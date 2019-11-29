Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride With or Without Gloves?

Nov 29, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
George Brannigans hands after his crash.


For some riders, it's not even a thought. Gloves are part of the riding kit - as much as pants. For others, gloves are optional, worn only for certain conditions or terrain There's also a faction of the sport who prefer to ride barehanded - including some high-profile DH and slopestyle athletes.

On one hand, there's no denying that gloves offer a plethora of benefits, ranging from a better grip and protection from crashes, to warding off brush, drying sweat, and simply expressing your style. On the other hand, some riders claim that gloves insulate against the feel of the handlebars and remove the sense of connection from the bikes.

While it should be clear to all that gloves could also prove useful for staying warm during inclement weather or digging, a quick scan of Pinkbike images and videos gives a clear impression that the glove/no glove camps are firmly entrenched.

Today's poll asks which camp you belong to. Do you always play it safe? Do you only ride with gloves in cold weather? Do you roll gloveless, come rain, hell, or high water? Are there any real benefits to riding gloveless?

Do you ride with or without gloves?



Do you think that riding without gloves offers a competitive advantage?




Gloveless and with style unlike anyone else Sam Blenkinsop embodies DEITY as he is set loose on home turf in the latest DEITY production Knuckleduster Filmed Edited Parallax Media Images Cam Mackenzie Music Volume by Apollo Brown
It seems that riders from the Southern hemisphere end up riding without gloves more often than not. Is there an advantage? Photo by: Cam Mackenzie


46 Comments

  • 31 0
 I totally agree with feeling completely connected to my bike. That's why I only ride barefoot with flats. The traction pins stick way better than even fivetens.
  • 6 0
 Barefoot with SPDs if there's a lot of climbing.
  • 3 0
 That’s why I don’t bother with grips
  • 9 0
 Riding without a seat also is a example of this
  • 1 0
 And without the pesky shorts in the way, I find my buttocks can gain a bit more purchase on my seat!
  • 16 0
 One with, one without

