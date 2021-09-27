Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Broken Carbon Fiber Cranks?

Sep 27, 2021
by Mike Levy  
There is one massive man made rock garden.
A carbon fiber crank's worst nightmare: the man-made rock garden from the 2019 Snowshoe World Cup. This is part of the cross-country course.

If you were to judge by the comment section alone, you might think that roughly eighty percent of all carbon fiber cranks ever sold have also sheared in half. You might also get the impression that it was only thanks to the good graces of whoever's running our simulation that those riders, with $800 splinters embedded deep into one leg, didn't also perish from fatal fiber poisoning that claims one in every ten weight weenies.

With those cold, hard facts staring you in the face, do you really want to risk your life to save half the grams that a relaxed visit to the loo can eject? And why am I thinking to myself that I should just save even more weight by doing both?

Sure, while that's all puffed up beyond reality, a certain Huck to Flat video recently had many riders sharing their experiences with broken carbon cranks. And by "many," what I really mean is way more than I would have expected. It's certainly not limited to a single brand or two, either, with failures being reported across completely different designs and even seen very publicly under one of the quickest World Cup racers alive.

Unfortunately, it's often difficult to narrow down the precise cause of the failure after it's happened, as we discovered. Is the root origin of your crank's failure a rock strike, or were they just not durable enough? The answer is probably yes, but also maybe probably. Point is, anything can break if you try hard enough, and thirty seconds on the Google reveals scores of failed aluminum bits, so it's not like carbon has the exclusive monopoly on this.

Even so, it's painfully obvious that carbon fiber isn't the ideal material to be dragging through pointy rocks at speed, isn't it?


Have you broken a carbon fiber crank?



Have you broken an aluminum crank?



 Running carbon Stylo cranks on my current bike. Forgot to secure the rear wheel on my rack driving home from Squamish one time and hit a speedbump in New West dropping my buddy off, and the rear of the bike bounced out and the bike landed right on the crank on the rack. Some scuffs but it's still going strong a year later.

I'd only buy SRAM carbon cranks but it's not like you're spoiled for choice anyway. You couldn't pay me to run any e*13 gear, Rotor is poorly distributed in NA, RaceFace is more money for no good reason, and obviously I'm ascaired of Praxis at this point.
 I can’t afford carbon cranks lol
 Broken an alloy crank, or "rounded out the spindle hole and had to replace it"? Plenty of those!
 "Outside would like to thank you for submitting your personal information. Could you please confirm your SSN?"

