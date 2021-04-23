Pinkbike Poll: How Familiar Are You With MTB Technical Jargon?

Apr 23, 2021
by Seb Stott  

When writing reviews and technical articles, we want to go deep into the specifics. But doing so without explaining everything from first principles every time requires assuming some knowledge and using some jargon. Judging by the comments, some members of the Pinkbike audience are extremely well-informed, but that doesn't mean everyone is. So I want to know what you know, so we can go into technical details without leaving too many readers behind.

If you want to learn more, I can recommend reading Dan Roberts' article on anti-squat if you haven't already.

How confident are you with understanding anti-squat?



How confident are you with understanding anti-rise?



How confident are you with identifying different suspension layouts?

Do you know what's meant by terms like Horst-link, short link four-bar, linkage driven single pivot and so on?



How familiar are you with the relationship between head angle, fork offset, ground trail and mechanical trail?



57 Comments

  • 93 0
 I know that anti-rise is the feeling people over 50 get when seated in a comfortable armchair.
  • 15 1
 Sit me on anything around a fire, and the anti-rise reaches over 100%... And I'm only 41.
  • 28 0
 I thought you were making a viagra comment, then I read the whole sentence.
  • 14 0
 Anti squat is when you pay for your housing
  • 4 1
 @wheelsmith: Squating is when you don't pay for your housing.
  • 3 0
 @tacklingdummy: well done! Now, with that in mind, can you tell us what anti squat might be?
  • 4 0
 "Anti Rise" is what they invented Viagra for.
  • 5 0
 @tacklingdummy: Anti-Squat is the home alone kid
  • 1 0
 @ODubhslaine: Anti-squat is describing those who don't like squatters.
  • 1 0
 Anti-squat is when you have to hold on your poo
  • 1 0
 @DaFreerider44: LOL
  • 30 0
 SHHHHH.....don't tell my hardtail that I participated in this survey.
  • 6 0
 They added the 4th question for inclusivity.
  • 9 0
 The anti squat on my hardtail is unbelievable!
  • 17 1
 I'm beginning to think that hardtail people are like crossfit people. How can you tell if someone rides a hardtail? Don't worry, they'll tell you.
  • 2 0
 @joepax: Just wait till you meet a vegan crossfitter who grew up in New York riding up on his belt driven gearbox shifting hardtail! You'll never return from that one way conversation!
  • 21 0
 Yay first to comment, I’m drinking some tea right now and have a question for all those brits out there? do y’all pour the boiling water in your mouth, or suck on the tea bag first?
  • 29 0
 We open up the tea bag, put the leaves in our mouth then get a straw and drink out the kettle
  • 1 0
 @benasquith: is talking about the (incorrect) northern method of doing it. In the south we are not so barbaric and so attach the bag to the spout of the teapot, the water is then poured through the spout passing through the teabag. This must be done at a 15 degree angle to get the correct flow. After that a pint of milk (blue top only please) is added to the pot. The tea must brew for precisely 1926 seconds plus 21 (The Queens birthday) and then drunk by dunking your head into the pot and singing the national anthem.
  • 17 0
 As an Engineer........ I know what all these mean but I am incapable of articulating what they mean in a way that anyone knows what the hell I am talking about.
  • 15 0
 how do you know someone is an engineer?
  • 42 0
 @jaydawg69: same way as you know someone is an iPhone user?

Sent from my iPhone.
  • 12 3
 @jaydawg69: Oh I'll be sure to let you know. Then I'll probably try and talk about the most complicated or complex thing I know anything about, even though most of my job is manipulating spreadsheets.
  • 6 0
 @ODubhslaine: underrated comment
  • 2 0
 @ltharris: cheers man!
  • 1 1
 @jaydawg69: They will tell you about it
  • 4 1
 @jaydawg69: Unused white work gloves and a shiny white hardhat on the work site usually
  • 5 1
 @jaydawg69: the same way you know someone is vegan.
  • 8 1
 Ha, antisquat itself is a vague term (as used in the bike industry, esp. by brands). Bikes are really the only suspended vehicle where the primary weight of the entire system is the user, and the weight and COG varies a ton from rider to rider. its like trying to have a conversation about virtual seat tube angles (which ironically will affect antisquat)
  • 10 0
 Look, the simple fact of it is that I know everything.
  • 9 0
 All I know is you gotta break some eggs if you want to build something with broken eggs
  • 7 0
 I’d hazzard a guess that more than 50% of mtbers (not pinkbike readers) don’t understand the difference between eTT and reach!
  • 2 0
 I’ve had several Mtn bikers with great riding skills tell me that their bikes reach was 600-something....nerdy me could not let that go.
  • 5 0
 I was feeling pretty good about my answers til they asked about the mechanical trail and ground trail. Is that like the difference between riding on asphalt and dirt?
  • 2 0
 What started my interest and understanding of different suspension designs was an article titled "The ultimate guide to mountain bike rear suspension systems" written by.... you. Would love a follow up article or even more in depth article about different suspension designs. I still go back to that article for reference, and was the first time concepts such as anti-squat etc started to make sense.
  • 4 0
 Just throw the word kinematics out there every so often. Gets me out of a corner sometimes.
  • 3 0
 Based on the comments section from every bicycle review, I'm surprised that "I'm an expert" isn't the leading answer for each of these...
  • 3 0
 Anti squat is what you take when that burrito you ate last night was "off ".
  • 4 0
 This poll means nothing to me.
  • 3 0
 Based upon the comment sections of any article, I came here expecting to see that everyone is an expert. #disappointed
  • 2 0
 I'm au fait with all the mountain bicycling terms and now know exactly when I need to squat and when I need to rise, having been the cause of a mess or two in the past.
  • 2 0
 Anti squat, anti rise... Whatever happened to two gentlemen Pedal Bob and Brake Jack. World is filled with posh pretentious basterds
  • 3 0
 The older I get, the more I realize I don't know anything...
  • 1 0
 I’ve never felt my suspension compress significantly under pedaling forces on flat land, and suspension extension while braking has always been a trivial thing to me
  • 3 0
 The real question here is team long chainstays or team short chainstays?
  • 2 0
 Loads of experts around here
  • 1 0
 Loads of something anyway...
  • 1 0
 PB just trying to figure out how much they need to dumb-down their articles
  • 1 0
 In the cycling world I’m kind of a fat ass, so I’m very familiar with anti-squat
  • 1 0
 i knew all of them except mechanical trail. what is dat?
  • 3 0
 Mechanical trail is the distance between the steering axis and the point at which tire and the trail surface meet (measured perpendicularly to the steering axis). Too much trail and you'll experience wheel flop, too little and stability will suffer.
  • 1 0
 I answered the anti rise question as if it was about suspension rebound.
  • 1 0
 definitely an expert
  • 1 0
 I just ride.
  • 4 5
 No idea about anti squat, but I have seen your aunt squat
  • 1 0
 Aunty squat.
  • 1 2
 I vote for this being the top pinkbike shitpost of the year (so far).

Post a Comment



