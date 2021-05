Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Feel About eMTBs Today?

How do you feel about electric mountain bikes? I wouldn't ride one and would rather nobody did.

They're not for me but I'm happy for others to enjoy them.

I'd like one but can't afford one yet.

I own one and ride it occasionally.

I own one and it's my main bike. Responses: 2600 Faves: 0 Comments: 2

How do you feel about 29er mountain bikes? I wouldn't ride one and would rather nobody did.

They're not for me but I'm happy for others to enjoy them.

I'd like one but can't afford one yet.

I own one and ride it occasionally.

I own one and it's my main bike. Responses: 2511 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

How did you feel about 29er mountain bikes ten years ago? I wouldn't ride one and would rather nobody did.

They're not for me but I'm happy for others to enjoy them.

I'd like one but can't afford one yet.

I own one and ride it occasionally.

I own one and it's my main bike. Responses: 2314 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

We're seeing more and more e-bikes being released, and they're starting to get past that awkward "What the hell are they?" phase. They're clearly still a contentious issue, but I'm wondering if they're slowly starting to gain acceptance. Clearly, Pinkbike commenters are universally reasonable, rational people with thoroughly thought-through opinions, but perhaps a few of you have softened your stance or changed your mind in the last few years.We've turned of the eMTB filter for this one in order to get slightly less biased results. If you weren't even aware there was a filter, you can read the details here . Also, consider the e-bikes referenced in this poll to be pedal powered, Class 1 models, not ones that have a throttle and don't require any pedaling.Bonus section: how do you feel about 29ers these days?