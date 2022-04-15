Pinkbike Poll: Do You Run a Bash Guard?

Back in about 2010, I remember thinking that some sort of protection for your chairing was essential. Apart from cross-country bikes, which of course had three chainrings, your "trail" bike would likely have a bash guide if it had a single chainring or a bash ring with a double.
Since then, narrow-wide chainrings made full-on chain guides almost redundant. But did the bash protection need to go too? Don't get me wrong, I'm glad we're not still stuck with overkill dual-roller guides
, but a simple, modern chain guide with a bash plate, such as OneUp's bash guide
or an MRP AMg seems under-utilised by the bike industry these days. Those examples have a weight penalty of barely 100g and offer peace of mind when things get hectic.
The industry seems to have decided that bash protection broadly isn't needed anymore; bash guards are rarely seen on bikes with less than about 170mm of travel. But I've damaged a couple of chains and chainrings recently, one due to striking a rock that was flicked up by my front wheel (bending the chainring), and one when I sumped out on a sharp boulder on a "trials section," destroying two links of the chain.
And far from becoming less necessary since 2010, bottom bracket heights have got lower and wheelbases have got longer, both of which make it more
likely that you'll ground out on steep steps. Sure, this can be overcome with good technique - by unweighting the bike at just the right time - but when riding with a bash guard I find there's one less thing to worry about in those awkward trail features. More importantly, it encourages me to mess about more - to see if I can get over that fallen tree or awkward boulder. That's surely worth a hundred grams in my book.
What do you think?
They only included 2 ISCG mounting points, so they don't recommend I install one unless I want to void my warranty. I often ride on really rocky, techy trails and bash TF out of my chain/chainring. A cry a little bit every time.
I think there is some serious selection bias going on here.
If the trail difficulty and erosion management allow it-the folks with the shovels make the decisions.
If you don’t help-you don’t get to complain.
Definitely a bit of a regional thing. It's virtually required for US SW and NE riding, seemingly less popular on the West Coast and PNW.
If you live where the riding is rad, a bashguard is the only way to avoid that.
Long story short I run a bash guard on my XC bike. Come at me bro!
I find great joy in getting over a log I shouldn't be able to get over, and if I f*ck up I like not having to buy another chain/chainring.
Speaking of BBG, I had to check and they're still in business and their guards are still $12! Amazing. bbgbashguard.com/shop
However, the price of on bike bottle storage is a downtube that juts out in front of the bottom bracket. It’s never a problem descending, but on big ledgy up-moves I tag that part of the frame on modern mountain bikes.
Its crazy, with one small change, narrow wide tooth profiles, I don't run a bash or a guide anymore, and the Hammerschmidt is obsolete. At the time it was going to be the next big thing, and we thought of droppers as unreliable novelties. The TL;DR: is that if anyone pretends to predict the future of technology, don't believe them.
Beats grinding chains on granite.
you already have a chainring! by which I mean....do you trust your BB(24mm or 29mm bearing and spindle) to support an impact, or a couple M5 screws?
ISCG tabs are notoriously weak. when you case a jump to a rock and smack your bb, do you want to be out a chainring and chain? or......a front triangle?
you can't just crack carbon or aluminum and not have other issues
