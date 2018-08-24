USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: Do You Listen to Music While Riding?

Aug 24, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
As one of our five major senses as humans, and one of our strongest connections to what is going on in the world around us, our sense of hearing is incredibly powerful.

Riding bikes and listening to music can both escapes to another world, each in their own way. We all know that the selection of and presence of music can make a video edit that much better, and at the same time the absence of music and only the sounds of nature and a bike with its rider connecting with the earth can create a totally different and equally strong sensory experience and feel.

Lil Trace ready to drop bombs.
Tracey Hannah getting in the zone to drop in on a race run.

For some, music can provide motivation to ride harder and finish a workout, get stoked, or just further achieve the next level of zen while listening to Phish's 1998 Maryland Heights rendition of Bathub Gin. For others, listening to a mix of Disturbed and Slayer fosters the right head space to get pumped up and smash down the mountain before skidding to a stop and high fiving the homies at the bottom, and we all know that it's a common sight to see racers warming up with headphones on before a race run.

As the sport of mountain biking continues to grow, there are more people riding for different reasons than ever before. Personally, I enjoy hearing the outside world and tuning in with the woods and nature around me or chatting with my friends and whoever else I may encounter on the trail...not to mention hearing how the bike sounds, for better or worse. For others, a ride may simply be a workout and the tunes add that extra element of escape or help drown out a rough day at the office.

Is there a time and place for music in nature and while on the bike, or does it further damage the already fragile connection we have with the earth, take away from our other senses and alienate us from those around us? Yes, it's certainly situational at times, but when it comes to music on the bike, how do you generally feel?

Do you typically listen to music while riding?



95 Comments

  • + 94
 Speaker folk must die
  • + 23
 E-bikes need integrated Bluetooth speakers so their riders will be better embraced by all trail users, no?
  • + 12
 Could not agree more. Speakers outside is such an inconsiderate mood. Headphones only when going uphill on fire roads. Otherwise I just like to listen to the freehub and scrub mix.
  • - 3
 Dilly dilly
  • - 2
 Fist f*cked with sandpaper before
  • + 9
 Honestly I prefer speakers to headphones because you can yell at a guy with a speaker to get out of your way.
  • + 3
 But both are annoying
  • + 3
 Good to hear others find this annoying and invasive, was starting to think I was the only one.
  • + 10
 Nothing screams entitled douchebag harder than making other people listen to your shitty tunes. If you wanna have music on a ride and there's other trail users around, get headphones.
  • - 14
flag easyslorider (35 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Nah, I play music on speaker when riding with friends on the trail and on gondola, with some punk music on I also ride faster.
  • + 10
 @easyslorider: ... and makes you look more like the douchebag that you probably are.
  • + 2
 I listen to music from my phone sometimes when climbing logging roads. I don't really see how it is worse than logging noise or off leash dogs. I just don't care much for headphones. I wouldn't play music off my phone in a trail setting though... just seems different.
  • + 0
 If you see less than 4 other people over a 30 mile ride, I dont see a problem with speakers. If it's a crowded trail system by a major city though I could see them being annoying.
  • + 2
 @iantmcg: off leash dogs are way more annoying.
  • + 49
 Nothing pisses me off more than coming up behind someone on the trails, calling out multiple times to alert them that you are going to pass to no effect, then they get startled and annoyed when you pass them all because they had headphones in and couldn't hear you.
  • + 3
 THIS!
  • + 1
 yup. happened to me yesterday with a hiker who was walking down a tech section that i needed to climb. the icing on the cake? her dog was wandering all over off leash.
  • + 49
 The only song I need is the buzz of the freewheel and sound of my tires in the dirt.
  • + 7
 Hey that's one of my favorite songs also.
  • + 2
 I prefer the dirt a capella version, I find the Freehub always takes away from roar.
  • + 1
 Do you like to listen to i9s or hadleys?
  • + 3
 @CullenHerring: i only ride fixed gear on pavement so this offends me.
  • + 4
 Need to hear the sweet sexy sound of my i9's! And also so I can hear all the young punks coming up behind me so I can pull over. Uphill and down!
  • + 1
 ill only listen to music when im alone and i stop for a while, besides that, bring the forest raw sound!!!
  • + 27
 I have to say it really bothers me when im getting out of the city to go for a ride and someone is blasting a speaker. Most of the time I want to say something but don't because im afraid of confrontation Frown
  • - 3
 Sadly a wise thing in the USA, never know who's packing.
  • + 1
 @bogdan75: We get alot of that in our trails, annoying specially if it's terrible music. More insensitive to hit the nitro button and bounce.
  • - 7
flag honda50r (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @bogdan75: I'm tired of the Canadian smack talk. Everyone has opinions, keep it to yourself
  • + 6
 @honda50r: I dont think that was "smack talk", your confusing an opinion for a reality.. sorry we noticed you have a problem...
  • + 0
 @zion-i: Canada has the same problems as the US. Our population is 10x as big= 10x more problems . So hold the generalizations ..
  • + 1
 @honda50r: people are entitled to opinions. Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean he can’t air it. A statement like that just shuts down freedom of speech more. I love swearing as it allows me to be more descriptive, but you can’t always use it because people are frightened of words????!!!! The c*nts!

