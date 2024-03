Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?

The Orbea Rallon has a narrow slot that makes it tricky to get larger items in and out. The door on my Hope HB.916 test bike rattled slightly with a full water bottle mounted to it.

What's your take on downtube storage? I own a bike with downtube storage and wouldn't wnat to be without it.

I own a bike with downtube storage and could live without it.

I own a bike with downtube storage and would rather not have it.

I don't have downtube storage but I'd like my next bike to have it..

I don't have downtube storage and don't care whether my next bike does.

I don't have downtube storage and would rather my next bike didn't have it.

The idea of cutting a hole in a bike's downtube to fit tools or snacks inside seems to be getting ever more popular. The concept was probably introduced by Specialized's Stumpjumper Carbon back in 2016 (let me know if you know of an earlier example). Back then, Specialized admitted to a roughly 200 g weight penalty for the system but argued it was worth it for the convenience of having all the essentials on board and ready to go.Recently, the idea has been picked up by many brands and implemented in both carbon and alloy frames. But in my view, most don't quite match the execution that Specialized pulled off. Some downtube doors are too narrow to get much in - even fishing out an inner tube can feel like a surgical procedure. Others can rattle when a full water bottle is installed onto the cover.If you only have one bike, having a few essentials permanently in place can be appealing, but if you have multiple it's often a faff to switch them over and make sure you always have everything with you. Putting weight in the frame and out of your pack is certainly a good thing for handling and fatigue in principle, but if you can only fit an emergency tube, a pump and a tire lever, it's not like we're shedding kilos from our shoulders.Besides, it's not hard to strap such items to the outside of a frame (perhaps in a watertight frame bag) without cutting a hole in the frame. If we are going to store things in the downtube, I'd rather see bespoke water bottles or bladders that slot inside and can be removed for refilling (Specialized does this with the Stumpjumer EVO); that way you could offload a significant amount of weight into the frame and carry enough water for rides that are too long for a single water bottle (anything over 1-2 hours in warm weather).But what do you think? Is downtube storage a must-have or a gimmick?