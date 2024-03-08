Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?

Mar 8, 2024
by Seb Stott  
specialized enduro 2020

The idea of cutting a hole in a bike's downtube to fit tools or snacks inside seems to be getting ever more popular. The concept was probably introduced by Specialized's Stumpjumper Carbon back in 2016 (let me know if you know of an earlier example). Back then, Specialized admitted to a roughly 200 g weight penalty for the system but argued it was worth it for the convenience of having all the essentials on board and ready to go.

Stumpjumper 2016

Recently, the idea has been picked up by many brands and implemented in both carbon and alloy frames. But in my view, most don't quite match the execution that Specialized pulled off. Some downtube doors are too narrow to get much in - even fishing out an inner tube can feel like a surgical procedure. Others can rattle when a full water bottle is installed onto the cover.

Orbea Rallon 2022
The Orbea Rallon has a narrow slot that makes it tricky to get larger items in and out.
photo
The door on my Hope HB.916 test bike rattled slightly with a full water bottle mounted to it.

If you only have one bike, having a few essentials permanently in place can be appealing, but if you have multiple it's often a faff to switch them over and make sure you always have everything with you. Putting weight in the frame and out of your pack is certainly a good thing for handling and fatigue in principle, but if you can only fit an emergency tube, a pump and a tire lever, it's not like we're shedding kilos from our shoulders.

Besides, it's not hard to strap such items to the outside of a frame (perhaps in a watertight frame bag) without cutting a hole in the frame. If we are going to store things in the downtube, I'd rather see bespoke water bottles or bladders that slot inside and can be removed for refilling (Specialized does this with the Stumpjumer EVO); that way you could offload a significant amount of weight into the frame and carry enough water for rides that are too long for a single water bottle (anything over 1-2 hours in warm weather).

But what do you think? Is downtube storage a must-have or a gimmick?

What's your take on downtube storage?



66 Comments
  • 12 0
 I have a Stumpjumper EVO with it, and. Spur without. I do sometimes wish my Spur bad it, but it’s certainly not a deal breaker IMO. Awesome use of space, and would like to see more companies follow suit.
  • 2 0
 A shop person once told me that a bike company told him that adding downtube storage adds up to 1 lb of weight to a frame due to the extra material required to reinforce the carbon down there. Is this true for all frames? If so, is 1 lb extra worth it?
  • 3 2
 @Jvhowube: I will drink one less beer and can basically save that weight.
  • 1 0
 As long as it doesn't have thru-headset cable routing, any modern mountain bike is good with me.
  • 10 0
 It's clever and useful if it works with the frame design. But I would hate for frame manufacturers to make this a priority. I wouldn't want manufacturers to either add much weight (for reinforcement), or conversely to weaken the frame to make this happen.
  • 5 0
 Agreed, I'd much rather see them prioritize things like cables going into the headset, rather than this gimmick that doesn't provide any useful benefit. ;P
  • 6 0
 Yes!
But more importantly!
We need lighter bikes!
That we can fill with useful stuff!
Which makes them heavy again!
Therefore we need even lighter bikes!
To fill with even more useful stuff!

