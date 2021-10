Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care About the Carbon Footprint of Your Bike?

If the carbon footprint of a bike was printed on the box, would that affect your buying decisions? No, I couldn't care less.

Maybe if I was on the fence and there was a big difference in emissions.

Yes, i'd try to pick the lowest-emissions bike that fitted my needs.

I'd stick with the bike I've got or buy second hand. Responses: 1963 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Recently Trek published the first-ever sustainability report from a major bike brand. A third-party company ( WAP Sustainability Consulting ) audited Trek's emissions and estimated the CO2 that's generated when making of a number of Trek's bike models.Unsurprisingly, they found that e-bikes had the highest manufacturing emissions (around 229kg of CO2 per bike for the Rail) and that carbon-fiber bikes created more emissions than alloy ones. As an example, the highest-spec Fuel EX with an alloy frame produces ≈120 kg C02e, while the carbon-framed Fuel EX creates anywhere from 175 kg C02e for the base model, up to ≈225 kg C02e for the top-tier Fuel EX, which has a lot of carbon components alongside a carbon frame. To put that in context, 225 kg of CO2 is about the amount it takes to drive a typical US car 560 miles.While we should take Trek's figures with a pinch of salt, and the exact numbers will be different for other manufacturers, this report gives us the best indication yet of the climate impact of making our bikes.The question is, do you care? If more brands made such estimates and made them public (assuming they were accurate), would it change how you buy bikes?