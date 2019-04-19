Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Prefer to Get to the Top of a Descent?

I'd take that for a shuttle.

It's no big debate, descending on two wheels is a lot of fun. Most riders will argree that it's more fun than climbing, and I would wager that, as a sport, mountain biking has largely lost its desire for technical climbing in favor of technical descending - a whole other discussion in and of itself. No matter how you look at it, you've gotta get up to get down.How and where we all ride continues to evolve and change. There are more places to ride than ever before, and whether whether you're gaining elevation under your own power, with an electric motor that helps turn those cranks, a chairlift, or a shuttle vehicle, there's a wide variety of ways to get to the top of a hill.So, how do youto ride and then howyou end riding most of the time?Do you only ride park? Does sitting in the back of a shuttle truck with your buddies then ripping downhill sound like your ideal ride? Or is pedal powered the only way to go?