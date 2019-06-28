Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Opinion On These Products Changed?

On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion on 29ers changed over the years?
On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion of 27.5+ tires changed over the years?
On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion of dropper posts changed over the years?
On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion on eMTBs changed over the years?
On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion on electronic suspension or drivetrains changed over the years?
On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion on direct-to-consumer sales changed over the years?
On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion on 1X drivetrains changed over the years?
On a scale of -5 to +5, and with 0 implying that you feel the same, how has your opinion of carbon fiber changed over the years?
About UsContacts
AdvertiseAdvertising
Cool FeaturesSubmit a Story to Pinkbike
RSSPinkbike RSS Feed
8 Comments
Post a Comment