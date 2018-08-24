Pinkbike Poll: Do You Listen to Music While Riding?

As one of our five major senses as humans, and one of our strongest connections to what is going on in the world around us, our sense of hearing is incredibly powerful.
Riding bikes and listening to music can both escapes to another world, each in their own way. We all know that the selection of and presence of music can make a video edit that much better, and at the same time the absence of music and only the sounds of nature and a bike with its rider connecting with the earth can create a totally different and equally strong sensory experience and feel.
For some, music can provide motivation to ride harder and finish a workout, get stoked, or just further achieve the next level of zen while listening to Phish's 1998 Maryland Heights rendition of Bathub Gin. For others, listening to a mix of Disturbed and Slayer fosters the right head space to get pumped up and smash down the mountain before skidding to a stop and high fiving the homies at the bottom, and we all know that it's a common sight to see racers warming up with headphones on before a race run.
As the sport of mountain biking continues to grow, there are more people riding for different reasons than ever before. Personally, I enjoy hearing the outside world and tuning in with the woods and nature around me or chatting with my friends and whoever else I may encounter on the trail...not to mention hearing how the bike sounds, for better or worse. For others, a ride may simply be a workout and the tunes add that extra element of escape or help drown out a rough day at the office.
Is there a time and place for music in nature and while on the bike, or does it further damage the already fragile connection we have with the earth, take away from our other senses and alienate us from those around us? Yes, it's certainly situational at times, but when it comes to music on the bike, how do you generally feel?
Be real dude. In Alaska (and probably many other states), tons of people are armed when recreating in bear country. And strangely enough, none of those people have shot me.
Blasting music on a bluetooth speaker is disrepectful to everyone around you. Riding with headphones in isolates you from your surroundings and can be downright dangerous. I don't see the appeal.
And to echo some of the others, I find it rude, and dangerous (both for the listener, and for the passerby) to use headphones while in the woods/ on the trails/ Etc.: I prefer to be able to hear what is going on around me, and I expect that other trail users can hear MY warnings. I can't tell you how many times I have called out to a fellow rider, or a walker/ runner as overtake them, only to have them FREAK out as I pass because they had ear buds in. Once a woman nearly knocked me over as she flailed in fear at my "surprise" passing.
Higher tempo songs or belly-laughing Bodega Boys on soundcloud for cadence on the climb.
Synth beats to give trail rides an 8-bit video game feel
Akira Yamaoka's Silent Hill soundtrack and some 80's goth for the doom-fog dawn patrol
Flamenco Guitar / Rodrigo & Gabrielle for flowy singletrack
Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass' Zorba the Greek on repeat for intervals
WuGazi for grinding fire roads
Slayer's Reign in Blood for when I come across endurbros that looks super serious about being serious out on the trails
Silence / Nature / Hub & tire buzz for rides I choose not to have music
But usually prefer the sound of tires trying to keep a grip over loose rock
As per mtb I haven't even tried, listen to the forest and the tyres is way better. I understand it if you're riding alone, or in a quiet place, but no way with other riders/hikers around.
For commuting is just stupid.
You've got damn good taste sir! I guarantee I've rolled up to the trailhead with Volume 4 in my stereo a time or two...
