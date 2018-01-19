Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?

Imagine that you were thinking about giving this whole 'mountain biking' thing a try, and walked into your local bike shop in search of a new bike. An overly-eager, pimple-faced shop employee emerges from a dimly lit corner, wiping the grease from his hands.
“What kind of bike are you looking for? A trail bike? XC bike? All-mountain? Enduro? Freeride? Downhill?”
“Umm... I just want a mountain bike.”
“Yes, but what kind of bike? What do you want to do with it?”
“Ride in the mountains?”
You get the picture – there are so many sub-categories of bikes these days that it can get pretty confusing trying to figure out the differences, especially for a newcomer to the sport.
However, even though all the labels might seem like an exercise in marketing (remember when Cannondale tried to trademark the word Freeride?), they do serve a purpose, similar to the way that taxonomy works in the science world. You may have slept through high school biology, but the terms ' kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, species' probably ring a bell.
Specialized Epic
Yeti SB 4.5
Here at Pinkbike, there are six main terms that we use to categorize bikes: cross-country, trail, all-mountain, enduro, freeride, and downhill. As a quick refresher, here's a rough breakdown of each category:
Cross-country (XC): This is a bike designed for speed, where light weight and quick handling take priority over downhill prowess. Travel amounts typically vary from hardtails to 120mm. Examples: Specialized Epic, Scott Spark.
Trail: Realistically, almost every mountain bike could be called a trail bike – after all, they're meant for riding on trails, right? That being said, a trail bike is typically an all-rounder, with handling characteristics that make it suited for long days of riding that include a mix of climbing and descending. The geometry is more relaxed than an XC bike, but the travel amounts are a little less than an all-mountain bike, ranging from 120-150mm. Examples: Yeti SB 4.5, Trek Fuel EX.
Rocky Mountain Instinct
Nukeproof Mega 275
All-mountain: All-mountain is one of those terms that was likely dreamed up in a marketing meeting, but then stuck around and became an actual bike category. All-mountain bikes are still capable of climbing, but the emphasis is more on the descents. If a trail bike has a 50/50 bias between climbing and descending, an all-mountain rig is closer to 40/60 or 30/70. Travel amounts are higher, typically between 140-160mm, or more, and the geometry is slacker. Examples: Santa Cruz Bronson, Rocky Mountain Instinct.
Enduro: This is the newest category, a phrase that was used ad-nauseum when it first entered the North American vernacular, but luckily things have calmed down a bit. The line between all-mountain and enduro is very blurry, but the word does work well to describe a certain type of bike, one that was designed with racing in mind, or at least meant to piloted by rider who plans on riding as fast as possible through rough terrain. Because race courses vary depending on their location, the geometry and travel amounts of an enduro-oriented bike can vary between 140-170mm of rear travel, although the 150-160mm range seems to be the most common. Examples: Trek Slash, Nukeproof Mega.
Canyon Torque
Scott Gambler
Freeride:
The 'Freeride' label seemed to fall out of fashion for a few years (enter the term 'Superenduro'), but we've begun to see more long-travel (170mm or more) bikes with single crown forks that fit into this category. These are bikes that can be pedaled to the top of a mountain without a chairlift, but the focus is still mainly on the descent. Examples: Canyon Torque, Commencal Supreme SX.Downhill:
A dual crown fork, around 200mm of travel, and tiny cassette are all good indicators you've got a DH bike on your hands. There aren't typically any concessions made for climbing – this is a purebred gravity machine, one that requires a shuttle, chairlift, or some pushing to get it to the top of a hill. Examples: Trek Session, Scott Gambler.
Are all these terms truly the best way to go about classifying things? Why not just categorize bikes by how much travel they have? That's not a bad idea, except for the fact that not all bikes with the same amount of travel are created equal. A Scott Genius and a Trek Slash both have 150mm of travel, but the Genius rides more like a long-limbed trail bike, and the Slash is an enduro race machine. Or take a new Transition Smuggler and compare it to a Specialized Camber – they're both 120mm 29ers, but they behave very differently out on the trail. Is there an even better way to categorize bikes? I'm not convinced that there is, which brings us to this week's poll topic:
I felt the same way when people started saying "freeride" usually followed by 'man', 'dude', or some other adjective that made me want to puke. I still remember the first time I heard someone say it. The guy was a tool. Maybe that tarnished me a bit.
I would Enduro here and there, I would Enduro anywhere,
Enduro in a box,
Enduro with a fox,
I do so love Enduro, Sam I am
youtu.be/6YZz2-_i6yU
You're welcome
... there are a multitude of sub genres, but I think ... very much like skiing (alpine & XC) at the core it's it's either DH or XC.
