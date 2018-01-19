USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?

Jan 19, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Bikes lay down whilst riders went searching for cover.


Imagine that you were thinking about giving this whole 'mountain biking' thing a try, and walked into your local bike shop in search of a new bike. An overly-eager, pimple-faced shop employee emerges from a dimly lit corner, wiping the grease from his hands.

“What kind of bike are you looking for? A trail bike? XC bike? All-mountain? Enduro? Freeride? Downhill?”
“Umm... I just want a mountain bike.”
“Yes, but what kind of bike? What do you want to do with it?”
“Ride in the mountains?”

You get the picture – there are so many sub-categories of bikes these days that it can get pretty confusing trying to figure out the differences, especially for a newcomer to the sport.

However, even though all the labels might seem like an exercise in marketing (remember when Cannondale tried to trademark the word Freeride?), they do serve a purpose, similar to the way that taxonomy works in the science world. You may have slept through high school biology, but the terms ' kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, species' probably ring a bell.

2018 Specialized Epic - First Ride
Specialized Epic
Yeti SB 4.5C review
Yeti SB 4.5

Here at Pinkbike, there are six main terms that we use to categorize bikes: cross-country, trail, all-mountain, enduro, freeride, and downhill. As a quick refresher, here's a rough breakdown of each category:

Cross-country (XC): This is a bike designed for speed, where light weight and quick handling take priority over downhill prowess. Travel amounts typically vary from hardtails to 120mm. Examples: Specialized Epic, Scott Spark.

Trail: Realistically, almost every mountain bike could be called a trail bike – after all, they're meant for riding on trails, right? That being said, a trail bike is typically an all-rounder, with handling characteristics that make it suited for long days of riding that include a mix of climbing and descending. The geometry is more relaxed than an XC bike, but the travel amounts are a little less than an all-mountain bike, ranging from 120-150mm. Examples: Yeti SB 4.5, Trek Fuel EX.


Rocky Mountain Instinct BC Edition review test Photo by James Lissimore
Rocky Mountain Instinct
Nukeproof Mega 2018
Nukeproof Mega 275


All-mountain: All-mountain is one of those terms that was likely dreamed up in a marketing meeting, but then stuck around and became an actual bike category. All-mountain bikes are still capable of climbing, but the emphasis is more on the descents. If a trail bike has a 50/50 bias between climbing and descending, an all-mountain rig is closer to 40/60 or 30/70. Travel amounts are higher, typically between 140-160mm, or more, and the geometry is slacker. Examples: Santa Cruz Bronson, Rocky Mountain Instinct.

Enduro: This is the newest category, a phrase that was used ad-nauseum when it first entered the North American vernacular, but luckily things have calmed down a bit. The line between all-mountain and enduro is very blurry, but the word does work well to describe a certain type of bike, one that was designed with racing in mind, or at least meant to piloted by rider who plans on riding as fast as possible through rough terrain. Because race courses vary depending on their location, the geometry and travel amounts of an enduro-oriented bike can vary between 140-170mm of rear travel, although the 150-160mm range seems to be the most common. Examples: Trek Slash, Nukeproof Mega.


Canyon
Canyon Torque
Scott Gambler 2017
Scott Gambler


Freeride: The 'Freeride' label seemed to fall out of fashion for a few years (enter the term 'Superenduro'), but we've begun to see more long-travel (170mm or more) bikes with single crown forks that fit into this category. These are bikes that can be pedaled to the top of a mountain without a chairlift, but the focus is still mainly on the descent. Examples: Canyon Torque, Commencal Supreme SX.

Downhill: A dual crown fork, around 200mm of travel, and tiny cassette are all good indicators you've got a DH bike on your hands. There aren't typically any concessions made for climbing – this is a purebred gravity machine, one that requires a shuttle, chairlift, or some pushing to get it to the top of a hill. Examples: Trek Session, Scott Gambler.

Are all these terms truly the best way to go about classifying things? Why not just categorize bikes by how much travel they have? That's not a bad idea, except for the fact that not all bikes with the same amount of travel are created equal. A Scott Genius and a Trek Slash both have 150mm of travel, but the Genius rides more like a long-limbed trail bike, and the Slash is an enduro race machine. Or take a new Transition Smuggler and compare it to a Specialized Camber – they're both 120mm 29ers, but they behave very differently out on the trail.


Is there an even better way to categorize bikes? I'm not convinced that there is, which brings us to this week's poll topic:

Do the following terms make sense for categorizing mountain bikes? Cross-country, trail, all-mountain, enduro, freeride, downhill.



246 Comments

  • + 166
 All Mountains and Enduro are pretty much the same thing
  • + 6
 Agreed... other than that, it's all semantics.
  • + 13
 Yeah, they're trail bikes. Not XC, not DH.
  • + 25
 @stevemokan: disagreed! To me trail and all mountain are the same. All moutains are designed to cross a mountain during several days, enduro are not. To me all moutains are trails with more mm but similar geom.
  • + 16
 Agreed. All-mountain can be split among "trail" and "enduro" to eliminate a relatively unnecessary category. It's really not that hard to learn anyway.
  • + 2
 Ditto. Those two categories should be combined. Everything else makes sense.
  • + 5
 Agreed. I am a big fan of enduro race, but I hate calling the bikes it. Back when enduro type of race were not popular yet, we call these bikes "all mountain". Its only when cheeze people starts calling evrything "enduro", even socks.
  • + 2
 Agreed, I say get rid of the all mountain label there's too much cross over with trail and Enduro bikes. Call the "all mountain" bikes you'd race Enduro on enduro bikes and the rest are just trail bikes
  • - 7
flag slickwilly1 (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Personally to me an XC bike regardless of travel is one that you pedal on trails.. A DH bike regardless of travel is one you use for shuttling or bike parking because its not as much fun to pedal.. But I like to keep it simple, at one time my 2004 Norco Six was both my pedal bike (XC) and my bike park bike (DH).
  • + 0
 @ugez: Its only when cheeze people starts calling evrything "enduro", even socks

