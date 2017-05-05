PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Poll – Electronic Components on Your Mountain Bike?

May 5, 2017
by Mike Levy  
While our sport may be about singletrack, flow, being out in nature, and many other things to all of us, the technology that we employ to enjoy all of those things is also a big part of mountain biking for some people. There shouldn't be any shame in being a technophile, either; you're not a weirdo just because you got riled up about the V10 29er or Cane Creek's new Helm fork. But many of even the most enthusiastic gear dorks seem to doubt the idea of batteries and servo motors being put to use to make our bikes better.


Shimano XT Di2 review
  It's heavier, more expensive, and a royal PIA to install, but Shimano's XT Di2 offers shift consistency that a cable-operated drivetrain can only dream of.


If you're still arguing that electronics can't improve our steeds, you're dead wrong; Shimano's XTR and XT Di2 drivetrains offer an atomic clock-level of shifting consistency that a cable operated drivetrain simply won't ever be able to match, even if the price, weight, and also the installation of the groups leave plenty of room to improve. Fox's Live Valve electronic suspension is also showing that there's a place for computer-controlled action when it comes to your fork and shock. Sure, one could contend that the advantages don't yet outweigh the disadvantages when it comes to the above components—I'd agree that they certainly don't for most riders—but the performance of the latest battery-powered gear is enough to convince me that the benefits will soon become too great to ignore, especially when it comes to system integration.


Shimano XT Di2 review
Ready for LED displays in your cockpit?
Fox Live Valve
Fox uses electronics for their Live Valve system to lessen the compromises between pedaling and suspension action.


Back in April of 2013, we ran a poll asking you how you felt about electronic components on your bike. The result? Readers overwhelmingly voted against batteries, with only 829 votes out of 7,272 saying ''Yes. I want it all—electronic shifting, suspension, seat post. Bring it on.'' That's just over 11-percent of you, which is less than I would have guessed. There were 3,383 readers, or nearly 53-percent, who said that electronics have no place on a mountain bike, and 2,610 readers (35.8-percent) were undecided.

Now, four years on, it's worth seeing if opinions on electronics have changed at all.


Is there a place for electronic components in mountain biking?



Must Read This Week
Final Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
174657 views
Qualifying Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
121363 views
Norco's New DH Bike – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017
112620 views
Holy Water: Lourdes DH World Cup 2017 – Finals Photo Epic
85057 views
What's In a World Cup Mechanic's Toolbox?
81848 views
Pole Evolink 140 - Review
78600 views
More Tech Randoms – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017
76551 views
Randoms - Bike Festival Riva, 2017
67635 views

