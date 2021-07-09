Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Set Up Your Cleats?

Jul 9, 2021
by Seb Stott  

For clipped-in riders, cleat position is paramount. It's really important to get the side-side position and the angle of the cleat correct to reduce the chances of knee and ankle problems, and make sure you can always clip out. But there's a lot of room to experiment with the fore-aft position of the cleat too, and this has a marked effect on the handling and fit of the bike.

Traditionally, most riders were advised to place the cleat directly under the ball of the foot, or under the third metatarsal bone. But if you look at how downhill, enduro and trail riders, many of them set their cleats towards the back of the slot, if not all the way back. (See video below.)


Personally, I always set mine as far back as they'll go, and I won't ride certain shoes that don't allow me to put the cleats far enough back. I find that cleats too far forward make me to feel less connected to the bike and less in control on technical descents. Setting then further back makes it easier to drop my heals and push into the bike through the pedals. But in the early days of riding clipped-in, I set my cleats much further forward towards the ball of my foot. I suspect that longer front-centers in modern bikes make it possible to set the shoe further forward relative to the pedal axle without the bike feeling too cramped, while steeper seat tube angles make this possible without your feet feeling too far in front of your hips.

According to conventional wisdom, having the pedal axle under the ball of the foot gives the most powerful and efficient pedaling position. But this study suggests fore-aft foot position doesn't affect pedaling efficiency, and personally, I don't notice much difference in perceived pedaling effort either way.

So I want to know, how do you set up your cleats for different riding disciplines? And how has this changed over the years?

How do you set up your cleats for XC riding?



How do you set up your cleats for tail/enduro riding?



How do you set up your cleats for downhill riding?



How has your cleat position changed since you started riding clipped-in?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
119957 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
60632 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
56689 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
51987 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
49822 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49467 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
43038 views
First Look & Interview: Gamux CNC Gearbox Bike At Les Gets
42380 views

72 Comments

  • 25 0
 I broke my leg years ago. When I was ready to ride again almost a year later, I couldn't clip in my right (broken) leg to save my life. Turns out my foot isn't where it originally was from the factory due to the injury so now I have to move my cleat inboard as far as itll go
  • 36 0
 Ah yes, the factory.
  • 1 0
 I had my cleat set at a certain angle for 18 years...and then I got knee surgery for a torn meniscus. The doc removed the new one and found an old tear while he was in there and removed it as well. I had to readjust my cleat rotation to get back to where I could ride without pain.
  • 8 0
 @Jaib06: my resale is in the tank from all the mods over the years
  • 4 0
 @Tmackstab: $250 ONO, well loved, good working order. No silly offers, I know what I have.
  • 1 1
 Same here, I gave up messing around with clips, flats are so much better
  • 8 0
 Does your mum appreciate being called "the factory"
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: I have referred to her as that on a number of occasions...and no
  • 3 1
 Pick your cleat position and be a d*ck about it...

just never gets old.
  • 1 0
 @Jaib06: I've been spending my whole life trying top get back into one. Apparently my guaranty ran off with some guy with a nice bike...
  • 19 0
 I ride in Crocs.
  • 1 1
 I freaking love crocs. I've had a few casual rides in them and they were pretty good. Other wise flats and 5.10's. Gravel is always clipless on the ball of my feet. I'm still picking the scab off my knee from the last time I rode mtb with clipless, but I'm getting kinda old.
  • 5 0
 Username does not check out.
  • 1 0
 Open toe sandals are even better. Nothing better than toes getting fresh air and exposed them pedal strikes, rocks, trees, etc.
  • 23 8
 I don't see the "flats till I die (because I was riding flats)" option
  • 13 0
 "Doesn't apply to me."
  • 4 1
 @GBeard: Where's the fun in that
  • 9 0
 This is something I've wondered for a while - many of the setup guides I've looked at say to run the cleats as far back in your shoe as they go, most of the people who responded here run them as far back as they go… doesn't that suggest that the shoe manufacturers need to put the cleat attachments further back? Maybe we're all wrong instead
  • 4 0
 Further forward is for more roadie/xc focused, as it assists with power transfer and the like, as opposed to a rear mounted Cleat for stability. Those coming from different backgrounds (I. E. Roadies becoming mountain bikers) will probably have a bias towards what they're used to.
That being said, I'm a little surprised shoe manufacturers haven't accounted for this, moving Cleat boxes forward on xc models and furrher back on enduro / dh shoes.
  • 6 0
 All the evidence points to mountain bikers wanting to move them back further then most current shoes allow. Whether we are right about the desire is definitely up for debate. This feels like another situation where the range of options is just copied from road biking with little to no thought of whether that is the right choice for mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 Giro Chamber has a 10mm cleat set back that they advertise. I have them and still run it all the way back.
  • 1 0
 Yep. They need to make the slots further back.
  • 2 0
 We're all looking for the Grim Donut of the shoe world, apparently.
  • 8 0
 As a curious experiment I tried moving them mid foot after 25+ years of under the ball of my feet. I felt that I lost power when pedaling and got regular cramp in the bottom of my feet. Gone back to what I know, zero issues.