Cha'mone Motherf**ker
  • 1 0
 Good plan Michael
  • 13 1
 I sweat. Without gloves I can hold on to the bars for about 15 seconds before I start to slide around on them. Doesn't matter what grips. I need gloves.
  • 1 0
 Same here. Unless it cold out my hands are sweating too much to not use gloves. And when it’s cold I want to wear gloves because my hands get cold. So it’s basically gloves all the time.
  • 1 0
 Same, it’s borderline unsafe on aggressive downhills, my hands sweat so much. Plus my grips seem to disintegrate with bare hands and sweat. Not so with gloves. I can certainly ride if I forget them but not for long rides and not at an aggressive pace.
  • 8 0
 I prefer to dip my hands into hummus before riding.
  • 3 0
 I have never understood people who ride mountain bikes without gloves and will be interested to read the comments on here about why. I do not crash a lot, but when I do, I am always very happy to have gloves on. I can ride with ripped up legs and arms, but I cannot ride with ripped up hands.
  • 2 0
 It's all about the feeling. The same reason why people ride clipless pedals. Because they prefer the connection they have with the bike. I grew up never being able to afford gloves, and now am so used to riding gloveless, that when I have gloves on I don't have the same connection with my bike. Torn up hands has never really been an issue for me, as an ex dirt jumper and soccer player, I have taught myself how to crash/slide out in a way that protects my hands, as well as the rest of my body better than a lot of other gloveless riders.
  • 3 0
 Tables and certain tricks are much easier when the gloves don't wrap themselves around the grips limiting movement.
  • 1 0
 Put your hand through a cactus at 30mph with gloves on...getting that glove off your hand is one of the worst experiences ever.
I’ve been gloveless for 3-4 years now, and have never been unable to ride from a hand injury due to crash without them. Only had a couple of instances where I would have benefited from them in that time. Now the comfort and connected feeling is more preferred than the minor feeling of safety they provide
  • 1 0
 I just use gloves during cold weather to keep my hands warm. No reason for riding gloveless just never get used to wear gloves. Nevertheless I agree it might protect a little during a crash.
  • 1 0
 For me, the added safety of gloves isn't really there, as I feel limited by riding with gloves, as tricks like tables and no handers are more difficult. Also the loam on Vancouver Island has never been very tough on hands when crashing
  • 1 0
 Because I like how it feels. I agree, it's generally a bad idea, and I wear them most of the time for that reason. But when conditions permit, meaning when my hands aren't crazy sweaty, and I'm not at the bike park.... you might find me wearing no gloves and loving it.
  • 1 0
 @andrewgiesbrecht: You couldn't afford gloves but had a mtb /car / clothing?
  • 3 0
 Can't imagine riding without gloves. They've saved me from injury literally orders of magnitude more than any other piece of protection.
  • 2 0
 I would prefer to ride without but I am population conscious, so until I'm fully committed to the ride & sure it's been checked for standards I will ride with gloves. I don't want a mess on my hands.
  • 3 0
 I love people that don't ride with gloves... Then they crash and their hands are all f*cked up . Then I laugh at their dumb ass.
  • 1 0
 I ride without gloves, I feel like the connection to the bars is more solid, I have sweaty hands and the sensus dis is da boss grips seem to maintain grip despite my sweaty palms. When I have crashed while wearing gloves and my hands are involved I have not found any significant difference between the amount of damage they sustain, the thin layer of nylon or leather of a pair of modern gloves hasn't been able to provide any worthwhile protection for me
  • 1 0
 gloveless ferda instagram? i don't actually see an argument for gloveless being any sort of advantage? my hands get sweaty riding up and down mountains.. many crashes could have resulted in far more dirt embedding in my hands without them
  • 1 0
 I find wearing gloves makes me grip the bars harder and causes more arm fatigue and arm pump. I run tacky grips and feel like I have better hold of the bars without gloves even while running the thinnest gloves I can. I've never ran into any problems with sweaty palms and will ride in the rain without gloves without issue. As for crashing I find that even when wearing gloves your hands still get cut anyways and I make an effort to try not to crash with my arms out anyways to save my wrists. I'd challenge anyone who doubts the benifits to go for a ride without and see for themselves.
  • 1 0
 Personally, riding with gloves is like using condoms, but in an even straighter way, `cos even if you know and trust your partner - the terrain, any terrain - it is always tricky, always, and if you fall badly it really hurts. Don`t mess with probabilities ;-)
  • 1 0
 I just use gloves during cold weather to keep my hands warm. No reason for riding gloveless just never get use to wear gloves. Nevertheless I agree it might protect a little during a crash.
  • 1 0
 I have all my fingers because of gloves. No joke. When a finger got ripped off in a crash, the glove held onto the loose digit... Straight to the hospital to be reattached. I ALWAYS wear gloves.
  • 1 0
 Only wear gloves when it's below 5°C. Or raining heavily. Used to wear gloves back in the day just feel more comfortable without...
  • 1 0
 I ride gloves only when it‘s hot or pouring. Even in the snow I might only use them until im warmed up after a few minutes.
Always preferred the feel of no gloves riding BMX and will only use them on the other bikes if I sweat so much the grips are wet faster than I need to take a break in the downhill.
  • 1 0
 I remember crashing at a very young age, getting a bunch of little bits o gravel in my palms. Ever since, I wear gloves to ride.
  • 1 0
 As a Brazilian I call bullshit on the southern hemisphere statement! I can say that over 90% of the people I ride with, ride with gloves, maybe even more.
  • 1 0
 Much prefer riding without gloves, but always ride with gloves. I crash too much.
  • 2 0
 I ride uphill with them off and put them on for the downs
  • 1 0
 Yep this is what I do. Usually because my hands get sweaty on the climb. Otherwise I wouldn’t wear them.
  • 2 0
 Hands are the first thing to hit the ground! Always gotta have gloves!
  • 1 0
 Do gloveless riders sweat like most other humans? Riding without gloves is for roadies.
  • 1 0
 Honestly I just like the feeling with gloves on. Better grip and hand protection are side effects
  • 1 0
 Riding with gloves causes me very bad eczema on my hands so i ride without them
  • 2 0
 I went without gloves once and now i have a kid so no glove, no love.
  • 1 0
 Gloves for dirt but weirdly not for street/tarmac. Just feels right
  • 1 0
 I think it’s just a habit that you perpetuate either way
  • 1 0
 I'm here for recommendations on good gloves for hot humid conditions
  • 1 0
 You mean like in a place like Ciudad Colon? I use some really light thin gloves from Specialized, but many times I take them off for the climb up.
  • 1 0
 Home Depot, wide selection of gloves from $10 to $20 .
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