76 Comments

  • + 45
 I've got enough things beeping, blinking and buzzing in my life.....sure as hell don't want to do that to myself on my bike.
  • + 4
 LOL Exactly! Why would I want to bring life's frustrations into an activity I enjoy doing to ESCAPE them. No I haven't tried and and no I don't want to.
  • + 2
 biking is from getting away from the rat race and electronics, and the repairability of an electronic on the trail, armed with zip ties doesn't look like it would work too well i think ill pass
  • + 6
 it's like an electric fishing reel... sure it can be done, but why?
  • + 3
 i bring my phone with me when I ride so I've already succumbed to our electronic overlords. I think what's going to put the electronics thing over the top is when they go completely wireless. I couldappreciate the benefits of NO wires/hoses/cables whatsoever.
  • + 1
 @thinkbike: driverless cars, apparently it will soon be a thing, personally , nah !
  • + 2
 This, I used to use Strava. But started to get too obsessed with segments. The main reason I go biking it to get away from it all. Plus it's hard to trail bodge a dead battery...
  • + 21
 Just wait until our bikes besome self-aware...
  • + 4
 Sky-Bike We're all going to die....
  • + 2
 They basically are. synchroshift, live valve .... Now, If my bike would just post to instagram for me.
  • + 1
 It can just abuse me for not hitting jumps or being slow.
  • + 17
 Riderless bikes could become a thing..
  • + 29
 Sitting on the couch with a cold beer in hand while my bike is out racking up Strava KOM's for me...perfect!
  • + 1
 Steering and Braking assist would be good too. Just like playing F1 games in easy mode.
  • + 1
 @lentzs45: sounds terrible.
  • + 8
 I currently use Di2 Ultegra on my road bike. My next MTB will have Di2 of some kind variety XT or XTR and Fox suspension. I think those that knock it may not have tried it. Sure there are some pluses and minuses to using E-Shifting, but I think Shimano has it dialed.
  • + 5
 I've got SRAM Red eTap on the road bike and am patiently waiting for Eagle eTap. My first exposure was to Di2, though, and I thought it was the dumbest thing ever---until I rode it.
  • + 3
 @DrPete: Etap blips on an MTB flat bar would be top shelf.
  • + 1
 @cmcrawfo: No kidding! Only trick there would be that the wiring would be a pain. perhaps a slightly larger blip-like shifter with a transmitter and battery built in... That, or just a nice little rocker switch setup for the right hand only.
  • + 1
 I was surprised by how incredibly precise it was but it wasn't enough to get me excited about cables and batteries just yet. I would have thought getting rid of the cables would have been an important design goal. I won't be rushing out to get this on my next bike but maybe the one after?
  • + 2
 I'd been running Di2 XT (XTR saves 30g on the derailleur, the rest is the same) on both of my mtbs for the past 3 months. I've still had to adjust them every once and a while using the display when shifting starts to feel off. I was hoping to never have to mess with it.
XT Di2 is also about ~140g heavier (including wires, battery, display, shifter, and derailleur) than my previous XX1 mechanical shifter + derailleur. The wires, display, and battery are $$$, especially the stupid little wires.
It's nice not to have to worry about the flaws of a mechanical cable, but not sure the trade-offs are worth it. I like it and will keep running it, but I thought it would mean I never have to adjust anything, and that hasn't been the case.
  • + 1
 @lukehmail: That's a bummer. I thought Di2 was supposed to automatically trim out anything that's off.
  • + 1
 @DrPete: Just the front derailleur, I believe...
  • + 1
 Same. Have Di2 Ultegra on my road bike. Unsure if I'll run Di2 on a mtn bike with 1x11 drivetrain, but would strongly consider it for a 2x11 rig. Right trigger for all shifting duties and the left for a dropper remote. Shimano Di2 road system could use some improvement on the chainrings. No real need to have two buttons on a dual ring road bike. SRAM is a little more sleek from what I've been told but haven't tried it myself.
  • + 5
 Shifting maybe, suspension hell no...

My buddy's Di2 battery died overnight because he accidentally leaned the bike against the wall resting on the shifter slightly... We went on a ride the next day and he didnt realize the battery had died. Ended up with a single speed 6" bike haha.

Where I live you could find yourself walking 15-20 miles back to the nearest trailhead or paved road. Going electric on a remote backcountry ride... bring extra batteries and maybe a sleeping bag haha.
  • + 5
 Another reason why you should hold out for SRAM eTap. It has motion sensors that put the system to sleep if the bike isn't moving.
  • + 4
 @Banjopickin While you bring up a good point regarding the battery, electronic shifting seems like it provides minimal benefit, whereas I think electronic suspension will be a game changer. With adaptive suspension, you could design a bike that fully locks out your shock and fork to pedal, pump, brake, and corner with the support of a rigid bike yet still soak up all the bumps by opening up your dampers in a matter of milliseconds. The bike could even tune itself to an extent while you ride if they integrate something like ShockWiz into the system. Plus, it allows frame designers to minimize pedal feedback by not having to rely on anti-squat for pedaling support. Obviously the technology is still in its infancy, but I bet it's only a matter of time before that's the one of next big things.
  • + 1
 @dlxah:

But what if I want to tune the shock myself? What If I dont prefer the way the suspension automatically adjusts? I could see for the novice rider how this would be helpful but not all riders are created equal and I still like the option to tune my suspension myself. Plus I have already heard nightmare stories of electric shifting going bad... only thing worse than that is if you fork and shock bite it and then what?
  • + 2
 @Banjopickin: I don't think you'd have to lose customization to make it work. Seems like a well-designed suspension would allow you to customize your various settings but still allow multiple modes.
  • + 1
 @Banjopickin: I'm definitely with you on that, and I would hope that you could still tune the suspension yourself. I would also hope that the suspension will default back to fully open in the event of any failures (e.g. dead battery). It all depends on how they design it. This is just theoretical at this point, and I'm just an armchair engineer Smile Well technically I guess I'm a real engineer but not in the biking industry.
  • + 4
 Im all for electronics (not talking about power assist) IF They have a notable performance gain, are not overly complicated, are dependable, reasonably priced, and have batteries that are reasonably light and last long enough that i dont find charging them to be a hassle.

