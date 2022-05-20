Pinkbike Poll: Do You Run a GPS Bike Computer?

More stats, more laps?

Getting away from the hubbub of everyday life is one of the big draws of riding a bike, and for some, getting rid of any electronic distractions is key to enjoying the great outdoors. But personally, I really like having a GPS computer on my handlebars.For one thing, it shows the time of day and basic navigation instructions right in front of me, which means I need to stop and look at my phone less often. For me, that means I'm usuallydistracted by technology when using a GPS. I'm not one of those maniacs who has email notifications from their phone pop up on their bike computer, so it's just a progress report I can glance at occasionally, not an anxiety-inducing source of pings and pop-ups.But most of all I like having a few basic numbers in front of me to keep tabs on my progress. I find it motivating to watch the vertical meters tick up as the climb drags on. I like seeing what my heart rate is doing so I know if I should ease off the pace for the sake of the long haul, or if I could afford to push a bit harder. I also find it useful to have an estimate of how many calories I've burned and how long my recovery time will be, based on my weight, ride time and heart rate. This may not be a precise number, but with experience, it gives me some idea of how much additional food and rest I should be getting before my next ride.Don't get me wrong, I don't always ride with a computer. But for longer rides and solo missions, I find they can be a useful tool for motivation, pacing and recovery.What do you think?