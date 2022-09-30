Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride At Night?

It's seven in the evening. Belly full, I've just sat down on the sofa and I'm looking forward to watching some TV and going to bed. Then my phone rings. My friend and colleague Tom reminds me that I've agreed to go on a night ride with him and Barney Marsh, a fellow science nerd and journalist at Singletrack
, who's visiting Bristol for one night only.
Bugger.
It's a rainy and chilly autumn night and our local trails (Leigh woods) are lethal in the wet. Still, a promise is a promise so I hurriedly get my riding kit on, dig out my half-charged lights, hurriedly explain to my flatmate what the chuff I was up to and set out into the night.
Needless to say, we had a brilliant time. Bimbling our way down slick rocks and muddy ruts, one behind the other like a string of Christmas tree lights. Probably going half our normal speed. It was a great laugh.
There's something extra exciting about riding at night and an added sense of camaraderie, plus you can often spot wildlife you wouldn't see in the daytime. We finished by rolling into town and getting a kebab. It felt like a night out, but with only good feelings afterwards.
The thing is, that was five years ago and I have only been on a handful of night rides since. Every time I say, "That was great, let's do it again soon!" But life just seems to get in the way, and the feeling of lethargy in the wet winter evenings is a huge barrier. The thought of washing my muddy bike and kit in the cold and dark afterwards doesn't help either.
What's your take, do you like night riding or hibernating in the winter evenings?
I've got an 1800 lumen Lezyne light that can get me down any trail where I ride. Albeit slower than I'd ride them in daylight.
www.outboundlighting.com/products/evo-downhill-package-best-bike-light
I run one on my helmet and one on my bars.
Cool folks, those guys.
So I did and they sent me a new one at no charge.
You can get a 1000 lumen lightnmotion helmet light for $75USD. These are incredible for the bars:
kaidomain.com/Bike-Lights/S024183-SolarStorm-X6-4-x-Cree-XM-L2-U2-White-4-Mode-3000-Lumens-Bike-Light-Black
You can find options on amazon as well.
Family and life take up the normal daytimes.
1night a week in the woods is my "boyfriend time" as the missus puts it .
Rain, snow, ice, doesn't matter just get out and enjoy it!
I prefer the tunnel vision and focus you have to have when pinning it in the pitch black with just your torch and riding buddy.
I've pretty much set all my PB's riding at night.
Daytime riding is just so distracting being able to look around .
Better than not riding though... shoulder shrug>
A pair of Seca Comp 1500 or 2000 on your bars will light up the trail better than the lights on your car, and they a very affordable.
Most evenings I can see other lights way on the ridge to where I’m heading. I always think that is pretty cool.
The situation might be different in countries where the forests are much larger and the animals can just go a couple hundred meters further away and they won't be bothered. It's different in Switzerland. Or more specificall in the region called "Mittelland" (one could translate it as "middle earth" :-P ).
The Mittelland is the most densly populated region of Switzerland, where sometimes the border between villages can't be seen properly. But also the forests between valleys are rather small and does not provide much are for the animals to get away if people start night riding.
This article just reminded me to charge my lights for tonights ride.
I run into bears in BC on multiple occasions ( during the day) and they always take off