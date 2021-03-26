Pinkbike Poll: Do You Struggle With Replacing Frame Bearings?

When replacing pivot bearings I'm often staggered by how hard it is. I mean, this isn't a one-off, unforeseen event like gluing together a cracked carbon frame: it's routine maintenance. If you live somewhere muddy and you ride a lot you might have to do it once or twice a year. That puts it in the same category as a proper suspension service. But suspension manufacturers design their products to be relatively easy to service. It usually requires nothing more sophisticated than a pair of snap ring pliers, and they provide comprehensive and detailed instructions with lists of required tools, plus service centers for those who'd rather pay someone else to do it. Frame pivot servicing isn't so simple.
Instructions are hard to find at best, but usually non-existent. Even working out which bearings you need can be tricky. Proper tools like bearing-pullers, presses and rocket tools are expensive, hard to find, and they often don't fit into the devilishly recessed nook you're trying pull a bearing from anyway. Many bike shops won't replace them for you at any price because they know how frustrating and unpredictable the job can be.
It seems to me suspension pivots are not typically designed with ease of servicing in mind. I often end up resorting to great leaps of forced ingenuity with sockets, hammers, drifts, vices, threaded bars, heat guns and penetrating oil. Although I've done it dozens of times now, I still have trouble getting the bearings out or pressing the new ones in square. And while it sometimes goes smoothly, and I always get the job done somehow, it seems unreasonably difficult for such a common task.
Is it just me?
No.
Or rather he'll and f*ck no.
Age 12-18 I used to press bearings out and carefully remove the shields, clean them with gasoline and brake cleaner and repack wheel and suspension bearings. Doing them in situ will never ever get all the old dirty gritty grease out. But pressing them out via the inner race is also less than ideal.
Age 18-22 I nerded about types of greases, using aluminum complex ep greases for suspension pivots and low temp lithium greases with light base oils for wheel bearings.
22-30 I nerded out on bearing designs. Enduro is China trash. Prying on shields now matter how careful is not ideal, unless you've got snap ring shields.
For 8 or 10 bucks I knock out a wheel hearing toss it in the trash and put in a nice japanese NTN with LLB shields marvelously low friction jobs.
Suspension pivots are truly no place for bearings, bushings belong here. Bearings while touted as superior are actually a shortcut, and the partial rotation simply trenches the races, no reason to grease a bearing with wrecked races. Straight in the trash with them after 6 or 8 months.....
And unfortunately enduro are the only game in town for some of the small full compliment (all balls no cage) bearings selected for mtb suspension.
I'm also a part time watchmaker and trust me finding a missing bike part is a walk in the park compared to finding that 2mm long screw or impossiblly small spring that has pinged of the work bench and onto the floor.
I do like a bike with as few different bearing sizes as possible. My Trek seems to have a different bearing for every freaking position. On my Norco Optic it's the one bearing for everything. This makes buying bearings sooo much easier.
"Popping seals on bearings without removing, cleaning and re-greasing in place the best you can, and hoping that buys you some more time/fixes that weird noise"
"Uneasily awaiting signs that the inevitable first pivot bearing replacement is finally needed"?
"Pivot bearings need to be replaced, its time for a new frame"
Living in the PNW I have to replace my bearings twice a season. Most of my previous bikes just developed a little play to let you know, but for some reason my Scott Ransom likes to start creaking the minute any one of the 8 bearings is loose.
My biggest annoyance is there is a bearing crush sleeve in the main pivot that I'm not clear on what the proper procedure is for it becaue its ID is bigger than what fits through the bearings, so you cannot index it while pressing the bearings in. I have to reach up and hold with one hand while trying to do the final press and its always a cluster fuzz getting it lined up.
I've been meaning to try those new gel impregnated bearings (www.skf-mtrx.de/en/product-details) that were featured on PinkBIke last year, but I can only find them from an international supplier and by the time they get here I'd be out $80 so I haven't given them a shot yet.
But.
Pressing and extracting steel bearings into aluminum sockets, gradually deforms the aluminum part. Even if you use a proper tool, there will came the time were the bearing will start “working” the socket surface…
For that price range, I would like to see some steel sleeves into the aluminum parts. The weight penalty would be… almost nothing and the part will live up to more bearing changes.
This might sound like a generalization, but consider this: High end bikes, seem to be more expensive every year. At the same time ‘these” bikes seem to last less & less.
We seem to forget that good engineering also means that your machine will work flawlessly for a longer period than a “cheaper” one. It will be easy to service.
In other words, less time with the wrench, more in the trail!
Mine look like they might need replacing at the end of the season/sometime this year. And the only place I know to check is the manufacturers "bearing kit". Which, I'm sure that would work, but what are other good places to look for them?
Would be open to both better quality bearings... or the same quality as the Kona kit, but cheaper .
It made the job incredibly easy and actually therapeutic but then what grinds my gears is when frame manufacturers have two different types of bearing seats.
My 2020 Sight i was able to use the RRP puller for all but two bearings (Upper swingarm linkage) which need to be pulled out, rather than push (like the RRP can do) and now had to fork out another few $$ for the expanding style puller as there are two bearing, back to back but have a back-to-back double bearing setup, separated by a machined lip -so you cant push either bearing..
The Axle pivot has a double bearing setup also but has an inner seat so both can be pressed out...
Why not just use the same setup here too..
I spend ~$100 a year on frame bearings for one bike (not a SC). On top of that, the first time I needed to replace them, I spent at least an hour nailing down the list of the bearings I needed and then an additional hour or so figuring out where I could order them from without paying shipping to three different suppliers (nobody ever seems to have all of them).
When I replace bearings on one of my girlfriend's Julianas, the process is much different. I just say "I'm going to tear down your bike. Order bearings in case I need to replace any of them." About five minutes later, they're on order (for free) and I tell myself I need a SC.
I voted "I never find it too hard [hopefully that's the case when performing in future]."