so, for now, i think ill wait.
  • + 3
 It's like 29er downhill bikes. There are obvious performance advages. It's only a matter of time before downhill teams digitally map every downhill track and then auto-calibrate the suspension for each section as the riders descend. Thing is, that only applies to the 1%. For the average joe, I'm not interested in giving up playful 27.5 wheels for the monster-trucking 29ers just as I'm not interested in giving up oodles of $$ in exchange for whatever performance benefits electronic drive trains may offer. Now, should electric stuff not come at a financial cost or weight penalty, you might see more people swapping out their cable-actuated gear.
  • + 2
 Anyone can ride whatever they want, I am not buying one. I don't give a flying crap as long as mechanical SLX/XT level is available. Same goes to stupid cassettes. You can have 15 speed 9-64 EA-gull and I won't care. You may talk bullshit stories of the most effective cadences and hurting knees (that you fkd up by poor life choices) and I won't care. As long as I can buy something with max 42t for 11sp and 36t for 10sp you can have a 29" rim mounted cog. SRAM has already aborted what I consider the best rear mech ever made and that is X9 Type2. So yea, please toss electronics on all bikes. Give it to them. Just still make mechanical ones.
  • + 1
 What made the X9 the best?
  • + 2
 I literally just finished a ride with a buddy who has an XTR Di2 derailleur. It broke at the bottom of a descent and he had to hike out.

I don't think I'm interested in hanging expensive electronics off my bike. Even if it works perfectly, I'd rather be out less than $100 for a new derailleur than $300-$600. Mountain biking breaks things. He's sponsored so it wasn't a big deal, but not for me.
  • + 2
 This is what it boils down to for me:

Merlincycles.com

XT Di2 shifter, rear D, and the things in between to make it go. $733.68
XT shifter, rear D, and an XTR cable. $168.00

Is Di2 cool? Yep! Is it that cool? Not a chance.
  • + 2
 There will always be a class of components that are just piss-off expensive. If you just need to dump money into your bike, then there will always be a way. I'm glad for this, because that's the innovation that makes mid tier components get better and better all the time. So if it weren't for Sram Eagle and XTR, we wouldn't have gx and XT at such good quality for the money. If that means electronic shifting takes over the top tier, I'm cool with it. If it ever trickles down to the current XT price range, maybe ill try it. But I don't feel a need to switch
  • + 1
 True words
  • + 1
 I rather see electronic shifting,then electric motors, I hate specialize for the Levo, I heard its fun to ride but so was my old Honda CR 500 dirt bike,remember the old Honda three wheelers, fun. I say electronics on your bike is like steel or carbon they each have a purpose for different riders.
  • + 1
 i'd jump on a magura vyron, but it annoys the crap out of me for having a NiMH battery instead of a lighter and denser li-poly/ion, so it could last longer per charge, and have more charge cycles.

but it'd be neat if all suspension, gears, seatpost and/or drive unit could all be integrated and not need a ton of buttons and controls to control everything, and it'd be neat if suspension could have electronic damper and rebound control and have a built in shockwiz that way the suspension could adapt to what you're riding on and how you are riding.

also ferromagnetic dampers would be sick on a bike.
  • + 1
 Tesla cars learn how and where you drive and automatically adjust the ride height of the car based on GPS location. Imagine your suspension going full squish right before the gnarly section and firming back up for the pedaly bits after... I know that's way off for mountain bikes but the tech exists to make it happen. Maybe I just want that because I've started too many enduro stages with my suspension still in climb mode. Smile
  • + 1
 "It's heavier, more expensive, and a royal PIA to install, but Shimano's XT Di2 offers shift consistency that a cable-operated drivetrain can only dream of." It is writing such as this that makes the bike media seem like a shill for the industry. Pushing an expensive solution to a problem that doesn't exist. For c&^%t sake, haven't MT. Bikes gotten expensive enough anyway?
  • + 1
 I'm not super well versed on the whole electric shifting thing, but in regards to the 'dead battery' issue, I wonder if there is a way to pull power from hot brake rotors. I cant imagine the electric shifting takes that much energy, and I would think the heat from heavy braking could at the very least help extend the battery life.

