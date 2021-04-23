Pinkbike Poll: How Familiar Are You With MTB Technical Jargon?

When writing reviews and technical articles, we want to go deep into the specifics. But doing so without explaining everything from first principles every time requires assuming some knowledge and using some jargon. Judging by the comments, some members of the Pinkbike audience are extremely well-informed, but that doesn't mean everyone is. So I want to know what you know, so we can go into technical details without leaving too many readers behind.
If you want to learn more, I can recommend reading Dan Roberts' article on anti-squat
if you haven't already.
57 Comments
Sent from my iPhone.
Post a Comment