And repeat until bored….
  • 1 0
 You think I put things in the bike I wouldn't be carrying otherwise? Lol
  • 6 0
 Bought one recently with it.... ended up emptying it out and strapping tools under the top tube. Unless you have it full it's just bouncing around down there. The only useful bit is having a place to stuff a jacket that I want to take off during a ride which is just so rare I don't care. Future frames, I'd prefer without.
  • 3 0
 I also can't figure out what to put in there or how to use it. I've had the same granola bar in there for 3 months now and nothing else. I'm sure if I did more research and potentially bought something specific for this application I could figure it out, but no luck so far. And good luck getting any of my rain jackets in there. Not happening.
  • 3 0
 @TEAM-ROBOT: The Patagonia Houdini is the perfect jacket for frame storage. But who are we kidding, you don't need that in LA.
  • 2 0
 I have the Stumpy Evo and it comes with a tool bag that fits perfectly in the cavity. Without that I have no idea what I would put in there either. For future bikes I really don't care if it has storage or not.
  • 2 0
 @p2rida: Although a $120 jacket I never use is the perfect accessory for my $4300 carbon mountain bike frame
  • 1 0
 My Trek came with a nice ditty bag that fits in there. I’ve yet to hear a peep from it. I do like having the storage, may as well use the massive tubes for something other than structure and a billboard. It’s not a dealbreaker for a new bike not to come with it. As long as there isn’t some proprietary B.S. or headset routing I’ll still consider a bike without frame storage. However if two bikes are next to each other, one has frame storage and headset routing, the other has no storage and traditional routing, I’m buying the later, not the former.
  • 4 0
 I don't carry shit with me anymore. It's so rare to have problems on a decently maintained bike that I'm willing to accept going for a walk if something breaks Replace your chain once in a while Fix slightly bad indexing after a ride or before Keep brake levers just loose enough that you can twist them by hand Set a decent tire pressure Rarely even need a tool on a ride
  • 1 0
 Kinda the same for me, one up tool in the steerer is nice but im usually using it to adjust my seat or levers because for some reason they feel different, rarely ever for repairs to keep riding.
  • 5 0
 Didn’t think I’d want it, until I got my Stumpjumper Evo, which has particularly good downtube storage, and I really like it. Packless riding is brilliant.
  • 1 0
 Same here with my Stumpy ( have a few other rides). Didn't realize how much I liked it till I actually had one.
  • 1 0
 is it really a replacement for a pack, or a very small bum bag? I have 2 sizes of fanny packs and appreciate being able to swap based on the ride/length. I could see myself keeping a few things in the frame pretty much permanently though, kind of like the spare & tools in your car.
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: for my local daily rides, that is what mine is, the basic spares/tools. For longer rides or out of town trips, add a few more items.
  • 3 0
 I'm riding steel frames so I might be able to get a peperoni stick inside if I had internal frame storage. Doesn't seem worth the bother. I can just tape on to my bars for an emergency snack.
  • 1 0
 Do you have any in-frame cable routing? Some of that water seal stuff at the bottom ports and fill it with vitagreen shake. Avoid inverted tricks.
  • 2 0
 Its a must have for me. Current Specialized Enduro. In it I keep first aid, tools, Granola Bar, code brown supplies, sometimes a small soft side hydroflask. Most of my rides have a long climb before the descent. So I pull the cheek pads from my full face and stuff them in there instead of my pockets. If I have my gopro, it goes in there as well. If I'm going for a particularly long ride, I'll grab the hip pack for more water and food.
  • 2 0
 You apparently carry more in your in-frame storage than I do in my backpack. And why would you bother putting liquid storage inside the frame?

Good idea for the next poll: Do you carry emergency TP on your rides?
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: The water would be extra if its a really hot day. I keep a bottle in the cage. The first aid kit is pretty small, but it has come in handy at least once.

I personally have not had to use TP, but friends have been thankful that I do. I also carry a lot of zip ties in there. They take up very little room. A friend broke off his shifter and we used 5 of them to secure it in place. worked for the whole day.
  • 7 1
 Friday Fails?
  • 1 0
 It's posted on YouTube, but hasn't made it to PB yet, for whatever reason.
  • 5 0
 If it can't fit my phone, I still need on person storage.
  • 2 0
 Not a dealbreaker, but the downtube storage was a surprisingly big quality of life upgrade. Having tools and med onboard makes it easy to go for a quick ride with only what's in your pockets.
  • 1 0
 My Stumpjumper evo alloy has it and it seemed awesome at first but in reality I dont use it much. Short rides I just have a bottle on the bike and my phone and truck key in my pockets, one up tool in the steerer. Long rides here in NC I usually need a second water bottle so im carrying a small hip pack anyways and ill put snacks in there, I do keep plugs and a C02 in it at all times though. Its kind of a pain to open it up and take the bag thing out just to grab a snack taking a break.
  • 1 0
 Check spelling on first poll option: I own a bike with downtube storage and wouldn't wnat to be without it.

