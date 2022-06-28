Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care If Your Frame Comes From a Catalogue?

by Matt Beer  

Open model catalogue frames are no secret. While most bikes from major manufacturers aren't made in house, a catalogue frame is different from other bikes in that the manufacturer isn't supplying a frame exclusively to a brand. It's "open" and anyone is free to buy them, brand them, and sell them (sometimes even with a warranty). Usually they're priced much lower than brands who are doing their own R&D, testing, or manufacturing. The business model exists for aluminum and carbon components too; bars, stems, rims - you name it. Open models and white-labeling are everywhere, even the first Grim Donut was a modified open model.

Among the big companies, open model frames are uncommon now, but many major bike brands have historically done some open models—especially in smaller markets or to react quickly to new categories. Think "oh man, fat bikes are blowing up this year, our dealers need us to deliver a fat bike quickly!"

Quest Karst
The Quest Karst

Agogo (Qtour) Bike Company FM-M06 open model

Someone in the comments was asking about the Quest Cycles Karst recently, and we recognized it as the Agogo FM-M06 frame we saw in Taipei back in 2018. It's a 130mm trail bike with pretty progressive geometry for an open model, especially by 2018 standards.

Quest Karst geometry
Nothing an angleset can't fix.

There are plenty of companies branding up, selling, and doing after-sales support on bikes like these. Quest, Rythm, Sherpa, and Evolve, all look to be shopping from the same catalogue pages, but does that mean should be scoffed at or aren't decent value?

The frame that Evolve Bikes uses for its Alpha model is also found under other names.

On the flip side, many bike brands will point to more control over design, insight into quality, immediate intervention to problems, and the ability to be progressive with their bikes as reasons they don't do open models. Some are even investing in their own carbon factories. Going a step further, brands such as Antidote, Hope Tech, Atherton Bikes, We Are One Composites, and Guerilla Gravity, and more have even built their manufacturing locally.

How do you feel about open model frames? Would you ride one?




How do you think the catalogue bikes from Quest, Evolve, Sherpa, etc. stack up against major bike manufacturers?

Are they strong enough? Is the geometry good?



If catalogue frames were on par with the latest major bike brands' offerings but significantly cheaper, would you buy one?

How much does the brand's marketing, production, and connection to the mountain bike world mean to you?



