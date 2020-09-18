Pinkbike Poll: Does Mixing Wheel Sizes Make Sense?

Sep 18, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
The Grim Donut
Probably world's most notorious mixed-wheel mountain bike.

I'd thought bikes with two different sized wheels had disappeared with the Specialized Big Hit, but the advent of 29” downhill bikes seems to have breathed a little more life into the concept. For those who aren't familiar, proponents claim it's a best-of-both-worlds scenario, with a bigger wheel up front for better rollover, and a smaller wheel out back for quicker cornering, increased stiffness, and more clearance between rider and tire.

The mullet configuration has seen success on the DH World Cup and Enduro World Series circuits, although the “correlation does not imply causation” concept does need to be kept in mind. In some cases, riders were on mixed wheel sizes because their sponsor didn't have a dedicated 29” wheeled bike ready yet, and they wanted to at least benefit from some of the advantages that come with an increased wheel diameter. In other cases, it's the rider's height that steered them towards the mullet setup. Especially on a DH bike, when you have 190mm or more rear travel and a rider with short legs it can be difficult to avoid buzzing the rear tire. Anyone who's ever felt the 'bzzzt' of a mud spike at full speed knows it's not the best feeling in the world.

The new Canyon Sender has mixed wheel sizes for the small and medium frames.

Multiple companies are now offering DH bikes in the mixed wheel configuration, but the trend hasn't really caught on to the same extent in the enduro / trail bike world. In many cases companies will offer a bike with 29” wheels for the large and extra-large sizes, and then include a 27.5” wheeled option for the smaller sizes. Having wheel size based more on a rider's height makes sense to me, and it's the premise for this week's poll.

Will mixed wheels will end up being the norm for medium and small bikes, with matching 29" wheels for taller riders, and matching 27.5" wheels for extra-small riders? Or is it just a flash-in-the-pan trend, doomed to disappear just as quickly as Plus bikes?


Either way, I'm curious where the interest in mixed wheel sizes lies – are shorter riders more likely to gravitate towards the concept? Find your height below and cast your vote in the appropriate poll.



Would you rather have 29" wheels or a 27.5" / 29" setup on a trail / enduro bike?


For riders 5'3" (160cm) and below.

Would you rather have 29" wheels or a 27.5" / 29" setup on a trail / enduro bike?

For riders 5'3" and below.


For riders 5'4" - 5'6" (161 - 168cm)

Would you rather have 29" wheels or a 27.5" / 29" setup setup on a trail / enduro bike??

For riders 5'4"-5'6"



For riders 5'7" - 5'9" (169 - 175cm)

Would you rather have 29" wheels or a 27.5" / 29" setup setup on a trail / enduro bike??

For riders 5'7" - 5'9"


For riders 5'10" - 6'1" (176 - 185cm)

Would you rather have 29" wheels or a 27.5" / 29" setup setup on a trail / enduro bike??

For riders 5'10" - 6'-1"



For riders 6'2" and taller (186cm and up)

Would you rather have 29" wheels or a 27.5" / 29" setup on a trail / enduro bike?

For riders 6'2" and taller




18 Comments

  • 12 0
 Choose two wheel sizes and be a dick about it.
  • 3 0
 - Mahalo my Dude/ IFHT Films
  • 6 0
 I just want a dh bike with 27.5 wheels. I don't give a shit about going racing and being glued to the ground, I like to hit jumps and do big shit, not just go fast in a strait line down a trail. Why are bike companies only making 29 or mullet DH bikes. Not everyone is a racer.
  • 4 0
 This.
I don't race and don't care about bigger wheels - I see them as a big disadvantage. Not to mention the majority of those that are screaming "29ers are faster!!! " are slow as hell on the trail. So what's the point, if you get smoked by people on 26" bigger wheels won't help you get faster - fitness and technique get you fast.
  • 1 0
 I refuse to give up my 26" wheeled Knolly Podium because it's just too damn fun to ride. Sure I could "quicker" through the rough stuff with a wagon wheeled DH bike but I love the playfulness of this thing. I also have a Yeti SB6 and prefer the way the Knolly rides at the bike parks.
  • 6 1
 95% of us should answer "i don't know"

How many of us have ridden a proper (not ghetto) mullet setup?
  • 3 0
 27.5" for life! I mountain bike for fun, not to see how fast I can go, and I've found 27.5" to be the size for me (as a 6'0" tall person)
  • 1 0
 Im 186 (6'2") and just feel like my senses have a better connection to the ground under the bike on 27.5s. As in I feel better whats happening between me and the terrain and that gives me more confidence.
I do however agree that 29 is slightly faster, and that it looks a bit stupid with huge people on small wheels.
  • 1 0
 Shorter riders only 'need' a smaller wheel out back (due to their height) if they're riding super steep tracks where they're constantly getting buzzed by the tire. Otherwise on normal MTB tracks and trails being smaller doesn't mean you need a smaller rear wheel. What being smaller/shorter does mean is that the cockpit on 29ers is usually too high. If anything the shorter rider would benefit from keeping the big wheels but being able to get the handlebar lower so they're in the same saddle-to-bar-drop position as taller riders and product manager who design bikes.
  • 4 0
 Where’s the 26” option??
  • 1 0
 I had a Ventana El Chuco for few years, loved that bike but the smaller ear wheel would hang up on things that the front did not and in the end just became too frustrating to deal with.
  • 3 0
 Might make sense to have a polling option "doesn't apply to me but I want to see the results"
  • 1 0
 My favourite as a tall rider is the bike companies that offer larger sizes in 29" only, and reduce the travel for the 29" versions. It's pretty counterintuitive reaĺly. Give me the full fat version please.
  • 1 0
 I'd be interested to see some independent review of the claims on the Mullet Cycles technology page, especially related to scrub radius:

www.mulletcycles.com/technology
  • 2 0
 After listening to the podcast a few weeks ago, I think I'd rather have 32s or 36s (6'4", for what it's worth).
  • 1 0
 Bring back 2001...24" with 3.0 Gazz's, all you old school dudes know what's up...
  • 1 0
 I ran a mullet setup on my Capra 29 last year and was pretty blown away by how much better the bike cornered.
  • 1 0
 as someone who's 5'1, i'll keep my 26 inch wheels thanks

Post a Comment