I've never had a bike with frame storage, and wouldn't seek it on next bike ... who knows, maybe I'm missing out? It seems too small to fit anything useful.
  • 1 0
 In frame storage and a small hip pack cover pretty much any ride under 5 hours. No need for a big sweaty backpack that gets overfilled with crap you never need. Especially for lift service on hot day. Having a tube, tools and pump in the frame is pretty sweet.
  • 4 2
 I don’t need downtube storage. It reminds me of that old SNL skit with the guy who always says “you put your weed in there.”
  • 2 0
 The name is escaping me at the moment, but hasn't there been at least one manufacturer who gave their down-tube storage a cheeky name alluding to just that?

I also remember a multitool (Maybe I'm wrong, and it was a snowboard tool?), that included a small one-hitter referred to in the product description as a "420 ventilator"
  • 2 0
 @SoCalTrev: www.statebicycle.com/products/2019-420-bar-ends-pipe-stash
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: I'm not one to toke & ride, but stoner-engineering products always give me a slight chuckle. I'm sure there are 100 other examples of similar things sold for the MTB crowd.
  • 2 0
 I could live without it, but I would really like storage on the next bike. My luck the bike would include it but the execution would be poor and I'd end up hating it.
  • 4 2
 I don't even NEED a water bottle holder. I do NEED a quiet bike. In frame storage just seems like another good opportunity to have something make noises.
  • 1 0
 I mean it's just a question of adding a door, if stuff is rattling around inside the frame that's because you packed things poorly and that's 100% on you. There isn't really any opportunity for the little door to rattle (at least how it's implemented on Specialized bikes).
  • 3 0
 No but it’s nice. I use it to store my repair tools.
  • 1 1
 Needs the tool inside the storage to open the cover
  • 4 0
 Need? Nah

Want? Yesh
  • 1 0
 I was coming to say the same thing. It would be nice to have, but not having it certainly wouldn't prevent me from buying a bike (like cables routed through the headset would)
  • 2 0
 I'd rather have adjustable fork travel so i can drop my front end when climbing like the good old days.
  • 2 1
 I have a digestive / stomach condition so can’t use a pack or bumbag , I purposely bought my last bike with frame storage
to carry my swag
  • 3 1
 I would prefer for manufacturer to put all effort into performance instead of gimmicks.
  • 2 1
 SWAT bib is my preferred carry-all solution. Tool roll, food, phone, and an extra bottle! Works regardless of which bike I decide to ride! Long live the SWAT bib!
  • 1 0
 My old enduro swat door rattled. I had to pack that frame tight with lots of stuff to remove the noise.
  • 2 0
 Love it way more than I thought I would
  • 1 0
 Downtube storage also comes in super handy when routing brakes. Makes the internal external again.
  • 1 0
 When they put down tube store on steel bikes I’ll be impressed. Until then I don’t care about it.
  • 1 0
 Small frame bag seems more practical and works with metal frame but doesn't look as cool.
  • 1 0
 If it doesn’t have a battery in it I don’t really care.
  • 1 0
 I find junk in the trunk while riding to be distracting
  • 1 0
 I have it on, prefer it, but it's not a deal breaker to not have.
  • 1 0
 Storing snacks tools and water in the frame s awesome.
  • 1 2
 Spends $3400 making a bike 640g lighter. Stuffs it with 700g of stuff you can fit in a hydropack.
  • 1 0
 Getting weight off your back and getting it low and in the frame is a far better place for it.
  • 2 0
 @FrankS29: Not convinced a pound in a small bum-bag vs. the frame makes that much difference.
  • 1 0
 Better to have 700g worth of stuff high up on your back than down low in the bottom bracket area amirite?
  • 1 0
 Need one that fits beer.
  • 2 1
 Easy there - Specialized and SRAM are going to read that, and next thing you know they'll have e-bike battery powered cold storage built into every bike...
  • 1 1
 I definitely need somewhere to store my downtube
  • 1 0
 Only If it is an eBike.
Below threshold threads are hidden