I felt the same way when people started saying "freeride" usually followed by 'man', 'dude', or some other adjective that made me want to puke. I still remember the first time I heard someone say it. The guy was a tool. Maybe that tarnished me a bit. Big Grin
  • + 0
 @Poulsbojohnny: Adduro toduro anyduro worduro is for Funduro! Tongue-eth in the Cheek-eth...duro
  • + 3
 Bro.. Thats like saying Dub and Square taper is the same thing... get with 2018 already!
  • + 13
 @ctwheeler: "You can't triple stamp a double stamp Lloyd! You can't triple stamp a double stamp....."
  • + 11
 Hmmm...no dirt-jump, slopestyle or trials?...c'on pinkbike!
  • + 10
 I think AM should be deleted XC - for going fast as you can on boring terrain. Trail - for having fun, the traditional Mountain bike Enduro - for racing or having fun downhill but having to ride to the top first although you don't really want to. Down hill - you have a shuttle, chair lift or walk up hill.
  • + 0
 I still think that XC is correct, Trail, AM and Enduro are the same thing with amount of travel up to rider's choice and then DH. Freeride could be on long travel trail bikes but also in a category of its own. Trail, AM and Enduro all serve the same purpose. Climb on your own and descend on varying degrees of technical trail but all should be capable of technical descending and the rider can choose the length of travel they feel that they need.
  • + 14
 @loopie:
I would Enduro here and there, I would Enduro anywhere,
Enduro in a box,
Enduro with a fox,
I do so love Enduro, Sam I am
  • + 0
 A bike should be classified as Enduro if it is intended for racing Enduro. If it's not intended for that race format, then it should be classified as something else.
  • + 10
 I only ride PARK!
  • + 2
 Watch this - it's all explained here:

youtu.be/6YZz2-_i6yU

You're welcome Smile
  • + 1
 @fautquecaswing: definitely! enduro bikes are mini-dh. Designed to get down a mountain as fast as possible but still capable of climbing. All mountain is a slightly more gravity oriented trail bike. XC is 70/30 climb/descend, trail is around 50/50, all mountain is 60/40, enduro 80/20, and DH 100/0
  • + 3
 When you buy a car you need to decide if you want a sedan, hatch, SUV etc. If you weren't familiar with cats these terms would be confusing too.
  • + 1
 To me the term enduro differentiates itself because those bikes are designed with a specific race application in mind, while AM bikes are not. AM bikes should theoretically be more geared toward fun, balance and ease of application/use while enduro rigs are race-bred, built to compete in a specific setting.
  • + 3
 Enduro is a term coined from racing. Unless youre racing in an enduro race, youre not riding enduro. Hell even my google chrome has enduro underlined in red!
  • + 1
 Where does over mountain fit in?
  • + 2
 Trail and all mountain are the same..although many sometimes race these bikes in an enduro race event...or even a dh event(sea otter).
  • + 2
 @slickwilly1: I agree. I am either out pedalling (XC) or I am not (DH).... it really bugs people on long travel pedal bikes when you call it XC.

... there are a multitude of sub genres, but I think ... very much like skiing (alpine & XC) at the core it's it's either DH or XC.
  • + 1
 @tbubier: "Where does over mountain fit in?"....28.99mm Potato Cannon
  • + 2
 Disagree. AM bikes are still fun to climb with, Enduro not so much. Enduro bike can smash their way downhill at speed, AMs not so much.
  • + 1
 @cmcrawfo: xc has become the dirt roadie...u really only see these bikes.at races(sub 24lbs).
Majority ride trail bikes.
Get rid of enduro as thats a race format where trail and all mountain bikes are used. Plenty use nomads on 3 hour rides in laguna beach...
  • + 1
 not exactly anymore
  • + 1
 I've raced Enduro on my all mountain bike just fine.
  • + 1
 Or we have XC, Enduro and DH....

XC = light and fast,

DH = shuttle /push only,

Enduro = everything else.
  • + 1
 Rethink / edit...