Reviews and Tech Polls


 Personally, I would always be concerned about the resale value of my bike. Even if I don't care about the frame brand, a potential buyer might feel differently.
 Fair point, but with the "standards" changing every year even bikes from the most mainstream brands lose more value in a season or two than the "brand value" could possibly be worth regardless
 @hunty101: true, but still if you had a Diamondback and a Specialized with similar frames, standards, and components, the Spec or other mainstream brand is gonna have better value even though on paper they are the same bikes.
 @hunty101: "changing every year" is a huge stretch. Outside of a few brands pursuing 157mm rear spacing, things have been pretty steady for almost half a decade. If I still had my Hightower LT from 2017, I could carry every part over to my current bike except the rear shock and headset.
 @hunty101: Not true where I live. A 10 year old Santa Cruz here will sell for more than a comparable 2 year old Marin, regardless of which one you think rides better.
 this. while I get my bikes at wholesale, resale still matters....maybe more so! I want something people will want after I am done with it in 12-18mo. a catalogue bike is not that.
 Resale? I ride my bikes till they crack
 I treat my bikes as an expense when purchased and not a depreciating asset
 @bashhard: I ride mine on crack
 As long as I’m not riding anything from the Ann summers catalogue no problemo
 @Compositepro: I sit my crack on my saddle
  • 8 0
  • 4 3
I'm pretty sure that most mountain bikes use post mount brakes, threaded bottom brackets, every fork can be installed, boost spacing is easy to live with. are there any standards I've missed?
 @bashhard: And my big name bike brand just gave me a new carbon frame because of a “crack”. Well, more than a crack.
  • 1 0
  • 16 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 2 2
I did drop a name and I got my post deleted! Not the first time..
Rhymes with Fanta Fruze.
Another comment on my bike- I got a killer deal on it from my favorite big on-line store. Like, a few hundred bucks more than a frame alone! Just to find out the rear linkage didn’t line up. Fixed with a shim, but did I get a “second” frame? One that wouldn’t make it from the big bike name showroom? I’ll never know..
Maybe the thirds make it into a catalog!
 @Compositepro: dunno mate, I’ve had a fair bit of fun out of that catalogue
  • 2 0
I bought a new "downcountry" bike in 2021. (I hate that term)
I always thought a CC bike was a better fit for me but was put off by 100mm travel and the relatively steep head angle.
Slack with 120mm travel wasn't widely available before then.
 @seatsniffer4: we are chatting about bicycles here pal there are plenty of other websites for that kinda obscenity bud
 @KalkhoffKiller: I can understand motors and batteries and the changing standards involved there, being a new technology and all, it sees a lot of improvements and changes in a short time. but most of the other components are swappable between most bikes.
 @seatsniffer4:
That’s how it should be!
I’m an ex motorcycle racer and have always spent more time setting up bikes than riding! Though I say they’re one in the same..
I’m looking for some magical feeling when I demo a bike. I know it when i feel it.
Who knows, maybe that old school magic I seek is in a catalog frame! But I need to test ride before I buy.
 @ExMxEr: it's all about that magical feeling- my bikes gotta have that
  • 3 0
  • 1 0
  • 3 0
 I used to ride a road bike with 100% unbranded carbon parts and frame. Aside from the Dura Ace drivetrain and brakes and CST tires I don't think any of the parts had a name. The bike rode amazing, it looked like a Felt frame. Eventually I moved on from it but the one downside came when I went to sell it. Any brand name frame with this quality or part spec (assuming all the carbon bits were good quality) would have sold in a second, but everybody questions the frame that isn't a "brand name". It sold eventually but I would never go down that road again because of that. Even I questioned it before I bought it.
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
Competitive Cyclist
They held the bike for me when the simply didn’t have to. It was the last one.
  • 2 0
There are many bikes out there from the ‘catalogue’. One I am sure is so would be the Calibre Bossnut.
That particular bike has been selling 2nd hand more than the retail in recent times.
Personally I have not once even considered resale on mtbs though.
 @92hokie: The catalogue bike might well depreciate more as proportion of its original purchase price, but will very likely be less in absolute terms. The mark-up the premium brands put on components is outrageous.
  • 1 0
astroeng.com.tw/page/news/index.aspx?root=7
  • 2 0
  • 2 3
So you lose around +50% on *NEW* price, but at least someone will buy you back (or not...)
LOL! Way to go
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
 As long as they don't claim it's their own developement and act as if it was a premium bike, I'm totally fine with a well designed catalogue frame. Looking at you Sciu bikes
  • 83 1
  • 13 0
  • 75 4
  • 6 0
  • 4 3
  • 4 0
  • 1 0
  • 5 0
*Eyes cheese grater suspiciously*
  • 2 2
  • 5 0
 @Lanebobane: I don't honestly have anything against catalogue frames, but maybe don't call your product the "most unique" when you picked it out of a catalogue and it's sold by several other companies as well.
  • 1 0
 I mean... $5400 USD for a carbon, full XT, and Fox Factory spec rig is a pretty phenomenal price... Can't argue with that. questcarboncycles.com/products/havoc-xt?variant=41760819773602

But, I like supporting brands that hire real engineers and push mountain biking in the right direction. Catalog bikes are rarely ever aesthetically pleasing, and open mold carbon tends to look "cheap".
  • 97 6
  • 26 2
  • 7 4
  • 13 3
  • 8 1
  • 5 0
  • 3 0
  • 4 0
But… Lapierre did take responsibility and recalled their frames. Not sure open-mold companies would do the same?
  • 1 0
I don't have anything against catalogue frames, but I haven't really seen any I consider to be killer values.
  • 1 0
  • 37 0
  • 26 1
  • 5 2
  • 11 2
  • 8 2
 @loudv8noises: Nobody can buy a review and the tech team doesn't even know who spends what. And for the record we've done plenty of stories about how you don't need to buy all kinds of fancy shit to have a good time on a bike.

www.pinkbike.com/news/mtb-on-a-budget-where-to-spend-and-where-to-save-on-bike-parts.html
www.pinkbike.com/news/mtb-on-a-budget-bike-parts-video-2020.html
www.pinkbike.com/news/mtb-on-a-budget-where-to-spend-and-where-to-save-on-mountain-bike-clothing-part-1.html
www.pinkbike.com/news/the-pinkbike-podcast-episode-105-the-3-bike-budget-challenge.html
www.pinkbike.com/news/the-pinkbike-podcast-episode-88-mountain-biking-on-the-cheap.html

When it comes to reviews, I ask the tech team to focus on brands and products that are available to most people. We also try to focus on brands that are pushing the boundaries. Catalogue frames are neither, so they usually go to the back of the line.

