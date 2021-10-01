Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Recycled A Frame?

The last time I went to my local recycling centre I saw plenty of rusty and unloved kids bikes in a shipping container destined for who-knows-where, but not a single mountain bike made in the last twenty years. Not even one with a hub axle spacing we now know to be unrideable.



Perhaps some of those classic MTBs are still being ridden, but I doubt many are. When was the last time you saw an Orange Patriot or Iron Horse Sunday out on the trails? They used to be everywhere, so where have they all gone? Have many actually been recycled, or are they just sitting in a loft somewhere?



The Sunday was both a dream bike and a common sight in the late noughties. Where are they all now?