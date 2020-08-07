Pinkbike Poll: What Are Your Favorite & Most Hated Workshop Tasks?

Christina Chappetta's recent video
prompted me to think about this question, and to also give some much needed love to my bikes.
Start of season, mid season or end of season, our bikes need a bit of care and attention to be working at their best, put a grin on our face and not sound like a bag of spanners on the trail. Some bikes need less looking at than others, but at some point they all need to go into the workshop, or kitchen, and be worked on.
That work can entail all manner of different tasks ranging from as simple a thing as cleaning and lubing the chain to a full on strip down and what a good friend dubbed 'The Dream.'
Personally I'm a big fan of working on my suspension. Taking the units apart for a routine lower leg or air can service, cleaning them out and reassembling with fresh oil and grease always translates to a smile on my face once I hit the trails. It's surprising how little you feel the day to day deterioration in performance until you freshen it all back up.
Or even delving deeper and servicing the dampers and spring systems are a "chore" that I enjoy. Tuning shim stacks or changing travel are also included in those fun chores and also translate to a perceivable change on the trail.
One thing I detest, though, is bleeding brakes. No matter how much care I put in, I always end up with fluid somewhere. And with some brakes I feel like I'm stuck in Groundhog Day waiting for the seemingly endless stream of air bubbles to stop.
Champéry is renowned for its steep tracks that demand the most from your brakes and push them to, and often over, their limit. No brake is devoid of problems, but reducing the number you encounter leads to a better riding experience round here. In recent times I've taken to not even cutting the hoses if I can get away with it, thank you RAAW for the external cable routing, and just using some zip ties to keep the cables in check, safe in the knowledge that the factory bleed is still intact.
When the question was posed to the other editors we had a range of answers from hating changing tires, detesting fishing cables through frames and loathing updating your electronic drivetrains firmware to really enjoying the satisfying click on a torque wrench, loving installing a press fit bottom bracket with a big hammer and even just spending time in the workshop.
So then, what are your favourite and most hated tasks to do in the workshop? I've tried to compile a list of a few, but maybe yours is specific to your particular bike, which I'm sure we'll hear about in the comments.
41 Comments
Most Hated: Unsuccessfully troubleshooting a problem, or trying to troubleshoot through vague words and shitty pics
Equally, if it's building a 'new' bike then that totally depends; if it's a 'brand new' out of the box bike then it's a brilliant hassle free task. However if it's a 'new to me' collection of parts bought both new and second hand, then that can be a real ball-ache (ie dismantling and fixing previous owners changes, ordering more parts to remedy said changes then waiting for the parts to arrive before it can be finished).
Post a Comment