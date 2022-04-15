close
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Run a Bash Guard?

Apr 15, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Guide


Back in about 2010, I remember thinking that some sort of protection for your chairing was essential. Apart from cross-country bikes, which of course had three chainrings, your "trail" bike would likely have a bash guide if it had a single chainring or a bash ring with a double.

MRP SXg review test
Ah the double 'n bash setup.

Since then, narrow-wide chainrings made full-on chain guides almost redundant. But did the bash protection need to go too? Don't get me wrong, I'm glad we're not still stuck with overkill dual-roller guides, but a simple, modern chain guide with a bash plate, such as OneUp's bash guide or an MRP AMg seems under-utilised by the bike industry these days. Those examples have a weight penalty of barely 100g and offer peace of mind when things get hectic.

Nukeproof Giga review
Even 180mm bikes often don't bother with a bash guide these days.

The industry seems to have decided that bash protection broadly isn't needed anymore; bash guards are rarely seen on bikes with less than about 170mm of travel. But I've damaged a couple of chains and chainrings recently, one due to striking a rock that was flicked up by my front wheel (bending the chainring), and one when I sumped out on a sharp boulder on a "trials section," destroying two links of the chain.

And far from becoming less necessary since 2010, bottom bracket heights have got lower and wheelbases have got longer, both of which make it more likely that you'll ground out on steep steps. Sure, this can be overcome with good technique - by unweighting the bike at just the right time - but when riding with a bash guard I find there's one less thing to worry about in those awkward trail features. More importantly, it encourages me to mess about more - to see if I can get over that fallen tree or awkward boulder. That's surely worth a hundred grams in my book.

When Trials Legend Jack Carthy popped up to visit the Hazzard racing boys we knew we were in for a treat
My idea if jibbing may be on the milder side than this, but it's still fun to mess about without fear of damaging your bike.

What do you think?

Which type(s) of bikes do you think should have a bash guard?

Tick all that apply



Does your current trail or enduro bike have a bash guard?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


87 Comments

  • 99 2
 There should be a "I don't run a bash guard but probably should" option.
  • 11 1
 I second the "I don't run a bash guard but probably should" option.
  • 16 0
 @scallywagg: my chain does a pretty good job of protecting the chainring if I hit anything ...
  • 6 0
 My chain and chainring seem to work pretty well as a bashguard
  • 7 0
 "Industry phased out the bashguard when the clutch derailleur made most chain guides obsolete " option
  • 2 0
 @fabwizard: yes!
  • 2 0
 Pennsylvania checking in - I should definitely be running a bash guard.
  • 20 0
 Where's the "I wish I had a bashguard but Specialized apparently didn't think I needed one" option?
They only included 2 ISCG mounting points, so they don't recommend I install one unless I want to void my warranty. Blank Stare I often ride on really rocky, techy trails and bash TF out of my chain/chainring. A cry a little bit every time.
  • 3 0
 Yep, 2018 enduro-they think I need a chain guide but no bash guard.
  • 2 0
 Check out wolftooth’s camo bash system. My revel has no mounts and under-the-BB cable routing and it’s saved my ass numerous times. It also transfers forces of impact to the crank rather than the frame.
  • 4 0
 I have tested those two bolts quite extensively, they are plenty strong enough for a bash guard. 2018 E29 Ohlins coil with a pretty fucked bash guard.
  • 12 2
 Granted, the study is small so far, but as of this writing 44% of folks are saying they run a bash guard on their trail/enduro bike. I cannot imagine this is accurate - most bikes in my area are 150mm+, and I very rarely see bash guards.

I think there is some serious selection bias going on here.
  • 7 2
 theteamrobot.blogspot.com/2014/11/things-to-never-say.html
  • 2 0
 @NoahColorado: thanks for the link. Things like this we need more of.
  • 1 0
 @NoahColorado: You are getting downvoted by a lot of people without bash guards
  • 8 1
 I used to.. I used to run one on our local trails, tree would fall, build it up over the trail to ride over it, but since they became "official" it's been dumbed down so much, I could use a gravel bike. Change isn't always good.
  • 1 2
 Help with your local trail building. Sometimes there’s a good reason for why a feature gets dialed back or removed.

If the trail difficulty and erosion management allow it-the folks with the shovels make the decisions.

If you don’t help-you don’t get to complain.
  • 8 0
 I run one more so because of crazy price of some of the 12 speed chainrings. Minimal added weight is worth protecting a single knock from destroying a ring costing $75+
  • 6 0
 Where I live the trails are really techy, with a lot of very large rocks and boulders with a steep break-over angle. With a long wheelbase on these kinds of trails, the bashguard is a must. I have gone through two and both have had a lot of scars and beatings before they quit. So for where I ride they really make sense and I see a lot of them.
  • 2 0
 This.. It depends so much on the terrain and not on which bike you're on like in the poll.
  • 5 1
 1000% yes. More important today than ever with how difficult it is to get 12-speed Shimano chains and how expensive chainrings are.