I guess it's also what you are used to.
  • 2 0
 Same, but more like 15 years of experience for me. Back was a neat experiment... 20 hours later I was done with it.
  • 3 0
 To be fair, you cannot make changes like this after 25yrs and expect your body to love them right away.
  • 1 0
 I think gradual changes work better in situations like this. Did for me anyway.
  • 1 0
 @nvranka: I think part of the issue for me is I spend an equal amount of time on road bikes and MTB, I actually tried it for a few months but it was always the 'new' mtb cleat position that felt wrong. Seb makes a good point about steeper seat tubes that might be relevant, my mtbs are not the steepest at 75 so it hits the muscle in a different way to say a 78 seat angle would. That's a topic I would like to look at more.
  • 6 0
 I look at the bottom of my flat pedal shoes and realize my foot is definitely farther forward than any shoes with cleats would allow - pedal spindle probably 1 inch or so behind the ball of the foot. But it genuinely feels best that way. I use SPD mtb bike shoes on my road bike and with the cleats slammed all the way back, it doesn't feel quite right. Like my feet are just a bit too far back.
  • 2 1
 Same. Can't go back to clipless now because it feels like I'm pedaling with my toes. Also...what purpose is the calf muscle doing when it's further forward? Seems ineffieicent.
  • 4 0
 I've converted to eClips, allows me to adjust cleat position on the fly and control clip in clip out with the push of a button. Flats and regular clips are for the peasants. I spit at your survey...
  • 1 0
 Your not a real mountain biker then. eClips should only for people with medical issues and shouldn't be allowed on regular trails...
  • 2 0
 All the way back, inboard and with toes pointed out just a bit. Goal is to be able to unclip even if the toe box of the shoe hit the crank arm. It’s less foot clearance in tight pinches, but I feel like it’sa worthy trade-off.
  • 2 0
 I wonder if it is different for people with smaller feet, but for my size 11 feet, it seems getting the cleat closer to the leg is helpful. I push/pull the whole way around the pedal stroke, so if it was closer to the toe, I would be using my calves more to push down and pulling up would be more difficult since my leg would be at more of an angle at the back of the stroke. Cleats all the way back for me, for about the last decade. XC racing and trail riding are mostly what I do, but I love the technical black trails here in Prescott, AZ
  • 2 0
 I have actually played with cleat placement a lot this season, I find further back I can keep my heels down a little better, little more confident inspiring for myself as well. I am riding lifts only right now and love the secure feeling I have to the pedals. I put some flats on a few weeks ago and found myself some nice paper weights, fun but not for me.
  • 1 0
 I find the way that doesn't make my knees hurt. It's a very narrow rotational field that allows that.

I also find the way that feels the best when I want to put down as much power as possible, and that's a narrow fore/aft band and it ends up at the back of the ball.

My Sidis don't really allow side to side with ATAC cleats, so that's not an issue.

I've never had an issue getting my heels down. ATACs encourage you to get your heels down since the retaining spring is on the front bar. If your heels aren't down, you'll pop out.
  • 5 0
 Clipped in on clipless pedals LOL Big Grin
  • 1 0
 SPD since 1991, and toe clips before that. Tried flats. Don't like them.

