Pinkbike Poll: Do You Run a GPS Bike Computer?

May 20, 2022
by Seb Stott  
More stats, more laps?

Getting away from the hubbub of everyday life is one of the big draws of riding a bike, and for some, getting rid of any electronic distractions is key to enjoying the great outdoors. But personally, I really like having a GPS computer on my handlebars.

For one thing, it shows the time of day and basic navigation instructions right in front of me, which means I need to stop and look at my phone less often. For me, that means I'm usually less distracted by technology when using a GPS. I'm not one of those maniacs who has email notifications from their phone pop up on their bike computer, so it's just a progress report I can glance at occasionally, not an anxiety-inducing source of pings and pop-ups.

But most of all I like having a few basic numbers in front of me to keep tabs on my progress. I find it motivating to watch the vertical meters tick up as the climb drags on. I like seeing what my heart rate is doing so I know if I should ease off the pace for the sake of the long haul, or if I could afford to push a bit harder. I also find it useful to have an estimate of how many calories I've burned and how long my recovery time will be, based on my weight, ride time and heart rate. This may not be a precise number, but with experience, it gives me some idea of how much additional food and rest I should be getting before my next ride.


Don't get me wrong, I don't always ride with a computer. But for longer rides and solo missions, I find they can be a useful tool for motivation, pacing and recovery.

What do you think?

Do you ride with a dedicated bike computer or GPS?



If you use a computer, which metrics do you find most useful?

Tick all that apply.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


59 Comments

  • 33 2
 "dedicated bike computer" - I always track my ride with a garmin watch that does all those things in the poll. Which I use as much as anything so that my wife can tell S&R where to find my body when my luck gives out. Does that count?
  • 42 0
 Exactly. Our conversations go like this:

me: “I’m heading out for a ride.”

wife: “Ok, have fun and don’t die.”

me: “If it shows I’ve stopped moving for more than 15 minutes at any location, that’s where you send the ambulance.”

wife: “Ok, then have fun until you die”
  • 25 6
 @mnhmb: Ha 15 minutes, you clearly don't smoke enough weed.
  • 2 0
 @mnhmb: Geez, at that rate S&R would come out every time I have a chat with a friend until they get tired of it. That'd be the time I need them.
  • 3 0
 @mnhmb: 15 minutes....? man, stop to smell the roses!
  • 3 0
 Yes as this is literally how a local legend was found on the trail after he passed while riding.
  • 1 0
 @mnhmb: ha, I've had almost that identical conversation.
  • 1 0
 @closetdutchman: I can think of worse ways to die.
  • 27 5
 NERDS
  • 19 6
 Says the guy who took time out of his day to post this on pinkbike.
  • 5 0
 @ratedgg13: Well, thats called a troll.
  • 1 0
 @eswebster: and irony to boot!
  • 7 0
 Smart watch are the way to go. Keep track of elevation, heart beats, distance and more.
  • 5 0
 exactly and in my opinion better because its not in front of your face and distracting by looking at it too frequently. im a fan of the watch
  • 2 0
 @andraperrella27: or drop it on a rough trail and need to go back looking for it.
  • 1 0
 Is there one you can use for maps ? Don't know whether to get a watch or computer
  • 2 0
 @Deezruts: Garmin Fenix/ Enduro/ Forerunner 745 models have Trailforks capacity. I use a Instinct and it has a "track me" feature so you can see your path taken but that's it. Garmin has some great features
m.pinkbike.com/news/trailforks-now-on-garmin-wearables.html
  • 3 0
 @Deezruts: ya, I use the garmin fenix. functionally it's almost identical to a regular garmin except it doesn't have the jump data. You can upload routes for turn by turn, see your location, strava link, all that stuff.
  • 1 0
 @Deezruts: I believe some of the Garmin watches now have trailforks integration
  • 3 0
 I use the smallest cheap garmin one. Always found using my phone inaccurate. Don’t really look at it while riding. It’s just to sync to Strava when I get home for the sake of tracking progress and stats.
  • 1 0
 Same here. The Garmin def acquires the satellites better than my phone.
  • 2 0
 My main source of recording mileage/etc is Trailforks on my phone.

But I also usually record the ride on my Garmin watch. But I don't upload that data anywhere (not even to GarminConnect). Instead its used so I can 1) check my HR, and 2) not have to dig out my phone to check the time, distance, elevation gained sorts of info.
  • 1 0
 I virtually always ride with my watch and/or my head unit. Sometimes I leave my phone behind and carry an old GoPro Session for photo memories. I can't check the photos until I finish my ride, so no time wasting making sure they are 'perfect'. No phone means no messages (I have an inReach if I need communication for safety).