So if you catch my drift, just put a poignant argument back, maybe with swears in it if it aids your cause, but don’t ask him to file his opinion, he’s as entitled to his as you are yours.

Now: Fight! Ding ding! Wink
  • + 1
 @bogdan75: yeah, because here in the US it’s super common for armed mountain bikers to shoot each other on the trails. Truly terrifying!

Be real dude. In Alaska (and probably many other states), tons of people are armed when recreating in bear country. And strangely enough, none of those people have shot me.
  • + 15
 Unsafe to ride with headphone in the city or in the bush.
  • + 5
 a turd in the headphone is worth two in the tush...
  • + 1
 @rocky-mtn-gman: mind blown.
  • + 9
 I think riding a bike - especially while commuting or in the city, yikes! - is far more dangerous for you and others if you have headphones on. You can't be aware of vehicles, humans, animals, falling rocks or trees, etc. and here you are, a vulnerable object at speed, ready to be crushed. Don't do it. Ever.
  • + 7
 I don't see anything wrong with a party train and someone speakering it out... It doesn't bother me a bit, I don't ride with music or headphones, tried a few times, like to hear things I'm about to hit or going to hit me... but I am also not all sensitive about other folks having a good time, not like I follow them down the trail all up in their business. Relax and have a good time, or don't be jealous of others having one at least...
  • + 2
 I like you
  • + 1
 Yeah man, it only seems to account for normal XC / enduro (whatever you call mountain biking these days), for which I would never use them. But for a diet jam / skatepark, nothing beats tunes to ride to, it’s a must. So it’s very much tuned to the situation. Party on and each to their own!
  • + 5
 I've never understood people who seemingly have to listen to music during everything they do?

Blasting music on a bluetooth speaker is disrepectful to everyone around you. Riding with headphones in isolates you from your surroundings and can be downright dangerous. I don't see the appeal.
  • + 4
 On my ride yesterday there was this guy listening to music with his headphones in. That itself didn't bother me that much but it would've been really nice if he wouldn't be singing along to whatever tunes he was listening to. Could hear him from miles away...
  • + 0
 So what?
  • + 3
 I would love to ride with music, when I snowboard music in effect removing a sense increases my awareness of my edges and the handful of times I've biked with headphones I found a similar effect with getting my tires. But bears, moose, cougars, and other trail users require that I have all my senses for safety. Maybe if I rode at the resort I'd use headphones.
  • + 1
 *feeling my tires
  • + 3
 No, I don't listen to music while riding.

And to echo some of the others, I find it rude, and dangerous (both for the listener, and for the passerby) to use headphones while in the woods/ on the trails/ Etc.: I prefer to be able to hear what is going on around me, and I expect that other trail users can hear MY warnings. I can't tell you how many times I have called out to a fellow rider, or a walker/ runner as overtake them, only to have them FREAK out as I pass because they had ear buds in. Once a woman nearly knocked me over as she flailed in fear at my "surprise" passing.
  • + 7
 i just get naked and listen to mumford and sons...
  • + 3
 I’m not a fan of amplified music on the trail. You don’t want to listen to my shitty playlist and I don’t want to hear yours! Unplug, disconnect from the silicon obsession and ride! Earbuds can also be annoying if you catch someone from behind who is zoned out and holding me up.
  • + 3
 Eh, bluetooth speaker on the backpack shoulder strap, usually on the lowest volume next to my non-traffic side ear, for the 3mi climb up to the local trail system.
Higher tempo songs or belly-laughing Bodega Boys on soundcloud for cadence on the climb.
Synth beats to give trail rides an 8-bit video game feel
Akira Yamaoka's Silent Hill soundtrack and some 80's goth for the doom-fog dawn patrol
Flamenco Guitar / Rodrigo & Gabrielle for flowy singletrack
Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass' Zorba the Greek on repeat for intervals
WuGazi for grinding fire roads
Slayer's Reign in Blood for when I come across endurbros that looks super serious about being serious out on the trails
Silence / Nature / Hub & tire buzz for rides I choose not to have music
  • + 1
 We should be riding together
  • + 5
 I like it when climbing up fire roads (Good music motivates me almost as much as chassing ebikers). Never on downhills.
  • + 2
 I like it for long training slogs as it helps me keep my pace. Don't do it at times that I ever expect to see someone in the trails (if I see 2 people out riding, its a busy day).

