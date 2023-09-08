Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Set Up Your Saddle?

A while back we ran a poll asking how you set up your cleats
. Surprisingly, the most common answer was to run them as far back as they would go. That got me thinking about saddle setup. In this article about saddles
, several Pinkbike tech editors were positioning their saddles very far forward and with the nose of the saddle tilted down.
I'm wondering how people set the saddle position and tilt on their own bikes.
There are two separate adjustments you can make to the saddle setup. The first is the fore-aft position (which part of the saddle rails the seatpost is clamping). Sliding the saddle forward effectively gives you a slightly steeper seat tube angle, where every centimetre you slide your saddle corresponds to about 0.8 degrees of effective seat angle adjustment. Steeper seat angles generally make for better climbing comfort, so sliding the saddle forward can help with tackling steep inclines. On the other hand, sliding it back may improve comfort on flatter terrain, especially for bikes with a short reach.
Images from Aenomaly.
The second adjustment is saddle angle or saddle tilt. This is not to be confused with seat tube angle (often abbreviated to seat angle) because it refers only to the angle of the saddle itself and not its position relative to the bottom bracket. Pointing the nose down (sometimes called negative tilt) generally improves climbing comfort as the nose of the saddle doesn't poke up into your soft tissues while you're hunched forward on steep gradients. A horizontal saddle angle is generally recommended for flat terrain as negative tilt can push your weight forward onto your hands, creating hand and wrist pain on long rides. Positive tilt (nose up) is usually only used for pure gravity disciplines (downhill, slopestyle etc.) to keep the tail of the saddle out of the way as much as possible.
So, pure gravity disciplines aside, how do you set up your saddle?
I don’t set the saddle the same on all bikes because that doesn’t make sense. For example, one bike has a somewhat slack SA, so saddle is more forward. Other bike has steep SA, so saddle is about middle.
A fad? Lol.
Pretty much, yeah. Typical ride is 15 minutes of gradual uphill on the road, 50 minutes of steep climbing on the trail, 10 minutes of fast downhill, 10 minutes of undulating trail, and 5-10 minutes of gradual downhill on the road.
I average over 1000ft of climbing per hour of total riding, and god knows I'm going 1/3 the pace uphill than down.
If its not 78 degrees or steeper effective, I’m not interested
Personally, I wish manufacturers would publish effective STA at the far extremes of the saddle height range and anyone who really cares could interpolate from there. Either that, or publish actual STA and offset at the BB, but most people can't seem to figure out trig, so...