I don't like having the device easy to see so I won't get distracted by it.
  • 1 0
 I picked "Other" because it's missing the only thing I carry a computer for: "Calculate route Home". When I'm exploring, which is often, I always want to be able to backtrack or compute a route home (second option can be risky). Watch isn't a good option for this due to battery life and collision exposure.
  • 1 0
 I first got a bike GPS because tracking long rides would kill the battery in my phone, making the phone useless when i might need it most (it's late, it's dark, I'm lost, it's snowing,etc.) . As someone else said, having a basic map/compass in view is nice when you're trying to find your way home when exploring in the mountains
  • 1 0
 I've run a GPS when riding on holiday. It was really handy a couple of years ago to rack up the trails around Whistler. At home I ride to get away from all the electro noise in my life, it stays in the cupboard.
  • 1 0
 Not a metric per se, but I often upload my ride map on my GPS to guide me on new adventures. I plan unknowm rides using komoot.
  • 4 4
 Riding by myself so I don't have to listen to other people's Garmin going beep beep at every casual stop. No instagram story mode nonsense either. Self over self absorbed IMO
  • 1 0
 I only use oruxmaps, trailguide and trailforks to navigate. Stopped tracking my rides because its kinda boring and unnessesary. Saves battery to not do it.
  • 2 0
 I go riding my purely mechanical/hydraulical mtb to shut off from those dam* electronics. So no bike computer for me...
  • 1 0
 I only track rides on well known sanctioned trails. If I'm riding those trails then I'm mostly there for fitness.... don't track many of my rides lol.
  • 1 0
 don't get sucked into buying an expensive GPS or a giant handlebar mount for your iPhone, the minimal SIGMA Pure GPS gives you the data you need in a small cheap package
  • 2 0
 Current and average speed are two quite interesting metrics to me
  • 1 0
 Curious what people get out of a computer they they can't get out of a smart watch?
  • 5 0
 Maps?
  • 2 0
 Strictly for curiosity sake, jump metrics and more accurate temperatures. And since I use the same device on my roadie, radar information from the Varia tail light.

Also, after a large and technically difficult race (True Grit Epic), it took a week for my wrist to recover.
  • 1 0
 Strava Live Segments if you are into that kind of thing... I personally enjoy it on my ride to the office.
  • 1 0
 Powermeter compatibility, reliable altitude, navigation possibility between others
  • 3 0
 Watches don't work for my bony wrists. I don't like the added pressure on the forearm muscles as well. (Hate elbow pads for the same reason.)

AXS integration is neat too.
  • 2 0
 If you're just using a watch as a recording device and it captures everything you want then it can be a great solution. In my experience the optical heart rate on my Garmin watch is really unreliable/inconsistent. If you're doing any kind of intervals, laps, or connecting to external sensors like a HR monitor, power meter, etc. the head unit is a lot more user friendly. I push Trainerroad outside workouts to my Garmin head unit and it works a lot better on a head unit than a watch. Display is bigger (and front and center), buttons are bigger, sensor connections are easier.
  • 1 0
 Maps and jump metrics are both functions of a lot of Garmin watches now. I thought Strava live was too. A more accurate HR I can understand if that's extremely important to you.
  • 1 0
 I upload the GPX route into my unit and it provides me turn-by-turn direction and upcoming elevation. I don't wear watches.
  • 1 0
 @addisonchen: fair if you don't wear a watch, but that is also a Garmin watch function.
  • 1 0
 I don't like to wear a watch.
  • 1 0
 @addisonchen: how does Strava Live Segments work on a watch? I would guess you have to take it off your wrist????
  • 1 1
 @Narro2: Strava Live Segments? you guys ride in places where you actually have a cell signal? must be boring
  • 1 0
 @Narro2: why would you have to take it off your wrist?
  • 1 0
 @f00bar: It doesn't require a cell signal. You just lets you know that you are on a current Strava segment that you have an interest in and tells you where you are on that segment. No cell is required. You just have to sync your device at some point.
  • 3 5
 no, im against this and strava. i firmly believe strava is one of the main reasons for trail braiding which is a nightmare for trail builders and anyone that cares about their trail systems. keep electronics out of mountain biking.
  • 2 0
 @whitebullit - I'd argue that the root cause of people trail braiding or otherwise displaying stravassholish behavior (like sketchy passing, yelling at people to get out of the way, etc.) is not the electronics, but those people's inherent a*sholery. Now if only we could figure out how to keep a*sholery out of mountain biking (or politics, or the workplace, or really any life domain).
  • 1 0
 @g-42: yup always remember there are more Aholes than you expect. You can't keep them out but you can call them out. It's not trolling it's patrolling
  • 1 0
 I will sometimes track my rides with my phone, but if it's a trail I know and ride a lot, I usually don't bother.
  • 1 0
 If I were going to use anything, it would be an Apple Watch because of the fall feature.
  • 2 0
 clock stem cap ftw
  • 1 0
 Need a used to option, but don’t care anymore
  • 1 0
 Most useful metric: Speed.

Keeps me honest on the climbs.
  • 1 0
 Yes If I need navigation.
  • 2 0
 No computer. Clean bars.
  • 1 0
 I run GPS so I can get lost with TrailForks on my Garmin device!