XC
Trail
DH
DJ
  • + 1
 Freeride= dh light, Enduro= freeride light, all mountain= enduro light, trail= all mountain light, xc= all mountain light, full rigid (and I guess cx)= hardcore mad man bat shit insane way of castration.
  • + 1
 I always assumed that those categories described riding styles or race formats rather than bikes. Sam Hill raced downhill on a bike he can also pedal around the whole mountain.
  • + 73
 I was looking for the "shut up and ride your bike" selection. I feel like it would have had the highest rating.
  • + 7
 +1000
  • + 49
 i mean here on pinkbike i think we all understand what those titles mean. but so many bikes are also being described as difficult to categorize to the point that putting them into discrete classifications is sorta meaningless. DH bikes will always be their own, as will XC race bikes, but everything in between is pretty fuzzy.
  • + 9
 Those bikes are difficult to categorize because of how we have defined the categories.
  • + 5
 We may all understand it, but possibly in a different way. As a european dude that saw enduro growing for more than 10 years now, i clearly see a difference between Enduro (160ish) and All Mountain (140ish) and trail bike even less than that. Now the reality is that it's not just about the mm of travel, but many other parameters: geometry (long low slack or not), pedaling performance, suspension performance... and it's gonna make the bike tip towards another category, until the unicorn quiver killer finally appears to us.
  • + 6
 @TheRaven: Deep.
  • + 7
 Climbs like a XC, bombs like a DH.
  • + 5
 all these categories are probably srams fault Big Grin
  • + 2
 Yep. Classification based on travel only is pretty meaningless. Nobody will use a bike with XC geometry and 200mm real travel for DH, but some used an enduro bike with slack angles for DH. You can handle a lot of things with an appropriated geometry that an increase in travel will not allow. Travel for bike classification is purely marketing, it is a one-figure box game like 100mm is XC, 120-140 trail, 140-160 all-mountain. It ask way more education to use wheelbase length, angles, front center, etc... and ultimately suspension kinematic parameters to get a picture of a bike abilities, but the picture will be clearer, for sure.
  • + 8
 Don't quite know where my 'do everything' hardcore hardtail fits in. All I know is it does pretty much anything and I call it a mountain bike. Oh and it's a sh*t load of fun too...
  • + 2
 I think you get a good point, discrete classification is creating limitation. Create a shred index, composed of travel and key geometric factors, allowing a continous scale.
  • + 3
 @TheRaven: yeah what about DJ, rigid, single speed, Ebike, clunker, trials, we got a lot of shit to talk about. Ooooor we got some filler fluff content in the dead of winter crap.
  • + 1
 @mattrix2: Climbs like an All-mountain bombs like Enduro:p
  • + 40
 Travel means nothing. Geometry means everything.
  • + 153
 *Rides off into sunset on rigid DH bike*
  • - 9
flag vinay (12 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @rwjones4: Well yeah, you can have a hardtail downhill bike. For those bike park type DH trails you may be able to get away with a fully rigid (fat) DH hardtail. But geometry is still the main thing. You need high speed stability for a DH bike.
  • + 6
 @rwjones4: dam right. My hardtail had a ha of 64 degrees and rips like a mofo!
  • + 6
 @vinay: You could call it a downhill bike, but that doesnt really make it a downhill bike
  • + 5
 Also Im pretty sure those were dubbed freeride hardtails over a decade ago
  • + 0
 @MTBrent Absolutely, where would a www.pipedreamcycles.com/shop/moxie-enduro fit?
  • + 4
 I used to DH a Hardtail with a dual crown fork, 24'' wheel in the back, and a 26 up front... It was a very slack bike, and I actually hit some pretty sick trails with it. So yes I agree.
  • + 1
 That's most of it. Kona Process 111. Polygon Square One / Marin Wolf Ridge. Diamondback Release. Those weird looking bikes with the gap between the headset and everything below (can't remember the name).
  • + 1
 @rwjones4: This made my day
  • + 1
 @me2menow: It's not me. BTR has their Belter DH frame, DMR has had an Exalt DH frame. Call them and share your knowledge.
  • + 29
 It isn't too bad. I think easily explained to noobs - Four categories: XC(bias is Up) - Trail/All-Mtn(50/50 Up-Down) - Enduro(bias is Down) - DH(Down only)....... First bike for a noob = Trail/All-Mtn...they can decide which way to go after getting some mileage on that
  • + 4
 Damn, that is succinct and accurate.
  • + 25
 How I see it is there are 2 different types of mountain bikes

Race bikes & The non race bike equivalent

XC race bike / Trail non race bike
Enduro race bike / AM non race bike
DH race bike / Freeride non race bike

With the race versions being more built for purpose & performance oriented compared to the non racers

Not that it matter lol
  • + 1
 Makes sense.
  • + 12
 I think there could be a better system, but I have no idea what that better system would look like. But at this point, these existing classifications are pretty well beaten into our heads.
  • + 16
 pinkbike is just preparing us for their new standard the "pinkbike superboost 28.99 classification system"
  • + 8
 Couple suggestions:
-flat, up-n-down, down.
-dude?, dude, dude!

I vote the later.
  • + 5
 @Dally666: i like the transition way of describing things with their up and down hills, over mounds of dirt, or down mountains (and the associated symbols)
  • + 1
 @adrennan: I also like Transition's descriptions. I think that for enthusiastic mountain bikers, we know what we want, so the classifications are of limited use to us. But for a newb, it could be really helpful - and unfortunately, the existing classifications probably aren't a lot of help. Something along the line of Transitions fun classifications are probably actually more helpful.
  • + 9
 The problem with this system is that it is trying to hit a moving target. There are always companies coming out with bikes that blurr the lines. Evil Calling is a good example. If I look at the travel figures alone I would never buy it. But that bike punches way above its figures. Same with the Transition Scout or the Yeti SB5. That same travel on bikes built 5 to 7 years ago would not have been enough for my "Needs". But now some of these bikes are making me think twice about why I insist on 160mm front and back. If the suspension is good I would be happy with 130/140. But that decrease alone takes you from "Enduro" down into "Trail"
  • + 9
 for me there is XC bikes ideal for going up, Downhill bikes which are great for going down and something in the middle that is fun for both. I like riding something in the middle and don't really care what they call it...
  • + 6
 You're absolutely right, it doesn't matter what it's called, as long as it's fun for both. I also like going down... Wait, are we still talking about mountainbikes?
  • + 2
 @lukabe: are we? does it matter as long as its fun?
  • + 1
 @michibretz: I completely agree.
  • + 11
 Now imagine if SRAM engineers got ahold of this classification list...
  • + 8
 They'd just obsolete ALL the categories so EVERYONE has to buy a new bike.

