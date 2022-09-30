Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride At Night?

Sep 30, 2022
by Seb Stott  
The days are getting shorter and the nights longer which means it s the season for night rides. Charge up the lights and get out there.

It's seven in the evening. Belly full, I've just sat down on the sofa and I'm looking forward to watching some TV and going to bed. Then my phone rings. My friend and colleague Tom reminds me that I've agreed to go on a night ride with him and Barney Marsh, a fellow science nerd and journalist at Singletrack, who's visiting Bristol for one night only.

Bugger.

It's a rainy and chilly autumn night and our local trails (Leigh woods) are lethal in the wet. Still, a promise is a promise so I hurriedly get my riding kit on, dig out my half-charged lights, hurriedly explain to my flatmate what the chuff I was up to and set out into the night.

Needless to say, we had a brilliant time. Bimbling our way down slick rocks and muddy ruts, one behind the other like a string of Christmas tree lights. Probably going half our normal speed. It was a great laugh.

There's something extra exciting about riding at night and an added sense of camaraderie, plus you can often spot wildlife you wouldn't see in the daytime. We finished by rolling into town and getting a kebab. It felt like a night out, but with only good feelings afterwards.

Rage against the night

The thing is, that was five years ago and I have only been on a handful of night rides since. Every time I say, "That was great, let's do it again soon!" But life just seems to get in the way, and the feeling of lethargy in the wet winter evenings is a huge barrier. The thought of washing my muddy bike and kit in the cold and dark afterwards doesn't help either.

What's your take, do you like night riding or hibernating in the winter evenings?

Do you ride at night?



Do you like riding at night?



69 Comments

  • 14 1
 Choose a light setup and then be a dick about it. It is amazing how good and affordable lights have become.
  • 6 0
 Can you show some example ? All I see is 500$+ setups for proper enduro riding. Mountain biking is so expensive as it is ...
  • 4 0
 @Mouette230: Check out the selection from Blackburn. Lifetime warranty on most items and they’re awesome.
  • 5 0
 @Mouette230: Pretty much any 1000 lumen light that can mount to your helmet would let you get out and do a bit of trail riding at night. You don't need 3500+ lumens for every ride.

I've got an 1800 lumen Lezyne light that can get me down any trail where I ride. Albeit slower than I'd ride them in daylight.
  • 3 0
 @Mouette230: MAGIC SHINE
  • 8 0
 @Mouette230: check out Outbound Lighting. I have an earlier wired version of their trail lights and they’re great lights. $365 USD for the set. Had them for 3 or 4 years now and still impressed every time I head out for a night ride.

www.outboundlighting.com/products/evo-downhill-package-best-bike-light
  • 6 0
 @Mouette230: Niterider Lumina stuff is reasonable and durable as hell.

I run one on my helmet and one on my bars.
  • 1 0
 @mt-outlaw: outbound ftw
Cool folks, those guys.
  • 1 0
 About 15 years ago when LEDS starting becoming more common....so great for night riding. You can spend $50 and get great lights that last for years.
  • 2 1
 @Mouette230 go on amazon and you can buy some $30-40 lights, they work really well. Just do your research and dont buy the ones that look sketchy
  • 1 0
 Not the cheapest, but I once got a Lupine Piko light as a present and because of their support you can keep them forever. If you really do wear out the battery, you can return it for a discount on a replacement, they can repair anything and they've got spares for everything. So in the long run they may be relatively cheap. Pinkbike may only focus on their insanely powerful lights and then realize it is overkill, but they've got a good spectrum of lights so just get the one that suits your needs.
  • 2 0
 @mt-outlaw: $365 USD is $500+ CAD... exactly what he was talking about.
  • 2 0
 @edthesled: That Lezyne 1800 is fantastic also just got the 1000 of a friend for cheap so that will be great on the head mount
  • 1 0
 @mt-outlaw: ding ding ding! Amazing lights, amazing service and built in Chicago. I broke a mount in a crash, went to buy a new one and saw this "If you have a broken Evo mount, please contact us before buying another, regardless of how you broke it!".

