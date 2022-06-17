Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Decide Which Bike To Buy?

Jun 17, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Photo by Trevor Lyden
There are so many bikes out there and each offers a different experience. So how do you pick one to stick with?


For most of us, buying a mountain bike is one of the biggest purchases we'll ever make after a house or a car. In fact, the bike could cost more than a car. Current supply chain issues notwithstanding, there are lots of options out there within each category, and I can tell you that no two bikes ride the same. So if you're planning to stick with one bike for the long haul, how do you decide which one to choose?

Imagine you were looking to purchase a new primary mountain bike. How would you go about sorting through all the options? Obviously, right now your choices would be limited by what you can actually get hold of, but try to ignore that for now.

I'm clearly biased, but to me, looking at professional bike reviews, ideally from multiple testers, seems like a good place to start. Professional reviewers get to test many bikes, so they have a sense of how each bike stacks up against its rivals. The downside of swapping between bikes is that we can't say much about long-term reliability.

If the bike has been around for a while, you could also look at consumer reviews. Where many reviews are available, it is possible to get a sense of common problems, but because user reviews are written by people who have handed over hard-earned cash, they are almost by definition biased in favour of the bike they're reviewing (otherwise, they would've bought something else).

You might also ask your mates or the staff in a local bike shop, or go on the experience of the bikes you've owned before and extrapolate from that. For example, if your current bike feels a little small, you might want to try a slightly longer one next time.

The best option might be to try and demo some of the bikes on your shortlist to get a feel for them first-hand. This isn't always possible, and another problem can be that the bike setup - particularly the suspension and cockpit - can have a huge effect on how the bike handles, and there usually isn't time to get this perfected before you go for a test ride. If the setup isn't quite right, it could make your ideal bike ride underwhelmingly.

Of course, you could just look at the results of the World Cup or EWS race circuit. If a bike's winning races it must be good, right?

Jack Moir takes his first win and is joined on the podium by Richie Rude and Charlie Murray
What's that saying? Win on Sunday, sell on Monday. But is that (consciously) a factor in your buying decision?

So which tools do you use to decide which bike to buy?

How do you decide which bike to buy?

(Assuming you could actually get hold of the bike you wanted.)



31 Comments

  • 5 0
 I lust after Dreadnoughts, Yetis, and other high end brands. When it comes to new bike time I am going to look at the price of a consumer-direct bike, compare with everything else, think about value of spec, and also consider the one that has the least issues with warranties and breakage. So probably a Commencal, and anything else in that price range. Race results also important. Good results = the bikes survive and are proven fast enough for my middling abilities. Putting the least money possible into a "good enough" frame is a fine privateer strategy for buying a new bike.
  • 3 0
 About those Commencals...you might want to check Paul Aston's channel
  • 2 0
 @Will762: yeah wouldn't buy a supreme after these cracking reviews
  • 4 0
 What about buying a bike not because of the actual bike - but because of the company? All these bikes work pretty good nowadays so I make my decisions off of other variables
  • 3 0
 This poll really just needs a 'picked the most bitchin color' option. Most of the other options are heavily affected by human's inability to know WHY they make the decisions they do.
  • 3 0
 I picked up my Transition Sentinel because I liked the lines of the frame. Then I did the research to see if I'd like it.

There should definitely be a "I bought it because it looked cool" option.
  • 1 0
 I went to a bike fest in Eagle back in 2013-ish with my eyes on a certain bike. When I got there the guy had a f*cked up toothache, ratty hair and was having trouble with a bum shoulder & kinda looked like he was chasing the hair of the dog. He fixed me and my friend up with 2 bikes, then gave us two Extra Golds each "One for the top of the climb and one for when you finish the descent". We rode, returned and then he let us borrow the bikes again the next day for a chainless race. I miss that guy and hope he's doin' okay - but since then I've continued to buy Konas.
  • 1 0
 I don't know what you just said but am heading to the shop to put a deposit on a Kona.
  • 1 0
 I don't know if it counts as marketing, but another influence over my last bike was how responsive the company was to my myriad inane questions. I mean, how many bike brands will be able/willing to engage their frame designer in an on-going conversation over email, usually with one or two replies each night for a week? But yeah, in addition, recommendations from friends that are tons faster than me, pro reviews (multiple reviews to try to weed out the shills), etc.
  • 2 0
 What delivers the best price to performance ratio and is in my budget.
I don't give a f*ck about a great review of a 10k bike if I will only get sram sx and level t brakes on the 3k€ spec bike.
  • 1 0
 Why is there no option for doing my own analysis of geo chart, suspension and other data to make up my own opinion ? Only interest for pro review for me is to know that a new bike came out and carry on my own analysis if said bike fits within my needs (enduro, preferably alu, rather more than less travel).
  • 1 0
 Demo or test ride if at all possible. Buy from local shop if at all possible. Modern bikes are a few grand-some due diligence is worth the time. Choosing a bike I can go get a warranty claim on with a local shop is worth narrowing the options. Just cracked the bb shell on a Reign 29 Advanced, just built up the new frame from Giant.
  • 1 0
 I poor over geometry charts and debate the difference in 3mm of chainstay length.... that is sadly not all that sarcastic. IMO it is pretty hard to buy a bad bike right now, as long as you buy it for what you ride. I have an Epic XC bike, pretty sure I would be just as happy on a spark, sniper, scalpel, lux etc
  • 1 0
 Money means something to me so I generally get the best combination of support and build spec I can get. Haven't bought a new bike in a few years but that's always led me to giant in the past.
  • 3 0
 At least the person who said marketing is being honest with themselves
  • 4 0
 Availability
  • 3 0
 Hype and insta influencers for me, Clive.
  • 1 0
 Last bike I bought was a used XL frame only off BuySell. It wasn't really a matter of choosing so much as waiting for something vaguely appropriate to get posted.
  • 1 0
 whatever is best value and available. the best warranty is the tie breaker if I have multiple options. I'm not picky, most bikes ride pretty good these days.
  • 1 0
 I bought on price and online reviews last time and got lucky with a bike that I like a lot. I prefer to do a test ride or demo otherwise though.
  • 4 2
 I look for rainbow flag logos and greenwashing!
  • 3 0
 One that l can afford.
  • 2 0
 where’s the “best option that fits my budget” option?
  • 1 0
 Geometry? Or is that asking too much. Pretty sure I know what they want to learn from this poll...
  • 1 0
 i wouldve thought there would be more people wanting to demo a bike than this.
  • 1 0
 Price, material and linkage
  • 2 0
 none of the above
  • 1 0
 what ever the f*ck is in stock ahahahaha Big Grin
  • 1 0
 And whatever enduro mag says mostly
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike Field Test...
  • 1 0
 Frameset only please