That said, we absolutely are guilty of some laziness here too. It's a lot easier to facilitate a review from a major manufacturer. We should definitely review a catalogue frame sometime. Anything in particular you'd like @mattbeer to test?
 @brianpark: So to be clear my comment wasn't intended as a editorial criticism more a statement of fact that you guys do run a business where most of the revenue is advertising from major bike brands who probably wouldn't be too pleased to see a review of no-name bike coming out of the same contract manufacturing facilities where they make their stuff that performs more or less on par with their expensive boutique products. I think that's fair assessment of reality. If I worked for bike brand and bought PB advertising I probably wouldn't be that pleased to see some catalog bike getting similar marks & coverage to a product like an Evil Offering (i'll use Evil as an example because they already hate PB Wink

If you're actually going to go ahead test one of these things; and I honestly have absolutely no idea which one that should be. I would just do your normal test routine or include it in a field test. That said if you really want to go to extremes and make some video & article content out of it - do a full up manufacturing analysis & destructively test it. Buy a frameset, build it up, ride it, review it then have an expert in manufacturing do an analysis of it. Weigh it, do some precision measurements of the interfaces and see what the quality is actually like in comparison to a big brand frame. Have someone with composites expertise section the frame (cut it up into pieces to inspect the laminate quality in multiple areas) and look at the build quality vs a big brand frameset. There are a few people on youtube who do an ok job of this on warrantied scrap road & mtb CFRP framesets already. Probably wouldn't be that difficult to find an industry person willing to weigh in on the kinematics as well.

It might just be my personal background here, but for me the cheap composite bicycle parts is such an interesting "behind the curtain" dynamic in the bicycle industry. We all know most of the brands build product out of contract composite manufacturing facilities in SE Asia. So you can make equally reasonable arguments that the cheaper no name products are nearly identical to high end bike products because they may be built in the same facility with the same materials, labor, and processes AND you can reasonably presume that the cheap no-name or alibaba stuff is dangerous junk made out of aged/expired/lower quality materials by less skilled labor to lower quality standards. Both make sense - we just don't know; that uncertainty is what drives a lot of people to just go with what they know, to go with what is *generally* proven product.

I think that's what would make a through review of one (or a few) of these bikes so interesting. Is it a pile of junk or an absolute screaming deal?
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 27 0
  • 5 0
My favourite was…
“Never miss your own day with 100% good fun ski club”.
I was inspired and have never missed my own day since.
 A good bike is a good bike, it doesn’t matter if it’s sold under multiple brands.
  • 25 2
We have the power (we spend the money) to determine where parts are made. You can’t complain about the supply issues and everything being made in Asia while riding a bike with every part made there. There are options
  • 12 5
  • 25 0
  • 1 0
  • 8 1
  • 15 4
It's the same for Hope in the UK - buy one because you like British stuff, or to remove the environmental impact of shipping, but don't kid yourself that a company who have been making carbon bikes for 5 years do it as well as ones in Asia doing it for 20.
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 4 5
  • 4 3
  • 1 0
  • 4 1
  • 22 2
And there are countless ODM products for carbon fiber frames. Xiamen, China is rich in high-quality carbon fiber wheels, while Shandong, Huizhou, and Shenzhen and Guangzhou are the source of high-quality carbon fiber frames. Chinese bicycle enthusiasts will look for high-quality ODM frames for assembly. They tend to be cheap, maybe $500-$800, and a good full-suspension bike with Fox Factory 34SC and Deore XT and a pair of DT240 carbon wheels is just $3000
  • 2 0
  • 21 0
  • 4 0
  • 5 0
  • 5 0
  • 3 7
  • 1 1
  • 1 2
  • 1 0
  • 22 5
  • 12 1
  • 4 0
  • 2 0
  • 3 0
That said many of these brands take the initiative to ensure the manufacturing and QC are to their standards in Taiwan, which I doubt these open-mold companies are doing.
  • 12 0
  • 4 0
  • 4 0
  • 4 0
The fact that functionally they're no different doesn't make anything a "sham". The major brands steer the design of the catalogue bikes, enabling folks without heaps of cash to ride nicer bikes than 10 years ago. They drive progression.

Both need to exist for MTB to be more accessable to more people- which is the sport's biggest issue. Whomever wrote the question: poor form.
  • 12 2
But they recently were selling the 'Vander' models that were a catalog frame they make for other brands.

Do you care that many, many parts of your car are shared between major manufacturers? Most of us aren't even aware of that, let alone in electronics.
Why should I care about shared design on a bicycle?
 Well all the parts bolted to my bike are shared across all manufacturers too..
  • 20 1
To your point about cars imagine how people would react to find out a lot of the components in a Mercedes and a KIA are the same, made in the same place, and were sold to each of those companies for the same price. Putting it back in bike terms Giant is the contract manufacture for Colnago.... which one has the higher resell value?