So I did and they sent me a new one at no charge.
  • 2 1
 Knock off MagicShine from AliExpress. One on the helmet, one on your bars, a third because quality control sucks. Whole setup for under $100.
  • 1 0
 @FrankS29: Same here. Niterider lights are fairly bulletproof
  • 1 0
 @Mouette230: Olight sells rebranded MagickSHines, often on sale. I got RN1500 for bar, and RN1200 for helmet ( RN1200 has lock feature so it won't turn on in my backpack). Most of the time I run them at half power only. On full power they last 1,5 hours only but make trail as visible as in a daylight ( I only ride gnarly single track, for gravel and mellow stuff any 350lm light will do )
  • 1 0
 @Mouette230:
You can get a 1000 lumen lightnmotion helmet light for $75USD. These are incredible for the bars:
kaidomain.com/Bike-Lights/S024183-SolarStorm-X6-4-x-Cree-XM-L2-U2-White-4-Mode-3000-Lumens-Bike-Light-Black
You can find options on amazon as well.
  • 8 0
 I'm middle aged, and have an early bed time :-(
  • 8 0
 You can't ask your mom for permission?
  • 1 0
 I usually get up early for a ride before sunrise. This approach may work for you too.
  • 4 0
 Night time is the only time!
Family and life take up the normal daytimes.
1night a week in the woods is my "boyfriend time" as the missus puts it .
Rain, snow, ice, doesn't matter just get out and enjoy it!
I prefer the tunnel vision and focus you have to have when pinning it in the pitch black with just your torch and riding buddy.
I've pretty much set all my PB's riding at night.
Daytime riding is just so distracting being able to look around .
  • 8 5
 I'll strap every LED light I have to the commuter like a mod's Vespa or whatever, but MTB night riding ain't it. Finally admitted it and it's way better this way. I'd rather take time off work and ride once in the day vs 10 times at night.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I hate to admit it but the vast majority of my riding currently is commuting, and even that is 50 percent in the dark this time of year. My entire morning commute has been in the dark for several weeks now, and depending on when I take off for the day I might get 50 percent of my ride home in twilight.

Better than not riding though... shoulder shrug>
  • 2 0
 Not thrilled about night riding but sometimes it's the only way to have some riding time. I still don't have a satisfying light though. So, if someone knows of a good trailproof light that doesn't cost like a new wheelset, do tell, please
  • 1 0
 lightandmotion.com/collections/seca

A pair of Seca Comp 1500 or 2000 on your bars will light up the trail better than the lights on your car, and they a very affordable.
  • 1 0
 Lifeline Pavo 2000L from Chainreaction uncles at £79
  • 2 0
 I enjoy night riding when the temperature is still reasonable. Once it drops to around freezing, it becomes much less enjoyable despite having the appropriate clothing and gear. However, snow rides are some of the most fun rides I've ever had, day or night!
  • 5 0
 I do my night rides during the daytime as it’s brighter and you don’t need lights.
  • 2 0
 Where I live there is only ~5 hrs of daylight in the winter (from 11 am to 4 pm), if you don't ride at night then don't ride at all. Now conversely we are called the land of the midnight sun for a reason, in the summer you can go for a ride at midnight and not need any lights.
  • 5 0
 The Nighttime is the Righttime...
  • 1 0
 Night riding enjoyment is highly dependent on your light setup, with 2000lumens on your helmet and 2-- lumens on your handlebar, it's as good as the day... In the US southwest, the temperature is actually better most of the time at night
  • 1 0
 I used to ride at night a lot. I started with a sidewall generator in the mid 80s. We rode at night all winter. I don’t anymore simply because I am retired and don’t need to. Although I was thinking of getting new lights nd doing it again.
  • 1 0
 I ride at night often in the fall and winter. It can be erie, every sound is either a squirrel, bear, bobcat or murderer.
Most evenings I can see other lights way on the ridge to where I’m heading. I always think that is pretty cool.
  • 1 0
 I thought that “bimbing” was a British term for faffing off with a bit ‘n bob after a nib of blood pudding… but I guess it was just a misspelling of “bombing.” I think I’ll bimb around on my next night ride, though.
  • 1 0
 Bimbling generally means travelling a bit more slowly/cautiously than normal.
  • 1 0
 When night riding season shows up in the parts of the world that get winter, it's time to fix the body after breaking it down over the previous 5 months of obsessive riding. It's fun and novel a few times every year, but I'm getting pretty burnt out by end of September and don't need to keep riding after work in the dark. Usually I look forward to other activities after work like the gym, or going skiing.
  • 1 0
 Just got a set of Outbound lights and did my first night ride. Enjoyed it but had that ‘gotta get out the basement before it gets me’ feeling about 3/4 through when i realized I was now the only one out there. In this case they were new-to-me trails too, which is probably not ideal for not being creeped out.
  • 1 0
 I live in phoenix arizona, and night rides are a way of life. In the summer from may to september the temperatures will be 100+ all day, so our high school team will start a ride at 6:30, right at sunset, and then end at around 8:00, which gives you about half and half of riding in the sun and riding in the dark and its amazing, so much more enjoyable than you may think
  • 1 0
 I am definitely no fan of night riding. Main reason is actually that the animals should have the forest largely for their own, at least during the night.
The situation might be different in countries where the forests are much larger and the animals can just go a couple hundred meters further away and they won't be bothered. It's different in Switzerland. Or more specificall in the region called "Mittelland" (one could translate it as "middle earth" :-P ).
The Mittelland is the most densly populated region of Switzerland, where sometimes the border between villages can't be seen properly. But also the forests between valleys are rather small and does not provide much are for the animals to get away if people start night riding.
  • 3 0
 Just charged up my lights today for my first night ride of the season. Here’s to hoping for no big cat sightings.
  • 2 0
 I'm too chicken to ride at night on account of bears.
  • 1 0
 @DJ-24: yeah, we get some pretty big squirrels over here.
  • 1 0
 @DJ-24: I have started getting a bit bear/cougar paranoid as i get older so I play podcasts on my phone(speaker not headphones) so they think there are more people in my herd.

