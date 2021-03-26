Pinkbike Poll: Do You Struggle With Replacing Frame Bearings?

How hard do you find replacing pivot bearings? I never do it, or I let someone else deal with it

I've done it once and it was a tantrum-inducing nightmare.

Every time I do it it's a laborious, frustrating task.

The first time I did it it was tricky, but now I have the knack it's okay.

I never find it too hard.

It's pretty easy and even enjoyable.

I don't mind the task but the cost of a fresh set of bearings is hard to swallow. Responses: 1735 Faves: 0 Comments: 3

More pivots, more problems?

Does the number of pivots and the difficulty of replacing bearings affect which bike you'll buy? Definitely, I prefer a simpler, lower-maintenance design.

It's a major consideration, but not a deal-breaker.

It's a consideration, but it's pretty far down the list.

It doesn't cross my mind when buying a bike.

I ride a hardtail because I can't be bothered with the faff. Responses: 1541 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

When replacing pivot bearings I'm often staggered by how hard it is. I mean, this isn't a one-off, unforeseen event like gluing together a cracked carbon frame: it's routine maintenance. If you live somewhere muddy and you ride a lot you might have to do it once or twice a year. That puts it in the same category as a proper suspension service. But suspension manufacturers design their products to be relatively easy to service. It usually requires nothing more sophisticated than a pair of snap ring pliers, and they provide comprehensive and detailed instructions with lists of required tools, plus service centers for those who'd rather pay someone else to do it. Frame pivot servicing isn't so simple.Instructions are hard to find at best, but usually non-existent. Even working out which bearings you need can be tricky. Proper tools like bearing-pullers, presses and rocket tools are expensive, hard to find, and they often don't fit into the devilishly recessed nook you're trying pull a bearing from anyway. Many bike shops won't replace them for you at any price because they know how frustrating and unpredictable the job can be.It seems to me suspension pivots are not typically designed with ease of servicing in mind. I often end up resorting to great leaps of forced ingenuity with sockets, hammers, drifts, vices, threaded bars, heat guns and penetrating oil. Although I've done it dozens of times now, I still have trouble getting the bearings out or pressing the new ones in square. And while it sometimes goes smoothly, and I always get the job done somehow, it seems unreasonably difficult for such a common task.Is it just me?