Pinkbike Poll: How Far Do You Drive to Ride?

A couple of years ago a poll by Mike Levy revealed that the vast majority of us drive to the trails at least sometimes. Personally, I moved house so I have loads of great trails on my doorstep, but I still often drive for about 15 minutes to where there are more downhill-focussed tracks, and occasionally drive much further afield for a change of scene.That got me thinking. Recently there's been a lot of talk about the sustainability of bike manufacturers - and rightly so - but from an individual rider's point of view, all this driving could be a much bigger deal environmentally speaking.According to Trek's own figures , the brand is responsible for 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year; that's equivalent to a fleet of 65,000 passenger vehicles. And just because Trek is the only company so far to have published such numbers, that does not mean other similarly sized manufacturers aren't doing just as much damage, or maybe more. So bike manufacturers have a significant impact on the environment and a responsibility to reduce that impact.But from a rider's point of view, driving to the trails just a few times could produce more emissions than buying a brand new bike. According to Trek's report, building a typical full-suspension trail bike results in about 150 Kg of CO2 emissions. But according to this awesome Carboncounter infographic , a 2.5L Subaru Outback AWD (which is about average for a modern internal combustion car) will burn through 150 Kg of CO2 in about 375 miles. So if you drive just a few hundred miles to ride your bike over its lifetime, that's having a bigger climate impact than the bike itself.And as we discussed in a recent podcast , many of us buy a car that makes it easier to transport bikes. For some, that means a pickup truck or a van. Even adding a bike rack to a car will increase its fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, but at least a rack can be removed when you're not using it. According to the same Carboncounter chart, a 2WD Toyota Tundra truck will emit 150 Kg of CO2 in just 187 miles. That's about the distance I drove to ride just last weekend.I realize that not everybody gives two hoots about this stuff, but according to another poll , most of you care at least a bit about the environmental impact of bike manufacturing. I'm also not trying to shame anybody for driving to where they ride - not everyone is lucky enough to have good trails close to home. I just think it's interesting that what you drive and how often you drive it probably has a much bigger impact than what you ride, even if you only consider driving to the trails.So how do you drive to get your tyres on dirt?