Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Feel About eMTBs Today?

May 28, 2021
by Seb Stott  
Wyn Masters Rides Leogang Up and Down

We're seeing more and more e-bikes being released, and they're starting to get past that awkward "What the hell are they?" phase. They're clearly still a contentious issue, but I'm wondering if they're slowly starting to gain acceptance. Clearly, Pinkbike commenters are universally reasonable, rational people with thoroughly thought-through opinions, but perhaps a few of you have softened your stance or changed your mind in the last few years.

We've turned of the eMTB filter for this one in order to get slightly less biased results. If you weren't even aware there was a filter, you can read the details here. Also, consider the e-bikes referenced in this poll to be pedal powered, Class 1 models, not ones that have a throttle and don't require any pedaling.

Have you ridden a modern eMTB?



How do you feel about electric mountain bikes?



Have e-bikes adversely affected your access to local trails?



Bonus section: how do you feel about 29ers these days?

How do you feel about 29er mountain bikes?



How did you feel about 29er mountain bikes ten years ago?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Must Read This Week
Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions
54716 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
50236 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
47944 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
44546 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
36292 views
Slack Randoms: MTB Industry Trolling, Air Powered Bikes, Near Misses & More
35640 views
Bike Check: 10 Year Old Olivia Taylor's Mondraker Summum
31358 views
Bike Check: Carter Woods' Race Winning Norco Revolver FS
31205 views

124 Comments

  • 129 17
 There's no category for "e-bikes are great, but they're a different thing than mountain bikes and thus should be viewed and regulated separately."
  • 32 3
 You are applying too much logic.
  • 14 58
flag won-sean-animal-chin (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Sooo bitter... and wrong
  • 16 1
 exactly this. Just materially different. perfectly viable in many places but not all. just like all other recreational user groups.
  • 7 2
 going to have to agree. E-bikes should be in the same discussion as normal bikes (they are still bikes after all) but they need to be treated separately in terms of what type of biking activity they fall under...in the same way road biking is not the same activity as mountain biking. Strava even created an "E-Bike Ride" activity choice for the type of activity you are doing so they can be timed and treated separately.
  • 11 18
flag fabwizard (55 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 or that ebikes should be considered motorcycles and regulated as such and use the same riding areas as dirt bikes. Note we are not far from banning gas powered dirt bikes anyway, so there riding areas will be empty, may as well fill with ebikes.
  • 14 3
 We wouldn't need regulation for e-bikes if a few e-bike riders were a bit more considerate. I particularly don't find being pushed off a narrow uptrack trail by some impatient fat arse while I'm trying my best to be a patient fat arse.
  • 3 1
 @fabwizard: But they're not the same as motorcycles either. Everyone wants to lump them in with existing vehicles (either mountain bikes or motos), but e-bikes are just kinda their own thing. Which is fine. It's not THAT big of a deal for land managers to regulate a new category of users.
  • 4 4
 @toast2266: The only thing that makes them different from motorcycles is the assist mode. However, i see so many not pedalling and going 50kph that they seem to be used as a motorcycle. So while so may are saying that its just assist so it is a bicycle, in the real world they are used like a moto so put them with the moto.

If i was to get an ebike, i would not want to fart around with 1 horsepower, i want 100.
  • 3 3
 @toast2266: exactly....like my post above. E-biking is just another activity under the umbrella of all the other activities that make up the sport of cycling and it needs to treated and regulated as such. It needs to be recognized as a biking activity but it shouldn't be lumped in with biking activities that don't rely on a pedal assist.
  • 2 6
flag fabwizard (37 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @toast2266: Creating another category would likely just make everyone else piece of the pie smaller, so less land available for each user group.

California will ban gas dirt bikes and everyone else will follow. It is coming. Why cant ebikes take over that space? Why do they need to be with Mt Bikes?
  • 7 1
 missing question
Can you forsee growing problems bringing innevitable enforcement and regulation for all MTB's due to E'bikes?
  • 2 0
 @fabwizard: The pieces of pie aren't distinct - they overlap. Trails that allow dirt bikes almost universally also allow ebikes, mountain bikes, and hiking. Recognizing ebikes as a separate category won't change any of that. Banning dirt bikes on those trails also wouldn't need to change anything for the other user groups.

