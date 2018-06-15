USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?

Jun 15, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
No words for Aaron Gwin.

Flat tires. They happen to everyone, despite tire technologies progressing over the years, and there are ways to help prevent them and keep them at bay in many situations. Tubeless tire set-ups with your choice of sealant the most common set-up and preventative measure but in the last couple of years, tire liners such as CushCore, Flat Tire Defender, and Huck Norris, among others have become increasingly popular in adding an extra level of protection against flats.

There are a number of systems available now, each claiming their own benefits over the other, but they're similar conceptually. The foam liners further protect the wheel and tire from damaging impacts. They also allow the rider to run a lower air pressure without as great of a chance of rolling the tire off the rim and also giving some extra cushion against rim and tire damaging impacts that may occur. There are a number of other benefits people will claim ranging from increased vibration damping properties to being able to ride out a flat, but, that's the main idea.

Huck Norris Review
The Huck Norris set up is one of the lightest and is more minimal than some others.



cush core insert
Cush Core's system is similar to Flat Tire Defender's, using a more-dense chunk of foam.

Whether these foam liners actually provide that much more protection and make a difference that's worth the frustration of installation and the associated weight penalty is heavily debated among riders—not to mention their price. I'd wager that there's a pretty mixed spread of people who do and don't use them. It does, however, seem that foam liners have progressed beyond the point of being considered a gimmick and there are some real benefits they can offer in a number of situations.

What are your thoughts on tire inserts? Do you use them? Want to? Have no desire to? Tried them and hate them? Couldn't even get them set up? Let's hear it.

Do you use tire inserts?



34 Comments

  • + 9
 Stoneage solution to a problem that shouldn't exist with bikes that are otherwise quite advanced. Testing aside, I can't bring myself to stick foam silly inserts into $100+ tires that are sometimes on multi-thousand-dollar wheelsets. Also, it sure seems like we're seeing more exploding rear wheels since these inserts have caught on - I'd bet my last toonie that the two are connected.

Not saying I have a better solution (besides, you know, running proper tires for your EWS race), but I am saying that inserts sure seem silly to me... even if they do work.
  • + 1
 Schwalbe Super Gravity tubeless, not one flat in the last 6 years of racing Smile
But I am pretty lightweight..
  • + 1
 More exploding wheels because folk are running lower pressures with inserts or because there's something else going on?

I feel rock/rim clashes way too often at the the pressures I'd like to run so have to compromise and run more. An insert seems like a reasonable solution to the constant fight between pressure, grip and protection.
  • + 1
 Ive pretty much eliminated rim dents using Huck Norris. Its almost as if theres a centimeter of foam between the rock and my multi-thousand dollar wheelset... Only flats ive had is from slicing the sidewall of my tires. I guess I dont like to see my wheelsets trashed after a weekend of racing...
  • + 9
 but tubes are tire inserts...
  • + 3
 Does Pink Bike ever publish the results to these polls, or is it sinister marketing research? I'm interested in what people think, and would participate, if I could benefit from the info as well.
  • + 4
 You can see the poll results after you vote - that's as far as it goes. No marketing involved, although I'm sure some brands take note of the results of certain polls.
  • + 3
 I’ve been running Huck Norris this season. We have extremely sharp, rocky terrain where I live and I haven’t had a flat all season so far. I like to run 22/24 psi front/rear. I’m totally sold on running an insert.
  • + 1
 how many flats last year at this time?
  • + 1
 How much do you weigh? That's really low pressure for a rocky environment...
  • + 1
 I actually forgot to check my pressures a week ago. Felt a little soft, but the traction was phenomenal and just went with it. We ended up smashing 4 hours of trails with some sharp rocks here and there (Messilän kisapätkät, for Finns). Felt a few thuds on the rear but nothing more. Checked the pressures afterwards and behold 16 psi front, 18 rear. Thank you Huck Norris!
  • + 1
 @yabbaDABdo: Probably 3 or 4.

@mammal: I’m around 155 lb. I am pretty light on the bike and don’t really make a habit of smashing through stuff.
  • + 2
 I run Huck Norris on the rear of a Kona process 111, had 6 punctures on a lakes ride without it( first being too big for tubless to seal) same ride same conditions with and not a single issue.
  • + 1
 I run a home made huck norris in both Maxxis 3c tyres for 6 months or more. With a DD rear tyre its almost revolutionary tbh, i can happily run low PSI whilst having no hesitation hitting a rocky section at full tilt. 1 puncture in 6 months, sorted with a plug on the trail.
  • + 4
 I demo'd cushcore and I thought it wasn't all that great. I imagine I won't use tire inserts.
  • + 1
 I ran cushcore for a few months. I was very impressed at the start but the damping eventually became too harsh as the inserts aged. after I removed them the bike rode better and was smooth again.
  • + 0
 They add weight (not that I care) and few to none of them seem to avoid burps/sidewall cuts associated with running grippy lower pressure. Personally. Tubeless maxxis dd casing or spez grid. Also running propper pressures help avoid frequent rimstrikes/snakebites. If the smartmousse by Mr wolf prevents burps and could come a little lighter... Say perhaps a firmer/lighter core foam... I'd be interested in that.
  • + 1
 "Proper pressure" as in too much pressure.
  • + 1
 Tire inserts have changed my riding. More support in the corners, and brings more confidence in my equipment and my riding/racing. I ran 19 psi during a race and my rims went fine! definitely would recommend. Worth the price
  • + 2
 This year I went Huck Norris in the rear tyre RR SG only, so far no dented rims this year. Last year by this time two rear rims dented to death.
  • + 3
 Do inserts even help with sidewall cuts?
  • + 2
 I'm sold on a Cush Core on the rear. The Vittoria insert looks reasonable too.
  • + 1
 2nd that. I aim to try one or the other this summer. Been tubeless for years but looking for more rim protection.
  • + 2
 I've got some of those Vittoria inserts coming for testing. Review soon-ish. Ish.
  • + 1
 I decidet to use chuck norris dh for rear when i switched to hardtail. And that was good decision nice traction and nicw resistence of rim.
  • + 1
 Ghetto tubeless on strong sidewalls works great for me...I am 220lbs and not new to the sport.
  • + 2
 Completely pointless. Just pump up your tires!
  • + 9
 Yeah man, traction is overrated!
  • + 1
 @letsgoridebikes18: I run 27 psi front and back and never feel like I'm lacking grip. Also don't get flats and roll faster.
  • + 1
 @letsgoridebikes18: 40psi minimum
  • + 1
 @JonnyTheWeasel: wat
  • + 1
 So your take on bottomless tokens is to ditch them and just put more air in your fork/shock? "No loss of grip, i swear!!!"
  • + 1
 Not all of us are riding on paved roads.
  • + 1
 @makripper: When running tubes I’m would be around 28-30 psi. Tubeless with Huck Norris I run 22-24. Ridden rock oven, 6-Stitches, Bronco, etc. multiple times this year, wet, dry, mud, hero dirt. It’s a great setup!

Post a Comment