But usually prefer the sound of tires trying to keep a grip over loose rock
  • + 1
 I tried snowboarding with headphones once; what a horrible feeling not hearing the edges on the snow, and how scketchy when encountering ice (you can hear it before you feel it).
As per mtb I haven't even tried, listen to the forest and the tyres is way better. I understand it if you're riding alone, or in a quiet place, but no way with other riders/hikers around.
For commuting is just stupid.
  • + 1
 During the week when I'm limited on time I will just my grab my road bike (with mountain bike handlebars of course) and go for a quick spin on side roads or those with little traffic with my earbuds. The other day my ipod wasn't working so I went without. It was probably one of the most enjoyable rides on my road bike in a long time. Felt secure and very aware of my surroundings. The only time I will wear them in the future is at the gym.
  • + 3
 I only do it when climbing logging roads, and usually only one earphone in. On the trails I's rather hear oncoming riders/hikers
  • + 1
 There is a rhythm to my riding and there is a rhythm to the music (with a constantly changing pace, for the music I like to listen to). Either these don't match or the music would dominate the rhythm of my riding, which I don't want. And the music obviously won't adapt to my riding either. I love music and I love riding, but it is no good match for me.
  • + 1
 If I ride with headphones in mountain biking it throws off my equilibrium and also I cant hear my tires start to slip so I never ride MTB with music/headphones. BUT when I hop on the rode bike for training I always have headphones/music!
  • + 5
 Only when riding in the city or on fire roads
  • + 3
 Ehh I think it's kinda cool being at a trail center and hearing music fade in, seeing a pack of people shred a line, then the music fading off into the distance.
  • + 1
 When riding trails solo, I enjoy riding both with and without headphones, depending on my mood. I usually listen to podcasts, but occasionally I'll just listen to music. I use my on-ear bluetooth headphones that don't block out as much of the environment as buds or over-the ear headphones and they have the controls on them so I can pause and adjust volume. When commuting on the street, I'll usually just throw a single earbud in my right ear, so I can still hear any traffic coming up on me.
  • + 4
 I use a speaker, but only on gravel grinds to get to the goods, and only if there is no one around.
  • + 1
 Thank you for being considerate of others!
  • + 3
 I ride with a speaker but only by myself because of the unreal bear population in my area. I hate bear bells and I have to make noise somehow...
  • + 1
 Agree, speakers over bear bells anyday.
  • + 2
 I only listen to music on the really long fire road climbs. It is nice to have a distraction from the grind. Never on singletrack though.
  • + 2
 May seem weird but I listen to books while I ride, especially longer grinds. Doesn’t reduce awareness the way music seems to, and I get to kill two birds with one stone.
  • + 1
 I love the sound of trail, traction and semi-traction make awesome music. I use to play music everywhere and all the time so I understand and try not to care when 'they' ride by making noise pollution.
  • + 1
 Head phones, but only when solo on uphill fireroads. Was recently in Park City, and people had them on on two way single track. I personally think that is a disaster waiting to happen.
  • + 1
 I don't ride with headphones for the same reason you wouldn't drive your car with headphones. Speakers are ok for dirt jumps or the skate park but I wouldn't be caught dead on the trails with one.
  • + 2
 I can't stand when people have head phones in on the trail. I dont care if you're a biker, hiker, or equestrian you need be aware of other trail users.
  • + 1
 Usually I get the last song I heard on the car radio stuck in my head - I switched from easy listening - Barbara Streisand,was ruining my rides.
  • + 1
 I hate listening to music! I want to hear what my bike is riding over, what it’s doing below me and I want to know my surroundings
  • + 1
 How am I suppose to hear if riders are approaching behind me if I have dang headphones in? Completely irresponsible to ride with headphones.
  • + 2
 The headphoned riders I see commuting or trail biking can't ride worth a good goddamn.
  • + 2
 I like to hear the rubber of my tires scream for mercy... best soundtrack ever.
  • + 3
 Commuting or city riding with headphones always, NEVER on the trails.
  • + 1
 I like to hear the screech of the car tires skidding towards me in the city. Or the dealers shouting "Chuneed?" Being deprived of a crucial sense seems victim to me.
  • + 2
 I can’t imagine anything sounding better than tires hitting the dirt.
  • + 1
 I rely too much on my sense of hearing and sound to give it up to what would amount to a distraction (for me).
  • + 1
 Only for the downs and only one headphone in so I can hear if there is someone behind.
  • + 0
 I used to listen to the earther soundtrack, that was my playlist for about 5 years, then I learnt to ride without music and it got even better
  • + 1
 The occasional boring quiet road section in the middle of nowhere on my own I might slap some Bob marley on
  • + 2
 i bump supernaut by sabbath from the truck before dropping in only.
  • + 1
 @billymac1770
You've got damn good taste sir! I guarantee I've rolled up to the trailhead with Volume 4 in my stereo a time or two...
  • + 1
 I usually just throw rocks at the music listeners when I need to get their attention.
  • + 1
 Stop drowning out the silence of my new XTR Scylence freehub with your shitty music!
  • + 1
 Everybody (who wants to) use bone conduction headphones. Put the volume as high as you want. Boom : everybody is happy.
  • + 1
 Non-e-bikes riders can just duct tape the speaker to the handlebar. That's good too.
  • + 2
 Podcasts for repeated gravel climbs only.
  • + 1
 Only when doing long climbs then take it out at the top
  • + 1
 sounds like a.... session
  • + 1
 The only song I need is the buzz of the hidden motor in my seat tube Wink
  • + 2
 With one earbud in only.
  • + 1
 Only on the climb. Never on the descent.
  • + 0
 this article really helps reinforce how cool and socially correct we all are. thanks!
  • + 1
 Don’t be stupid

Post a Comment



