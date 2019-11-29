Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride With or Without Gloves?

Do you ride with or without gloves? Always with gloves

Always without gloves

Only with when the weather is incliment

Only with when the terrain is dangerous

Only when I remember to bring them Responses: 1295 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

It seems that riders from the Southern hemisphere end up riding without gloves more often than not. Is there an advantage? Photo by: Cam Mackenzie

For some riders, it's not even a thought. Gloves are part of the riding kit - as much as pants. For others, gloves are optional, worn only for certain conditions or terrain There's also a faction of the sport who prefer to ride barehanded - including some high-profile DH and slopestyle athletes.On one hand, there's no denying that gloves offer a plethora of benefits, ranging from a better grip and protection from crashes, to warding off brush, drying sweat, and simply expressing your style. On the other hand, some riders claim that gloves insulate against the feel of the handlebars and remove the sense of connection from the bikes.While it should be clear to all that gloves could also prove useful for staying warm during inclement weather or digging, a quick scan of Pinkbike images and videos gives a clear impression that the glove/no glove camps are firmly entrenched.Today's poll asks which camp you belong to. Do you always play it safe? Do you only ride with gloves in cold weather? Do you roll gloveless, come rain, hell, or high water? Are there any real benefits to riding gloveless?