Majority ride trail bikes.
Get rid of enduro as thats a race format where trail and all mountain bikes are used. Plenty use nomads on 3 hour rides in laguna beach...
XC = light and fast,
DH = shuttle /push only,
Enduro = everything else.
XC
Trail
DH
DJ
Race bikes & The non race bike equivalent
XC race bike / Trail non race bike
Enduro race bike / AM non race bike
DH race bike / Freeride non race bike
With the race versions being more built for purpose & performance oriented compared to the non racers
Not that it matter lol
-flat, up-n-down, down.
-dude?, dude, dude!
I vote the later.
(somewhere a SRAM marketing guy is reading this going "wait a minute, that's GENIUS!!! HEY GUYS I HAVE AN IDEA!!!!")
XC, Enduro and Downhill are race formats.
Bikes could be classified within those parameters, but they don't have to be separated by travel.
You can have XC race bike from a rigid ht over to steep angled 80mm FS or slack 130mm FS.
Same as with Enduro race bike - it can be 120mm travel or 180mm travel one.
Travel categories are too rigid and don't make much sense.
We're too focussed on placing labels on things and it's gotten to the ridiculous heights even branding grips, shoes, saddles or apparel as Enduro, Trail etc.
This was discussed in Vernon's recent rant about standards and technological advancement. We've so far been dropping bikes into these categories by their travel. 100mm bike = XC, 120-130mm bike = trail, 140-150mm bike = AM, 160-170mm bike = Enduro, and so on. But we've just experienced the start of a major shift in the rankings of what's important in a bike. It's safe to say that geometry has finally officially surpassed travel as what defines a bike. Thus we now have 130-140mm bikes that are more "Enduro" than some 160mm bikes.
The problem that lies ahead is nailing down a new definition for each class. It seems to me that head angle vs. seat tube angle may be the best way to go but I can see arguments for an entire host of different equations.
"And thirdly, the code is more what you'd call "guidelines" than actual rules."
And cx/gravel though I'll accept those not really being mtb
So what are we calling putting a large cassette and dropper post on a DC forked DH bike? SuperFreeride?
Riding skills should be the factor of what kind of bike it is, regardless of the bike's travel, geometry, build.
After all, does it matter if the bike is and "enduro" bike, if the biker only cross country rides it?
A Donkey can have a Hucker bike, but we'd still call it a donkey bike because it's ridden by a Donkey.
Uphill bike (xc)
Uphill uphill downhill
Uphill downhill
Downhill downhill uphill
Downhill
Simple !!! What do ya reckon?
To me, the 27.5 version is closer to a trail bike than an XC bike.
There's a good case that cyclocross is part of mountain biking too. And remember that fox prototype from 2017 Sea Otter - a short travel fork for a CX bike. I have a steel frame single speed road bike with flat bars, mtb brakes, and slicks. I ripped that thing on a local xc loop as part of a road ride, does that count as mountain biking?
The only place the categories matter are the race track, because different race formats have rules restricting what can be used, but even those are very loose in this sport. Road, Tri, CX, XC, BMX, Enduro, DH. Otherwise, it's purely for fun, and what's fun varies not just between people, but by mood.
I think for people just starting out on mountain bikers, a mid-travel full suspension with reasonable geometry numbers at an affordable price is the best choice. AKA: "Trail". Ride the snot out of it, and then make a more category specific choice when you know what you like.
XC will morph into trail bikes in the coming years as manufacturers slowly find the guts to put capable geometry on them. Scott has already got the ball rolling on that. There will just be lighter trail bikes than others.
In the end they'll just be, Trail - 150mm, AM 150mm+ and DH bikes.
Freeride bikes are about as relevant as slope style bikes. There's probably less than 5 in existence.
Bikes are called XC bikes, so why can you not have Enduro?
I have to disagree here. I think naming a bike for an intended racing discipline makes sense. For every discipline, there is a compromise for said and and everyone knows what it means, e.g. everyone knows what compromises an xc or DH bike has. If it’s not meant for racing, then it’s just a trail bike, short travel or long travel. There are some killer long travel trail bikes that are super fun, but wouldn’t be the best against a clock.
Dirt jump
Street
Slope style
Park
Aggressive hard tail?
All freeride I’m guessing? Not for me they all require different skills and a different mind set. Like DJ is a relaxed attitude where slope is big air with knarley tricks. More categories than one might think......