(somewhere a SRAM marketing guy is reading this going "wait a minute, that's GENIUS!!! HEY GUYS I HAVE AN IDEA!!!!")
  • + 4
 Trail bikes need to be a little more playfull, 27.299" wheels will do it. On the other hand, enduro bikes need more speed and control, what about 28.99" wheels? Don't forget specific gearing for each category and different shock "standards" We all dreamt of such magnificent world, tnx SRAM!
  • + 0
 Best comment ever! Big Grin
  • + 10
 Hey Pinkbike, bring back "Freeride" category on photos!
  • + 3
 cant agree more the PB categories suck !! should include every discipline separately !! @pinkbike
  • + 2
 @RedBurn: Agreed. We need better/more modern photo categories.
  • + 9
 You forgot (I only ride) p p p park
  • + 12
 Oh you ride chainless too? Well I ride brakeless foo.
  • + 8
 I'm so damn pro at every thing that I do: if i did slopestyle i'd probably win that too !
  • + 1
 I don’t ride down shit I jump the whole damn thing
  • + 8
 What can you do? Basically everything that out now that isn’t a hard tail would have been considered DH 15 years ago.
  • + 5
 Freeride is and always has been a poor term to be used in mountain biking. It implies that you mountain bike like a skier would, exploring the mountain regardless of where the predetermined trails point you. You traverse over to the cliff zone, blast through some trees, carve down a blank face. Not even at Rampage are riders going off trail. The only situations that even comes close to "freeride" on a mountain bike is the kind of stuff James Doerfling is doing up in Williams Lake or the mountains showcased in Where The Trail Ends. And that's all usually done on a DH bike.
  • + 8
 Did you just assume my bike's category?! It's category-fluid alright?!
  • + 4
 Can't you just ride a mountain bike for fun and not have to label yourself? Can't you do a 150km road ride of day, 50km XC the next and then go hit some jump lines or bike park after?

XC, Enduro and Downhill are race formats.
Bikes could be classified within those parameters, but they don't have to be separated by travel.

You can have XC race bike from a rigid ht over to steep angled 80mm FS or slack 130mm FS.

Same as with Enduro race bike - it can be 120mm travel or 180mm travel one.

Travel categories are too rigid and don't make much sense.

We're too focussed on placing labels on things and it's gotten to the ridiculous heights even branding grips, shoes, saddles or apparel as Enduro, Trail etc.
  • + 7
 Remember that time Specialized tried to trademark, Enduro, and Epic, and Roubaix and...
  • + 3
 Not tried... did. Like 20 years ago or something. Are you even old enough to remember that?
  • + 1
 and session
  • + 3
 There’s an elephant in the room. Rider skill. A pro can tear ass down a trail on a “poppy” 120mm bike hitting every feature with style while most of us would benefit from more forgiving amounts of travel to “survive” the same trail at a relatively slower pace. Bike classification never explicitly addresses this.
  • + 3
 It's not the classes themselves that need to change, it's how we put bikes into them that's the problem.

This was discussed in Vernon's recent rant about standards and technological advancement. We've so far been dropping bikes into these categories by their travel. 100mm bike = XC, 120-130mm bike = trail, 140-150mm bike = AM, 160-170mm bike = Enduro, and so on. But we've just experienced the start of a major shift in the rankings of what's important in a bike. It's safe to say that geometry has finally officially surpassed travel as what defines a bike. Thus we now have 130-140mm bikes that are more "Enduro" than some 160mm bikes.

The problem that lies ahead is nailing down a new definition for each class. It seems to me that head angle vs. seat tube angle may be the best way to go but I can see arguments for an entire host of different equations.
  • + 2
 The labels have to be there to make quick work of segmenting everything out but realistically a rider with a back injury may opt for a squishy all-mountain bike and never leave the green xc trails and an endurbro pinner might pick a five-inch trail bike because he knows his skill level and prefers the shorter travel. Both happen all the time. A good bike salesperson will sit down with you for a minute and ask questions about your experience, skill level, fitness, and aspirations then recommend a bike that best fits your criteria, labelled or otherwise.
"And thirdly, the code is more what you'd call "guidelines" than actual rules."
  • + 5
 You forgot jump bikes...

And cx/gravel though I'll accept those not really being mtb
  • + 3
 *in no way shape or form
  • + 1
 i do know what they mean but back in the day there were less categories. we had XC (100-120ish) all mountian (or trail bike) was 130-160 freeride and downhill were kind of grouped as one but certain bikes like the konda stinky were freeride bikes but the stab was a DH bike. but yes today the groups are more specific and it makes it easier to use them
  • + 3
 Yes they made sense after I read what they were. Lol

So what are we calling putting a large cassette and dropper post on a DC forked DH bike? SuperFreeride?
  • + 1
 Technology behind suspension has grown over the years making a 130 travel bike feel like a 150 and so on so now it all comes down to angles and degrees and so many riders these days can ride a trail bike as an Enduro and still say it’s a trail bike so I agree with the upper guy that said XC and DH has their own category and everything in between is fuzzy
  • + 1
 Mountain bikes shouldn't be classified.
Riding skills should be the factor of what kind of bike it is, regardless of the bike's travel, geometry, build.
After all, does it matter if the bike is and "enduro" bike, if the biker only cross country rides it?
A Donkey can have a Hucker bike, but we'd still call it a donkey bike because it's ridden by a Donkey.
  • + 2
 There are only two types of bikes. Cross Country bikes and Downhill bikes. One you pedal up hills and then ride down them, the other you take a lift, drive, or walk up hills and then ride down them.
  • + 1
 Sort it out by tire size and casings. We all know what XC runs. Larger volume with minimal weight for Trail. Heavy casing for DH & FR and somewhere in between for AM. Of course Enduro will always be “Enduro Specific”.
  • + 3
 I'd like to propose a new system -

Uphill bike (xc)
Uphill uphill downhill
Uphill downhill
Downhill downhill uphill
Downhill

Simple !!! What do ya reckon?
  • + 1
 I've been using travel to classify bikes for many many years and it's worked out quite well. However recently there have been more and more bikes with very unbalanced amounts of travel (Hightower for example) and short travel bikes with aggressive geometry that have blurred the lines. I find it easier to just let people ride whatever they want.
  • + 1
 A bike has 130mm of travel up front. 16.9 inch chainstays. 68 degree HT angle. That seems like a trail bike to me. But Giant classifies their 2018 Anthem, which they also says descends great, under XC on their website. The Anthem has always been an XC bike, so regardless of how it performs, I guess it stays an XC bike.
  • + 2
 I think it's more that Anthem's history is XC oriented. The new Anthem 29er is an XC machine w/ totally different geo & spec than their 27.5 version.

