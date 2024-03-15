Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?

Mar 15, 2024
by Seb Stott  
This week saw the release of the new RockShox Flight Attendant XC suspension system, which can automatically switch the fork and shock between three compression damping modes depending on the terrain, rider power output and rider preference. The system costs a minimum of $2,198 for the fork and shock, and importantly for a product aimed at XC racers, carries a 220g weight penalty.

This got me thinking, how valuable is a lockout in the first place? Measuring the effect of stiffer suspension in a sprint is difficult because some of the energy that is wasted through the suspension bobbing up and down is separate to the energy that goes into turning the cranks around, so a power meter doesn't tell you how much energy a cyclist is expending while sprinting out the saddle. For this reason, it's not straightforward to say how many watts a lockout will save you in a sprint. Nevertheless, it's undoubtedly a worthwhile advantage for professional cross-country racers, especially considering races often come down to a tight sprint finish.

Fox Float X and DHX 2022

But for the rest of us, a climb switch is more about making a bike feel more upright and comfortable for a long draggy climb. If you want to get to the top of the next descent as quickly as possible while feeling as fresh as possible, a climb switch could help a little - although the margins are probably slim.

With modern seat angles and suspension designs, any advantage is usually modest, but in my view, you might as well take all the help you can get. The main downside of using a lockout is the risk that you'll forget to unlock it on the next descent and wonder why all your fillings are falling out. An even more depressing outcome for me is leaving the shock locked and not noticing.

How much do you use the old cheater switch?

How often do you use a shock lockout or climb switch?



What stops you from using a lockout more often?



39 Comments
  • 14 2
 On a bike with decent anti-squat, and especially if the trail has any technical sections, the benefits of the switch are SO minimal or even negative, it isn't worth the effort (or the chance I'll forget to switch it back). I suppose if every climb was a winch up a gravel road, I might touch it, but those aren't the trails I hit.
  • 3 0
 I double track up to trails a lot and use it for all those rides. I definitely agree on technical climbs though that it's overkill or even a hinderance on techincal climbs, though and will opt for the mid setting on those, and even on downs if they are smooth and I want a firmer ride.
  • 5 0
 Just disagree. Most of my time I climb on roads or fireroads, the very few times I tried without the lock it makes a big difference. And I have a Spire which is supposely a good climber
  • 3 0
 @pasteque51: yeah, locked on road, open in terrain
  • 1 0
 @pasteque51: 170mm is pretty much "super enduro" class and closer to a DH bike than a trail bike, so im not surprised by this... my i practically never use my switch on my Norco Sight as it really doesnt do much unless im out of the saddle.
  • 2 0
 Other than actual rigid lockout I disagree. Climb switch keep things much less bouncy out back, not only saving watts but its just more pleasant and maintains pedaling position through terrain changes like little valleys while seated. These factors are independent from anti-squat which is the influence of pedaling on suspension. I agree a full lockout would be detrimental on climbs with any technicality at all.
  • 13 0
 Where the "I live in an area with undulating terrain so it's not worth flipping it on and off 30 times a ride" button?
  • 9 2
 Traction tends to outweigh any benefit of using a lockout on a trail, don't see any benefit
  • 3 0
 If I had one I would. My new bike (2020) works pretty great without one. My old (2016) bike had one and it helped a lot so I used it a ton.

