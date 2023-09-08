Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Set Up Your Saddle?

Sep 8, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo


A while back we ran a poll asking how you set up your cleats. Surprisingly, the most common answer was to run them as far back as they would go. That got me thinking about saddle setup. In this article about saddles, several Pinkbike tech editors were positioning their saddles very far forward and with the nose of the saddle tilted down.

I'm wondering how people set the saddle position and tilt on their own bikes.

There are two separate adjustments you can make to the saddle setup. The first is the fore-aft position (which part of the saddle rails the seatpost is clamping). Sliding the saddle forward effectively gives you a slightly steeper seat tube angle, where every centimetre you slide your saddle corresponds to about 0.8 degrees of effective seat angle adjustment. Steeper seat angles generally make for better climbing comfort, so sliding the saddle forward can help with tackling steep inclines. On the other hand, sliding it back may improve comfort on flatter terrain, especially for bikes with a short reach.

photo
Climbing with a SwitchGrade
Images from Aenomaly.

The second adjustment is saddle angle or saddle tilt. This is not to be confused with seat tube angle (often abbreviated to seat angle) because it refers only to the angle of the saddle itself and not its position relative to the bottom bracket. Pointing the nose down (sometimes called negative tilt) generally improves climbing comfort as the nose of the saddle doesn't poke up into your soft tissues while you're hunched forward on steep gradients. A horizontal saddle angle is generally recommended for flat terrain as negative tilt can push your weight forward onto your hands, creating hand and wrist pain on long rides. Positive tilt (nose up) is usually only used for pure gravity disciplines (downhill, slopestyle etc.) to keep the tail of the saddle out of the way as much as possible.

photo
A saddle set all the way forward.
MTB on a Budget
A saddle set to a middle position
photo
An example of positive tilt.
Images from 5 Cross-Country Speed Machines - XC World Championships article
An example of extreme negative saddle tilt on Jaroslav Kulhavý's bike.

So, pure gravity disciplines aside, how do you set up your saddle?

How do you set the fore-aft position of your saddle?



How do you set the angle of your saddle?





Saddles


36 Comments
  • 52 0
 This is extremely biased towards people who use a saddle
  • 9 0
 Trials riders feeling awfully excluded today
  • 13 0
 No option for “to accommodate a comfortable/ergonomic riding position, which varies between the bikes in my stable”?

I don’t set the saddle the same on all bikes because that doesn’t make sense. For example, one bike has a somewhat slack SA, so saddle is more forward. Other bike has steep SA, so saddle is about middle.
  • 6 0
 Most mountain bikers probably have only one bike in their "stable"...
  • 1 0
 Yup. Depends on the bike, and depends on the saddle.
  • 6 1
 @Seb-Stott You need to add an additional response for question 1. Fore/aft saddle position depends on bike type, STA, and reach of the frame. On my Specialized Enduro long travel bike with a relatively relaxed STA, I'm slammed all the way forward. On my Spot Ryve short travel bike with a steep STA, I'm almost all the way back.
  • 4 0
 The way I think of it. Most of downhill, I don't care where what position my saddle is as I am off the saddle the majority of the time. The saddle position really matter more on climbs. For steep technical climbs, I prefer my saddle forward to improve the effective seattube angle. For steep climbs, I prefer my saddle pointed down to not rub my balls.
  • 2 0
 Nose tipped down, saddle slid back a bit from middle. Long arms and rolling terrain. Dropper post goes up and down so many times every ride otherwise it would be slid forward more and tilted down more. I’d loved to try that Aenomoly thing, I miss the seat trail down for descending position from my dh days.
  • 3 1
 I think negative tilt is a little bit of a fad. People see other cooler riders doing it, so they do it to. Does it imply that you are more hard core and you climb a lot? Does it imply that you follow the newest trends in modern mountain biking? Do you really spend the majority of your time in a climbing position on in infinite uphill into perpetuity? Does it make your bike look stupid? I'll just answer the last one, yes!
  • 2 0
 It implies you don’t want your taint going numb and live somewhere with steep climbs.

