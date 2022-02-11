close
Pinkbike Poll: How Far Do You Drive to Ride?

Feb 11, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Ah, the great outdoors. We mountain bikers do love nature, but we aren't always especially kind to it.


A couple of years ago a poll by Mike Levy revealed that the vast majority of us drive to the trails at least sometimes. Personally, I moved house so I have loads of great trails on my doorstep, but I still often drive for about 15 minutes to where there are more downhill-focussed tracks, and occasionally drive much further afield for a change of scene.

That got me thinking. Recently there's been a lot of talk about the sustainability of bike manufacturers - and rightly so - but from an individual rider's point of view, all this driving could be a much bigger deal environmentally speaking.

According to Trek's own figures, the brand is responsible for 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year; that's equivalent to a fleet of 65,000 passenger vehicles. And just because Trek is the only company so far to have published such numbers, that does not mean other similarly sized manufacturers aren't doing just as much damage, or maybe more. So bike manufacturers have a significant impact on the environment and a responsibility to reduce that impact.

But from a rider's point of view, driving to the trails just a few times could produce more emissions than buying a brand new bike. According to Trek's report, building a typical full-suspension trail bike results in about 150 Kg of CO2 emissions. But according to this awesome Carboncounter infographic, a 2.5L Subaru Outback AWD (which is about average for a modern internal combustion car) will burn through 150 Kg of CO2 in about 375 miles. So if you drive just a few hundred miles to ride your bike over its lifetime, that's having a bigger climate impact than the bike itself.

Bike racks mean even small cars can carry multiple bikes.
A van is super convenient for mountain bikers, whether moving bikes or getting changed after a ride, but they burn a lot more fuel.

And as we discussed in a recent podcast, many of us buy a car that makes it easier to transport bikes. For some, that means a pickup truck or a van. Even adding a bike rack to a car will increase its fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, but at least a rack can be removed when you're not using it. According to the same Carboncounter chart, a 2WD Toyota Tundra truck will emit 150 Kg of CO2 in just 187 miles. That's about the distance I drove to ride just last weekend.

I realize that not everybody gives two hoots about this stuff, but according to another poll, most of you care at least a bit about the environmental impact of bike manufacturing. I'm also not trying to shame anybody for driving to where they ride - not everyone is lucky enough to have good trails close to home. I just think it's interesting that what you drive and how often you drive it probably has a much bigger impact than what you ride, even if you only consider driving to the trails.

So how do you drive to get your tyres on dirt?

How do you transport bikes to the trails?

Tick all that apply



If you use a bike rack, what type is it?



How far do you drive to ride in a typical year?





59 Comments

  • 15 0
 Drive time would be an interesting factor to add here. I live in Tacoma, WA and it basically takes an hour to get to any trail system other than the small local one. Distance varies, but commuter traffic will dramatically affect week day ride plans.
  • 7 0
 I live in Enumclaw and I end up driving almost a thousand miles a year just to black diamond because I do not want to ride on the highway for 8 miles. If there was a cycling/walking trail I would happily ride it but alas it does not exist. For some reason WA is the bike Mecca of the world and our cycling infrastructure f*cking sucks. I am always confused why places like Bellingham have such a parking problem at the trailhead, when I used to live there I rode my bike everywhere because there are very good trails to get right to Galby. Very confusing.
  • 1 0
 Well I won't be moving to Tacoma
  • 5 0
 I am in Seattle and, as you know, a drive to a trailhead can be 25 minutes to 2 hours, depending on traffic.
  • 2 0
 @jrocksdh: There are plenty of other reasons to not move there lol.
  • 2 0
 @kokofosho: You're definitely right that there are plenty of interurban trails to ride that get you to Galbraith, but when you work all day and are trying to get a quick ride in, it's much quicker to drive to the trailhead than to bike to and from your house.