Definitely a bit of a regional thing. It's virtually required for US SW and NE riding, seemingly less popular on the West Coast and PNW.
  • 1 1
 you can buy a steel chainring for 20€ from both Shimano and Sram... should last a good 3-4 seasons
  • 2 0
 @f00bar: even when you bend it?
  • 1 0
 @f00bar: on really rocky terrain, you’ll also grind and destroy your chain.

If you live where the riding is rad, a bashguard is the only way to avoid that.
  • 5 0
 For sure a very helpful in a lot of situations. My bashguard got a lot of impacts in recent years, I would have smacked my chainring to death a few times
  • 3 0
 On XC rides I often come across fallen trees and I'm not getting off my bike (ain't nobody got time for that). Also I'm pretty sure 29ers were invented to get over fallen tree trunks.

Long story short I run a bash guard on my XC bike. Come at me bro!
  • 4 0
 I won't buy a frame that cannot accept one.

I find great joy in getting over a log I shouldn't be able to get over, and if I f*ck up I like not having to buy another chain/chainring.
  • 4 0
 Remember how evil/e13 got going? I still have one of those polycarbonate bash rings in a box somewhere. They were absolutely essential to own for maximum trail cred.
  • 1 0
 Literally same here - it's made it through 2 house moves and it's never been installed on a single bike.
  • 2 0
 definitely depends on where i am riding. the northeast has so many baby head rocks and chunk that i feel it is irrisponsible to ride without one, same with being down in the southwest. lots of big rocks. youre just asking for trouble at that point. in the pnw not as much, but i still ride one for the sense of security.
  • 6 0
 My thurd chain ring is my bash guard...
  • 2 0
 Those were the days
  • 1 0
 I remember debating whether a smooth BBG bashguard was an upgrade or downgrade from the 42t big ring. With the ring you could ratchet up and over big fallen logs if you did it just right, but teeth would get snapped off by rocks a fair amount.

Speaking of BBG, I had to check and they're still in business and their guards are still $12! Amazing. bbgbashguard.com/shop
  • 2 0
 If you live in a rocky place, should probably have a bashguard. I do and it’s protected my drivetrain.

However, the price of on bike bottle storage is a downtube that juts out in front of the bottom bracket. It’s never a problem descending, but on big ledgy up-moves I tag that part of the frame on modern mountain bikes.
  • 3 0
 IMHO all bikes should run a bash guard or at least have tabs on the frame to install one. A simple rock can easily end a ride and leave you stranded. My local trails basically make a bash a requirement.
  • 1 0
 Agree 10000%. It’s not about bike type. It’s about terrain.
  • 2 0
 It's probably been a few years since I rode anything where I thought my chainring/bash could touch a rock, but small to large size rocks being hurled at the bash/chainring is more common, either way my bash does have plenty of impact marks, which is a proof of its usefulness.
  • 3 0
 Definitely a regional requirement. Tahoe is full of rocks. Combine that with the trend to ever-lower BBs and they should be standard equipment.
  • 4 0
 This Poll should have been titled: Bike brands stopped spec'ing bash guards to save money, do you care?
  • 3 2
 I turned a log ride into a crankarm grind once and it folded both my bash guard and chainring. It was at that point I refused to buy one ever again. When the bash guard costs more than the chainring and doesn’t even do what it’s supposed to, what is the point?
  • 2 0
 Buy a better bashguard?
  • 2 2
 It was an MRP.
  • 7 0
 I wore a seat belt in a car crash once and still broke my arm. What's the point of wearing a seat belt?!
  • 1 0
 Because most of the time it works and it keeps you from walking out of where ever you are?
  • 1 0
 @GBeard: MRP is weak.
  • 1 0
 That's too bad, what kind of bike was it on?
  • 1 0
 yes on every Bike that sees rough action...and i think there should be at least two tabs for a lower Guard on every Bike over 140mm or intented use that lies in these Fields...Canyons new Torque for example-a Freeride Bike that doesnt have any posibility for protection in the sense of ISCG Tabs?thats a joke
  • 1 0
 that says the bike is only intended for groomed bike park flow trails
  • 1 0
 Back in 2010 I thought my Hammerschmidt was the best revolution in bike technology since disc brakes. My DH bike still have a double chain guide and bash guard. It was frequently getting jammed up, the chain would still sometimes come off, and I had the occasional chain suck. Meanwhile my Hammershcimdt freeride bike just kept on going with none of these things, and I had that extra range. Yes, my DH bashguard/chainguide setup worked poorly because I never lubed the chain or maintained my bike in any way, but the freeride bike with the Hammerschmidt was also neglected and was flawless.

