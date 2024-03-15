Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?

This week saw the release of the new RockShox Flight Attendant XC
suspension system, which can automatically switch the fork and shock between three compression damping modes depending on the terrain, rider power output and rider preference. The system costs a minimum of $2,198 for the fork and shock, and importantly for a product aimed at XC racers, carries a 220g weight penalty.
This got me thinking, how valuable is a lockout in the first place? Measuring the effect of stiffer suspension in a sprint is difficult because some of the energy that is wasted through the suspension bobbing up and down is separate to the energy that goes into turning the cranks around, so a power meter doesn't tell you how much energy a cyclist is expending while sprinting out the saddle. For this reason, it's not straightforward to say how many watts a lockout will save you in a sprint. Nevertheless, it's undoubtedly a worthwhile advantage for professional cross-country racers, especially considering races often come down to a tight sprint finish.
But for the rest of us, a climb switch is more about making a bike feel more upright and comfortable for a long draggy climb. If you want to get to the top of the next descent as quickly as possible while feeling as fresh as possible, a climb switch could help a little - although the margins are probably slim
.
With modern seat angles and suspension designs, any advantage is usually modest, but in my view, you might as well take all the help you can get. The main downside of using a lockout is the risk that you'll forget to unlock it on the next descent and wonder why all your fillings are falling out. An even more depressing outcome for me is leaving the shock locked and not
noticing.
How much do you use the old cheater switch?
Most of my riding is just death marches up logging roads to ride down single track so I actually really like using one, it’s not that often that I would forget to flip it back to open as I would sit there at the top of the trail gasping for air and chugging water laying on the ground for 10 minutes recovering lol
90% of the climbing I do is on singletrack. I want traction, so the shock stays open. If I want to reduce my traction, I ride my HT.
I can go on and on about the bikes, but the axle path is as rearward or better than DW-Link bikes. With that much chain growth, the rear end is sensitive enough to "bend your brain", even with an air shock. Your legs and feet tell you that you're pedaling a hardtail, your eyes see trail chatter and/or small bumps, but you don't feel them through your feet. Your senses don't agree, so your brain feels weird for a bit. The feeling goes away once your brain acclimatizes. Colin Ryan felt his brain bend when he tried them in 2023. Traction is incredible because of the suspension's sensitivity. You loose that with the climb switch.