Also, I doubt people from neighboring cities, like Ferndale for example, are going to biking to and from Galbraith. At least on weekends, I would say most of the parking problems in Bellingham stem from out of towners visiting.
  • 4 0
 @jrocksdh: Build a trail in Tacoma called Tacoma, so you can go to Tacoma in Tacoma in your Tacoma.
  • 1 0
 @rrolly: Don't forget your taco to eat on the way.
  • 1 0
 @Blurforlife3: What if I had a Yakima rack and lived in. . .
  • 1 0
 I live in Redmond, so super close to Duthie hill.
  • 12 0
 For most people in north america, mountain sports are not accessible without a car. You either live close to work but drive to recreate, or live close to recreation but drive to get to work.

Those with an unusual abundance of time and/or fitness will sometimes ride long distances to and from the trailhead, but if you have a fixed amount of time to ride, most would rather spend it on the trail than on getting to the trail.

An e-bike also isn’t going to make the difference. For example, the most popular areas to ride in the seattle area are 20+ miles from the city core. Good luck finding an ebike that can do a 15 mile trail ride with 2500 ft of vert while also doing a 40 mile round trip on pavement.
  • 13 0
 Add in 1-2 road trips per year from the midwest to Pisgah, Colorado, or Utah, or Arkansas, etc... and hiting the 3k plus mark is pretty easy to do.
  • 1 0
 Same, that is like 2 trips out of many that I make in a year. High gas prices gonna suck this summer . . .
  • 1 0
 Yeah. I usually pedal to my local rides but do lots of road trips as well. Hit the 3k mark real fast.
  • 7 0
 I'd be interested in seeing 'average miles driven to local trails' & 'average distance to a weekend destination ride (no overnight)'
  • 1 0
 60% of the time I ride my mtb to local trails
40% in a car - up to 10 km in one direction

Weekend bike parks - I have 3 within maybe 80 km

Couple of times a year - Swiss Alps (lets say to Lenzerheide is a little bit over 200 km away)

Once a year a week of Morzine / Avoriaz - less than 300 km

Since I'm Croatian and spending part of Summer in my hometown on the Adriatic coast, I ride there as well - 800 km in one direction (but actually those are family holidays so I don't count that as mtb trip)
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: what's the riding like near basel?

Also, how are the trails on the adriatic coast? Some lovely terrain out that way.
  • 5 0
 The last question is weird to me. So hard to accurately gauge how many miles I've driven in an entire year, even with very wide range options. Seems to it me it would have been a little more accurate to ask about a typical ride with smaller distance ranges. Either way, I'm glad to know that I'm not the only one who has to drive annoyingly far to go for a ride
  • 1 0
 Good catch, I mis-read as how far I drive to ride period, not per year. A decent-ish estimate would be how much do you drive round trip multiplied by how regularly you ride.
  • 1 0
 @pockets-the-coyote: The math is always going to be difficult. If you share one car with different riding friends, do you get to divide the distance by the number of occupants? And what if you ride the car to work and take the bike along for lunchrides or after work rides? Or well, the math itself may be doable but as people treat these situations differently, properly interpreting the answers will be a challenge.
  • 5 0
 Despite being known to the average outsider as being bike forward, the greater Portland OR area has surprisingly little near-by to offer mountain bikers. The closest "proper" trail system being 20 miles from downtown and requires membership to ride, and is facing the possibility of being purchased and likely removed in the near future. Most users are driving between 30 and 100+ miles to trails depending on what they want to ride, which certainly increases the barrier to entry.
  • 5 0
 Would be interesting to know how many miles are generated from people choosing to live close to outdoor activities and having to drive to work in town, vs walking to work and driving to a riding spot on the weekend.
  • 1 0
 I bought my house so I would be located 2 miles from my job and 8 miles from my trails. I even looked for a job closer to my local, so I could find a house closer to my local. Prior to that I was about 20 hours a week driving for work and 2 hours for riding. Now its more like 45 minutes in the car to go to work and 45 minutes a week to ride. I cant walk to work due to no infrastructure and can't ride to the trails due to dangerous infrastructure.
  • 2 0
 These polls always make me feel bad for not living near great trails. Unfortunately there are so many factors that play into where you choose to live. It would be awesome if the biggest deciding factor was incredible mtb trails, but we aren't all that lucky.
  • 2 0
 Lots of variation in "van" fuel economy, mine is on par with many small cars.