Cleats set so that shoe/ankle can't hit cranks, and as far back as they can go until recently. Shoes now have longer holes set further back, so I find if I put the cleats there they're in the wrong place.
  • 1 0
 I have been on clips since the mid 90's, Onza's anyone???
I used to have them up to the front and they have gone back. I tried far back but I kept catching my toes on rocks and roots, I don't even have big feet?? I went back towards the middle, a little further back than middle but with bottom brackets getting lower I just had to many weird crashes if my toes went down and caught something. Stops you dead and bad shoulders make it worse! I have friends with big feet and they never have that problem. I think I just get lazy and or try to lift and pull my heel up instead of my entire foot.
  • 2 0
 I've moved my cleats from closer to the toes back towards the middle more. It has really reduced calf fatigue. I only have two pairs of riding shoes so they are the same for downhill, trail, and XC.
  • 3 0
 I machined the slots on my Shimano shoes so the cleats would go further backwards. Since this isn't an option i chose as far back as they would go.
  • 1 0
 Up until this winter, I rode my cleats quite far forwards under the ball of my foot. However, after experimenting with flats I realized this cleat position was causing a number of problems. When descending I wasn't dropping my heels and was riding 'on my toes'. Without dropping my heels, I was pressing less of my weight into the tires, which meant I had less cornering grip and braking traction. Without dropping my heels and pushing my weight into the pedals, my tire knobs were more likely to be sitting 'on top' of the dirt, rather than being pushed 'into' the dirt, generating grip. A little anecdote on this: watch the recent La Thuile EWS coverage of the race winners, Rude and Pugin, both are seriously aggressive heel droppers.

The other major issue was with my cleats so far forwards, I was overusing my calves and quads, and not properly activating my glutes and hamstrings (2 of the biggest muscle groups in the legs) when pedalling. Combined with a desk job, this was causing a TON of muscle imbalance problems, as I couldn't activate my hip muscles properly. This meant those muscles got tight and seized up. Riding flats or with my cleats further back has helped me address these issues and taught me how to better recruit my hip muscles both in my pedal stroke and when descending (hip hinge body position, when pumping, etc). I think you do lose a bit of 'snap' when sprinting with the cleats further back, but I think the trade off is worth it.

Long story short, cleats slammed back is good, riding flats sometimes is also good.
  • 1 0
 The most interesting thing that I've read about flats and clipless lately, is about how it affects your weighting on the bike.

I've seen it in a few suspension articles and referenced in high end suspension ordering forms. According to that riding flats puts your weight farther back on the bike, as you have to do heels down during the rough bits, so this can make it harder to weight the front correctly at times (and changes the spring rates that work best for the shock, apparently).

This has me thinking a bit, as I do sometimes feel like I have a hard time weighting the front correctly.

Well, that, and a broken toe while wearing my five tens :/.
  • 1 0
 I set my cleats different on each foot. The right one are further backwards compared to the left. 3-4mm difference, and they are also mounted different side to side. This feels neutral, and when i tried cLeAtS aLl ThE wAY bACK!!!! It felt like i was tipping forward and pedaled like a blobfish.
  • 1 0
 I customized a clip shoe and moved it back to center it with my leg bone, maybe just a shade fwd. I did this out of necessity due to loosing the front half of my foot. Weird thing is I run a flat on the right side. I just didn't know where to clip on that side and got used to the flat.. Seems to work since I dont fail on many climbs and do ok on the dh too.
  • 1 0
 I think the cleat forward was the old road brigade, theory being engaging the ankle spread the pedal stroke over a larger group of muscles. Thats not too much of a problem when sat down. In MTB we spend so much time stood up and experiencing G-force, we benefit greatly from a more stable foot position. It has nothing to do with bike length and its defiantly easier to drop the heels cleats forward.... Cant reference studies but have heard mid cleat is as good in sat down pedalling also. Cleat forward was bollocks all round...Blame the roadies.
  • 1 0
 I've had to adjust the cleat on my left foot to allow it point straighter, as I've worked on rehab'ing some muscle imbalances. Overdeveloped Vastus Lateralis (outside quad), weak medialis and tight hip flexor meant my foot used to point outward.

Otherwise I run cleat position near back of shoe. I can't remember why now ... maybe it was easier on knees or feet?
  • 1 0
 One thing is that moving your pedal cleats all the way forward or back changes the reach measurement on the bike and can change the top tube length if you move the seat to keep the same pedal position. Can vary the reach and top tube plus or minus about a half an inch.
  • 1 0
 Thank you for this article BP!!