Ebikes need to be a distinct category from motos because there are LOTS of trails where dirt bikes aren't allowed (and never will be) but where ebikes would be fine.
  • 42 4
 The best use case for ebikes is to replace shuttling which is a horrendous waste of gas. I used to burn up like a quarter tank doing a couple laps of Mt Seymour.
  • 3 13
flag RFrogh (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 But what about when your battery runs out after 1 lap ha ha
  • 21 6
 500m hill climb to the top of Corkscrew, less than 1000 to CBC. Hardly "massive" climbs. No need to shuttle or moped. Ride your bike up the hill and enjoy.
  • 10 4
 But is it actually worse for the environment. Given that you own a vehicle already, does the addition of the battery and motor to the bicycle offset your environmental impact for the shuttles? The batteries and motor have to be recycled/garbage at some time.
  • 8 2
 I'm about to have knee surgery. I wouldnt mind having one to use as I recover, or prior to surgery. How do you feel about that or for my 72yr old father who lives at 7000ft?

The way I see it, ebikes enable people who otherwise cannot ride how they want to - ride how they want to.

I also dont really have a problem with otherwise physically capable people riding them, so long as they respect the legal and environmental limits imposed on them.

So your shuttling idea is great, but I feel there are a lot of acceptable applications for ebikes that are much broader.
  • 5 1
 game changer for errands and commutes. very approachable for people who are not cycling enthusiasts. potential is good for helping motor vehicle congestion. eMoto may be thing that helps with resistance to potential moto trails where sound and pollution are concerns.
  • 2 1
 @cirque4: That’s one lap. Sure 500m (1600 feet, countrymen) isn’t so bad. Now how about doing 2, 3 or 4 of those? Even if you’re a pro and can invest the time for the ride you’ll be burning the next day for recovery.
  • 3 1
 @takeiteasyridehard: Same here. My ACL / Meniscus isn't bad enough to require surgery yet, but I've been given the option. I sold my analog bikes to buy an ebike so I can still ride. Road and flats are fine, but grind a climb or 2 in a day and my knee swells up for a week. So I ride an ebike. I won't go back.

I also turn my usual 15-20km rides in 40km rides now, and self-shuttle or explore more on multi use trails where allowed. I'm conscious to be courteous and respectful for all cyclists reputation, as I always have been. I see more poor behaviour from analog bikers than e-riders these days especially towards hikers and pedestrians, but thats a stats game by ratio so not a fair analysis. But the fact remains an asshat is an asshat no matter what they're sitting on.
  • 2 0
 @rokdktr: different folks different medical problems but my knee is shot and biking actually helps it
  • 3 0
 @takeiteasyridehard: I'm 62 years old, I have an artificial knee and I'm currently in a leg cast recovering from surgery to repair tendons that I wore through. As soon as I'm able I will begin to ride again. I have undergone many other surgical repairs over the course of my life and it gets harder to come back every time. I keep seeing the argument made that older people need an electric motor to ride at all. Also making the argument that you still have to pedal so it's not different, you just go farther and faster. My take is that I will be able to go farther and faster after I spend some time pedaling. If you can pedal an ebike then you can pedal a real bike. If your complaint is that you can't go as fast as you want to all I can say is welcome to getting older. The only real antidote is to get off your fat ass and try harder, and believe me, I am speaking from personal experience.
  • 1 0
 @danger13: cue an ebiker telling you you are an elitist. What that term even mean in this context? Other than its use as an epithet.
  • 40 2
 Can we differentiate Class 1 and 2 e-bikes? I feel the major issues are caused by the class 2 bikes with throttles....
  • 19 6
 They both have motors. Down vote away, but both have motors.
  • 4 0
 have to sensibly disagree as..... at my local trail centres people are now starting to show up on class2 purely because class1 is allowed......
  • 5 2
 @JDFF: Assist vs drive. Huge difference, especially in the U.S where environmental destruction is one of the main concerns with class 2 (independent motor drive) E-Bikes. Both cycles have a motor, but a class 2 is a MOTORCYCLE because of its ability to independently propel itself without physical input. That's my take on it
  • 3 2
 @nojzilla: yep, seeing the same thing. And no one is out there enforcing it. Nor could they. "Sir, please pull over, I need to check your electric motor bicycle." Yeah, right, too late if class 1's are allowed expect any type of motor at that point.
  • 2 1
 @bhuck12: I totally understand the differences between class 1 and 2. But both have motors. Erosion isn't an issue to me, but I have observed that class 1 ebikes allow more laps which does have a higher impact on trails than traditional bikes. Not because of motors, but just allows for more laps for the average rider.
  • 4 0
 I don’t really see why there needs to be a difference. If the power output is the same why does it matter if someone has to pedal or can just flip a throttle?
  • 40 5
 I would like to have the option to toggle: "i won't try one because I know I will like it too much"
  • 10 0
 Mentioned to random buddy in the car park with a long travel E bike that I had never been on one and he had put it in my hands before I even finished my sentence. "Go ride it around" he said. "It's so awesome" he said. I swear ebike owners are even worse than smokers, more than happy to try and get the non initiated addicted.