To me, the 27.5 version is closer to a trail bike than an XC bike.
  • + 1
 I think the labels make sense, but at this point geometry wise I feel like there is XC, Enduro, and Gravity. Trail and all mountain bikes all just feel like lower travel Enduro machines now. It seems like our desire for downhill prowess has shortened our ruler for climbing ability. Longer, lower, slacker is great and all, but on a 120mm doesn't that seem like overkill? I just want a bike that's comfortable on the downhill, but mostly focused on pedaling efficiency. Maybe I haven't looked hard enough, but I don't feel like there's many out there.
  • + 2
 I think of it as a 1-10 scale, with 1 being a steep xc racing hardtail, and 10 a DH bike built to last. I can take my own bike and move it up or down the scale by changing tires and other parts.
  • + 1
 It is an argument that will never end, because we all have a lens of what constitutes "mountain biking"

There's a good case that cyclocross is part of mountain biking too. And remember that fox prototype from 2017 Sea Otter - a short travel fork for a CX bike. I have a steel frame single speed road bike with flat bars, mtb brakes, and slicks. I ripped that thing on a local xc loop as part of a road ride, does that count as mountain biking?

The only place the categories matter are the race track, because different race formats have rules restricting what can be used, but even those are very loose in this sport. Road, Tri, CX, XC, BMX, Enduro, DH. Otherwise, it's purely for fun, and what's fun varies not just between people, but by mood.

I think for people just starting out on mountain bikers, a mid-travel full suspension with reasonable geometry numbers at an affordable price is the best choice. AKA: "Trail". Ride the snot out of it, and then make a more category specific choice when you know what you like.
  • + 1
 How many times? Enduro is form of MTB racing, not a bike.

XC will morph into trail bikes in the coming years as manufacturers slowly find the guts to put capable geometry on them. Scott has already got the ball rolling on that. There will just be lighter trail bikes than others.

In the end they'll just be, Trail - 150mm, AM 150mm+ and DH bikes.

Freeride bikes are about as relevant as slope style bikes. There's probably less than 5 in existence.
  • + 4
 XC is a form of mountain bike racing.

Bikes are called XC bikes, so why can you not have Enduro?
  • + 1
 XC, Trail, DH. Lets keep it simple. I think XC will always around as long as there is XC racing. Trail is everything in the middle that can be pedalled. DH is any bike that needs lift access.
  • + 1
 @handynzl: I agree with jclnv - Enduro is a type of riding / racing not a bike. I can race Enduro on my 29HT if I want and that's a trail bike.
  • + 1
 @handynzl: Which is why I said XC bikes will be known as trail bikes in three years.
  • + 2
 DH is a form of racing.

I have to disagree here. I think naming a bike for an intended racing discipline makes sense. For every discipline, there is a compromise for said and and everyone knows what it means, e.g. everyone knows what compromises an xc or DH bike has. If it’s not meant for racing, then it’s just a trail bike, short travel or long travel. There are some killer long travel trail bikes that are super fun, but wouldn’t be the best against a clock.
  • + 1
 @whambat: XC, Enduro and DH. That also makes sense in my mind.
  • + 1
 I like having a title for the class. Going off of amount of suspension can be deceiving. The new Rocky Mountain Instinct BC should be an enduro race bike based on the 29" wheels and 160/155mm of travel. However, it rides like a trail bike. It pops off of things and handles extremely well. You don't have to push it hard to enjoy it like a dh bike or "mini-dh" bike enduro sled.
  • + 1
 What about?
Dirt jump
Street
Slope style
Park
Aggressive hard tail?
All freeride I’m guessing? Not for me they all require different skills and a different mind set. Like DJ is a relaxed attitude where slope is big air with knarley tricks. More categories than one might think......
  • + 1
 Bugger I was fine with that nice explanation from Mike, now I’ve read the comments section I’m completely bambozoled - thing I’ll go for a spin on my racer, to clear my head, hang on or was it a gravel bike? Or a tourer....bugger.
  • + 1
 I basically break it down to three categories.....1) bikes made for people who like and want to pedal.....2) bikes for people that want to have fun and pedaling is a secondary thought.........3) bikes for people that want both.........

I don't like to go on travel because I have a 5 inch trail bike that's great for pedaling......and I have a 6 inch allmtn/enduro ....only one inch different....but totally different in function.
  • + 1
 I disagree with the hypothetical discussion at the LBS. Its more like:

Shop employee: "How much are you thinking of spending"?
Customer: "$500"
Shop employee: "Unfortunately, in that price range we only have the old low tech bikes you have to pedal uphill yourself. I have the perfect bike for you over here..."
  • + 1
 We should just use the Spinal Tap scale.
1 = road bike,
3 = xc,
5 = trail
6 = all mountain
8 = enduro
9 = freeride
11 = DH
Then you can multiply by the wheelsize coefficient and figure out what is the forumking of bikes. 6*26 vs 9*29? battle on!!!
  • + 1
 "Yes, I know what they [categorizing mountain bikes] mean, and they make sense to me"... BUT... "I think there could be a better system"

Maybe a combination or some crazy ratio of rear travel and head angle could be combined and viewed on one scale (two things easily explainable to MTB geeks and newbies alike) Scale could start at Spandex and go all the way up to chairlift.

You could have a hardtail with a super slack HA or a DH bike from the late 90's.... and these bikes could possibly be neighbors on the MTB attribute scale.

