BUT. What you espouse, ride, advocate, and essentially 'advertise' does make a small difference in terms of communication. And that spreads even faster ('virally') than any country or commercial advertising can.

Because we can't all just wait for China and India (and W Virginia) to stop mining and burning coal, before establishing a personal stake in this crisis.

(I acknowledge you said no one can convince you)
  • 4 1
 Can we get a settings filter (like the e-bike filter in settings) to get rid of the environmental BS that has inundated PB recently? The global elite are laughing at the simps who buy "green".
  • 1 1
 Imagine loving riding in the environment one hand and hating the environment on the other.
  • 5 2
 If you cared about emissions for real, mtbs are the type of thing we could all live without. The top two answers are the only honest ones for people who frequent this sight.
  • 4 2
 Having cracked 8 frames this year I just want a bike that won't be trash every month. Lower carbon footprint at the start would be great but durability and lifespan are just as important.
  • 3 0
 lol what are you are doing to crack 8 frames a year?
  • 1 0
 Just riding along are we?
  • 2 1
 I care, but the impact of a bike vs so many other decisions we make on day-to-day basis (eg eating plants vs meat, buying a new truck, having children) will always be a million times more important in our overall footprint. Imo if you care about emissions, those types of decisions are where you should focus your attention. I don't want to hear about how carbon-efficient your bike is when it's hanging out of the tailgate of your brand new Dodge RAM bro.
  • 1 0
 I am starting to look more at aluminum options (and wishing there were more out there)... and also considering strategies to keep the [carbon] bikes I have for longer.

I've been in a habit of swapping carbon frames every 1-2 years (and finding my old frames good new homes) but now that geometry has reached a point where I'm really happy with the fit and shape of my bikes... keeping them longer and replacing wear items feels more viable.
  • 1 0
 Business metrics, academic scores, public policy metrics, and in plain old accounting($), how one chooses to count and what gets left out can make a bigger difference than any kind of difference you'd see in process A vs process B, student A vs student B, investment A vs investment B. What I gleaned from the article is that my drive to and from the trailhead outstrips all the other pieces of the CO2 emission pie over the lifetime of the bike. Therefore maybe I should change my address or my car before I worry about bike A vs bike B. And that's without putting individual consumer impact in context with industrial impact, which we'll probably find dwarfs all individual consumption choices. So... ...
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure the carbon footprint of a bike compares to much more than switching to LED bulbs round the house. Not spilling 130 million gallons into the ocean, or testing nuclear weapons, maybe managing the move to sustainibly supplied electric cars, repairing and upgrading cars designed without obsolescence by design might be a better place to start
  • 1 0
 Billionaires in an ego driven space race is way worse for carbon emissions than bikes. Coal power plants, Joe Manchin, air travel etc. all higher on my list of carbon problems to solve. Bike production is kinda towards the bottom of the list for me.
  • 1 0
 I don't follow the climate apocalypse religion, so I couldn't care less. I'd probably steer clear of a company using explicitly dirty practices, but the raw materials and manufacturing methods don't vary enough between manufacturers for me to care. I do prefer buying locally which can limit shipping waste, but even if I purchase say a REEB built down the road the odds are pretty high the raw material and components are imported anyway.
  • 1 0
 If the difference in CO2 emissions between a top tier aluminum framed Fuel EX and a full bling carbon Fuel EX is the same as a week’s worth of commuting for me…I’m sorry, that doesn’t matter in the slightest. I’ll work from home 5 days/year and all of a sudden we’re even. I bet if I didn’t eat a hamburger once or twice a month, that’d have a greater impact than the difference between an aluminum and carbon frame in terms of carbon emissions.
  • 1 0
 The bike you're happiest with you'll keep the longest. If it is a compromise, you'll always keep looking for the next thing that may be a slight bit closer to your ideal. Just buy your ideal bike, then ride the hell out of it.
  • 1 0
 I think an important thing to progress towards a better future is to have in mind order of magnitude on what matters and what don't. I'm 0 plane, full bike commute, flexitarian, collective housing. Those makes a difference at the end of the year, no what kind of material is used on the bike frame i usually keep between 5 to 10 years, mostly buy used and always sell in excellent condition to future owner.
  • 1 0
 I do care about the carbon footprint of items in my life but as stated in article, a bike is a pretty small piece of the pie. I put out more emissions driving to my local trails every year than my bike takes to produce. I would like to see specs like this on other major purchases in my life though. I think it is a great thing for companies to measure and hats off to them for being transparent with the public on this. We can't get better in anything unless we measure it. We have to start somewhere.
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately I don't quite get to choose what I get in my income bracket. It's cheap aluminum bike or nothing. I still wouldn't want a carbon. Would love a crazy custom steel/titanium build.

That said, it does put me in a great position to reuse bikes/buy secondhand. I'm just not sure how that "affects the global industry" (pro tip: it doesnt) because given the inventory shortages its not like a 10% increase in buying bikes secondhand is gonna cripple the industry or something.

I think the most important thing for bike companies is not so much that they are 'as green as possible' considering how small the industry is compared to vehicles/computers/etc, but more so that they dont get caught doing something awful and blatantly illegal. Whether that's a green thing or not. Such as child labor/slave labor/etc.

