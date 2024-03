Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?

How often do you use a shock lockout or climb switch? Regularly - for most climbs.

Sometimes - about once per ride.

Not much - maybe for a particularly draggy climb.

Never.

My bike doesn't have a lockout or climb switch.

The algorithm locks my suspensoin for me.

My hardtail has a permanent lockout feature so I don't forget. Responses: 1257 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

What stops you from using a lockout more often? I don't notice much benefit.

It's too fiddly to access while riding.

I'll forget to unlock it.

I'm here for the gains - why would I make it easier?

Don't have one.

Nothing! I won't waste a single watt. Responses: 1014 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

This week saw the release of the new RockShox Flight Attendant XC suspension system, which can automatically switch the fork and shock between three compression damping modes depending on the terrain, rider power output and rider preference. The system costs a minimum of $2,198 for the fork and shock, and importantly for a product aimed at XC racers, carries a 220g weight penalty.This got me thinking, how valuable is a lockout in the first place? Measuring the effect of stiffer suspension in a sprint is difficult because some of the energy that is wasted through the suspension bobbing up and down is separate to the energy that goes into turning the cranks around, so a power meter doesn't tell you how much energy a cyclist is expending while sprinting out the saddle. For this reason, it's not straightforward to say how many watts a lockout will save you in a sprint. Nevertheless, it's undoubtedly a worthwhile advantage for professional cross-country racers, especially considering races often come down to a tight sprint finish.But for the rest of us, a climb switch is more about making a bike feel more upright and comfortable for a long draggy climb. If you want to get to the top of the next descent as quickly as possible while feeling as fresh as possible, a climb switch could help a little - although the margins are probably slim With modern seat angles and suspension designs, any advantage is usually modest, but in my view, you might as well take all the help you can get. The main downside of using a lockout is the risk that you'll forget to unlock it on the next descent and wonder why all your fillings are falling out. An even more depressing outcome for me is leaving the shock locked andnoticing.How much do you use the old cheater switch?