Voila: one category called 'Mountain Bikes'
  • + 1
 This might be the most stupid article I’ve read on pinkbike. If someone is just getting into mountain biking first that person gets a bike. Once they actually START RIDING they will figure out what type of riding they prefer and go from there. You don’t need to ride the same bike forever
  • + 2
 Wrenches are all the same because they're all wrenches. The 'quiver killer' is a Crescent wrench. Of course we need different names for different bikes...or should I say different tools for the job.
  • + 3
 Some of my wrenches are spanners
  • + 14
 some of my spanners are hammers
  • + 0
 @georgy291: I wanna hammer a spammer
  • + 5
 some of my hammers are bearing presses
  • + 3
 @lindblomxc: soome of my bearing presses are books
  • + 2
 @georgy291: Wera Koloss
  • + 1
 But, what size Crescent wrench?
  • + 1
 @PNdubRider: 7
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: Some of my 7's are L's
  • + 4
 Just put the above definitions in a glass frame on the wall of the bike shop and point to it and say: choose your ride
  • + 1
 They're all trail bikes except that Gambler.
- the epic's just super lightweight and more ideal for a spartan
- the sb45's burly yet agile, a weapon for a marine
- the instinct's a little longer and cushier, a weapon for an army grunt
- the mega 275 takes that length and cush and makes it more flighty, a weapon for an airman
- the torque goes even longer, seeking out the biggest targets to hit, a weapon for a sailor
- the gambler is a weapon for special forces.
They're just tools, specialized for different strategies. Like the different branches, they all make fun of each other with stereotypes, for how they choose to engage in "combat", as if one were more glorious than the other. An AK does the job like a AR would, but you might get looked at funny, especially if everyone surrounding you is used to taking shots at the dudes with AKs.
  • + 1
 another way to look at this is specificity.....some bikes are made to one thing 100% and nothing else......dh bikes for example.....other bikes are designed to do 3 things at 80% but do nothing 100%...allmtn.......single purpose bikes.....multi-purpose bikes
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: these so-called "poll" articles aren't really polls per se, but a way to validate a pre-masticated conclusion. Steering your audience into a conclusion and then presenting a multiple choice to validation it isn't honest. You should do -and know- better.
  • + 1
 I want a bike with XC levels of travel but with trail geometry... Why doesn't anybody make that bike? I know smuggler and process 111 will be brought up, but what I actually want is basically an epic or spark with trail or more aggressive geometry. Does anyone make that bike? Is it because it can't be categorized as a XC or a trail bike?
  • + 2
 tallboy
  • + 3
 Lets not forget weight. It seems like when you go from XC bikes to Trail Bikes, you might as well just go to an Enduro. Somewhere along the lines the industry noticed they could sell us a 120mm bike that weighs 5lbs more than the same XC bike and nobody would complain. Most people shopping for XC bikes think that 25lbs or less is the target weight, unless size XL. Then suddenly when you cross shop trail bikes, 30lbs is acceptable. You'll often find that many 140+ bikes end up right around 30lbs as well. The industry doesn't seem interested in producing lightweight trail bikes anymore, especially in alloy. To me, XC/TR bikes should be roughly the same weight (25lbs without carbon), but with different travel and geometry. Long travel trail bikes (125-145mm) should aim for between 25-30lbs. AM/EN should aim for between 30-35 lbs. Stop telling us that a portly 33lbs 110mm bike is "competitive." The industry has gotten lazy with weights and just decided that 25lbs is reserved for top-end, ultra expensive, carbon wonderbikes.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: Agreed, I want an xc bike with trail geometry... not short travel dh bike. SB4.5 is pretty close to that, just a bit more travel than I would like and a lot more than I wanna spend.
  • + 2
 @PHeller: what full alloy xc bike checks in under 25lbs? I'm not saying it doesn't exist, I just can't think of one. The Specialized is 27 lbs for alloy. Treks Top Fuel 8 is 28.5 lbs.

Tack on a fork that isn't a noodle, a dropper post, and tires that can survive a little more, (and possibly some wider rims to go with them) and you're staring down the barrel of 30 lbs. And if they don't offer those things, it'll get torn apart by reviewers who will point to bikes of similar capabilities offering dropper posts, better forks, and better tires.

The SC Tallboy I think is a good suggestion, it's a fast bike that pedals great and can be ridden like a regular trail bike. weight for the alloy model R build? 30.4 lbs per SC.
  • + 1
 I'm sure the Banshee Phantom isn't the only bike like what you're looking for: bansheebikes.com/phantom
  • + 1
 @captainspaulding: Kona, Scott, and even Cannondale are making xc bikes with what would have been trail bike geometry just a couple years ago. I slacked my old C-dale Scalpel into 69 HA, vs 71.5 stock, and it’s super fun again. I planned on making it my gravel grinder type bike until the change as I stoped racing, now it’s a blast to ride again. Now, I’m just out seeing how much abuse it can take before snapping.
  • + 1
 @JaredHarzan: Just a few years ago you could get a Santa Cruz Tallboy LT in Alloy down to 27lbs in 29er mode with a dropper and no carbon.
  • + 1
 Kona Hei Hei looks nice.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: "get a Tallboy down to 27lbs"
Do you mean by swapping parts? Seems very light for a factory build with actual trail worthy tyres
  • + 1
 @PHeller: But it didn't come stock at that weight. I'm sure you could get the current tallboy to around 27 lbs with some changes. That NX drivetrain isn't particularly light, and the DHF definitely isn't a light tire. Swap those and new wheels and a few cockpit changes/different brakes and you're there.