When I buy a bike from Taiwan or from a trusted manufacturer elsewhere, I feel like they are making a solid product and have faithful employees earning a wage. I'm not sure how I'd feel buying a bicycle from Walmart/Amazon from China. I really have no gauge on what their factories/employees are like.
  • 1 0
 Let’s be honest the bikes we own are usually more than enough bike for us and there’s rarely a need to replace a bike that’s a year old. We just like shiny new things. Disappointing seeing the amount of people that don’t care for the carbon footprint of a bike when our playground is the natural world, the exact thing we are trying to save…
  • 3 0
 I only care about the footprint of the tyres and the amount of grip they produce.
  • 3 0
 Can’t wait to see all the people virtue signal about having an aluminum bike. You are all such stewards for the planet.
  • 1 0
 its not a big enough difference to make me buy one vs another if I didn't like the greener but I would like to see more companies adapt better manufacturing processes like what GG is doing.
  • 2 0
 GG is just a bunch of marketing. thermoplastics aren't much better than thermosets from a sustainability perspective. They would be better off sticking to AL frames if they actually cared about environmental impact.
  • 2 1
 I support MFG's in general using better packing options. My biggest concern is trying to avoid plastics, because they take a long time to break down. A carbon frame in the landfill every 5-10 yrs is acceptable.
  • 2 1
 It is difficult for me to be concerned about the carbon footprint of bikes while we are turning mtb into a motorsport with a much higher carbon footprint than even the worst bikes.
  • 2 2
 I know the production of a bike is grain of sand in this huge CO2 polluted world, but the mindset makes a difference.

We all polute. We all consume. MTB is a luxury. I agree with every of these statements. But "I couldn't care less" being (at the moment) the 2nd most voted, behind "Maybe" is quite saddening. Might be that the poll is poorly formulated for a subject as serious as this one, but it shows a lot nonetheless.

Of course it is our responsabilty to lower our emissions - if not through our habits of consumption, then through our opinions (and our votes). I still believe in the power of public opinion to change big things. And if you've marked "I couldn't care less", then I understand that you think that the current state of affairs do not make a difference in our lives. It does, in ways we don't imagine (really - and not even talking only about climate change).
  • 1 1
 I'm not a mouth breather driving around a full size diesel with exhaust and in general my carbon footprint is very low otherwise what with solar on roof, 98% efficiency furnace and water heater and a EV for transportation as well. Mountain biking is one area where I try to use what I need but I don't make decisions based on carbon footprint although I would much rather buy quality and have it last rather than junk that breaks.
  • 1 2
 I almost guarantee my carbon footprint is lower in a small apartment, well maintained 20 year old vehicle, and wind/ng grid energy. Don't break your arm patting yourself on the back if you think the climate crisis is solved with consumerism.
  • 3 0
 @Bro-LanDog: If that thinking makes yourself feel better great, however the infrastructure of our house should last an easy 20-25 years (already been 7) and though initial carbon cost is greater it's probably lower in the long run and this is for a family of four so average per person is lower.

You are right though that the best decision for the environment is just to not consume.
  • 1 1
 If you drive your "typical US car" 15 miles to the trailhead, you car will produce more carbon emissions after your 19th ride than your highly-carbonated bike did in all of its production. (36th ride for an Al bike) Assuming you ride once a week and keep your bike for 3 years, that's 8 carbon (15 aluminum) bikes' worth of emissions. Driving to the trailhead is much
more of a problem than the bike is.
Though every little bit counts, and like nutrition facts on food labels, it's great that we consumers have this information to base our consumption decisions on.

(the "typical US car" numbers should be updated for what it often really is, esp among bikers.... a Broyota Brocoma)
  • 1 0
 I buy a new bike on average every 3-5 years. I would imagine every other aspect of my life has many times more environmental impact than this does. So no, I don’t really care.
  • 1 0
 Riding the same bike twice as long also decreases emissions, doesn't it? I'm great at that!

Ride it until it crumbles to dust, then glue the dust back together and ride it a few more years. Very green.
  • 2 0
 Would be cool if brands encouraged people to hold onto their bikes for longer.
  • 1 0
 Yup probably the most meaningful impact on carbon footprint. spec'ing more reliable parts too
  • 3 0
 Virtue signaling inbound...
  • 3 0
 All the poor people pick the green option.
  • 2 0
 I’ll just keep rolling that blue bin past my F150 to end of the driveway and all will be forgiven.
  • 1 0
 I care so much I only buy used bikes since it's better for the environment. Or maybe I'm just a broke ass and can't buy a new bike.
  • 1 0
 Nothing about mountain biking, and very little about cycling as a whole, is remotely "green" and it's comical how many people try to pretend otherwise.
  • 6 5
 Aluminum for the win baby! I do have a carbon pencil holder though:-)
  • 1 0
 It’s a good selling point for me, but not a deciding factor.
  • 1 0
 do you care about the carbon footprint of your life?
  • 1 0
 Also - are we going to ignore “WAP Sustainability Consulting”?
  • 1 0
 Needs to include the logistics of shipping half way around the planet.
  • 1 2
 My bike doesn’t come in a box.
  • 2 0
 Yes it does
  • 3 0
 Trying to get mine to come in a box, but it just keeps going on the carpet. The cheeky bastard. Big Grin

I'll see myself out....
  • 2 1
 @spaceofades: When have you purchased a bike in a box? Unless you shop consumer direct, most of us grab a bike that is on display so we do not see original packaging from the manufacturer.
  • 1 0
 @levie125: i think what he is trying to say is whether the bike comes to your door or it comes to a shop, the bike was shipped in a box.

That said i think what you are trying to say is not having your bike delivered straight to your door reduces the carbon footprint because shipping to a shop with multiple other bikes must have less carbon footprint?
  • 3 0
 @levie125: They're still using the same amount of packaging to send it to a shop or to a consumer.....
  • 1 0
 @ihatton929: I know what he meant but I was just pointing to the irony of the question presented in the poll. Not realistic scenario since most of us are getting a bike from the shop floor.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013838
Mobile Version of Website