Its crazy, with one small change, narrow wide tooth profiles, I don't run a bash or a guide anymore, and the Hammerschmidt is obsolete. At the time it was going to be the next big thing, and we thought of droppers as unreliable novelties. The TL;DR: is that if anyone pretends to predict the future of technology, don't believe them.
  • 1 0
 Narrow/wide does a good job keeping the chain on, but I still beat the snot out of a bashguard.

Beats grinding chains on granite.
  • 2 1
 the bash guard will die. bottom brackets came up, wheels got bigger, and trails are getting sanitized everywhere. Most riders just want to go fast and not smash their $6k bike on rocks and roots. Add e-bikes to that equation and it becomes even less of a need.
  • 1 0
 Bottom brackets are low-if you aren’t happy with your local trails, get involved.
  • 1 0
 You speak truth.
  • 1 0
 I love my Intense Primer but the low bottom bracket (in the high clip setting) has been the hardest thing to get used to. Bike corners like it is on rails, but it took exactly one destroyed chainring to get me to add a E13 chainguide/bashguard and its saved me at least once I can think of.
  • 4 0
 Bashguard needed for early-00s freeriding on my 2022 trailbike
  • 3 1
 Always run a bash and a guide. Don't see why you wouldn't personally. Never gonna drop a chain and protect your chainring at the same time.
  • 2 0
 I thought we had evolved past bash guards when they became strong enough to damage frames? I'd rather replace a chainring than a frame...
  • 1 0
 If I'm clackin my bb area on something, my bike and I are in grave danger anyway. I've never had a problem without one, maybe they're good for trials bikes? or big rocks that get kicked up? idk
  • 2 0
 I miss the days of no longer having a groove in the roller because it’s filled with mud
  • 2 0
 The deep gouges on my bash guard and on my shin guards show how essential they are.
  • 1 1
 Unpopular opinion (maybe idk) hard tails don’t need bash guards. It is much hard to smash your bottom bracket on something when the back is a constant height and isn’t moving up and down with every movement.
  • 1 0
 Mid Atlantic and New England riding requires one, it is so rocky . If a bike can’t accept a bash guard I won’t buy it living where I live.
  • 2 0
 The rise & popularity of machine built flow trail has made bash guards irrelevant, sadly.
  • 1 0
 This is true.
  • 1 0
 Bring back XC Fantasy League and then I will start doing your polls again. DH Fantasy and Enduro Fantasy too, it's not like I'm just an anti-bashguard XC only rider.
  • 2 0
 If the frame takes one, I’ll fit one.
  • 1 0
 You can actually buy a bracket that fits behind the BB (assuming it's not a square taper or pressfit) you can run a bash guard on anything.
  • 1 0
 If you ride in the North East it's essential, but depending on where you are out west I feel like they're optional
  • 2 1
 eBike owner here who'd like to run one but can't. The motors don't offer any way of mounting one.
  • 1 0
 I run a bash guard but for some reason still have two shattered chainrings on my wall.
  • 1 0
 I run a funn bashguard- pretty minimalist, it's pretty scraped up so I guess I'm glad I am?
  • 1 3
 bash guards are redundant. lol

you already have a chainring! by which I mean....do you trust your BB(24mm or 29mm bearing and spindle) to support an impact, or a couple M5 screws?

ISCG tabs are notoriously weak. when you case a jump to a rock and smack your bb, do you want to be out a chainring and chain? or......a front triangle?
  • 4 1
 If the tabs are weak why would the front triangle fail? Surely the tabs would just break off wouldn't they?
  • 1 0
 @Linkpin: and.......how do the tabs break off? by a frame failure.

you can't just crack carbon or aluminum and not have other issues
  • 1 1
 If the tabs are weak the frame survives - similar to a der. hanger.
  • 1 0
 @tonit91: but it doesn't. you aren't following how the tabs work.
  • 1 0
 So no punchy steep rocks to roll over where you live eh??
  • 1 0
 Bash guard on all mountain bikes except dirt jumper. Saves a lot of money not having to replace bent chainrings.
  • 1 0
 I don't run one on my trail hardtail but du run one on my enduro fully
  • 1 0
 That Propain is beautiful.
  • 1 0
 Oneup bash guard on my Santa Cruz Nomad CC.
  • 1 0
 My Patrol came with one, so yes.
  • 1 0
 Realized my bash guard was making me bash stuff I wouldn't normally bash
  • 1 0
 I wish my eBike would have had one.
  • 1 0
 I didn't see the "only when I'm riding your dad" option...
  • 1 3
 no bash guard on 2 SC Nomads. 3 yrs DH no problem. Problem would be having a bash guard and the chain getting bashed into the guard.
  • 2 3
 No. Hope that helps.

Post a Comment



