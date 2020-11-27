Pinkbike Poll: The Great Chamois Debate - What Do You Wear While Mountain Biking?

Nov 27, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Jordan Sarrou your 2020 world champion.

Cham-yes? or Cham-no? About half of the people I ride with wear a chamois, and the other half tend to avoid them. While some people have adapted and evolved to the point of rarely or never wearing one, others won't go on a spin around the neighborhood without some padding between their nether regions and their seat.

Speaking of seats, that part of the equation becomes even more important if you're thinking of leaving the padded undergarments at home. A good saddle can be the difference between a comfortable ride and spending the next few days walking around like a bowlegged cowboy. There's also something to be said about choosing high-quality underwear that's free of uncomfortable seams if you're going to head down the no-chamois route. On the flip side, keep in mind that padded cycling shorts are designed to be worn without underwear underneath - that knowledge isn't as common as you may think.

What is it for you?

Do you wear a chamois while mountain biking?




What's your typical riding apparel?



Posted In:
Other Polls


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Field Test: Trail & Enduro Bikes
108421 views
Field Test: 2021 Giant Trance X - Computer Controlled Climbing Convenience
52859 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Announces Recall on Some 2020 Aluminum Nomad, Bronson, 5010, & Furtado Models
47259 views
Field Test: 2021 Salsa Blackthorn - Purple Singletrack Eater
44291 views
Ducati Widens Its e-MTB Range with New 170mm Travel TK-01RR
42254 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Leatt Prize Pack
36497 views
Round Up: 23 Rad Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
29509 views
Review: 2021 Juliana Furtado CC XO1
28089 views

17 Comments

  • 2 0
 I do like a chamois, buy I prefer the minimal ones. Too bulky and they are worse than no padding at all. I also usually where shorts with hip pads on anything other than pure-xc rides. I've got the dirt with those pads about as many times as I've hit the dirt on knee pads.
  • 1 0
 Now that we have nice compression shorts and proper width saddles the diaper just isn't necessary anymore. If you think you need a chamois for a ride under two hours maybe you should check your saddle fit. Turns out I have wide sit bones and once I figured that out and that literally every saddle I've ever had was way too narrow. Got a correct width SQLab saddle and problem solved.
  • 4 0
 Should have an option for Danger Holm style shorts with padded britches
  • 1 0
 I'll be honest I was today years old when I finally googled "chamois" for the first time and learned what it is. Been riding since like grade 8, so 12+ years Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Tbf, padded undershorts are amazing. How I managed without them for over 10 years I'll never know. Good quality ones don't feel like a nappy so it is worth investing.
  • 2 0
 I prefer to ride in a gorilla costume.
  • 1 0
 Got an SQLab saddle and no longer needed any padding. Lack of padding keeps things cooler. 10/10 would recommend.
  • 1 0
 A nice product would be bib style(w/back pockets) but without the chamois. Chamios just smell too bad.
  • 1 0
 I've sewed shamwow rags into all of my underwear.
  • 1 0
 If you go mostly downhill, no chamois, if you go mostly uphill, chamois.
  • 1 0
 chamois or chafe-moi?
  • 1 0
 Chamois Creme--ALWAYS
  • 1 0
 what difference do you feel ?
  • 1 0
 Jeans
  • 1 0
 Balls to the seat.
  • 1 0
 Leopard skin underpants.
  • 1 0
 Commando gang

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010750
Mobile Version of Website