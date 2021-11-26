Pinkbike Poll: Do You Have Long Or Short Legs For Your Height?

Nov 26, 2021
by Seb Stott  
If one study is to be believed, all but the tallest riders are using cranks that are too long.

Recently, when researching for an article on crank length, I came across this study which measured the power output of sixteen cyclists when using a wide range of crank lengths from 120 to 220 mm. From this, the authors estimated the ideal crank length was (approximately) 20.5% of the rider's leg length.

That is very interesting. According to the internet, the average adult male has a leg length of about 45% of their height and is about 175 cm (5' 9") tall; this suggests an average leg length of around 79 cm. Combined with the 20.5% figure, that would imply the ideal crank length for the average male is 161 mm. For the average female, the ideal crank length works out to about 150 mm based on the same logic.

But most mountain bikes use 170 - 175 mm cranks, so would most people be better off with shorter ones?

Well to start with, that 20.5% figure should be taken with a pinch of salt. The study found no significant difference in power output between 145mm and 170mm cranks, so it seems that within a certain window, crank length doesn't make much difference.

Also, it's surprisingly hard to find reliable data on leg length. Many of the studies I've found have very small sample sizes, only look at specific demographics, or measure leg length in different ways.

So for this poll, I want to find out the typical leg length of mountain bikers to see if those numbers are off.

To take part, measure your inside leg length in bare feet. Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly apart and flat on the ground. Place a large, thin book (or similar) square against the wall and slide it up into your crotch. Then, keeping the book held still against the wall (it's easier with a helper), measure from the floor to the top of the book. You can then work out your leg length as a percentage of your height, or multiply your leg length by 0.205 to find your ideal crank length (according to that study).

What is your leg length?

One inch = 2.54 cm.



What is your leg length as a percentage of your height?





Posted In:
Other Polls


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
57077 views
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
56761 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
56686 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
54836 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
51461 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
43686 views
Revenue Round Up: 'A Lull in the Cycling Boom'
37476 views
Opinion: How Many Batteries Does a Mountain Bike Really Need?
34650 views

28 Comments

  • 21 1
 I would describe this article as WTF
  • 3 0
 This is the moment it all went south.
  • 1 0
 This site is becoming WTF. Be good plebs and participate in the poll/s so you can feed the focus group/s and be slaves to the marketing department/s.
  • 8 0
 The next four polls: "Where do Pinkbike Readers Live?" , "What are Pinkbikers Full names and Social?", "Where do Pinkbikers bank" & "What should Outside Online, I mean erm Pinkbike, spend all of Pinkbikers moneys on?"
  • 4 0
 Just checked, my legs reach to the ground. Prefect length.
  • 3 0
 That bike the giraffe is riding... looks like a Session. Smile
  • 5 0
 It looks like it has a double dropper
  • 1 0
 @d-a-n-c-e: Carbon double dropper, please.
  • 1 0
 @d-a-n-c-e: I had a double dropper once... This morning... WaKa WaKa WaKa
  • 2 0
 Are these poll/survey things even worth doing now that people just want to mess with Outside at any given chamce?
  • 3 0
 Is this what it has come to?
  • 1 0
 Yep. PB users are just fodder to be data mined until every last ounce of useful information has been acquired and sold for profit..
  • 1 0
 As I said I am 4 foot three and have legs 20 percent of my body height....I ride 175mm cranks....after reading this article should a downsize ti more like 170mm?
  • 3 0
 I don't know.
  • 3 1
 Yeah, me too. Glad to contribute to science.
  • 3 5
 Dead average, 178cm, 82cm inseam, zero ape index (arm span same as height).

Astounded by how few people know their measurements. Then again, the parade of improper fits at any trailhead or club ride (on the road) is indicative of that.

Considering how much the average PinkBike respondent spends on their rides, pretty sad………
  • 2 0
 I think most people don’t know it in cm. And are too lazy to convert it.
  • 1 0
 @wyorider: with my short legs, long torso and neck, 23mm arm length difference (thank you shoulder reconstruction circa 1993) my perpetually sore back, knees and right hip… traditional bike fitting means jack for me. Luckily mountain bikes have moved on from sky high seat tubes for XL sized bikes.

Lots of stack, reach and a short seat tube please.
  • 1 0
 @DHhack: a good fit would mean accommodating your fit needs with a correct reach.

Modern bikes with low standover allow to shop by reach, even a few years ago I’d have suggested having a reputable builder like Ventana build you a to-measure frame.
  • 1 0
 I have a 89cm leg length, which gives me a 182mm ideal crank length. That sounds way off to me…
  • 1 0
 bike companies please make bikes with shorter seattubes, but keep the long reach, sincerely all us high ape index riders.
  • 1 0
 Wait I have to call my tailor. Maybe he can tell me what crank length I need.
  • 1 0
 Serious question: Where is the field test ? Does it come only after Dec. 3rd ?
  • 1 0
 I just have a very low crotch not short legs tbh
  • 1 0
 194mm cranks... Probably didn't measure myself very well Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Hahaha.. outside sucks
  • 1 0
 176.9cm ideal crank length. No wonder my 175 cranks feel like home
  • 1 0
 I don’t know ‍♂️

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010850
Mobile Version of Website