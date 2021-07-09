Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Set Up Your Cleats?

For clipped-in riders, cleat position is paramount. It's really important to get the side-side position and the angle of the cleat correct to reduce the chances of knee and ankle problems, and make sure you can always clip out. But there's a lot of room to experiment with the fore-aft position of the cleat too, and this has a marked effect on the handling and fit of the bike.
Traditionally, most riders were advised to place the cleat directly under the ball of the foot
, or under the third metatarsal bone
. But if you look at how downhill, enduro and trail riders, many of them set their cleats towards the back of the slot, if not all the way back. (See video below.)
Personally, I always set mine as far back as they'll go, and I won't ride certain shoes that don't allow me to put the cleats far enough back. I find that cleats too far forward make me to feel less connected to the bike and less in control on technical descents. Setting then further back makes it easier to drop my heals and push into the bike through the pedals. But in the early days of riding clipped-in, I set my cleats much further forward towards the ball of my foot. I suspect that longer front-centers in modern bikes make it possible to set the shoe further forward relative to the pedal axle without the bike feeling too cramped, while steeper seat tube angles make this possible without your feet feeling too far in front of your hips.
According to conventional wisdom, having the pedal axle under the ball of the foot gives the most powerful and efficient pedaling position. But this study suggests fore-aft foot position doesn't affect pedaling efficiency
, and personally, I don't notice much difference in perceived pedaling effort either way.
So I want to know, how do you set up your cleats for different riding disciplines? And how has this changed over the years?
72 Comments
just never gets old.
That being said, I'm a little surprised shoe manufacturers haven't accounted for this, moving Cleat boxes forward on xc models and furrher back on enduro / dh shoes.
I guess it's also what you are used to.
I also find the way that feels the best when I want to put down as much power as possible, and that's a narrow fore/aft band and it ends up at the back of the ball.
My Sidis don't really allow side to side with ATAC cleats, so that's not an issue.
I've never had an issue getting my heels down. ATACs encourage you to get your heels down since the retaining spring is on the front bar. If your heels aren't down, you'll pop out.
Cleats set so that shoe/ankle can't hit cranks, and as far back as they can go until recently. Shoes now have longer holes set further back, so I find if I put the cleats there they're in the wrong place.
I used to have them up to the front and they have gone back. I tried far back but I kept catching my toes on rocks and roots, I don't even have big feet?? I went back towards the middle, a little further back than middle but with bottom brackets getting lower I just had to many weird crashes if my toes went down and caught something. Stops you dead and bad shoulders make it worse! I have friends with big feet and they never have that problem. I think I just get lazy and or try to lift and pull my heel up instead of my entire foot.
The other major issue was with my cleats so far forwards, I was overusing my calves and quads, and not properly activating my glutes and hamstrings (2 of the biggest muscle groups in the legs) when pedalling. Combined with a desk job, this was causing a TON of muscle imbalance problems, as I couldn't activate my hip muscles properly. This meant those muscles got tight and seized up. Riding flats or with my cleats further back has helped me address these issues and taught me how to better recruit my hip muscles both in my pedal stroke and when descending (hip hinge body position, when pumping, etc). I think you do lose a bit of 'snap' when sprinting with the cleats further back, but I think the trade off is worth it.
Long story short, cleats slammed back is good, riding flats sometimes is also good.
I've seen it in a few suspension articles and referenced in high end suspension ordering forms. According to that riding flats puts your weight farther back on the bike, as you have to do heels down during the rough bits, so this can make it harder to weight the front correctly at times (and changes the spring rates that work best for the shock, apparently).
This has me thinking a bit, as I do sometimes feel like I have a hard time weighting the front correctly.
Well, that, and a broken toe while wearing my five tens :/.
Otherwise I run cleat position near back of shoe. I can't remember why now ... maybe it was easier on knees or feet?
I had no idea people were moving cleats back...? Worth a try! I've been on the ball of the foot since I first tried cleats and thought that was the only answer for cleat placement...
I tried flats when I got a dirt jumper; ripped the shit out of my shins and calves, looked like a mountain lion had at me. (probably should have tried flat sole shoes to go with them. But Fme those threaded pins were sharp!) Went back to clips. (rocked the power grips before that)
Had some less "intense' flat pedals on a hardtail for the kids that I now keep in the truck. Ended up having to use them this spring and was surprised at how good they felt. BUT just don't feel as secure.. and you don't get the spin/upforce you do with cleats.
seems like a 6 of one and half a dozen of the other thing though...?
riding flats is easier to find out what you like and then transfer position to spd and you don't have a dilemma. using both of them depending on the weather. rain and running mud, loads of pedalling and no push-up - spd. fun in the park, peanut butter mud and pushups days - flats
It is a win-win; for pedal days perfect position in clips determined by science gained on push up days on flats
I started riding in the mid 2000s and was told i NEEDED clips so got them. 4 years ago i decided to give flats a try intending to swap back and forth. Once the flats went on though I never once put clipless pedals back on because why would I?
I find flats are
A) Safer: haven't toppled over clipped in on a tech climb since going to flats
B) Convenient: you can still ride in your sneakers if you show up at the trail head and forgot your riding shoes
C) Funnerer: foot out flat out every turn baby!
Only reason I can see for clips is
D) putting down max power or
E) going as fast as you possibly can in a rock garden without blowing a foot off your pedals.
You need those things for racing and since I'm not not racing, neither hold great sway over me.
Points A+B+C > D+E for me and probably most people who don't race.
