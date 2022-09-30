Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride At Night?

Do you ride at night? Never

I have tried it once or twice

Occasionally - a few times a season

Regularly - once a week or more when the days are short.

I do most of my riding at night Responses: 1588 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Do you like riding at night? I hate it!

It's better than nothing but I prefer riding in the day.

It's different but just as enjoyable.

I prefer riding at night. Responses: 1439 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

It's seven in the evening. Belly full, I've just sat down on the sofa and I'm looking forward to watching some TV and going to bed. Then my phone rings. My friend and colleague Tom reminds me that I've agreed to go on a night ride with him and Barney Marsh, a fellow science nerd and journalist at, who's visiting Bristol for one night only.Bugger.It's a rainy and chilly autumn night and our local trails (Leigh woods) are lethal in the wet. Still, a promise is a promise so I hurriedly get my riding kit on, dig out my half-charged lights, hurriedly explain to my flatmate what the chuff I was up to and set out into the night.Needless to say, we had a brilliant time. Bimbling our way down slick rocks and muddy ruts, one behind the other like a string of Christmas tree lights. Probably going half our normal speed. It was a great laugh.There's something extra exciting about riding at night and an added sense of camaraderie, plus you can often spot wildlife you wouldn't see in the daytime. We finished by rolling into town and getting a kebab. It felt like a night out, but with only good feelings afterwards.The thing is, that was five years ago and I have only been on a handful of night rides since. Every time I say, "That was great, let's do it again soon!" But life just seems to get in the way, and the feeling of lethargy in the wet winter evenings is a huge barrier. The thought of washing my muddy bike and kit in the cold and dark afterwards doesn't help either.What's your take, do you like night riding or hibernating in the winter evenings?