This article just reminded me to charge my lights for tonights ride.
  • 2 1
 @DJ-24: bears are not nocturnal.
  • 2 0
 Riding at night would be great for later in the fall when the days are short. But riding when it's 20°F kinda sucks, which means I don't really ride at night much.
  • 2 0
 Fall is the time for night laps. Outbound lights are a must though. Aside from being slightly more worried about crashing into bears, I vastly prefer night riding.
  • 1 0
 The bear collision is high, I have enough close calls during the early AM.
  • 1 0
 I enjoy hoping on my gravel bike and taking a spin around town after my family all goes to sleep. There is no traffic and it's the best way to ride during the week to keep the legs spinning.
  • 1 0
 It’s definitely desert night riding season and I’m stoked about it. In the summer, regularly start rides in the dark to beat the heat too.
  • 3 0
 We are still talking about bikes here, right? Wink
  • 2 0
 Group night rides only. Solo is way to spooky. Lots of potentially dangerous wildlife in my area.
  • 1 0
 hear this very often, yet none of these people ever run into something. Bears can be a concern, but won't they see ya and f*ck off even earlier than during a day?

I run into bears in BC on multiple occasions ( during the day) and they always take off
  • 1 0
 Night rides are okay but in the fall and winter it also means all your stuff is wet nd dirty which sometimes suck
  • 1 0
 Where's the answer for multiple times a week when days are short? None of those answers are accurate for me Frown
  • 3 1
 Do I ride at night?....in my dreams ...
  • 2 0
 I tried it and got scared of howling coyotes
  • 1 0
 Those weren’t coyotes !
  • 1 0
 sorry that was me. I get a little cray cray during a full moon.
  • 1 0
 Depending where you live, riding at night or for me crazy early in the morning you can avid the crowds.
  • 1 0
 I do own a cover lit pump track, dirt jumps and quarter pipe so I am a local hero when it's rainy and dark here in the NW.
  • 1 0
 my night riding is before dawn now. I go out at 6 am before work year round, which is indeed dark half the year.
  • 2 0
 they don't run the lifts at night I don't get how people do this
  • 1 0
 its sometimes easier to hop on the trainer for a hour than go out for a night ride
  • 1 0
 I haven't gone night riding mtb for a while but commute a lot and mornings are mostly dark.
  • 2 0
 Avoid night rides, let the animals sleep in forest
  • 1 0
 I love a night ride, don't clean my bike until the next day though
  • 1 0
 Night riding rocks. Riding in the cold night or day sucks.
  • 1 0
 Day n night





