Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Feel About eMTBs Today?

We're seeing more and more e-bikes being released, and they're starting to get past that awkward "What the hell are they?" phase. They're clearly still a contentious issue, but I'm wondering if they're slowly starting to gain acceptance. Clearly, Pinkbike commenters are universally reasonable, rational people with thoroughly thought-through opinions, but perhaps a few of you have softened your stance or changed your mind in the last few years.
We've turned of the eMTB filter for this one in order to get slightly less biased results. If you weren't even aware there was a filter, you can read the details here
. Also, consider the e-bikes referenced in this poll to be pedal powered, Class 1 models, not ones that have a throttle and don't require any pedaling.
Bonus section: how do you feel about 29ers these days?
If i was to get an ebike, i would not want to fart around with 1 horsepower, i want 100.
California will ban gas dirt bikes and everyone else will follow. It is coming. Why cant ebikes take over that space? Why do they need to be with Mt Bikes?
Can you forsee growing problems bringing innevitable enforcement and regulation for all MTB's due to E'bikes?
Ebikes need to be a distinct category from motos because there are LOTS of trails where dirt bikes aren't allowed (and never will be) but where ebikes would be fine.
The way I see it, ebikes enable people who otherwise cannot ride how they want to - ride how they want to.
I also dont really have a problem with otherwise physically capable people riding them, so long as they respect the legal and environmental limits imposed on them.
So your shuttling idea is great, but I feel there are a lot of acceptable applications for ebikes that are much broader.
I also turn my usual 15-20km rides in 40km rides now, and self-shuttle or explore more on multi use trails where allowed. I'm conscious to be courteous and respectful for all cyclists reputation, as I always have been. I see more poor behaviour from analog bikers than e-riders these days especially towards hikers and pedestrians, but thats a stats game by ratio so not a fair analysis. But the fact remains an asshat is an asshat no matter what they're sitting on.
......and the bike was pretty freaking awesome by the way.
I really don't think many opposed to the idea of them is going to change their mind after riding one. More like if someone really wanted one beforehand they'll overlook the shortcomings.
I remember when there was outrage at these new seatposts that cos £300 that went up and down and weren't even as light as standard ones that cost a tenth of that
After 28 years I still like the challenge of this sport, no one forced me so I can't really say "oh those damn climbs", it's a part of this thing.
Completely agree.
I see tons of ebikes at my local riding area, where they are explicitly illegal. It definitely irritates me.
Mostly because this is one of the riding areas where another user group is actively trying to get mountain bikers removed from the park, because of conflict and speed differentials :/.
I regularly get passed on the Mt Fromme gravel road(Mt HWY), and you can see a line or roost in the gravel after each ebike. But the path of the analog bikes is invisible.
Most of the bikers are courteous (yield to hikers, use bells, don't ride at mach-chicken), but there's a minority that rip around the place like it's their own race course, and this causes friction and access issues today, even before get to e-bikes.
As a trail maintainer, I combat this by trying to keep the sight lines as clear as possible, and to intentionally promote features that will slow the bikes down, especially on downhills. Now, I have to worry about electric-augmented bikes, which are capable of greater speed, especially uphill. The bikes themselves have substantial mass, and I mostly see them piloted by less-experienced riders - sneakers and no helmet - and treat it like a dirt bike that they have to pedal.
Personally, I'd prefer we stuck with human-powered on trails like this because that's already plenty to deal with. Nobody is going to stop bikes and check for motors though, so if people want to be jerks and run hikers off the trail, there's nothing I can do. Eventually, somebody will get hurt, their insurance will sue the park, the politically connected hiking groups will raise hell with the legislators, and the no-bike signs will go up.
Trails get worked every time you ride them, but usually the physical effort it takes to get to the top of them is the limiting factor that keeps ppl from abusing the trail and riding it so much that they destroy it. With e-bikes you have a way to cheat the system, you could ride laps all day long without getting nearly as tired from the climb, thereby doing more damage to the trail than someone who has to put the effort in to get to the top and can only do one or two laps.
On a grander scale, you sort of have the same problem with access and trail conflicts. In the past, the physical effort required to ride limits how long you can be out there & how many days in a row you can ride (for normal humans), but with ebikes you can be out there every day as long as you can keep your batteries charged. People who could maybe do a 10 mile ride can now do 30, and people who maybe wouldn't ride at all because they don't like putting in the effort are now able to be out there. That just increases the number of people on the trail at any given time, and the potential for trail conflicts with hikers.
I don't think e-bikes are intrinsically bad, and I do appreciate the access they can give people with physical limitations, but they have the potential to greatly exacerbate the problems we already have. I'm sure they're fun, and I wouldn't mind having one, but if I saw someone riding one on a loamer I built, I would tell them to get lost.
It can be an excellent fit for slower riders to hang with faster riders too.
anything else and it just seems like you're a cheater. to me they defeat why people started biking in the first place. i want to EARN that downhill, i want the exercise even if climbing sucks and i hate it, it's a part of biking and the downhill is more appreciated. "but i work just as hard on my ebike" no you don't - you're just going farther for longer.. and i haven't even touched on the fact they are a trail builders worst nightmare. if you ride a trail more times with an ebike than you would have on a bike, you are doing more damage to said trail. simple as that.
Got to love marketing.
Mostly just old dudes on Pinkbike from what I've seen.
