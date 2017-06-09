Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike Poll: Either / Or... For Life
Jun 9, 2017
by
Richard Cunningham
Santa Cruz V10 or Iron Horse Sunday?
No turning back on these polls. Make your choices for the rest of your life.
Dual suspension trail bike without a dropper post or a hardtail with a dropper?
Dual-suspension yes, dropper, no
Hardtail please, dropper yes
Responses: 1061 Faves: 0 Comments: 3
Live near the best trails in the world, but only able to ride once a week, or live near crappy trails but ride every day.
Great trails once a week
Ride every day
Responses: 918 Faves: 0 Comments: 3
Ride a $10,000 trail bike with worn out tires, or a $3,000 trail bike with fresh tires every day.
I'll want the best bike. I'll live with bad tires.
A good bike with fresh rubber every ride? Sign me up.
Responses: 887 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
High-dollar professional racing contract or low dollar-salary as a brand ambassador.
Big-buck racing deal, for sure
Low-dollar lifestyle ride - live the dream
Responses: 852 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
2017 Santa Cruz V 10 with 700 millimeter wide bars or a 2005 Iron Horse Sunday with 800 millimeter bars.
V 10 with XC bars, please
Sunday with 800's for the win
Responses: 862 Faves: 0 Comments: 2
Free bike of your choice every year and wear Spandex, or dress how you please and buy your own bikes.
Hold my beer and hand me that Spandex
I'll be wearing my regular kit, thank you.
Responses: 921 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Group rides with 15 people or only ride by yourself.
I'll be going my own way.
Sign me up for the group rides
Responses: 867 Faves: 0 Comments: 1
Only bike park flow trails or only natural trails.
Berms and jumps for life
Keep your braking bumps, give me natural tech
Responses: 852 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Ten speed one-by transmission with a clutch rear derailleur or 12-speed with no clutch.
Clutch and ten speed
12-speed for life
Responses: 821 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
No chamois with a good saddle or good chamois with a bad saddle.
Good saddle
Bad saddle
Responses: 806 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
16 Comments
Score
Time
+ 9
ChubzyWubzy
(May 27, 2017 at 18:24)
"High-dollar professional racing contract"? Unless your last name is Atherton, is a large contract even a thing in mountain biking? I'm curious as to how many professional mountain bikers are out there that strictly only mountain bike and can afford to live off of their contracts and sponsors and whatever other deals?
[Reply]
+ 9
drummuy04
(May 28, 2017 at 14:09)
Well the fact that Specialized didn't fork over enough money for Gwin says a little on that matter.
[Reply]
+ 5
Mattin
(May 29, 2017 at 3:33)
@drummuy04
: Maybe Gwin got too big and they couldn't screw him over like they do with everyone.
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(15 mins ago)
Yeah let's take Sam dale for example. The guy is always out of the top 20 and could afford only living with that? Only the top top guys are paid enough
[Reply]
+ 1
jollyXroger
(14 mins ago)
Judging by his own photos, old man Cedric is getting by just fine.
[Reply]
+ 1
jollyXroger
(12 mins ago)
@RedBurn
: Like in every sport, aside from football/soccer.
[Reply]
+ 7
t3rry
Mod
Plus
(May 28, 2017 at 22:36)
I used to ask around if people had worn out High Rollers, as I preferred minimal central tread and just the side knobbies left. Still rarely replace tires and get every ounce of them that I can! Give me the 10000 bike with some High Rollers with 20% tread left.
[Reply]
+ 5
Cheeky-Greeky
(May 28, 2017 at 16:10)
Sram or Shimano, Fox or Rockshox. Now have at it boys!
[Reply]
+ 2
danielfox
(27 mins ago)
These are the hardest questions I have had to answer today. My brain hurts..... I'm going home!
[Reply]
+ 2
Vertti83
(22 mins ago)
Dayum! Those were some cruel questions!!
Pretty well chosen options...
[Reply]
+ 2
Clarkeh
(17 mins ago)
I want one of those Sundays so bad.
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbakerpow
(5 mins ago)
Living near good trails and riding daily for the win
[Reply]
+ 1
donpinpon29
(12 mins ago)
Dont touch my sunday
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
aljoburr
(May 28, 2017 at 1:22)
Yes some dumb questions, is this really what bike manufacters want to know, Do not think any one will fit perfectly into these boxes?
[Reply]
+ 2
ads72
(14 mins ago)
It's just for fun mate lighten up
[Reply]
