Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Tried XC Racing?

May 6, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
Anton Cooper seems to have his starts dialled this season we ve seen him take the holeshot multiple times.

XC racing is what got me hooked on mountain biking. The concept was simple enough for my 13-year-old brain to understand – ride fast, and try to be the first one across the finish line after a set number of laps. The fact that East Coast race courses always seemed to be muddy and technical helped too, since I've always been a glutton for punishment. While I was never the absolute fastest racer out there, those early racing experiences set the hook for my complete addiction to mountain biking.

I have nothing but respect for anyone that wants to line up and pedal as hard as possible for lap after lap, even though these days I'm more likely to sign up for an enduro race than an XC sufferfest. XC racing has had its highs and lows over the years as far as popularity goes, but with bike technology evolving and courses becoming more challenging (well, some of them anyways), the action between the tape is only getting more exciting for participants and spectators alike.

Ondrej Cink leads the pack through the noisy Brazilian crowd.

Here in the United States, cross-country racing is how many younger athletes are first experiencing the sport, thanks to the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. In the years since its inception, NICA has seen steady growth, and in 2020 there were over 25,000 middle- and high school student athletes participating in the program. Those numbers are still much, much lower than the number of students involved in more traditional sports like track and field, but it's a start.

The XC World Cup returns this weekend in Albstadt, Germany, immediately followed up by another round of racing in Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic. DH action is on hiatus until Fort William later in the month, which means all eyes will be on some of the sport's fittest riders for the next two weekends.

Laura Stigger looking stylish through one of the new technical sections.

Have you ever tried cross-country racing? Are you considering giving it a go? Answer this week's poll questions below.


Have you ever done a cross-country mountain bike race?



29 Comments

  • 62 7
 Racing multiple disciplines is good to become a well-rounded rider. Riding ebikes makes you a round rider.
  • 20 1
 Round rider, round rider, there's a battery inside'er.
  • 2 4
 They should do XC emtb s/
  • 2 1
 Fatcountry.
  • 1 0
 EWS-E riders are so round that they would eat you for lunch on the trails.
  • 12 3
 I once rode with one of the fastest xc racers in my state and said, "Wow i could never do Redbull Rampage, that looks crazy and difficult." And he replied, "Well they say the same about us."

Changed my perspective on how something can be equally difficult without being the same thing.
  • 8 0
 Eh. All perspective. I was lucky enough during college to be able to race at National level XC/STXC events... I was fast, but not quite podium fast, and still, I got my ass kicked in the XC race by a handful of professional gravity riders(Luca Shaw being one of them). Shows how crazy the talent gap is between the local fast guys and the national/world level pros.
  • 11 0
 Does me doing it on a 36lb Trek Slash count?
  • 7 0
 makes it count even more in my book Wink
  • 3 0
 Yup. You're still out there
  • 9 0
 No option for "I have raced XC a few times over the years"
  • 10 0
 It's in there now for you.
  • 2 13
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: Stalker!
  • 5 3
 My experience (which I hope if better in other places!)-
After an XC race- riders filing protests, complaining about the course, other riders, their gear etc...
After an Enduro race- riders hanging out, high fiving, enjoying some beverages...
  • 3 0
 The endurance crowd is a different crowd than the downhill and enduro crowd for sure. I would have to bet the the endurance crowd is much more type A.
  • 5 0
 Mass start versus against the clock, there will always be that sort of thing happening when you feel you were done by someone else on track at the same time as you. Different sort of pressure when it’s just you against a stop watch
  • 8 0
 I've never been to a xc race like you describe. Every one I've done finishes with just drinking beer and having a good time.
  • 5 0
 @mrkumro: same here. Hanging out for awards was always very social.
  • 2 0
 I played a lot of competitive sports growing up and have continued playing some into my adult years, but I always kept mountain biking as my non-competitive sport. I mostly ride alone and use my rides to decompress and process life. I've always known that if I started racing, it would become obsessing about training, etc. and it would no longer provide that benefit for me.
  • 1 0
 Does it seem like there aren't actually that many traditional amateur 1.5-2.5 hr XC races going on in the US or is that just me/my area? High school and collegiate racing still has those but Marathon XC seems more common in the mountain west. I feel like XC's amateur field got split up the last few years between Gravel taking the more fitness focused off-road cyclists and Enduro taking the more skill focused riders.
  • 1 0
 I love to do races, but I don't race, if you what I mean. I just really enjoy the event and riding somewhere new. I'm not competitive out there and don't care if I get passed or not. How many people finished in front of me or behind me doesn't matter to me at all.
  • 4 1
 Never raced. But I did see a Donkey show in Mexico.
  • 2 0
 I used to race mountain bikes in the early 90’s when NORBA was running things. It was all XC then.
  • 2 0
 No option for compensating for a lack of racing through fantasy XC…
  • 2 1
 I'm too sexy for XC...
  • 1 2
 Im WAAAAYYYYYY too fat and out of shape for that.
  • 4 0
 U can always train and lose weight
  • 1 0
 @ZanderShredsMtb: I call bullshit





