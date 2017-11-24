Pinkbike Poll - Do You Enjoy Working On Your Own Bike?

For many of us, actually riding our bike is all that counts. Shiny new gear doesn't have you spending your hard earned money, and you're more interested in riding your bike than watching someone else ride theirs, World Cup pros and Rampage senders included. But what about when it comes time to perform some upkeep on your precious? Do you put your hands up when the job calls for you to do anything beyond a flat tire repair, or do you look forward to jumping inside of your expensive suspension fork, replacing pivot bearings, rebuilding brake calipers, or assembling a wheel?







Do you enjoy working on your bike? Yup, I enjoy working on my bike and pride myself in knowing how to do most types of repairs.

Yes, I like to work on my bike but I don't have the time to do much of it.

Yes, I like to work on my bike but I'm just learning so I take it to the shop for difficult jobs.

Nah, I can do the basic stuff but I'm not interested in fixing my own bike.

Can someone please show me how to fix a flat tire?



You might not be a regular Jobst Brandt, but 8,504 out of 17,049 people who replied to last week's poll said that they're either proficient in wheel building or have at least put a few together in their day, a number that's larger than I would have guessed. And if that many of you are happy to lace spokes and understand spoke tension, I'm guessing that many more enjoy a late night in the garage beavering away with hex keys and other tools. At the risk of sounding like a spaced-out tweaker, I know there are days I could ride that I don't simply because I feel like taking something apart just to put it back together again. Sometimes I don't even have spare bits left over, too!So, where do you fall on the scale? Is it important to you to know how to fix anything that might arise, or are you more about the ride than actually working on your own ride?