And since the current medium has almost the same reach as the old tallboy lt xl, you can probably downsize if you're worried about the weight of the frame.
  • + 1
 Like the Specialized Camber (as one example)? Basically a 120 Epic. Eats up climbs in my experience, and while it's hardly what you'd call aggressive geo, it also rips downhill.
  • + 1
 Where are the quiver killers categorized? That one bike that does it all, xc race and dh all in the same weekend, freeride on monday, maybe an all mountain tuesday, wednesduro, trail thursdays, and you know its dance party fridays at the local DJs.
  • + 1
 Interesting your mentioned the Smuggler. For me it's way faster up and down than my 160mm full carbon "Enduro" bike ever was and way more confidence-inspiring (sorry for cliche phrasing). It only has 130/115 travel but it's a freaking sledgehammer through rough trail.
  • + 1
 Get rid of All Mountain and Freeride and that's plenty. XC > Trail > Enduro > Downhill. XC is race oriented HTs and 120mm travel oriented for racing and flatter courses. Trail is rowdy hardtails (Trek Stache, Kona Honzo) and 100-140mm with HT angles generally more than 67 deg meant to climb and descend equally. Enduro is 140-180mm full sus, meant to climb and descend but more-so to descend. Downhill is anything dual crown and >180mm travel.

It is too complicated, but easily simplified.
  • + 1
 I went into my local shop to buy a pump track bike suitable as a gnarly hard tail too that I could ride around the skate park and dirt jumps. You just screwed me out of my bike!
  • + 2
 XC: pure pedaling/climbing
Trail: trail bike that's pedaling oriented
AM/Enduro: trail bike that's descending oriented
DH: pure descending
  • + 1
 XC riders still have to go downhill
  • + 1
 @CaptainBLT: yup. And on the World Cup, there’s even gap jumps on xc courses now.
  • + 1
 I think some people are misreading the poll by just reading "Do the following terms make sense," to which people would instinctively reply yes, to demonstrate that they understand equipment categorization within their sport.
  • + 1
 Less then 180mm and 64 up front make no sense to me, even on xc / trail bike, geometry means more than travel; unfortunately it is hatrd to find 140mm bike with 64 head angle and proper geometry / specs
  • + 1
 Industry should settle on a gnar scale going from 1 to 10 as an assessment of how hard you can trash the bike. The gnar factor would be relative to its respective discipline: xc, enduro, downhill, 4x,...
  • + 2
 I think the categories should be: XC, Trail, Enduro, DH. Any more than those and things become confusing because the difference between bikes becomes too small.
  • + 2
 XC yes.
DH yes.
Everything in between is a mid travel bike.
#pedalorshuttleridefastorslowwhogivesashitreallyitsacapablebikeok
Smile
  • + 1
 why does there need to be a 'system' in the first place?
what's wrong with 'here's the bikes we make and their geo/spec', then each rider decides what they want based on where and how they ride.
  • + 4
 All mountain and enduro are the same thing imo
  • + 2
 I think that the trail catagories trail and enduro have to be made one. These are to close together to be two different catagories.
  • + 2
 disagree. Trail needs to be lighter, more efficient, able to hang with an XC riders on rough terrain, able to cover ground more quickly than an Enduro bikes on flat stuff. Enduro bikes are fire-road climbers meant for big mountains, weight isn't as important, tires and suspension travel are.
  • + 4
 Lots of mountain bicycles in that pick.
  • + 4
 I just go Mountain Bike riding.
  • + 2
 Yup, so much yup.
  • + 2
 you can merge xc with trail, and call it XC! and merge AM with ENDURO and call it Enduro and have free ride and DH into just DH, and call it a fkn day
  • + 3
 I thought Freeride was distinctive not because of its travel but because it's designed more for jumping than racing
  • + 0
 I haven’t read all the comments or any of the article tbh.
I know what it all means.

But the lines have massively blured in the last 2 years to the point it doen’t matter that much.

I mean some 120mm travel trail bike now has a ha of 66 degrees and a 160mm all mountain / enduro bruiser has 65.

You only have to change the fork length by 10mm to affect that by 0.6 degrees.... so they are much of a much.

Its gone from having 50% of being rad and 50% being lame to 80% of bikes being rad. Only difference in how they can be ridden is down to the rider’s strength / technique and skill.
  • + 2
 I think all mountain could fall under enduro, though it is hard to tell with the ever changing standards.
  • + 14
 it's like having a 30mm crank axle and a 28.99 crank axle...
  • + 1
 I'm surprised to see Enduro is such a new term. It thought the Specialized enduro (well before it was a race category) was basically the mountainbike to ride everywhere (except for the Enduro SX which was more of a dual slalom bike though Anneke Beerten raced it to second place in the Lisbon Urban Downhill and Matt Hunter used it to chase cows in The Collective movie). So basically the (regular) Enduro was what would nowadays be considered all mountain and a modern XC fully (or at least trail bike) is probably as capable. And then the whole SX thing started it's own life (separate from the Enduro model).

Let's just accept that the whole nomenclature is messed up. Just say how good it is for uphill, how poppy, how stable, how well it does on rough terrain and then we'll just decide whether it suits our style, skill and terrain.
  • + 2
 DH and XC are the only Mt. Bike race that matters, everything else are just commercial breaks!
  • + 1
 Photos in order:

That's a bunch of people on an XC ride

That's an XC bike

XC bike

XC bike

XC bike

XC bike

DH bike
  • + 1
 geography plays a key role in determining the "genre" of a given bike. Around the comox valley I have a trail bike, the same bike in say ontario would be a park bike
  • + 1
 my bike is pretty straight forward.. enduro for enduro
my 50 pound status is definitely 100% downhill, there is no climbing that beast for anything
  • + 3
 Go ahead and poke the bear Pinkbike.
  • + 2
 SOMEONE!!!!!!!!!! What is the difference between Trail & All-Mountain Riding ??
  • + 3
 All-mountain is more gnarrrly!
  • + 2
 AM is Enduro. Back in the day, as enduro as a form of racing came to be, people used AM bikes for the purpose. As it evolved, the bikes temselves became enduro bikes, as they were used for that purpose. Now trail bikes...I have no idea what that is? A XC bike with 10mm more travel?
  • + 1
 Back in the day Endura was a 100mm Specialized, Then it became a generic term from the marketing guy. .
  • + 2
 What's the deal with so called mini DH bikes then just sounds like a glorified freeride bike to me
  • + 2
 100% of bikes could fit into one of two categories:


Looks like a session.

