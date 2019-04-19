USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Prefer to Get to the Top of a Descent?

Apr 19, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Shooting the Dream Shuttle with Eric Porter and Todd Romano
I'd take that for a shuttle.

It's no big debate, descending on two wheels is a lot of fun. Most riders will argree that it's more fun than climbing, and I would wager that, as a sport, mountain biking has largely lost its desire for technical climbing in favor of technical descending - a whole other discussion in and of itself. No matter how you look at it, you've gotta get up to get down.

How and where we all ride continues to evolve and change. There are more places to ride than ever before, and whether whether you're gaining elevation under your own power, with an electric motor that helps turn those cranks, a chairlift, or a shuttle vehicle, there's a wide variety of ways to get to the top of a hill.

Chairlift life...

So, how do you prefer to ride and then how do you end riding most of the time?

Do you only ride park? Does sitting in the back of a shuttle truck with your buddies then ripping downhill sound like your ideal ride? Or is pedal powered the only way to go?

What is your preferred way to the top of the trail?


How do you most often get to the top of the trail?




Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
179972 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
58446 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
56933 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
54469 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
45973 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
43444 views
Video: 7 More New Products - Sea Otter 2019
40465 views
Pivot's Prototype 29er DH Bike and the Most Custom V10 Ever? - Sea Otter 2019
40008 views

7 Comments

  • + 1
 I'll be honest: I have more fun on lift days than any other. But, that being said, they're about 3% of the times I ride in a year and do enjoy the challenge of climbing stuff and the fitness that comes with it.
  • + 2
 Climbing makes me feel good, in that strange way that pushing through pain does, but I ride for the thrill of the descent. Otherwise I would just run on the trails.
  • + 2
 Pedal pwAaaaaaaaaar. (26” ain’t ded)
  • + 1
 Push/Pedal or Carry whatever it takes
  • + 1
 Shuttle laps all day, pedal up as a last resort. I dislike up.
  • + 2
 ebike? wtf?
  • + 1
 got to go with pedal, need the exercise. if I didn't, maybe shuttle.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027784
Mobile Version of Website