Also, I'm fairly sure that there are significant "environmental" benefits to people living In dense urban regions. I'm not even going to attempt such a calculus, but it could be overall better if more people lived urban and drove to ride rather than everybody living near trails in large dwellings, over some threshold number of people.

Such a complex issue that often gets reduced and condensed into near religious factions.
  • 3 0
 I am able to ride to the trail from my house. I was able to do this in the home I lived in for 29 years and was a requirement when shopping for our current home.
  • 5 1
 Q: "How Far Do You Drive to Ride?"
A: As far as my parents will take me XD
  • 1 0
 I'm spoiled in that my favorite trails are on my way to/from work. I can take my bike to work and then hit the trails on my way home. It takes me around half an hour to get to work and maybe 10 minutes back up from there to my trails. (Nox in SE PA) I have an old subaru sedan so I'm stuck with a trunk/boot mounted rack at the moment.
  • 2 0
 But then outside advertising constantly about the 10 best mtb destinations do that go here buy this..no one cares about the environment..it's all a show
  • 1 0
 There are plenty of people that don't care about the environment whatsoever, and it would be stupid not to market to them.
  • 3 0
 It's a miniscule fraction of the driving I have to do for work, so it's really hard to care
  • 1 0
 Alternatively, I don't drive at all apart from riding. Both can be valid arguments.
  • 2 0
 VW Caddy Maxi. Can carry a handful of bikes and still does not feel too big in city traffic
  • 1 0
 The author has painted the entire van class with a rather large brush. The caddy is brilliant, small car fuel economy with a massive amount of interior space.
  • 3 0
 Should be a shuttle km's category, that'd be an interesting total!
  • 1 0
 I drive a LOT to go mountain biking and always have. I both ride a lot and enjoy the back country which is obviously in the mountains. Lots of Summer road trips as well.
  • 2 0
 I drive less than half a mile to the trailhead 4 days a week because I won't take my dog on the side of the road.
  • 1 0
 Good on ya for keeping the fluffers safe!
  • 1 0
 Since the pandemic started the majority of my driving has been to trails to ride, even though I also bought a house riding distance from some local laps.
  • 1 0
 I sadly have to drive 70+ miles to the nearest trails and I try to ride on both days during the weekend. So it gets heavy on the mileage...
  • 1 0
 Really should have been a question for average distance to drive per typical ride. How are we supposed to give a solid estimate for a whole year?
  • 1 0
 I would ride the 10 miles to my local trails more if the roads weren't so scary to ride on with the way people drive around here.
  • 10 9
 Nothing I do is sustainable.... I will be dead soon enough. Problem solved.
  • 2 0
 Eventually we'll go as dinosaurs did. Nothn but a lil blip in space.
  • 2 0
 Is there an option for "Distance that you should have ridden?"
  • 1 0
 Been lucky enough to have some decent trails 4 miles from home, ride there and back
  • 2 0
 ‘Speed while driving with bike on car compared to when not on car’
  • 1 0
 South Mountain neighborhood in Phoenix. Ride from the garage. Or drive two hours in the summer to be in the pines
  • 1 0
 First photo Martha Creek, that trail is pretty awesome!
  • 1 0
 A stellar bone rattler for sure
  • 2 3
 *Muricans be like, don't buy e-bikes, think about environment! Meanwhile having to drive 10 miles their V8 F-150 with 10 mpg just to have a bike ride or buy a jug of milk.
  • 4 0
 Yep, cause all of *Muricans are doing exactly that, and we're all exactly alike Wink
  • 1 1
 Moving to Bend, OR next month so that will cut down on drive time to trails
  • 1 0
 I'm a 5min ride to Whistler bike park. Life is good.
  • 1 0
 That probably makes the tourist hordes and insane real estate prices much more tolerable Wink
  • 1 0
 Taligate. Huhuh
  • 2 5
 #EBike
  • 1 0
 myman.jpg Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
Below threshold threads are hidden

