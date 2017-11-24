PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Poll - Do You Enjoy Working On Your Own Bike?

Nov 24, 2017
by Mike Levy  
For many of us, actually riding our bike is all that counts. Shiny new gear doesn't have you spending your hard earned money, and you're more interested in riding your bike than watching someone else ride theirs, World Cup pros and Rampage senders included. But what about when it comes time to perform some upkeep on your precious? Do you put your hands up when the job calls for you to do anything beyond a flat tire repair, or do you look forward to jumping inside of your expensive suspension fork, replacing pivot bearings, rebuilding brake calipers, or assembling a wheel?


Aaron Gwin s mechanic John Hall gives us the details on his custom toolbox setup.
Does this setup tickle your fancy? Or does your tool collection consist of a hammer and set of rusty hex keys that you store on your garage floor?


You might not be a regular Jobst Brandt, but 8,504 out of 17,049 people who replied to last week's poll said that they're either proficient in wheel building or have at least put a few together in their day, a number that's larger than I would have guessed. And if that many of you are happy to lace spokes and understand spoke tension, I'm guessing that many more enjoy a late night in the garage beavering away with hex keys and other tools. At the risk of sounding like a spaced-out tweaker, I know there are days I could ride that I don't simply because I feel like taking something apart just to put it back together again. Sometimes I don't even have spare bits left over, too!

So, where do you fall on the scale? Is it important to you to know how to fix anything that might arise, or are you more about the ride than actually working on your own ride?


Do you enjoy working on your bike?



50 Comments

  • + 27
 When I was a youth I used to laugh at the 30+ year olds taking their bikes to the shop for really basic work.
Now I'm 30+ and finally get it - it's called kids
  • + 3
 Man, were the fuck does time go eh.
  • + 23
 Do what my dad did. Take the kids with you in the garage and show them how to do it. Involve them in the process and make sure they are having fun doing it. Soon they will do it for you while you fix something around the house before going out for a ride with them.
  • + 4
 @lRaphl: absolute best answer man, big thumbs up from this dad!
  • + 3
 @lRaphl: I have been in the garage with my son today, he’s 3 but he “helps” me seat tires by pulling the trigger on the inflator, tunes up bikes by grabbing tools for me. Little tasks like that give him an understanding of how things work.

The best part is, bike fixing time is also Dad time so this makes for a productive day.
  • + 1
 yeah, kids and for some, no garage or shed to work on your stuff. Occassionally I'll crack a brew and toil away in my kitchen, but generally I'd rather just have my bike working better than worse and parting with a few bucks is worth it to have it done right. Bikes are also really annoying with all their little fiddley bits and multiple fittings etc. etc. etc.
  • + 22
 Yup, I enjoy working on my bike and pride myself in knowing how .... BUT AS BIKE MECHANIC I DON'T HAVE TIME TO WORK ON MY OWN BIKE!!
  • + 7
 This should have been an option, or I don't work on it because I'm too busy fixing others and actually don't get to ride it so it doesn't need work lol
  • + 3
 My friends often make fun of me, because at work I fix bikes all day, then I go home to fix more bikes. I'm surprised that I never dream about fixing bikes.
  • + 6
 I like working on my high end bikes cause I know I care more than any shop about the tiniest of details. Where I really have fun is bringing the clunkers together from junk and scrapes found at my local shop, kijijii, friends garages. This bikes are always the most fun to rip around. V brakes, Winter studded tires, Marzocchi Z1 frankenfork, Avid arch rival brakes, ditch witch on 90's white industries hub. homemade hub adapters, different headset cups, different crank arms, homemade chain guides. Stokes on, im going home to wrench
  • + 3
 I pretty much get away with riding without any tools because every time I head out my bike is 100%. If it isn’t I don’t have as much fun. Maybe that’s sad but it’s the way I’ve always been. I was a snowboard instructor for a while, pretty much waxed my board every day. Fresh wax day every day. Same for the bike. (PS every day is a slight exaggeration even for me).
  • + 3
 While I still carry the average tools for my rides, I'm more or less the same way. Part of the enjoyment of a ride for me is knowing my bike is properly prepped and maintained for maximum enjoyment. No loud, un-lubed chains, fairly clean (brush off dry dirt), seals wiped, creaks gone, etc.