I don't like to go on travel because I have a 5 inch trail bike that's great for pedaling......and I have a 6 inch allmtn/enduro ....only one inch different....but totally different in function.
Shop employee: "How much are you thinking of spending"?
Customer: "$500"
Shop employee: "Unfortunately, in that price range we only have the old low tech bikes you have to pedal uphill yourself. I have the perfect bike for you over here..."
1 = road bike,
3 = xc,
5 = trail
6 = all mountain
8 = enduro
9 = freeride
11 = DH
Then you can multiply by the wheelsize coefficient and figure out what is the forumking of bikes. 6*26 vs 9*29? battle on!!!
Maybe a combination or some crazy ratio of rear travel and head angle could be combined and viewed on one scale (two things easily explainable to MTB geeks and newbies alike) Scale could start at Spandex and go all the way up to chairlift.
You could have a hardtail with a super slack HA or a DH bike from the late 90's.... and these bikes could possibly be neighbors on the MTB attribute scale.
Voila: one category called 'Mountain Bikes'
- the epic's just super lightweight and more ideal for a spartan
- the sb45's burly yet agile, a weapon for a marine
- the instinct's a little longer and cushier, a weapon for an army grunt
- the mega 275 takes that length and cush and makes it more flighty, a weapon for an airman
- the torque goes even longer, seeking out the biggest targets to hit, a weapon for a sailor
- the gambler is a weapon for special forces.
They're just tools, specialized for different strategies. Like the different branches, they all make fun of each other with stereotypes, for how they choose to engage in "combat", as if one were more glorious than the other. An AK does the job like a AR would, but you might get looked at funny, especially if everyone surrounding you is used to taking shots at the dudes with AKs.
Tack on a fork that isn't a noodle, a dropper post, and tires that can survive a little more, (and possibly some wider rims to go with them) and you're staring down the barrel of 30 lbs. And if they don't offer those things, it'll get torn apart by reviewers who will point to bikes of similar capabilities offering dropper posts, better forks, and better tires.
The SC Tallboy I think is a good suggestion, it's a fast bike that pedals great and can be ridden like a regular trail bike. weight for the alloy model R build? 30.4 lbs per SC.
Do you mean by swapping parts? Seems very light for a factory build with actual trail worthy tyres
And since the current medium has almost the same reach as the old tallboy lt xl, you can probably downsize if you're worried about the weight of the frame.
It is too complicated, but easily simplified.
Trail: trail bike that's pedaling oriented
AM/Enduro: trail bike that's descending oriented
DH: pure descending
DH yes.
Everything in between is a mid travel bike.
#pedalorshuttleridefastorslowwhogivesashitreallyitsacapablebikeok
what's wrong with 'here's the bikes we make and their geo/spec', then each rider decides what they want based on where and how they ride.
I know what it all means.
But the lines have massively blured in the last 2 years to the point it doen’t matter that much.
I mean some 120mm travel trail bike now has a ha of 66 degrees and a 160mm all mountain / enduro bruiser has 65.
You only have to change the fork length by 10mm to affect that by 0.6 degrees.... so they are much of a much.
Its gone from having 50% of being rad and 50% being lame to 80% of bikes being rad. Only difference in how they can be ridden is down to the rider’s strength / technique and skill.
Let's just accept that the whole nomenclature is messed up. Just say how good it is for uphill, how poppy, how stable, how well it does on rough terrain and then we'll just decide whether it suits our style, skill and terrain.
That's a bunch of people on an XC ride
That's an XC bike
XC bike
XC bike
XC bike
XC bike
DH bike
my 50 pound status is definitely 100% downhill, there is no climbing that beast for anything
Looks like a session.
OR
Is a session
1 (xc), 2 (trail/am), 3 (enduro/fr), 4 (dj), 5 (dh)
Xc
Trail bike(+all mountain)
Enduro
Dh(+freeride)
This sums it all up perfectly without being to overwhelming
Enduro ruined everything
“Hey bro, I’m thinking about buying a new 65.2 degree, 155r/160f bike with a linear progressive suspension rate and 80% anti-squat at sag” is a bit of a mouthful.
Full size truck - - - get the truck outta here.
XC, All Mountain, Downhill
Trail (full suspension)
All Mountain (full suspension)
Enduro (full suspension)
Freeride (full suspension)
Downhill
XC (hardtail)
Trail (hardtail)
All Mountain (hardtail)
Enduro (hardtail)
Freeride (hardtail)
Dirt Jump
Street
Play Bike
Seems pretty straight forward to me.