OR

Is a session
  • + 2
 Honestly it makes way more sense to view it as a spectrum than anything else.
  • + 1
 It’s all in the tires,and can make a large difference on how the bike feels ,and I’m not talking in pressures cause that is another one
  • + 2
 Any mountain bike that isnt a dh bike Or a jump bikeis an xc bike. Simple. You ride across country on them.
  • + 1
 Yes I understand them and they make sense to me , but it could Be done better. Simplicity is the best complexity Keep it to 3 categories. XC , freeride, downhill.
  • + 1
 Category system(which would also denotes the amount of abuse the bikes can take)

1 (xc), 2 (trail/am), 3 (enduro/fr), 4 (dj), 5 (dh)
  • + 1
 They need to combine categories.
Xc
Trail bike(+all mountain)
Enduro
Dh(+freeride)
This sums it all up perfectly without being to overwhelming
  • + 2
 Most freeride i've seen is done on double crown DH bike..
  • + 2
 two categories for me. looks fun. doesnt look fun.
  • + 1
 shame on the consumer if he walks into a bike shop not knowing what he wants
  • + 2
 there are no categories. it's a spectrum
  • + 2
 It should be categorized by geometry of the bike combined with travel
  • + 1
 I mean if you change a name of something it will clearly need 10 more new standards sooooo
  • + 2
 Trail bikes and downhill bikes, that's it
  • + 1
 That is nothing....try all the ever growing options within categories Wink wheel sizes,hubs,boost vs non boost so on.........
  • + 1
 In the mindset of Mr. Gwinn it's either DH or cross country.. youd're either covering ground or bombing down simple enough.
  • + 2
 XC Bike, Mountain Bike, DH Bike. Job done.
  • + 2
 XC , Trail/All mountain, DH.

Enduro ruined everything
  • + 1
 Just like racing. There is XC, Enduro, and DH. Nothing else is needed for Mountain Bike.
  • + 1
 Recreational, XC/XCO/XCM, SuperXC/Trail, AllMtn/Enduro, Freeride, Slopestyle, DH.
  • + 1
 Forgot e-bike... (Freudian slip???)
  • + 1
 XC, trail, and downhill. Anything else is marketing hype.
  • + 1
 Who gives a stuff! ride yer bike!
  • + 0
 Well... I joined yesterday to sell my CX bike, and I don't see a category for that. So, I guess I'd like that haha.
  • + 1
 Broken bikes, working bikes, that will understand everybody
  • + 1
 up,up,down,down,left,right,left,right,B.A. Wait...wrong comment section.
  • + 2
 Accept them all
  • + 1
 Let's just go with Pre-Boost, Boost, and Post-Boost.
  • + 1
 What is this DH category?
  • + 0
 PB is just warming up! Good thing riding non motorized mt.bikes is good for the cardio!
  • + 1
 AllTrailEndursxcMtn bikes
  • + 1
 XC, Trail, DH, DJ. That's it, that's all
  • - 3
 Why classify them at all? Every bike is different and every rider uses them to ride different stuff. It's just marketing, last I checked even racing doesn't specify what "class" of bike you need to use riders just pick what is most suitable and for a given class of race most bikes will be fairly similar. It's not like car racing where specific body styles or engine sizes are specified.
  • + 12
 The point of classifying bikes is to make it easier to compare and discuss without going mental. Especially for less experienced, non-core riders.

“Hey bro, I’m thinking about buying a new 65.2 degree, 155r/160f bike with a linear progressive suspension rate and 80% anti-squat at sag” is a bit of a mouthful.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: I'm not disagreeing but I don't know anyone who has bought a bike by walking in a shop and asking for bikes of a certain category. Maybe it's more of an American thing and not European?
  • + 2
 @bennett346: Do you talk about a "full size truck" or "79-inch-wide body-on-frame utility vehicle with a cargo bed"?
  • + 0
 @brianpark: WTF is a "full size truck?" Are you referring to a standard cab F150 or a supercrew cab F150 or a Ford Superduty standard cab or a Ford Superduty supercrew cab? Or maybe you are referring to a Nissan Titan XD which could be considered in between a F150 and Superduty - - - uh I mean a half ton and a 3/4 ton - - - unless you are referring to the one ton. Oh wait - - - the size of the truck reflects towing capacity? Or does it?

Full size truck - - - get the truck outta here.
  • + 2
 It's just my bike....
  • + 0
 Its all good, just as long as an E-Bike is never confused with mountain bike...Ever.
  • + 1
 I like putting All-Mountain forks on Trail frames...
  • + 1
 how do you know people that do enduro, they tell you they do enduro
  • + 1
 There should be 3 categories;
XC, All Mountain, Downhill
  • + 1
 f*ck Me! I ride a 29 Plus hardtail, what the f*ck am I ????
  • + 1
 no
  • + 1
 "Does it have shocks"?
  • + 0
 Enduro is a race platform.
  • + 1
 So is XC...
  • + 4
 ...and so is DH. And they all require bikes. Enduro bikes, XC bikes, and DH bikes, to be exact.
  • - 1
 It’s a Marketing engine! Nothing to do with Mt. Biking, but people ate it up like was their last meal! Now look at all these $10k bikes!
  • + 1
 You forgot eBikes!
  • - 1
 XC, Trail, Aggressive trail (geometry matters here), Enduro and Gravity.
  • - 1
 28.99
  • + 1
 thanks for participating in the debate
  • - 2
 Tell me again what is Enduro got to do with Mt. Biking?
Below threshold threads are hidden