When everything is set-up the best I can make it, those are the rides where the bike itself just disappears and it's you, the trail, and the woods.
  • + 2
 I can fix something, I'm still a learner and for more complex issues I prefer to leave these to a professionist. Add on this that I am left with very little time to dedicate to riding that I try to ride as much as I can taking maintenance time out of schedule.
  • + 2
 The real answer is that I don't like to work on my bike but I do it whenever it needs to. I also make sure to know how to do everything since the shops around here can't do a simple task right (like cleaning/lubing a chain) and they charge big money for it.
  • + 4
 My bike rarely breaks and, when it does, my boys at the shop do a way better job fixing it than I can. They do it all day, they're just better and more efficient at it.
  • + 1
 I really enjoy it and it is really satisfying to me. Next step will be to learn how to bleed brakes. However even the simplest fix can turn into a nightmare if the allen keys keep falling from your hands, you are in a hurry and your work shop is a freezing cold garage in the winter or a 250 degrees oven in the summer, with a large piece of cardboard on the floor where you rest your bike upsidedown.
  • + 1
 I've been let down by most bike shops I've tried in France. I do all I can myself because it's the fastest and cheapest way. I admit I've struggled with bearings for example. In the end, I regret spending so much time wrenching rather than riding, but I love the feeling a successful self service!
  • + 1
 Very useful especially if you have multiple bikes. Need to install new BB or switch cassettes? The tools needed cost less than the service you'd pay at the bike shop. Buy the tools, read up and do it as many times as you want!
  • + 2
 My whole family rides. My wife and two kids. There's lots of bikes in the house. I love spending my snowy winters in my shop with a cold beer, bike in a stand and Star Wars playing from my VCR. Heaven.
  • + 1
 The wheel building poll, and this one, likely suffer from an unintended bias. People who build their own wheels or do all their own wrenching are more likely to answer such a poll than those that don’t build wheels or wrench on their own bike.
  • + 1
 I barely have enough time to ride the bike let alone spending hours trying to fix my ham fisted stuff up and end up having to get a mechanic to fix anyway (at much more expense than if they'd done it on the first place). Now I don't do anything except maybe wind the derailleur tension screw, everything else is the shops problem.
  • + 1
 After getting fed up with shoddy and expensive workmanship at a few bike shops, I joined one of those community bike shops where you pay a modest membership and get to use all their tools. After a few months there I learned so much and it was fun shooting the shit with like minded people as you worked. It was the best $30.00 I ever spent.
  • + 1
 As a bike mechanic, my bikes used to be pretty drift missile style ride wreck repair type things when I didn't have any deals. Now that I'm "representing the brands I work for", it's hard to excuse my bikes being in bad shape...
  • + 1
 I try and do it all, apart from full suspension servicing. I do however sometimes regret ever starting some jobs, both from a time point of view and the fact that occasionally things just don't go to plan. In the early days, I used to hate that feeling, that you might have to admit defeat, go to the LBS and say "Bail me out".
  • + 1
 My rear shock gets taken in for service. My buddy's the Manitou service guy, so he does the fork. Everything else, including wheel builds (usually) is done by me. I love collecting tools.
  • + 2
 Bike shops here are always so busy that its just faster to learn how to wrench. I am not gonna wait a week to get my bike back instead of riding.....
  • + 1
 I just turned 50 and still enjoy wrenching on my bike..... I thank my dad who made me change my own piston and rings on my '77 YZ80 when I was 12. I can't imaging taking my bicycle to a shop to get fixed.
  • + 1
 I love to take this opportunity to let you all see my travel toolbox and digging through the spare parts bin.
photos.app.goo.gl/I6ZFEnHNagnZcVAt1

Closer picture:
photos.app.goo.gl/e4foHx0eYs3DKoxE3
  • + 1
 Professional mechanic. Damn straight I like working on my own bike. Though I do have a co-worker I will allow to work on it as well. It's nice to be able to have someone to help me with things I can't figure out myself.
  • + 3
 Where is "No. I know how to do the repairs, and I do them when I need to, but I don't enjoy it."
  • + 3
 I work on my bike all the time and enjoy it......then i take it to the bike shop to fix everything i just worked on.
  • + 1
 Hahaha makes us 2
  • + 2
 I'm the only one I trust to work on my bike. It's better to learn the craft of bike maintenance and take the care to do things the right way.
  • + 2
 I love a good tinkering session; pop the heater on in the garage, grab a beer, chuck some music on and dive in. My bikes are in pretty good nick.
  • + 3
 You bet your bottom dollar! If i can do it, why pay someone to do something you can do. Thats my thinking.
  • + 1
 I love it right up until the point when something does what it's not supposed to. Then it's either I like a challenge or it's tools out the pram. Pot luck which one.
  • + 1
 Its essential to know the basics. Lbs charge seriously crazy amounts of money to do simple things. The only thing i don't do is build wheels and major suspension overhauls.
  • + 3
 I just hate having to fix shit when i want to ride!
  • + 1
 Bikes are sooooooo much simpler than cars. After some of the gymnastics I’ve had to pull under a hood, nothing about fixing a bike is difficult.
  • + 1
 You and me both mate , Bikes are so simple compared to autos and you don't get sore ,cut ,burnt fingers working on bikes Smile
  • + 0
 not really, I've spent time ridding, and pay for service, do not want to spend time fixing, better to spent time with other activities
  • + 1
 Ever since I started working at a bike shop I've lost all drive to work on my own bike.
  • + 2
 "I know how to do that, but I hate it"
  • + 1
 There is no "Yes, but I am way too lazy and spend my whole day fixing peoples pieces of shit bikes." option Frown
  • + 1
 I can do every repair on my own but is it more of a love hate relationship.
  • + 1
 How about I fix most repair or service. Much rather go riding. Why is the word like in there?
  • + 2
 8000 people on pink bike can build wheels?
Lol
  • + 1
 I love to do it... music ON, wrench in hand and here I go ! Big Grin
  • + 1
 Oh, yesssss... Smile
  • + 1
 NOPE.

Post a Comment