I had no idea people were moving cleats back...? Worth a try! I've been on the ball of the foot since I first tried cleats and thought that was the only answer for cleat placement...

I tried flats when I got a dirt jumper; ripped the shit out of my shins and calves, looked like a mountain lion had at me. (probably should have tried flat sole shoes to go with them. But Fme those threaded pins were sharp!) Went back to clips. (rocked the power grips before that)

Had some less "intense' flat pedals on a hardtail for the kids that I now keep in the truck. Ended up having to use them this spring and was surprised at how good they felt. BUT just don't feel as secure.. and you don't get the spin/upforce you do with cleats.

seems like a 6 of one and half a dozen of the other thing though...?
  • 1 0
 simply foot mechanics, you riding your clips in the position which allows you to drop the heels lowest (for dropping an anchor reason) with a caveat that it is not causing numbness on pedalling bits or when you need 'a platform' for a long time. this is the magic combo.
riding flats is easier to find out what you like and then transfer position to spd and you don't have a dilemma. using both of them depending on the weather. rain and running mud, loads of pedalling and no push-up - spd. fun in the park, peanut butter mud and pushups days - flats
It is a win-win; for pedal days perfect position in clips determined by science gained on push up days on flats Big Grin
  • 3 0
 I drilled an extra set of holes, because I wanted my cleats to be further back than the shoes allowed.
  • 3 3
 What happened to the old pinkbike where everyone would ride flats with the same shoes they went to school with that day? When there was no climbing but lots of hucking off ladders? I miss those days. It’s all one big xc-enduro racing thing now Frown
  • 8 6
 Flats all day here. Not sure if I can see myself going back to cleats but damn I think I'm in the minority.
  • 5 2
 I rode clipless for 23 years then tried to build some skills up on flats. Lasted half a season before switching back. The next season, I tried again and actually made it the whole year. This year I started on the flats and haven't looked back. Took three seasons and a false start or two, but I'm finally on flats and not looking back.
  • 3 4
 Flats for life!

I started riding in the mid 2000s and was told i NEEDED clips so got them. 4 years ago i decided to give flats a try intending to swap back and forth. Once the flats went on though I never once put clipless pedals back on because why would I?
I find flats are
A) Safer: haven't toppled over clipped in on a tech climb since going to flats
B) Convenient: you can still ride in your sneakers if you show up at the trail head and forgot your riding shoes
C) Funnerer: foot out flat out every turn baby!

Only reason I can see for clips is
D) putting down max power or
E) going as fast as you possibly can in a rock garden without blowing a foot off your pedals.

You need those things for racing and since I'm not not racing, neither hold great sway over me.

Points A+B+C > D+E for me and probably most people who don't race.
  • 3 0
 so where's the poll regarding lateral adjustment based on Q factor?
  • 2 0
 I've had to break out the Dremel on every shoe I've owned to get the cleats back to where I want.
  • 1 0
 @Dhers90 Agree. While some shoes have improved in the aft-placement of cleats (Shimano, Five Ten, some Scott models, etc), I'd still like to see a little more rearward placement of the channel (especially in Five Ten shoes).
  • 1 2
 Geez, we are all old men. "This way my knees hurt less" "I've been riding in this position for 20 years, and it cramps my foot to change position" "After knee replacement surgery I can't rotate out of clipless as easily" "I'm not gay I was just curious"
  • 1 0
 After watching a Dirt video with Fabian Barel we now Dremel the slots longer and move the cleats even further back to mimic flat shoe foot position.
  • 1 0
 there is also the side to side measurement. all the way in, close to the crank arms. or all the way out.... tight pants wide stance.
  • 1 0
 people tend to laugh at harder disciplines
  • 1 0
 ball of big toe directly on the axle
  • 1 1
 I only ride flats so I guess “doesn’t apply to me” it is.
  • 6 7
 Remove cleats, throw away, place feet on flat pedals, ride until you drop.
  • 3 3
 Insert 'My Man' meme here.
  • 2 2
 In the bin
  • 1 2
 Doesn’t apply to me = flats

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.013558
Mobile Version of Website