Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Opinion On These Products Changed?

Jun 28, 2019
by Mike Levy  
For a sport that lets us be out in nature while having fun and (maybe) being healthy, we sure seem to get all hot and bothered by a lot of different things. If you read some of the comments made when 29'' wheels starting to show up, you would have been excused for thinking that the extra 3" of rim and rubber was some sort of existential threat to mountain biking. Now 29ers are being raced on the World Cup DH and EWS circuits - they're no longer solely found on sketchy cross-country bikes. And remember when plus-sized tires were new and immediately poo-pooed by anyone who thought of themselves as fast?

I was reading a decade-old review of a dropper post a few nights ago (we all have our kinks) and can't believe how many of the commenters weren't behind the idea of stopping your seat from trying to push you over your handlebar, with many doubters labeling it as gimmicky and unnecessary.

The elephant in the room is, of course, the eMTB. The mere mention of electric-assist is often enough to elicit the type of passionately worded response that, depending on the opinion, you might usually reserve for either stubbing your toe badly or holding your newborn child.

It's good to have some fire in you, sure, but maybe just relax a bit, take a break from internet-ing, and remember that it's only bikes and there's no Bosch-powered A.I. overlord forcing you to ride an eMTB to your 12-hour shift at the salt mine. Not yet anyway.

As for me, I'm very guilty of all of the above, and I can even remember putting up a fight against reviewing 29ers more than a decade ago.
From the Hite Rite to 170mm of wirelessly-controlled travel.

And now? I usually don't want to ride anything but big wheels. I scoffed at plus-sized tires when they showed up, too, but they've grown on me since then, and I'd likely give up all of my suspension before my dropper post. That said, I'll still reach for an acoustic bike before an electric bike every day of the week, but I couldn't care less which one you choose just so long as you do some skids and laugh a bit.

I've done a 180 on a bunch of things over the years, be it because the product changed or I changed, but where do you stand on things these days? On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion about the products listed below changed?


Has your opinion of 29ers changed?

On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion on 29ers changed over the years?


Has your opinion of plus-sized tires changed?

On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion of 27.5+ tires changed over the years?



Has your opinion of dropper posts changed?

On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion of dropper posts changed over the years?


Has your opinion of eMTBs changed?

On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion on eMTBs changed over the years?



Has your opinion of electronic suspension or drivetrains changed?

On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion on electronic suspension or drivetrains changed over the years?


Has your opinion of direct-to-consumer sales changed?

On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion on direct-to-consumer sales changed over the years?



Has your opinion of 1X drivetrains changed?

On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion on 1X drivetrains changed over the years?


Has your opinion of carbon fiber changed?

On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion of carbon fiber changed over the years?




8 Comments

  • + 5
 0 for 29ers, because I've been stoked as fuck on them the second I learned they existed and rode them.
  • + 1
 Kona 111 for president
  • + 2
 I was pretty against ebikes, then I rode one and had the best time on a bike in a long while. Plus they are awesome for anyone who prioritizes descending over climbing and is time crunched. Most other tech and advancements I always wait to ride something before judging. Making up one's own mind is a good thing.
  • + 1
 All 0's. Don't prejudge things and be as open as possible to new ideas without bias. Hating on something just because its new or you can't yet afford it or whatever is a waste of time & energy that could be put to better uses like into riding your bike.
  • + 4
 Has your opinion about pinkbike changed
  • + 1
 Something I’ve seen that’s changed is people’s perception of graves and rudes doping allegations.
  • + 2
 My opinion of carbon declines.... though the price really hasn’t
  • + 1
 Summary; Pinkbike readers haven't changed!