This is true for pretty much any industry. Those cheap throw away phones at walmart are made by the same company that makes every iphone and samsung phone, which is the company that makes most of the computer parts anyone uses besides the actual processor (foxconn).
  • 4 0
  • 1 0
Just lazy to think the rest of the brand's products are good due to this though. Scott might have prestige, but them using Polygon's factory (PT Insera) to fill out their entry level price-points doesn't mean that you get anything close to the ride experience of a Siskiu T8, Scott Ransom, Marin Alpine Trail, whatever.
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 9 0
  • 9 0
  • 2 0
  • 3 1
  • 1 0
  • 1 1
  • 8 0
Alibaba every time.
  • 6 7
  • 19 1
  • 1 0
  • 8 0
  • 4 0
  • 5 1
  • 7 0
My Will not Deal With list is mainly US companies with ‘premium’ offerings.
  • 2 0
  • 5 0
  • 5 0
As MTB geometry is now reaching maturity and has arguably been "solved", will catalogue frames' traditional weakness be eliminated and will they be poised to take a much bigger chunk of the market?
  • 5 0
  • 2 0
  • 2 0
  • 2 0
  • 4 0
  • 1 0
  • 7 3
Which brands keep it real?
Vitus would prolly work just fine but I bet most of us who have been riding a long time won’t go there
  • 5 1
I’m on a free frame replacement of a top brand because my 6yo frame had a failure.
..not a catalog bike
  • 4 0
  • 7 1
  • 1 0
  • 3 0
Also - no kinematic concerns with a hardtail/fatbike. Wouldn't buy a full sus.
  • 4 0
... says the guy that paid through the nose for a Chromag hardtail.

The brain can rationalize, but the heart wants what it wants.
  • 1 0
  • 3 0
Lots of XC guys ride the XC frames off there and they love them.
  • 3 0
I’m ok with open mold d2c when it’s cheap enough to gamble. I’ve bought some frames from these manufacturers with good success. Rode them for a few years until the cracked and moved on.

I’m not ok with buying a product made in Asia for a few bucks then marked up 500% when the branding gets applied. Especially with anything less than lifetime warranty.

If I’m paying industry averages for stuff I’d prefer it’s manufactured a local as I can afford and it’s got a no hassle warranty like Reeb or Guerrilla Gravity.

Brands like Pivot, Specialized, Revel, Evil, etc lose me with frames that are not only astronomically expensive but still made overseas.
  • 3 0
  • 1 0
  • 3 0
  • 8 1
  • 16 0
  • 6 2
Mondraker started like this, until they had enough recognition and money and designers to start to design their own bikes.
  • 2 2
  • 6 1
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 2 1
These are bicycle frame manufacturers, not some shed where they downloaded the plans and sell it.
Like I mentioned above, I ride a Polygon Siskiu. And Polygon makes bikes for a lot of other 'premium' brands. Why do you think the catalog frame would be inferior quality?
  • 2 0
  • 2 0
  • 2 0
  • 5 1
  • 2 1
 @BarryWalstead: I’ll do both, thanks. I’d rather support companies that consider all stakeholders in the supply chain.

It doesn’t make sense to me to shop ignorantly then donate to make yourself feel better. It probably does more good to not donate to charities and spend your money supporting ethical business practices.
  • 2 0
  • 2 0
My only gripe is that their long travel bikes aren't quite sized as big as their 936/909. When they come out with one, I will buy it too.
  • 2 0
 Adding to the Carbonda FM936 praise here... and doing a bit of self congratulatory promotion... but I have a 2 year ride review video coming out on Friday. Long story short, I've ridden the living piss out of this thing and it's been awesome.
youtu.be/9g6deVCyNuo

5/7 would buy again. Some design tweaks I wish they'd make but it's a killer bike.

I'm surprised nobody mentioned this forum: chinertown.com/index.php?board=8.0
That's ^^^ where I lurked for a few months before buying Carbonda.
 Another video I did at our local trails on my FM936
youtu.be/wiTHJqi-K-w
  • 2 0
Also it's really hard justifying the price difference when you can buy the same frame yourself directly...

