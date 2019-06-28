Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Opinion On These Products Changed?

The elephant in the room is, of course, the eMTB. The mere mention of electric-assist is often enough to elicit the type of passionately worded response that, depending on the opinion, you might usually reserve for either stubbing your toe badly or holding your newborn child.



It's good to have some fire in you, sure, but maybe just relax a bit, take a break from internet-ing, and remember that it's only bikes and there's no Bosch-powered A.I. overlord forcing you to ride an eMTB to your 12-hour shift at the salt mine. Not yet anyway.



As for me, I'm very guilty of all of the above, and I can even remember putting up a fight against reviewing 29ers more than a decade ago.

From the Hite Rite to 170mm of wirelessly-controlled travel.

For a sport that lets us be out in nature while having fun and (maybe) being healthy, we sure seem to get all hot and bothered by a lot of different things. If you read some of the comments made when 29'' wheels starting to show up, you would have been excused for thinking that the extra 3" of rim and rubber was some sort of existential threat to mountain biking. Now 29ers are being raced on the World Cup DH and EWS circuits - they're no longer solely found on sketchy cross-country bikes. And remember when plus-sized tires were new and immediately poo-pooed by anyone who thought of themselves as fast?I was reading a decade-old review of a dropper post a few nights ago (we all have our kinks) and can't believe how many of the commenters weren't behind the idea of stopping your seat from trying to push you over your handlebar, with many doubters labeling it as gimmicky and unnecessary.And now? I usually don't want to ride anything but big wheels. I scoffed at plus-sized tires when they showed up, too, but they've grown on me since then, and I'd likely give up all of my suspension before my dropper post. That said, I'll still reach for an acoustic bike before an electric bike every day of the week, but I couldn't care less which one you choose just so long as you do some skids and laugh a bit.I've done a 180 on a bunch of things over the years, be it because the product changed or I changed, but where do you stand on things these days? On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion about the products listed below changed?