anyone with more engineering knowledge have an answer to this?
  • + 2
 Sure, no problem. Just get the price, weight and durability superior to the mechanical versions. AND there has to be a mechanical bail-out setting for if there is some sort of failure.
  • + 1
 I really wish Pinkbike had existed back in the day when we still connected with 28k modems, just so we could review the comments sections of articles talking about how in the future we'll have 28lb 160mm trail bikes with 65 degree head angles, carbon bars and rims, 1x12 drivetrains, and dropper seatposts.
  • + 1
 Electric shifting connected to Strava! Think automatic upshift when a segment starts and the a release of gears when a segment is completed! Computer modulated braking to get through corners faster. Ha! But in all seriousness, definitely not opposed to having electric stuff on my bike when the time comes. And that time is when it's close in price, easy to install and manage and when it fully integrates with a bike and people know how to work on it.
  • + 1
 Electronic shifting doesn't bother me (the way drivetrain assistance does) but it also has very little appeal. I guess I don't spend enough on my bike for this to be something that I'm psyched to do. I'd rather have a better wheel or suspension or something.
  • + 1
 For now no ! I'm so hard on my bikes that I don't see myself riding with anything electric for a more years.
Plus I like to ride in rain, snow, water and other liquids (I went there).

Give me a few more years.
  • + 3
 I'm good. I don't need to rely on charging a part of my bike. I wanna hop on and go.
  • + 2
 yup, last thing I want holding me back from a bike is the bike itself. more electronics = less user serviceability = less ride time.
  • + 0
 Why not?
I don't understand all this anti-electronic and high tech to our mountainbikes? Don't we want constant change in technology and advancement in our material world all the time? Better fridges, safer cars, faster smart phones, etc, etc? Why can't our bikes be the same?
I don't appreciate all the ludites crying on these forums about electronic is scary, 26" wheels are better...
Embrace technological advances! It's fun! You would be riding a no suspension, cantalever brake bike from the 80s still if we didn't buy this stuff to make it more fun!
Go buy an awsome bike, ride the f*%# out of it, then buy a more amazing bike, repeat!
  • + 3
 It looks like soon we will need bicycle programmers along with the mechanics, just the same way it happened with cars.
  • + 2
 the answer is: it depends. not for me but maybe yes for some other riders out there
  • + 1
 Am a fan of the electronic dropper. Used one while my reverb was in for warranty repair. Just chuck it in and your good to go.
  • + 1
 I do use my phone's stopwatch to check on my DH practice runs, but when I see people with electronics all over their cockpits, I think Dentst. Or worse.
  • + 1
 ....and you'll need solar panels on it to keep the battery backup charged
  • + 2
 Bring on the batteries and bring on the motors, just so long as neither is actually engaged in the driveline.
  • + 1
 I don't agree with you. The E-bike is the only honest use for battery on a bicycle. Then People spend thousands on making the bike lighter, in hope they will experience a faster bike. Ti and alloy bolts, carbon rims, bars and single ply tyres for 160mm of travel. That's ridiculous. Get a fkng motor on it, because that's what you really want - a faster bike taking less effort to ride. Or just ride a normal bike and STFU
  • - 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I will agree that adding a motor is certainly a more efficient way to make your bike faster, but i dont think anyone is actually arguing against that. Its the trail/land use issues that are the real problem with e bikes...
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Also what about safety? An electronic suspension system or brakes, could have a real impact on safety. They would likely allow you to go faster as well, but i dont think every rider is just trying to go as fast as possible. Its not really like the improvements from E shifting are about making you go faster...
  • + 1
 i m waiting for electric brakes and then we will have ..... a bike with NO CABLES !!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Electric brakes would be terrifying.
  • + 1
 Like electric cars going driverless....bikes are soon to be biker-less! Biker-less E-duro!
  • + 1
 I'm bad enough at trying to repair non-electrical bike parts already thank u very much
  • + 1
 when i'm 65 ----------------- maybe ??????
  • + 1
 if i have to start charging my bike i am going to be pissed
  • + 1
 Investing in the derailleur at this stage is pointless.
  • + 1
 if there's one thing i'd like to keep without electronics, it's my bike.
  • + 2
 Options!
  • + 1
 Electric shifting is such a gimmick
  • + 1
 Soon to be wireless, cable-less....electronic braking up next!
  • + 1
 wallet says no.
  • + 1
 Never...
  • + 1
 I like my lights?
  • + 1
 wireless gearbox
  • - 2
 Batteries need to last 4 times longer and be 1/4 the weight.
4 more years for me.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.067125
Mobile Version of Website