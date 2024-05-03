Pinkbike Poll: Hip Pack, Vest, or Backpack?

It's been over a decade since hip packs returned to the mountain bike world as a viable way of carrying the basics for shorter rides. At the time, their reintroduction was met with mixed opinions – the old timers that had been rocking hip packs since the '80s were glad to be fashionable again, and the too-cool-for-school crowd couldn't stop snickering at the word 'fanny.'
Nowadays, there are dozen of hip pack options on the market, and they don't attract a second glance at most riding areas. Recently, though, I've noticed a slight shift, at least here in the Pacific Northwest – more and more riders are wearing vest-style packs. The full size, traditonal looking backpacks still aren't as common as they once were, but smaller packs inspired by what ultra-runners wear seem to be gaining traction. Brands like Evoc, Cambelbak, and USWE, among others, have options designed specifically for mountain biking, with pockets for tools, snacks, and a hydration bladder.
Vest-style packs seem to be gaining popularity in some areas.
It makes sense – big, bulky backpacks fell out of fashion because of the way they shifted around in the steeps, and the fact that the carrying capacity was overkill for all but the most epic rides. The vest style packs stay in place much better, and there's no waist strap to dig in when you're leaning over the bars. They also carry water better than a hip pack, and make it easier to carry a spare layer. They are a little warmer on those summer rides, but not nearly as sweaty as a full-size pack.
Personally, I tend to switch between a hip pack or a vest-style pack depending on the weather (literally), or the length of the ride. I still like the low profile of a small hip pack for quicker rips, but for rides when I want more water or room for a rain jacket I'll bring the vest backpack. As for the traditional, full-size hydration pack? Unless I'm using it to carry trail maintenance tools, that pack barely sees any use at all these days.
I've had a few laps into the backcountry - no lube there for sure so you have to be prepared.
I got a tiny Uswe backpack, it's way less noticeable than a hip pack when carrying >1l water.
Slim belt-style waist pack for bare essentials with water on bike for short rides straight out of the garage, USWE hydration pack sized to suit your gear prefs (rain shell, pump, tubes for friends, saw, etc) for longer rides.
comfortable and doesn't move around at all. But it's not light...
Not sponsored by them, paid retail, and truly have tried everything else.
2x CO2
Tire plugs
Shifter cable
Tire lever
ID, CC, cash
Cell phone
16-20oz flexible water bottle
Combined with frame storage I'm all set to never wear a pack of any kind even on rides that are 4hr or so - if longer than that I need more water somehow…
Tools, pads, and a bottle on the bike, with optional extras in a frame bag and/or jersey pockets and shorts pockets - the old-school version of SWAT!
Soft bottles (essentially thick Ziploc bag with a cap) are ideal for the jersey, as they form a conical shape that tends to stay in the pockets and collapse to nothing when empty. Can carry up to 1.5 L of additional water this way. My typical rides are mostly climbing on the way out and mostly descending on the way back, so the soft bottles are empty before the descent and the jersey is stable; any remaining water is in the frame-mounted bottle.
In the summer for +3 hours rides, which most Sat./Sun. rides are, 2 liter pack + one 20 oz. bottle and I still run out.
Granted, I sweat like Niagara Falls.
bonus, he carries out his own waste...
Hes big/strong enough to pull me up climbs....Hes a beast!
you bet :-)
Since I don't have a car, I end up using that backpack for after work rides too, but I hide it on the bottom of the (small) hill and come back to it on those rides.
(I'm on a mountain unicycle, so storage options are minimal anyway, but I think the volume of clothes and "proper" food is more than can be easily attached to most bikes).
I'd switch to a fanny pack for shorter rides but get lazy when it comes to moving everything back and forth.
This year I am at the point where I need to slim things down.
If I do a long ride, 3h plus on the trails, or if I'm being stupid and riding heat of summer. I'll have a 600mL bottle with a high ratio of electrolytes. L then have 2.5-3L of water in my pack. And by the time I get home, it's almost always all gone in the warmer months, and I'm a long way off pissing my pants.
A short 1h ride straight from home and back, it's just the bottle, but I chug a bit before leaving, and fair bit when I get home.
Point out this is Aussie, so it's 30° and 80% humidity by 7am in peak summer, and I've been stuck in trails in high 30° range. I don't like to muck about with hydration.
I usually have my phone because, hey that's the new reality, but he's right - not carrying a phone has a certain degree of... liberation?
If its a huge ride but has water access ill bring a small water filter and more snacks.
If its a ride with no water Ill bring the vest too
*(A vest pack is just a backpack with fancy straps. Which reminds me, IF you keep that split, where do Uswe's packs fit? Vest or trad?)
Thank you for pointing out the USWE vests. I've been interested in their packs for a while as I am always looking to reduce bounce and get a more locked in feel from a pack, but I didn't realize they did vests too. From the cursory inspection of their website, which I just did, it seems that along with surface area of front/side material, they also offer the vests in 4 or 5 sizes, as one might expect from an article of clothing, whereas the packs are 1 size fits most. From a practical standpoint, it would be cool to try representative examples of both their vests and packs side by side to see how much the feel differs.
Love the Evoc fr trail 20 for big days and carrying the big first aid kit and spares and what not. Hate bladders with hoses.
But here the thing. It is all reverse psychology against my bike. I bring a tire pump, a shock pump and a multi tool and this causes my bike to function flawlessly because if I forget the bag all my bolts come loose, I get flat tires and my shock loses pressure. It is basic science.
Do you all just pop into the lodge every couple of runs? Its super dry here in Colorado during the summer and I probably could not manage more than two laps without some water.
Those high-mounted vests look good but do they work with a separate back protector?
I have tried a hip pack but it either bounces too much on big (to me) jumps or has to be tightened an uncomfortable amount.
2-4 hours is that plus hip pack with two big bottles and snacks and emergency tool stuff
5+ unsupported is 3 liters of hydration in my back pack, tube and pump, small helmet light and a back up battery bank with cables for the light and phone.
Sold off my Enduro and can say I don’t miss the downtube storage. I do wish my Capra would have room for a full size bottle though, that kinda sucks.
There's also a Junior Enduro pack for younger riders!
I’ll look into something different if it ever fails.
Main reasons are all the tools, 3L of water, emergency kit & some trail maintenance stuff I can lug with…
Waterbottle in…shock,horror - waterbottle cage