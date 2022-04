Pinkbike Poll: Do You Run a Bash Guard?

Ah the double 'n bash setup.

Even 180mm bikes often don't bother with a bash guide these days.

My idea if jibbing may be on the milder side than this, but it's still fun to mess about without fear of damaging your bike.

Back in about 2010, I remember thinking that some sort of protection for your chairing was essential. Apart from cross-country bikes, which of course had three chainrings, your "trail" bike would likely have a bash guide if it had a single chainring or a bash ring with a double.Since then, narrow-wide chainrings made full-on chain guides almost redundant. But did the bash protection need to go too? Don't get me wrong, I'm glad we're not still stuck with overkill dual-roller guides , but a simple, modern chain guide with a bash plate, such as OneUp's bash guide or an MRP AMg seems under-utilised by the bike industry these days. Those examples have a weight penalty of barely 100g and offer peace of mind when things get hectic.The industry seems to have decided that bash protection broadly isn't needed anymore; bash guards are rarely seen on bikes with less than about 170mm of travel. But I've damaged a couple of chains and chainrings recently, one due to striking a rock that was flicked up by my front wheel (bending the chainring), and one when I sumped out on a sharp boulder on a "trials section," destroying two links of the chain.And far from becoming less necessary since 2010, bottom bracket heights have got lower and wheelbases have got longer, both of which make itlikely that you'll ground out on steep steps. Sure, this can be overcome with good technique - by unweighting the bike at just the right time - but when riding with a bash guard I find there's one less thing to worry about in those awkward trail features. More importantly, it encourages me to mess about more - to see if I can get over that fallen tree or awkward boulder. That's surely worth a hundred grams in my book.What do you think?