......and the bike was pretty freaking awesome by the way.
  • 1 0
 Really? I pedaled one, each pedal stroke the bike lurched forward in an artificial motorized way, while howling with noise continually.

I really don't think many opposed to the idea of them is going to change their mind after riding one. More like if someone really wanted one beforehand they'll overlook the shortcomings.
  • 34 1
 Is the point of this to equate e-bikes with 29ers?
  • 17 0
 I got 29er questions and an e-bike ain't one.
  • 3 11
flag IllestT (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I reckon so, but it's a fair argument.
I remember when there was outrage at these new seatposts that cos £300 that went up and down and weren't even as light as standard ones that cost a tenth of that
  • 16 1
 it is an interesting way to show how opinions change for sure. But they really arent equitable; 29ers are still a pure mechanical machine, which is what I find personally beautiful about bikes.
  • 5 0
 @IllestT: Its a fair argument from the standpoint that you might change your mind about ebikes but there aren't any comparable legality/overuse/multiuser issues associated with 29-inch wheels. I think most people are waiting to see how that plays out. There seems to be a lot of potential dominos with E-Bikes.
  • 14 4
 Just shows how hard the industry is trying to push ebikes.
  • 2 0
 @IllestT: the issue with e-bikes is that they rely on a power source other than the person peddling the bike. E-Bikes are still bikes but e-biking is a different activity within the numerous activities that make up biking. If instead of a battery the pedal assist was derived by an ICE what type of conversation would we be having?
  • 2 3
 both Ebikes and 29ers can't corner won't corner causing 'braiding' of tech single track..... where I live anyway I have nothing against mobiltEbikes but the moto wannabees on de'restricted Ebikes and class2's are destroying our trails as are 29er XC wippets chasing KOM's
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: I have thought the same thing. I need to get a V8 assist.
  • 25 4
 Let's say summiting Everest was still a cool noteworthy accomplishment (at least people's views I've seen on it in the past 10-15 yrs make it seem like its now a touristy polluting kinda "if-ya-got-the-money" kinda accomplishment). So say it was still an astounding feat where you can marvel at one's resolve, determination, preparation, and physical fitness: How would you feel if one day someone invented some exoskeleton suit that just does all that shit for you and as you're 10ft from the summit, some guy comes rolling past you in one of those suits as he's eating a fat cheeseburger and blasting Bon Jovi from his bluetooth speaker. Wouldn't that piss you off? I get ebikes for commuters (sorta) and old people (hell yeah), but when a dude my age comes rolling past on one (I know I shouldn't judge because he might have a legit reason), I just can't help myself from thinking "f*ck that guy" either way. I don't think I'll ever be able to get past that feeling - I'm a lifelong cynic so maybe that's it (this is definitely a 'me' problem in the long run). People hate the Kardashians, people hate Trump, people hate Prius drivers. I don't really hate (or love) any of those of those myself, but......... for some reason I just hate ebikes & I don't think that will change.
  • 11 0
 we went from train harder to don't train more, just buy a bigger battery.
After 28 years I still like the challenge of this sport, no one forced me so I can't really say "oh those damn climbs", it's a part of this thing.
  • 2 0
 Ha, that exoskeleton was an awesome analogy.
  • 8 1
 My feelings exactly. I've ridden them. They're fun and all but honestly there not any more fun than a traditional mountain bike, and come with a lot more baggage. I'm staunchly against e-mountain bikes even though my local trails are perfect for them with just big wide-open fire roads up and fast descents down. However, when it comes to a commuter e-bike I really really want one and love seeing people on them as opposed to cars.
  • 4 0
