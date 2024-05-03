Pinkbike Poll: Hip Pack, Vest, or Backpack?

Vest-style packs seem to be gaining popularity in some areas.

Unless you're venturing out for a super-extra-mega epic, a full-size pack isn't typically necessary, especially on a bike that has bottle cages and downtube storage.

How are you typically carrying your stuff on shorter rides? A hip pack

A vest-style hydration pack

A traditional hydration pack

My pockets.

Everything is on the bike. Even my phone.

Everything except my phone is on the bike.

Responses: 8669 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

How are you typically carrying your stuff on longer rides? A hip pack

A vest-style hydration pack

A traditional hydration pack

My pockets.

Everything is on the bike. Even my phone.

Everything except my phone is on the bike.

Responses: 7923 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

It's been over a decade since hip packs returned to the mountain bike world as a viable way of carrying the basics for shorter rides. At the time, their reintroduction was met with mixed opinions – the old timers that had been rocking hip packs since the '80s were glad to be fashionable again, and the too-cool-for-school crowd couldn't stop snickering at the word 'fanny.'Nowadays, there are dozen of hip pack options on the market, and they don't attract a second glance at most riding areas. Recently, though, I've noticed a slight shift, at least here in the Pacific Northwest – more and more riders are wearing vest-style packs. The full size, traditonal looking backpacks still aren't as common as they once were, but smaller packs inspired by what ultra-runners wear seem to be gaining traction. Brands like Evoc, Cambelbak, and USWE, among others, have options designed specifically for mountain biking, with pockets for tools, snacks, and a hydration bladder.It makes sense – big, bulky backpacks fell out of fashion because of the way they shifted around in the steeps, and the fact that the carrying capacity was overkill for all but the most epic rides. The vest style packs stay in place much better, and there's no waist strap to dig in when you're leaning over the bars. They also carry water better than a hip pack, and make it easier to carry a spare layer. They are a little warmer on those summer rides, but not nearly as sweaty as a full-size pack.Personally, I tend to switch between a hip pack or a vest-style pack depending on the weather (literally), or the length of the ride. I still like the low profile of a small hip pack for quicker rips, but for rides when I want more water or room for a rain jacket I'll bring the vest backpack. As for the traditional, full-size hydration pack? Unless I'm using it to carry trail maintenance tools, that pack barely sees any use at all these days.