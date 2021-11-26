Pinkbike Poll: Do You Have Long Or Short Legs For Your Height?

Recently, when researching for an article on crank length
, I came across this study
which measured the power output of sixteen cyclists when using a wide range of crank lengths from 120 to 220 mm. From this, the authors estimated the ideal crank length was (approximately) 20.5% of the rider's leg length.
That is very interesting. According to the internet, the average adult male has a leg length of about 45% of their height and is about 175 cm (5' 9") tall; this suggests an average leg length of around 79 cm. Combined with the 20.5% figure, that would imply the ideal crank length for the average male is 161 mm. For the average female, the ideal crank length works out to about 150 mm based on the same logic.
But most mountain bikes use 170 - 175 mm cranks, so would most people be better off with shorter ones?
Well to start with, that 20.5% figure should be taken with a pinch of salt. The study found no significant difference in power output between 145mm and 170mm cranks, so it seems that within a certain window, crank length doesn't make much difference.
Also, it's surprisingly hard to find reliable data on leg length. Many of the studies I've found have very small sample sizes, only look at specific demographics, or measure leg length in different ways.
So for this poll, I want to find out the typical leg length of mountain bikers to see if those numbers are off.
To take part, measure your inside leg length
in bare feet. Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly apart and flat on the ground. Place a large, thin book (or similar) square against the wall and slide it up into your crotch. Then, keeping the book held still against the wall (it's easier with a helper), measure from the floor to the top of the book. You can then work out your leg length as a percentage of your height, or multiply your leg length by 0.205 to find your ideal crank length (according to that study).