 I ride with folks who are not physically gifted enough to ever be fast. They could still enjoy being outdoors and riding trails with other folks on their e-bikes. I can't think of any con to this situation, except the cost of e-bike purchase.
  • 4 1
 don't be putting your e-bike times on my segment leader board...... (I say that with snark...but some sincerity)
  • 1 1
 I am similar in some regards. I ride for the sense of accomplishment and exercise of getting to the top of the hill under my own power. With an ebike I wouldn't get that. Other people don't ride for those same reasons though and just like going downhill and that is ok. For me I don't want the crutch of an ebike and it just seems strange to me to say that I can't ride because the motor on my bike is being repaired or my battery is dead. I also don't like that it is sold as an assist, please just call it what it is, a motor!
  • 1 0
 Speaking of "ebikes for commuters": when someone who doesn't have any idea about bicycle handling, inertia, balance, etc. gets injured on the trail on an e-bike - I would not care. However, when people are flying by on a commuting road or sidewalk on a 30 kg heavy e-bike with cheap brakes, I'm concerned about safety of children. In exact the same way I'm concerned about motorist who ignore cycling lanes and pedestrian crossings.
  • 20 1
 Whatever makes you happy, I just don't hate climbing enough to justify riding a heavy ass bike on the downhills which is the whole point of riding for me in the first place.
  • 20 1
 Nice troll on the 29er thing.
  • 4 1
 Yes. Very British passive - aggressively polite
  • 10 1
 I think that they are a great thing for people with disabilities, older folks, or world cup racers wanting to train more. Other than that, I don't see the point of getting one if you are young and healthy. And yes I have rode a real mtb ebike many times before
  • 4 0
 to add road ebikes are great for commuting, especially if you have lots of hills and a laptop bag to lug around in the summer
  • 1 0
 @mrkkbb: Yeah, I guess that would be a pretty valid use, but if I lived in one of those big cities, I'm sure it would be quite sketchy riding around town with crowded spaces, and not nice drivers. If I had to commute, I would probably just drive a car. But, I may be incorrect.
  • 8 0
 My biggest concerns with MTB ebikes are; 1) More significant speed disparities on busy trails causing frayed tempers and accidents 2) Elitism, bikes are expensive and ebikes are expensiver, does this idea of needing an ebike to catch up limit further the adoption of our sport by people of all financial means. 3) Increased trail breakdown and damage, more speed means more braking (and skidding). I think ebikes are easier to manage on roads and paved bike paths because there is more room for courtesy, single track makes that hard. There are also some gravity oriented trails where ebikes make sense, wide fire road climb, downhill section where the speed is limited by skill more than by power (aka self shuttling). I think the comparison of ebikes to 29inch wheels is silly, 29ers have pros and cons but didn't change the average speed of a rider by 50% or more, didn't change the cost of a bike by thousands of dollars and didn't change the impact on the trails.
  • 16 5
 It's a different sport. Nothing against them. Just not for me.
  • 1 0
 It’s like riding a surf board, and someone asks “how do you feel about jet skis? They can cover way mor distance in the same time!” Yeah, we’ll…
  • 7 0
 Expensive and I immature technology. No doubt they will be more capable and dialled in 5 years, would be nice if they didn’t rely on a traditional drivetrain as well
  • 3 1
 This should be an option “They’re not good enough yet.”
  • 1 0
 Yeah, they should lose the pedals, a classic throttle would make them way better.
  • 5 0
 Where is the poll option for "They are illegal almost everywhere I live, so I haven't even thought about demoing to see if I like them, or if I would want to try to afford one"?
  • 18 1
 how about, "my trails are marked no ebikes, but people are riding them anyway." That's frustrating.
  • 3 1
 @Ridgeline5:

Completely agree.