I just ask those companies to be clear about that advantage of buy an open mold frame from them.

tell us something like : yes this is an open mold frame but if you buy from us you'll have :

- better and faster customer services
- local inventory and/or faster shipping on replacement parts
- better warranty
  • 2 0
To the author, I'd suggest the term 'Unbranded' used for the product, and the term 'Open' refer to design (ie open source)
What's compelling about this is how modern manufacturing techniques can allow potentially equal quality products with equal or potentially better performance, at a lower cost.
This raises questions on how this could disrupt/change markets, affect design, evolution of design, and evolution of mountain bike technology, evolution of the sport.
Personally I have an unbranded bike company in my area, and even with warranty and product support and lower prices with good specs, I still struggle to consider purchasing one. Maybe its ethical, or just uncertainty about the legitimacy of the product.
This must be why companies like Pinkbike avoid reviewing them, aside from obvious conflict w/ bike industry.
  • 2 0
I will support guys like him - even at a premium - rather than some marketing bullshit & different decals on a generic frame from the Far East.
  • 2 0
www.lightcarbon.com/all-new-lightcarbon-trail-mtb-frame-lcfs958_p118.html
I was in my freshman year of materials engineering school in 2018 and spent a considerable amount of time getting a "first-article" size XL and tested multiple layups to failure (aka i cracked them). I sent a zillion emails with the factory with feedback on the layup/what was failing and we found something that worked. They were super helpful. Hopefully this new company has sorted out a better lower bushing system. I just used Teflon tape.

I qualified for Sea Otter pro slalom finals with this frame and Greg Minnaar looked at it and commented something like "nice bike". I podiumed a few local pro enduros and even got some UCI Pro XC point on it. Swapping between a 130mm and 160mm fork. Great value for money. ( Proof of the slalom finals. www.instagram.com/p/BwOEB0bAPTG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link )
  • 5 1
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
Had a similar experience with Airwolf when I built my hardtail.

If you want to build your own bike, going direct makes a lot of sense. If you don't, brands like Quest and Evolve make a lot of sense. I just wish they'd be open about the fact they are selling catalog frames. Yes Quest, I'm looking at you!

"We are an Atlantic Canadian based bicycle company. All Quest bikes are built with Japanese Toray Carbon Fiber, paired with the world's best performing components. Quest Carbon Cycles are carefully assembled and tested in Atlantic Canada, where we ride all four seasons."
  • 3 0
  • 3 2
  • 20 0
 So why not take that $1000 extra and donate it to your local trail organization and buy the catalog bike?

Oh, because we all like to 'support brands that give back' but probably don't give personally.
  • 2 0
  • 6 2
  • 2 0
  • 4 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 3 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
 I would love to support a brand that not only design's in-house, but also builds in-house as much as possible, or at the very least, the area they are from. Reeb Bikes are a great example, as is Actofive bikes.

For carbon, the new factory in Belgium from Rein4ced is really interesting, as is Guerilla Gravity. for Carbon, using come clever thinking and sometimes robotics brings the price down, and with aluminum, the combination of CNC'ed parts along with welded tubing opens new doors (Nicolai, and again Reeb).

I am looking forward to what those brands can bring to the world of MTB.
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
 Regarding the last question: for me, it's all about this: www.pinkbike.com/news/opinion-be-more-like-chris.html

That being said, I tend to fall for what a brand "is about" and how they support the common rider. Even if they'd use an open model.

Now that I got a "real" brand model (Ibis Ripmo AF) I have already experienced how Ibis communicates with the common rider. I think that's great and it is what gets me hooked on a brand.
  • 2 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 2 1
  • 3 0
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
Resale values were great. I bought the road frame/fork for $750 shipped. Sold it 3 years later for $450.

However, I would never consider an open mould full suspension frame. They have NOT done their homework in the areas of kinematics, nor do they even have a recommendation on what type of tune / shock that the frame was designed around. Regardless of how inexpensive a full suspension frame is vs. a brand name, I will not touch them with a 10ft. pole.

However, I would not hesitate to buy another rigid frame / fork / wheelset / etc. If the geometries are what you're looking for, they offer incredible value. The only thing you're potentially giving up to big brand names is the layup. The open mould ones are pretty simplistic. So if you buy into the $5000-$6000 rigid road frames where layup / feel / optimized tube thickness is important to you...then you are not the intended customer of the catalogue frames.
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 2 0
  • 6 0
  • 2 0
Thanks friend!
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 3 0
  • 1 0
  • 3 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 1
  • 1 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 3 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
Now to be faire there is only so many bike designs that work well and offer a good weigth/durability ratio (el famoso "looks like a Session") so seeing many doppelgängers isn't overly surprising either.
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 2 3
  • 1 0
A - Good?
B - ugly?
  • 2 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 2 0
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
 Speaking in very general terms , China are great on production not so much on design. They tend to copy ideas and work on mass production of said product.

The design can happen anywhere. The production is a different story.

So much stuff you buy will be proudly stickered 'Designed'in USA/Canada/UK etc to try to add value. It doesn't mention production is China/Taiwan etc
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 3 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 3 5
  • 5 1
