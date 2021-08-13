Pinkbike Poll: Do You Opt For Performance or Value From Your Tires?

Aug 13, 2021
by Matt Beer  
How long do you think sticky rubber tires would last in this razor sharp slate?

Tires are the only component contacting your bike and the ground. There are a boat load of other factors at play when we start talking about grip, but tires are one of the most important and particular pieces of the puzzle. They come in a variety of diameters, thicknesses, thread counts, compounds, and of course, tread patterns. All of those variables have to match your riding style, terrain, weight and price point. Picking a single tire for the job can be tricky and downright confusing with all of the marketing nomenclature. If you need a refresher course, take a look at our Explainer series on Decoding Tire Hot Patches.

The number of tire parameters is mesmerizing, but that probably means that the combo you're looking for does exist.

Tires like the Maxxis Aggressor feature a dual compound rubber and an all-terrain tread pattern. That makes it a great rear tire choice that rolls fairly quick and has a longer life span than a soft compound, aggressive tire. These characteristics give it great value, but it doesn't shine in wet conditions.

The tire with the best performance is often the softest compound combined with the most complex casing construction. It's also usually the one that wears the fastest and is the most expensive. For each discipline, performance can have different meanings though, keeping in mind that riders may also demand different traits from their front and rear tires.

Cross-country (XC) athletes might choose a lighter, more expensive tire casing that offers more grip and puncture resistance than a heavier, cheaper tire. Those focused on maximizing performance on the downhill sections of races, such as enduro or downhill racers, are seeking out traction for control during braking and cornering, while trying to manage the balance between rolling resistance and puncture protection.

And then you have the more common, casual rider who might still demand performance, but isn't racing the clock or other competitors. We've even seen some brands like Michelin and Schwalbe market to the weekend warrior crowd with tires given specific titles, such as "Bike Park" construction, for a lower wear rate and increased puncture resistance.

Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.6
The Schwalbe Magic Mary in its Ultra Soft compound is a prime example of the trade-off of a fast wearing tire to gain ultimate traction, but at a high price.

So, the question then is, do you choose pure performance over a longer lasting, valued tire and what compound does that equate to for the type of riding you do?

Let's use a simple system to differentiate between brands' compound names, where the softest means the most grip, but is faster wearing and rolls slowly. The hardest is has very limited grip, but will last for ages and rolls faster.

For XC racing / riding, what FRONT tire compound do you use?


For XC racing / riding, what REAR tire compound do you use?



For trail riding, what FRONT tire compound do you use?


For trail riding, what REAR tire compound do you use?



For enduro racing / riding, what FRONT tire compound do you use?


For enduro racing / riding, what REAR tire compound do you use?



For downhill racing / riding, what FRONT tire compound do you use?


For downhill racing / riding, what REAR tire compound do you use?


And since we've touched on the topic of durability, let's include that as a talking point for value. A brand new tire isn't worth a penny if you puncture it on the first descent. The value comes from a tire that lasts through the sharpest of rock gardens, but may be on the heavier side - a con for some seeking the upmost performance out of their ride.

For the sake of this poll, let's use a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 would be lightest-duty casing offered from your preferred tire brand and 5 would be the most durable.

What FRONT tire casing do you choose for XC racing / riding?


What REAR tire casing do you choose for XC racing / riding?



What FRONT tire casing do you choose for trail riding?


What REAR tire casing do you choose for trail riding?



What FRONT tire casing do you choose for enduro racing / riding?


What REAR tire casing do you choose for enduro racing / riding?



What FRONT tire casing do you choose for downhill racing / riding?


What REAR tire casing do you choose for downhill racing / riding?




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
73904 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
71878 views
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
62524 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
58846 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
55885 views
Spotted: Stanton's Titanium & Carbon Switch9er FS Enduro Bike from Ard Rock 2021
46732 views
Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue
43496 views
Review: Knolly Warden LT
42812 views

30 Comments

  • 30 0
 I only ride All-Mountain apparently because my bike is 150 travel. Can't answer this poll.
  • 10 0
 Yes
  • 1 0
 All of the above.
  • 5 0
 What tyre did you choose based on somewhere middling on price / what you thought looked decent many months/years ago, don't know how soft/hard it is & won't change for any discipline, rain dry or snow... only once it is worn out.
  • 6 0
 I own one bike and I use one set of tires for everything. EXO+ and 3C MaxTerra.
  • 4 0
 Best value/performance ratio in tires I've found so far is the new Specialized tires in their T7 and T9 compound. They are $60 per tire, great casing and excellent compounds.
  • 2 0
 Schwalbe for the win, 44€ for Soft compound magic marry and big betty (each)
  • 2 0
 You get both value and performance with the new Michelin DH tires, AM2s, and Wild Enduros. I'm talking about the ones with the blue and yellow logos. Makes every other tire manufacturer out there appear overpriced. *cough* Maxxis *cough*
  • 4 0
 I now avoid maxxis minions. I got tired of the tire wobble from poor quality even with the bead on.
  • 1 0
 When I could afford it I started riding softer compound tires for more margin of error, and changing them more often with the idea that it's a bit safer than wringing the living daylights out of every set... jury is still out there on if it's worth it.
  • 2 0
 Where is the response for "I will buy any tire I can actually find in stock somewhere."

Currently running Vitorria rear and a VEE front as that as all I could find.

VEE attach HPL is actually pretty legit I must say
  • 4 0
 Polls are getting more and more complicated
  • 1 0
 Market research disguised as fun little polls. I imagine PB is getting good money from these.
  • 2 0
 whatever is on clearance for real. I will not pay more than $40 for a tire but I don't want to ride junk either. champagne taste and beer money as they say
  • 1 0
 I choose types based on availability and thread pattern, do not acre much about soft/hard;
DH casing at the rear EXO at the front, tires do not last long where I ride because of rocks, so few pairs over supper easily
  • 2 0
 Might be worth adding, "I don't ride these disciplines, but am curious anyway."
  • 3 0
 MaxxGrip in the front, Dual Compound in the rear. All year long.
  • 2 0
 Vittoria tnt trail casing for xc and trail. More durable than exo, grid etc and mezcal/barzo is wicked fast
  • 3 0
 Rubber!
  • 1 0
 I'm like Levi, give me the softest rubber you got boii I'll spare no expense
  • 5 3
 Randomizer, engage! You're welcome, Outside.
  • 1 0
 New poll: Reader participation in polls before and after Outside acquisition.
  • 1 0
 Maxxgrip dh casing for trail, enduro and dh. Ride in a lot of mixed conditions with a ton of rocks and roots.
  • 2 0
 What rear tire ? Worn front
  • 1 0
 Where's the "what tires do you run on your hardtail" questions?
  • 2 1
 “30psi in my minions, I don’t care about your opinions”...
  • 1 0
 Whatever is cheapest
  • 1 0
 performance... up to $65
  • 2 2
 That was shit
  • 1 0
 Taking polls on the toilet again?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017251
Mobile Version of Website