Pinkbike Poll – Electronic Components on Your Mountain Bike?

While our sport may be about singletrack, flow, being out in nature, and many other things to all of us, the technology that we employ to enjoy all of those things is also a big part of mountain biking for some people. There shouldn't be any shame in being a technophile, either; you're not a weirdo just because you got riled up about the V10 29er
or Cane Creek's new Helm fork
. But many of even the most enthusiastic gear dorks seem to doubt the idea of batteries and servo motors being put to use to make our bikes better.
| It's heavier, more expensive, and a royal PIA to install, but Shimano's XT Di2 offers shift consistency that a cable-operated drivetrain can only dream of.
If you're still arguing that electronics can't improve our steeds, you're dead wrong; Shimano's XTR and XT Di2 drivetrains offer an atomic clock-level of shifting consistency
that a cable operated drivetrain simply won't ever be able to match, even if the price, weight, and also the installation of the groups leave plenty of room to improve. Fox's Live Valve electronic suspension
is also showing that there's a place for computer-controlled action when it comes to your fork and shock. Sure, one could contend that the advantages don't yet outweigh the disadvantages when it comes to the above components—I'd agree that they certainly don't for most riders—but the performance of the latest battery-powered gear is enough to convince me that the benefits will soon become too great to ignore, especially when it comes to system integration.
Ready for LED displays in your cockpit?
Fox uses electronics for their Live Valve system to lessen the compromises between pedaling and suspension action.
Back in April of 2013, we ran a poll asking you how you felt about electronic components on your bike
. The result? Readers overwhelmingly voted against batteries, with only 829 votes out of 7,272 saying ''Yes. I want it all—electronic shifting, suspension, seat post. Bring it on.
'' That's just over 11-percent of you, which is less than I would have guessed. There were 3,383 readers, or nearly 53-percent, who said that electronics have no place on a mountain bike, and 2,610 readers (35.8-percent) were undecided.
Now, four years on, it's worth seeing if opinions on electronics have changed at all.
XT Di2 is also about ~140g heavier (including wires, battery, display, shifter, and derailleur) than my previous XX1 mechanical shifter + derailleur. The wires, display, and battery are $$$, especially the stupid little wires.
It's nice not to have to worry about the flaws of a mechanical cable, but not sure the trade-offs are worth it. I like it and will keep running it, but I thought it would mean I never have to adjust anything, and that hasn't been the case.
My buddy's Di2 battery died overnight because he accidentally leaned the bike against the wall resting on the shifter slightly... We went on a ride the next day and he didnt realize the battery had died. Ended up with a single speed 6" bike haha.
Where I live you could find yourself walking 15-20 miles back to the nearest trailhead or paved road. Going electric on a remote backcountry ride... bring extra batteries and maybe a sleeping bag haha.
But what if I want to tune the shock myself? What If I dont prefer the way the suspension automatically adjusts? I could see for the novice rider how this would be helpful but not all riders are created equal and I still like the option to tune my suspension myself. Plus I have already heard nightmare stories of electric shifting going bad... only thing worse than that is if you fork and shock bite it and then what?
so, for now, i think ill wait.
I don't think I'm interested in hanging expensive electronics off my bike. Even if it works perfectly, I'd rather be out less than $100 for a new derailleur than $300-$600. Mountain biking breaks things. He's sponsored so it wasn't a big deal, but not for me.
XT Di2 shifter, rear D, and the things in between to make it go. $733.68
XT shifter, rear D, and an XTR cable. $168.00
Is Di2 cool? Yep! Is it that cool? Not a chance.
but it'd be neat if all suspension, gears, seatpost and/or drive unit could all be integrated and not need a ton of buttons and controls to control everything, and it'd be neat if suspension could have electronic damper and rebound control and have a built in shockwiz that way the suspension could adapt to what you're riding on and how you are riding.
also ferromagnetic dampers would be sick on a bike.
anyone with more engineering knowledge have an answer to this?
Plus I like to ride in rain, snow, water and other liquids (I went there).
Give me a few more years.
I don't understand all this anti-electronic and high tech to our mountainbikes? Don't we want constant change in technology and advancement in our material world all the time? Better fridges, safer cars, faster smart phones, etc, etc? Why can't our bikes be the same?
I don't appreciate all the ludites crying on these forums about electronic is scary, 26" wheels are better...
Embrace technological advances! It's fun! You would be riding a no suspension, cantalever brake bike from the 80s still if we didn't buy this stuff to make it more fun!
Go buy an awsome bike, ride the f*%# out of it, then buy a more amazing bike, repeat!
4 more years for me.
