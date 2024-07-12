Pinkbike Poll: How Far Are You Willing to Drive to a Bike Park?

The ski lifts are turning at full speed for downhill racing and bike park season in the Northern Hemisphere. There’s no better way to churn out laps considering you don’t need a shuttle driver, but that can still mean lots of time spent behind the wheel commuting and road tripping to get to those locations.Gas isn’t getting any cheaper, lift ticket prices are going up, but then again bike parks are improving and expanding every season. Whistler is one of the most accessible towns in the Pacific Northwest with a bike park located just two hours from a major international airport. And if you take a look around the parking lots up there, every second license plate seems to be from south of the border, which means more than two hours of commuting.Queenstown, New Zealand, is another hot spot that slots into that ease of access, although, like Canada, the highway infrastructure is much less established and direct than say Europe or the United States. Christchurch, another city on the South Island is still a six hour drive from Queenstown Skyline Bike Park. Nearly doubling that drive time, and crossing a time zone, traveling from Vancouver to Fernie, B.C., a Canada Cup downhill venue, takes eleven hours. That's no short jaunt, yet there are groups of gravity enthusiasts making the trip out there annually.It begs the question, is it worth it? When everything goes according to plan, those road trip memories and riding experiences can last a lifetime. Even when they don’t work out though, you’ll likely end up with a good story to tell - I recently heard a story about a crew of riders that pulled off a 36-hour, non-stop commute from Vancouver, B.C. to St. George, Utah for two days of riding, and then back again. In their opinions, it was worth the drive to escape the snow, but they might be outliers in that scenario.