A fad? Lol.
  • 1 0
 "Do you really spend the majority of your time in a climbing position on in infinite uphill into perpetuity"

Pretty much, yeah. Typical ride is 15 minutes of gradual uphill on the road, 50 minutes of steep climbing on the trail, 10 minutes of fast downhill, 10 minutes of undulating trail, and 5-10 minutes of gradual downhill on the road.

I average over 1000ft of climbing per hour of total riding, and god knows I'm going 1/3 the pace uphill than down.
  • 1 0
 My saddle position changes with bike geometry. A long effective top tube and slack seat tube angle will usually have me shifting the saddle forward. A short top tube length and steep seat tube will usually have me shifting the saddle backward. Along with changing stem lengths, the net result is a relatively consistent saddle to handlebar distance between my bikes.
  • 1 0
 As someone with proportionally long legs I slam the seat forward as far as it gets, I won’t ride anything with a slackish actual seat angle. Otherwise I get knee and back problems.

If its not 78 degrees or steeper effective, I’m not interested
  • 1 0
 Same long leg issue here. Saddles are always slammed forward to get a reasonable effective STA with such a high saddle. I have found that 76° effective (at my actual saddle height) is pretty good, but that usually means the published value has to be 77°+, the saddle has to be slammed forward, and the actual STA has to be relatively steep as well. The only trouble is that most manufacturers don't publish the actual STA, so it's a bit of a guessing game unless you measure it from stock photos. Certain companies used to make it easy by just making the actual STA so slack that you could write the bike off at first glance (e.g. Trek). Now everyone seems to be doing a bit better, in that regard, but you still don't know actual fit until you ride or measure the bike (it seems like ~50% of geo charts have numbers that don't even add up).

Personally, I wish manufacturers would publish effective STA at the far extremes of the saddle height range and anyone who really cares could interpolate from there. Either that, or publish actual STA and offset at the BB, but most people can't seem to figure out trig, so...
  • 1 0
 My saddle angle definitely varies a bit from bike to bike. The long travel bike is the one that spends the most time pointed up a steep grade, so its saddle has the most downward tilt. The bikepacking bike spends a lot of time on mellow grades, so its saddle is level. The short travel bike does a mix, so it's somewhere in-between.
  • 1 0
 just horizontal to the post. because it looks right. this makes for drastically different angles on the gravel bike and the mtb, but luckily i'm just out riding bikes and it doesn't really matter.
  • 2 0
 Is this survey for when the bike is unweighted or when you sit on it? I have the nose pointed slightly down so that when it’s in sag it is level.
  • 1 0
 My tilt is adjusted for optimal wheelie comfort and the position is slid such that when desired, I can easily grip the saddle with my knees.
  • 1 0
 Still remember when I started out by raising my saddle to the point where I was actually leaning back, the guys at my bike shop were actually concerned for my well being lol.
  • 2 0
 Whatever doesn't make my taint numb while I haul my carcass uphill to get to the fun bits.
  • 1 0
 Of all the polls I’ve seen here, this is by far the one with the least empirical data.
  • 2 0
 Prove it
  • 1 0
 I used to run mine all the way forward, but found on my current bike with a touch shorter reach it led to hand numbness.
  • 1 0
 I have multiple bikes and it seems like more travel = more negative tilt, possibly due to more sag with none on a HT.
  • 2 0
 Please add an option for the Aenomaly switchgrade...
  • 1 0
 This is a job for a Specialized command post just turn it around if you want backward tilt, might even be on closeout.
  • 1 0
 who would have thought the median would be the middle, or is it the other way around?
  • 2 0
 I bolt it to seatpost
  • 4 0
 I run it through the headset.
  • 1 0
 Backwards and upside down
  • 1 0
 Rally seat. For when your team is down by a couple runs in the ninth inning.
  • 1 0
 get it back and out of the way for whips and tables
  • 1 0
 How about a "depends on the bike" answer?
  • 1 0
 Whatever way doesn't make me numb or sore.
  • 1 0
 I didn't see a perpendicular to the top tube option.
  • 1 0
 That last pic…WTF?!