I see tons of ebikes at my local riding area, where they are explicitly illegal. It definitely irritates me.

Mostly because this is one of the riding areas where another user group is actively trying to get mountain bikers removed from the park, because of conflict and speed differentials :/.
  • 4 0
 I challenge pink bike to do a BRO Science test on the trail wear and tear by ebikes vs analog bikes.

I regularly get passed on the Mt Fromme gravel road(Mt HWY), and you can see a line or roost in the gravel after each ebike. But the path of the analog bikes is invisible.

@Levy
  • 3 2
 it's not the extra power causing direct 'roost' damage but, Ebikes can't corner won't corner causing 'braiding' of tech single track..... where I live anyway I have nothing against mobiltEbikes but the moto wannabees on de'restricted Ebikes and class2's are destroying our trails
  • 4 0
 Starting to see them on my local trails (technically not permitted, but also not enforced). These are public trails in the I95 corridor that are a mix of mountain bikes, runners, hikers, families with young kids or babies in packs or strollers. There are no 1000' climbs. Hell, the biggest climb is maybe 90'. It's tight rolling rooty wooded singletrack.

Most of the bikers are courteous (yield to hikers, use bells, don't ride at mach-chicken), but there's a minority that rip around the place like it's their own race course, and this causes friction and access issues today, even before get to e-bikes.

As a trail maintainer, I combat this by trying to keep the sight lines as clear as possible, and to intentionally promote features that will slow the bikes down, especially on downhills. Now, I have to worry about electric-augmented bikes, which are capable of greater speed, especially uphill. The bikes themselves have substantial mass, and I mostly see them piloted by less-experienced riders - sneakers and no helmet - and treat it like a dirt bike that they have to pedal.

Personally, I'd prefer we stuck with human-powered on trails like this because that's already plenty to deal with. Nobody is going to stop bikes and check for motors though, so if people want to be jerks and run hikers off the trail, there's nothing I can do. Eventually, somebody will get hurt, their insurance will sue the park, the politically connected hiking groups will raise hell with the legislators, and the no-bike signs will go up.
  • 13 6
 E-Bike content is supposed to be filtered out of my feed!
  • 4 1
 I was open minded about them until I saw someone lapping my favorite loamer on one. When I rode it there were noticeably more ruts and braking bumps than before.

Trails get worked every time you ride them, but usually the physical effort it takes to get to the top of them is the limiting factor that keeps ppl from abusing the trail and riding it so much that they destroy it. With e-bikes you have a way to cheat the system, you could ride laps all day long without getting nearly as tired from the climb, thereby doing more damage to the trail than someone who has to put the effort in to get to the top and can only do one or two laps.

On a grander scale, you sort of have the same problem with access and trail conflicts. In the past, the physical effort required to ride limits how long you can be out there & how many days in a row you can ride (for normal humans), but with ebikes you can be out there every day as long as you can keep your batteries charged. People who could maybe do a 10 mile ride can now do 30, and people who maybe wouldn't ride at all because they don't like putting in the effort are now able to be out there. That just increases the number of people on the trail at any given time, and the potential for trail conflicts with hikers.

I don't think e-bikes are intrinsically bad, and I do appreciate the access they can give people with physical limitations, but they have the potential to greatly exacerbate the problems we already have. I'm sure they're fun, and I wouldn't mind having one, but if I saw someone riding one on a loamer I built, I would tell them to get lost.
  • 9 3
 i dont have anything against those fucking loosers
  • 2 0
 "losers"
  • 5 1
 Honestly ebikes don't both as me as much as the great lengths people will go to to come up with weird rationalizations for owning ebikes.
  • 1 1
 Yes! I love reading ebiker rationalization.
  • 4 2
 I haven't encountered any problems with e-bikes on the mountains. Not everyone enjoys slogging up 100m climbs, so why not have the process assisted?