Most of my riding is just death marches up logging roads to ride down single track so I actually really like using one, it’s not that often that I would forget to flip it back to open as I would sit there at the top of the trail gasping for air and chugging water laying on the ground for 10 minutes recovering lol
  • 5 0
 Where is the “I tried it out once, forgot about it at the top, and rode my entire favorite/once in a lifetime trail locked out, and have never tried it again” response?
  • 4 0
 I always run my XC bike full open. It pedals so incredibly well when open and when I lock it it's too uncomfortable and doesn't get enough traction.
  • 1 0
 Same for me.
  • 3 0
 Maybe you could have an option for shock only. I’ve never locked my fork no matter what the bike, but I lock my shock on every climb that’s over ~5 mins
  • 1 0
 I will lock out my shock for a climb of any significance (coil shock, on a 160mm bike), unless it's exceptionally technical or very wet, in which case I'll opt for traction. Once I drop in, I keep it open until I am climbing back up. I don't mind if there is a short climb in the middle.
  • 1 0
 depends on the bike and trail I am riding but on my XC bike, I would love to have something like Flight Attendant. We do weekly XC hammerfest group rides as well as racing and this sort of system seems perfect. Too much hassle to keep switching while riding hard since I have an Epic EVO without a handlebar mounted lever to lockout.
  • 1 0
 Odd thing I noticed last year, I don't use my lockout (fork only, hardtail user) as much as I used to. Maybe on a gravel or paved transfer trail, but with a little LSC and the HSC set properly, I'm good with the small amount of movement. Back in the day, Marz 500/700, Judy, Manitou SX, etc, couldn't wait for one. We've come a long way
  • 1 0
 Generally I use the climb switch when I ride from the house, as to get to my local loops I'm on pavement/bikepath/fireroad for a few miles before I get to the singletrack and I find it just makes the bike ('22 Stumpy EVO) a little more peppy on the smooth stuff. Once I hit the tight and lumpy (East Coast baby!) the climb switch goes off and I usually ignore it for the rest of the ride until I hit pavement again.
  • 2 0
 I did use it a lot on my coil mk1 jeffsy, but now on a Canfield Lithium and don’t feel like I need it. So I guess maybe depends on the bike.
  • 2 0
 I ride a Tilt and I’ve never felt the need to use mine. It pedals great with the shock open.
  • 3 0
 lock it for fire road climbs, but most tech single track the shock/fork stays open or in "trail" mode
  • 2 0
 Bingo.

90% of the climbing I do is on singletrack. I want traction, so the shock stays open. If I want to reduce my traction, I ride my HT.
  • 1 0
 After a long day of shuttle assisted riding in Finale I looked down to see the lockout lever on my RS damper had simply given up waiting for a reason to live and had fallen off.
  • 1 1
 You don't need a climb switch or lockout with my prototypes. The climb switch is actually detrimental because it makes the suspension perform worse. :-) Pics in my profile.

I can go on and on about the bikes, but the axle path is as rearward or better than DW-Link bikes. With that much chain growth, the rear end is sensitive enough to "bend your brain", even with an air shock. Your legs and feet tell you that you're pedaling a hardtail, your eyes see trail chatter and/or small bumps, but you don't feel them through your feet. Your senses don't agree, so your brain feels weird for a bit. The feeling goes away once your brain acclimatizes. Colin Ryan felt his brain bend when he tried them in 2023. Traction is incredible because of the suspension's sensitivity. You loose that with the climb switch.
  • 1 0
 I use my lockout on all paved or smooth dirt road climbs. Especially on my enduro bike. On singletrack climbs, even if they're smooth, I prefer the extra traction of open suspension.
  • 1 0
 If I’m going to be pointed uphill for 10 minutes or longer, I’ll switch in on. Anything less isn’t work the risk of forgetting, the the general effort.
  • 2 0
 There are some very shitty fire roads in my area that I use my shock lockout for but other than that I leave it all open.
  • 3 0
 CBF bikes don’t need no climb switch.
  • 2 0
 I find that on any climb with tech or chunk, it's better to leave it open for traction and comfort.
  • 3 0
 only if I'm grinding road access trail head.
  • 1 0
 Tech climbing needs suspension to work for grip - I lock out for long fireroads sometimes and for honking on tarmac where I also lock my fork.
  • 1 0
 everything here is a big fireroad climb so i just lock it out cause im just spinning to the top anyway.
  • 2 0
 Riding on a smooth road is about the only time I use it, if I remember.
  • 1 0
 I have poor mans flight attendant / live valve. On my epic evo, my suspension stays locked out all the time.
  • 1 0
 I actually use my fork lockout quite often, riding up very tech slick rock is easier with the fork locked for myself.
  • 1 0
 Have one, don’t use it. If I lived somewhere else with sustained road climbsi probably would.
  • 1 0
 The anti lockout switch is such a weird thing. Do you also not change gears?
  • 1 0
 I only flip it on when at the pump track
  • 1 0
 On the road to and from the local.
  • 2 0
 There’s a switch?







