Pinkbike Poll: What Are Your Favorite & Most Hated Workshop Tasks?

Aug 7, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

Christina Chappetta's recent video prompted me to think about this question, and to also give some much needed love to my bikes.

Start of season, mid season or end of season, our bikes need a bit of care and attention to be working at their best, put a grin on our face and not sound like a bag of spanners on the trail. Some bikes need less looking at than others, but at some point they all need to go into the workshop, or kitchen, and be worked on.

That work can entail all manner of different tasks ranging from as simple a thing as cleaning and lubing the chain to a full on strip down and what a good friend dubbed 'The Dream.'

Personally I'm a big fan of working on my suspension. Taking the units apart for a routine lower leg or air can service, cleaning them out and reassembling with fresh oil and grease always translates to a smile on my face once I hit the trails. It's surprising how little you feel the day to day deterioration in performance until you freshen it all back up.

Or even delving deeper and servicing the dampers and spring systems are a "chore" that I enjoy. Tuning shim stacks or changing travel are also included in those fun chores and also translate to a perceivable change on the trail.

Snowshoe World Cup 2019

One thing I detest, though, is bleeding brakes. No matter how much care I put in, I always end up with fluid somewhere. And with some brakes I feel like I'm stuck in Groundhog Day waiting for the seemingly endless stream of air bubbles to stop.

Champéry is renowned for its steep tracks that demand the most from your brakes and push them to, and often over, their limit. No brake is devoid of problems, but reducing the number you encounter leads to a better riding experience round here. In recent times I've taken to not even cutting the hoses if I can get away with it, thank you RAAW for the external cable routing, and just using some zip ties to keep the cables in check, safe in the knowledge that the factory bleed is still intact.

When the question was posed to the other editors we had a range of answers from hating changing tires, detesting fishing cables through frames and loathing updating your electronic drivetrains firmware to really enjoying the satisfying click on a torque wrench, loving installing a press fit bottom bracket with a big hammer and even just spending time in the workshop.


So then, what are your favourite and most hated tasks to do in the workshop? I've tried to compile a list of a few, but maybe yours is specific to your particular bike, which I'm sure we'll hear about in the comments.


Favorite Workshop Tasks




Most Hated Workshop Tasks



 Most hated is by far trying to find the source of creaks and other noises.
 100% agree. I hate a creaky bike with a fiery passion of a thousand suns
 Creaky bike bugs me to no end. Even when other people's bikes creak. Lol. But, it doesn't bother me as much because I have pretty found most the sources of the creaks and they are not in places you would think.
 Just put on new cranks, bb, chain, cassette. Still creaks!! Only noise when riding. Soooooooooooo annoying
  • 8 0
 Favorite: Successfully troubleshooting a problem, with the ability to fix it right away
Most Hated: Unsuccessfully troubleshooting a problem, or trying to troubleshoot through vague words and shitty pics
  • 8 0
 There’s no option for TT bike under most hated
 God, them and Tri people are always such a pain. "What do you mean you don't stock this part? I'm the only person to ask for one in 2 decades? PSHHH you should have it."
  • 5 0
 No TT option because those don’t count as bikes.
  • 5 0
 How is there not "Servicing a front derailleur" in the most hated category?
  • 8 0
 Same reason there’s no category for installing bar ends or toe clips.
  • 2 0
 I was also hoping to find that one. I freaking hate front derailleurs so much I became a mountain biker.
  • 2 0
 Cause we're mountain bikers and we live in 2020.
  • 5 0
 Rebuilding Rockshox reverbs.
  • 4 0
 I actually love changing my tires, just knowing I'm putting on fresh rubber.
  • 1 0
 So many of these are a mixed bag for me, the task can be a pain but if it's a cathartic process which ultimately adds new parts / a better feel then I'm totally happy to do that.
Equally, if it's building a 'new' bike then that totally depends; if it's a 'brand new' out of the box bike then it's a brilliant hassle free task. However if it's a 'new to me' collection of parts bought both new and second hand, then that can be a real ball-ache (ie dismantling and fixing previous owners changes, ordering more parts to remedy said changes then waiting for the parts to arrive before it can be finished).
  • 3 0
 Pretty clear that brakes, and the bleeding process, have serious room for improvement.
  • 3 0
 I installed an Angleset in my BB by accident, now my left crank arm hits my frame.
  • 3 0
 Finding and fixing squeaks and noises
 I love cleaning my brake callipers, lubing the pistons then resetting them. Makes me feel like I achieved something yet it’s ultra low risk.
  • 1 0
 Favorite task not on the list: using either of my 2 ridiculously over-engineered, yet awesome, Abbey tools (ti hammer and HAG)
  • 1 0
 One of the most satisfying is taking apart your entire bike to clean, rebuild, and service it. When you are done it looks like a new bike.
 Plugging a bike into a computer......for the hated list also
  • 2 0
 Servicing or replacing frame pivot bearings is for the birds.
  • 4 0
 Yes. Pressing pivot bearings in and out of frames is rarely fun, even with a great press and drift set.
  • 1 0
 I hate most searching for my tools that I know I have somewhere but can't find them.
  • 1 0
 My favorite part is getting my third replacement triangle from Yeti in the mail.
  • 1 0
 Damn. On what bike. Atleast you get a Replacement tho!
  • 1 0
 My hated part is seeing your build in bits pre build Fav bit is bike built ready to rip lol
  • 1 0
 I love installing/changing tires, but do it was less than I would like with cushcore installed
  • 2 0
 Not sure why, but I hate doing tubeless rim tape.
  • 2 0
 *ahem* Excuse me peasants while I setup my electronic groupset
  • 1 0
 My favorite part is starring at my new bike in my workshop with a cold beer.
  • 2 0
 Ridewraps
  • 1 0
 What is this workshop, that you speak of?
  • 1 0
 Filing down clear coat and excess paint on the brake mount was not listed.
  • 1 0
 I’m a hack so pretty much any task is frustrating.
  • 1 0
 Routing internal cables (without internal tubes) is the absolute worst.
  • 1 0
 Replacing a spoke the drive side of a rear wheel.
 Where on earth is internal cable routing?!
  • 2 0
 in the frame
  • 1 0
 ordering online

