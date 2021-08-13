Pinkbike Poll: Do You Opt For Performance or Value From Your Tires?

How long do you think sticky rubber tires would last in this razor sharp slate?

The number of tire parameters is mesmerizing, but that probably means that the combo you're looking for does exist.

Tires like the Maxxis Aggressor feature a dual compound rubber and an all-terrain tread pattern. That makes it a great rear tire choice that rolls fairly quick and has a longer life span than a soft compound, aggressive tire. These characteristics give it great value, but it doesn't shine in wet conditions.

The Schwalbe Magic Mary in its Ultra Soft compound is a prime example of the trade-off of a fast wearing tire to gain ultimate traction, but at a high price.