Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Recycled A Frame?

Oct 1, 2021
by Seb Stott  


With environmental issues getting harder to ignore, many discussions are had and claims are made about the environmental impact of different materials. The fact that aluminum can be recycled again and again is often cited as a major environmental advantage when compared to carbon fiber,

There is some truth to this. Aluminum is widely recycled, doing so requires about twenty times less energy than making virgin material and, importantly, it actually makes economic sense to do so. In fact, in some places, recyclers will actually pay you for scrap aluminum. Carbon fiber, on the other hand, isn't often recycled. At best, it gets chopped up and made into a reinforced plastic which can be used for something like a brake lever or the sole of a mid-range cycling shoe, but not another bike frame. When that reinforced plastic reaches the end of its (second) life, it's usually sent to landfill. So even when a carbon fiber frame or component is recycled, this is usually a one-way process, more accurately described as downcycling rather than recycling.

But when companies and commenters lay it on thick about how their aluminum frame is recyclable, it gets me thinking - does anybody actually recycle their mountain bike frame? While aluminum is easy to recycle, bike frames are made of aluminum alloys containing many other metals, plus they're usually painted; this makes it harder and less cost-effective to recycle compared to pure aluminum.

The last time I went to my local recycling centre I saw plenty of rusty and unloved kids bikes in a shipping container destined for who-knows-where, but not a single mountain bike made in the last twenty years. Not even one with a hub axle spacing we now know to be unrideable.

Perhaps some of those classic MTBs are still being ridden, but I doubt many are. When was the last time you saw an Orange Patriot or Iron Horse Sunday out on the trails? They used to be everywhere, so where have they all gone? Have many actually been recycled, or are they just sitting in a loft somewhere?
The Sunday was both a dream bike and a common sight in the late noughties. Where are they all now?

Have you ever taken a mountain bike frame to be recycled?



As long as those bikes haven't been sent to a landfill, there is hope they'll be recycled eventually, But if the average bike is used for say ten years, then sits in a loft for twenty more, that's a lot of aluminum taken out of circulation for a long time, meaning more has to be produced in the interim. So if you have recycled a frame, how old was it at the time?

If you have recycled a frame, how old was it?



How many mountain bikes do you own that never get ridden?



What do you do with a bike when you're finished riding it?

Tick all that apply





21 Comments

  • 12 0
 needs the "make a lamp/art out of it" option
  • 9 0
 I feel like garage wall art would be a popular choice
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: this. i generally ride my bikes into the ground & the frames get hung on the wall when they're broken and/or obsolete. think i've got half a dozen hanging about currently. good art / mementos.
  • 4 0
 If its snapped, its scrapped. If its rideable, its sellable. There's only one broken frame that I've still got, and that's my very first kona hardtail frame. Sentimental value and all that, despite the cracked chainstays.
  • 1 0
 depends where you live. snapped and welded frames are regularly sold and ridden for many more years
  • 5 0
 Remember, despite Pinkbike’s goal to get you to buy more shtuff it’s supposed to be: REDUCE, then REUSE, and finally RECYCLE.
  • 5 2
 As a career mechanic working at a shop that sold Specialized and Santa Cruz, I've sawed a lot of frames in half, but I've never recycled any of them. We just didn't have anything in place for such a procedure.
  • 3 0
 Anything metal that you leave at the curb around here is gone in an hour, maybe it's recycled? maybe it's used as a crack pipe? maybe it's turned into that new Pole bike?
  • 1 0
 Cracked a chainstay on a fatbike, hung it on the wall for a couple months before I decided that was dumb. Tried to open the crack a bit more and the seat/chainstay tore off completely, which was good because I figured some crackhead might try to sell it if the crack was easily hidden/painted over. Drove that down to the local recycling center.
  • 1 0
 I think new bikes are refined enough, and advancements have started to flatline that I see lesser and lesser advantage to upgrading as regularly. Bikes are finally reliable, comfortable, light, and extremely capable.

new advancements are unnecessary for 90% of us (AXS, wireless dropper, livewire suspension).

Add in the fact bikes and parts are in scarce supply, I think you will see a trend where people will keep there bikes more long term.

The peak in mountainbike record sales is near if not over. IMO
  • 3 1
 "What do you do with a bike when you're finished riding it?" - it stays in the shed in case I ever need it again. Where's the option for just keeping it?
  • 3 1
 "What do you do with a bike when you're finished riding it?"
My Intense 5.5 EVP Raw is hanging on my wall. Its literally a work of art. And its not broken, just resting.
  • 1 0
 Probably will never rid myself of my Sunday frame! Such a sweet rig. Even just to look at, let alone shred!
  • 1 0
 What do you do with a bike when you're finished riding it?
put it on the wall. That shit is art!
  • 1 0
 Depends on the brand; some shit bikes belong in a dumpster, others are wall art.
  • 2 0
 No I just throw it in the ocean.
  • 1 0
 artificial reef good for you
  • 1 0
 @conoat Yeah I agree I used a old giant bike frame as a shelf and just have a old diamondback frame hanging on the wall
  • 1 0
 If by recycled you mean sold it for 85% less that what I originally bought it for, then yes.
  • 1 0
 whats the better option for the planet: give(or sell) a bike to someone else to use or scrap it?
  • 1 0
 I have re-welded and saved-from-the-container frames in use.

Post a Comment