It can be an excellent fit for slower riders to hang with faster riders too.
  • 3 1
 completely agree, if you want to use one, use one....but it has to be acknowledged that e-bikes are there own separate activity within the wide number of activities that make up cycling.
  • 4 1
 @SATN-XC: Why a separate activity? I see it as an assist for a regular MTB.
  • 1 0
 @njcbps: the same way road biking is a separate activity as mountain biking. They are both biking activities, just not the same activity. E-Bikes should be discussed in the same circles as regular MTB but I think its lazy to not acknowledge the difference. Take a hunting analogy.....I could shot a deer with a bow or a rifle...its all hunting (same locations, same game, similar gear) but its not the same activity. Often times the two overlap to such an extent they are treated the same, but in some cases environmental characteristics of the location warrant treating them separately.
  • 3 1
 i don't have a problem with ebikes but.. my local trail system is an already over crowded, multi use, multi directional trail system with very little elevation change. I have a hard time explaining that i'm not anti ebike but feel they are not needed at places like this.
  • 2 0
 My biggest concern with ebikes is education and safety on the trails. I have seen a bunch of riders that clearly never been on a mountain bike (body position etc.) suddenly taking to the trails at much higher rates of speed than if they were to be on a regular bike. I know they won't be able to stop or react in time if they come upon a dog, a hiker or another rider. I have nothing against ebikes but this worries me about a few more bad apples leading to trail closings. We already have enough of yahoos on regular bikes.
  • 2 0
 As of writing this, 136 people have indicated that E-bikes have resulted in trail closures (I'm not one of them). If this is true, Pink Bike needs to look into this statistic. Where and how are these trail closures occurring? How can PB promote a product that is creating so many issues to trails the industry needs? Please follow up Pink Bike!
  • 2 0
 And for context, I'm not aware of any 29ers that resulted in trail closures.
  • 5 0
 Glad I motored through that poll.
  • 6 2
 Sorry but question number 5 is kind of lazy and doesn't propose any objective potential answers. Sharp it please...
  • 5 0
 Oh Pinkbike, I see what you did there
  • 5 4
 ALRIGHT, i'm here for the downvotes. a guy, mid twenties on an ebike almost ran into my two friends and then myself on a single track climb trail going mach speed on tuesday and didn't say a word.. those people, should not have ebikes. my grandma who wants to ride a bike around the local park? hell yeah. road biker going to work that has a long commute and uses an ebike instead of a car? hell yeah. as someone who's lived with juvenile arthritis all my life (i'm 28 y/o) and has been on an ebike, actually owned by my dentist (haha) i can say i think if you're an able bodied individual, looking to ride your local trails, then you too can be on a bike without a battery. that's it.
anything else and it just seems like you're a cheater. to me they defeat why people started biking in the first place. i want to EARN that downhill, i want the exercise even if climbing sucks and i hate it, it's a part of biking and the downhill is more appreciated. "but i work just as hard on my ebike" no you don't - you're just going farther for longer.. and i haven't even touched on the fact they are a trail builders worst nightmare. if you ride a trail more times with an ebike than you would have on a bike, you are doing more damage to said trail. simple as that.
  • 1 0
 I think they're an amazing creation for specific uses such as shuttling, getting older people outdoors, and providing a MTB option for folks with disabilities. That being said, they've exploded in use at my local trail systems, and the trail impact is noticeable. I understand the benefits of being able to rip more downhills in an afternoon, but when your Saturday ride goes from 25 miles to 50 miles your trail impact doubles. That's not necessarily a knock on e-bikes, but it's a complication of e-bikes that trail management needs to account for and we as a community have to need to have conversations about.
  • 6 2
 Cycling. The only form of transport becoming less green and saying it’s the future.

