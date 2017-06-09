USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: Either / Or... For Life

Jun 9, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Either or

Santa Cruz V10 or Iron Horse Sunday?
No turning back on these polls. Make your choices for the rest of your life.

Dual suspension trail bike without a dropper post or a hardtail with a dropper?



Live near the best trails in the world, but only able to ride once a week, or live near crappy trails but ride every day.



Ride a $10,000 trail bike with worn out tires, or a $3,000 trail bike with fresh tires every day.



High-dollar professional racing contract or low dollar-salary as a brand ambassador.



2017 Santa Cruz V 10 with 700 millimeter wide bars or a 2005 Iron Horse Sunday with 800 millimeter bars.


Free bike of your choice every year and wear Spandex, or dress how you please and buy your own bikes.



Group rides with 15 people or only ride by yourself.



Only bike park flow trails or only natural trails.



Ten speed one-by transmission with a clutch rear derailleur or 12-speed with no clutch.



No chamois with a good saddle or good chamois with a bad saddle.




16 Comments

  • + 9
 "High-dollar professional racing contract"? Unless your last name is Atherton, is a large contract even a thing in mountain biking? I'm curious as to how many professional mountain bikers are out there that strictly only mountain bike and can afford to live off of their contracts and sponsors and whatever other deals?
  • + 9
 Well the fact that Specialized didn't fork over enough money for Gwin says a little on that matter.
  • + 5
 @drummuy04: Maybe Gwin got too big and they couldn't screw him over like they do with everyone.
  • + 1
 Yeah let's take Sam dale for example. The guy is always out of the top 20 and could afford only living with that? Only the top top guys are paid enough
  • + 1
 Judging by his own photos, old man Cedric is getting by just fine.
  • + 1
 @RedBurn: Like in every sport, aside from football/soccer.
  • + 7
 I used to ask around if people had worn out High Rollers, as I preferred minimal central tread and just the side knobbies left. Still rarely replace tires and get every ounce of them that I can! Give me the 10000 bike with some High Rollers with 20% tread left.
  • + 5
 Sram or Shimano, Fox or Rockshox. Now have at it boys!
  • + 2
 These are the hardest questions I have had to answer today. My brain hurts..... I'm going home!
  • + 2
 Dayum! Those were some cruel questions!! Big Grin Pretty well chosen options...
  • + 2
 I want one of those Sundays so bad.
  • + 1
 Living near good trails and riding daily for the win
  • + 1
 Dont touch my sunday
Post a Comment