Got to love marketing.
  • 1 0
 Green marketing is only used when convenient.
  • 2 1
 E-bikes definitely have value. Been riding bikes for ever and mountain bikes since high school. I'm a fit and strong rider and put down more miles and vertical elevation than the majority of riders in my area. However, of late been getting some overuse knee issues. I definitely see an e-bike in my future even though I don't want one. Every PB will eventually get an e-bike because they are hardcore riders that want to extend their riding forever. Most are just too young to know it.
  • 1 0
 Per the 29er comment. I ride one now as everyone seemed to be on a 29er enduro at races. After owning one I still think it is a better point and shoot bike and less fun on OG janky trails. Its just that flow trails along with existing trails getting smoother to go around or dumb-down tech are dominating mountain biking so 29ers make more sense. I still don't think they are better.
  • 2 1
 Standard answers really. If you are getting angry about somebody that is doing an activity that has absolutely zero effect on you or anybody that you know then the issue probably doesn't lie with the person doing said activity. Try not to be a cunt.
  • 1 0
 Haaaa this article sure brought out the triggered displaced from reality crowd. Ideologically twisted into a cringe induced meltdown crowd. Sooo good! Im sure the reasonable look on at these kooks and say emtb must be ok if these crazies hate them so much. Well played PB
  • 9 5
 Is e-bike filter broken again?
  • 4 0
 Sure, push people to answer how you want with limited response options...
  • 2 0
 Would love to see a real world study comparing how your fitness changes after 1 year of only ebiking. Not trolling here. Genuinely interested in the facts vs the bro science.
  • 1 0
 All the trails around me are XC loops with lots of short ups and downs, not really good terrain for an EBike. Never seen them around in my area. I can see them being really good for shuttling.
  • 6 4
 People who are physically able to ride a mountain bike and choose to ride a motorized bike, especially on trails, are traitors to the sport.
  • 4 1
 YES.
  • 3 2
 Honest question: Why is it important to have tried an e-bike first before being concerned that it can light on fire? This poll feels a bit like "Are you against toxic waste? Have you tried it?"
  • 1 1
 I have an ebike and I own several regular bikes as well. Love them all. Ebikes are a blast. It's good to live in a state where ebikes are welcomed. The State of Arkansas specifically allows them and from my understanding, when the Waltons fund a trail ebike access is mandatory. Hell the Walton grandsons themselves ride them all over the state. Never heard of a single issue here in regards to ebikes. No one bitches about them, no extra wear and tear on the trails to my knowledge and there are a lot of them here. Strange how the only time I hear people bitching about e-bikes it's only on Pinkbike and never out on the trails.
  • 4 2
 Without ebikes normal riders can’t keep up. With ebikes they can come on half a ride.
  • 2 1
 I would have one in the future if it keeps me out there. Should be an answer. If 29ers have taught us anything, it should be keep an open mind.
  • 2 3
 The ebike debate is like manual vs auto car transmissions . We swear by analog bikes in our youth then we’ll age take one for spin and realize they aren’t so bad and appreciate what they offer . But we’ll still have a analog bike in the garage to take for a Sunday ride once in awhile
  • 1 1
 Where is the "I want to know how the safety issue of battery fires causing forest fires is being handled, because I live close to forests with mtb trails that could burn down my house" option?
  • 2 0
 What goes up, must come down!
  • 1 0
 That last question. I would have liked a 29er back then and even after ten years of saving I still can't afford one.
  • 1 0
 Question two answer missing: They feel great for me but I would rather nobody else enjoy them
  • 1 0
 Last question needs: Wanted one, but there were no good tire or geo options.
  • 1 1
 missing question... I'd like one but not yet.... but perhaps in a few years...
  • 1 0
 I'd like to see a bonus bonus section on e-shifting.
  • 2 0
 Popcorn time.
  • 1 0
 Anyone seen the movie idiocracy? Seems to apply here.
  • 1 0
 Electrified
  • 1 2
 Trick is to have a buddy with an e-bike to pull you up the fireroad climbs
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.018449
Mobile Version of Website