Pinkbike Poll: Do You Struggle With Replacing Frame Bearings?

Mar 26, 2021
by Seb Stott  
Big clean up job at the Norco tent with a dash of new bearings.

When replacing pivot bearings I'm often staggered by how hard it is. I mean, this isn't a one-off, unforeseen event like gluing together a cracked carbon frame: it's routine maintenance. If you live somewhere muddy and you ride a lot you might have to do it once or twice a year. That puts it in the same category as a proper suspension service. But suspension manufacturers design their products to be relatively easy to service. It usually requires nothing more sophisticated than a pair of snap ring pliers, and they provide comprehensive and detailed instructions with lists of required tools, plus service centers for those who'd rather pay someone else to do it. Frame pivot servicing isn't so simple.

Instructions are hard to find at best, but usually non-existent. Even working out which bearings you need can be tricky. Proper tools like bearing-pullers, presses and rocket tools are expensive, hard to find, and they often don't fit into the devilishly recessed nook you're trying pull a bearing from anyway. Many bike shops won't replace them for you at any price because they know how frustrating and unpredictable the job can be.

It seems to me suspension pivots are not typically designed with ease of servicing in mind. I often end up resorting to great leaps of forced ingenuity with sockets, hammers, drifts, vices, threaded bars, heat guns and penetrating oil. Although I've done it dozens of times now, I still have trouble getting the bearings out or pressing the new ones in square. And while it sometimes goes smoothly, and I always get the job done somehow, it seems unreasonably difficult for such a common task.

Is it just me?

How hard do you find replacing pivot bearings?



2020 Specialized Enduro
More pivots, more problems?

Does the number of pivots and the difficulty of replacing bearings affect which bike you'll buy?



75 Comments

  • 79 0
 wait you have to replace frame bearings?
  • 48 0
 It's propaganda from the big-bearing industry.
  • 7 0
 @brodoyouevenbike: The Enduro Industrial Complex would have you believe you have a chance at winning an EWS stage with fresh bearings.
  • 6 0
 Not if you ride a Banshee.
  • 1 0
 I’ve found that it depends on the quality of the bearings. I had one single pivot bike with non sealed $2 bearings blow apart in a few months. In contrast I’ve been now riding a dw link branded bike with better bearings and frame alignment. Yes there are more complicated pivot bearings to replace, but the life span is much longer. It’s like comparing an American made car from years past to a Honda. Yeah the American car was easier to work on but you were always doing it.
  • 42 1
 Grabbing popcorn waiting for Evil owners to show up
  • 2 0
 Live in Scandinavia. Three seasons in on my Offering. Bearings still running smooth.
  • 4 3
 3 weeks and my bearings creak when I'm going slow, which is usually never.
  • 12 0
 I just clean and re pack my bearings while they are still in the frame. Can get many years out of them if you do this once or twice a season and not washing your bike with a hose helps too!
  • 7 0
 What is “washing your bike”???
  • 1 0
 Mmmm
No.
Or rather he'll and f*ck no.
Age 12-18 I used to press bearings out and carefully remove the shields, clean them with gasoline and brake cleaner and repack wheel and suspension bearings. Doing them in situ will never ever get all the old dirty gritty grease out. But pressing them out via the inner race is also less than ideal.

Age 18-22 I nerded about types of greases, using aluminum complex ep greases for suspension pivots and low temp lithium greases with light base oils for wheel bearings.

22-30 I nerded out on bearing designs. Enduro is China trash. Prying on shields now matter how careful is not ideal, unless you've got snap ring shields.

For 8 or 10 bucks I knock out a wheel hearing toss it in the trash and put in a nice japanese NTN with LLB shields marvelously low friction jobs.

Suspension pivots are truly no place for bearings, bushings belong here. Bearings while touted as superior are actually a shortcut, and the partial rotation simply trenches the races, no reason to grease a bearing with wrecked races. Straight in the trash with them after 6 or 8 months.....

And unfortunately enduro are the only game in town for some of the small full compliment (all balls no cage) bearings selected for mtb suspension.
  • 1 0
 This. I've had friends go through two sets of bearings and mine were still running sweet and I just repacked then with grease every few months. If you DO need to replace them, the right tools for the job make all the difference though, without good tools it's a ball ache.
  • 10 0
 Main problem is that the average lifetime of a frame bearing marginally exceeds the lifetime of my short term memory. So I say 'hey it wasn't that bad last time' and I spend the next two days reliving former trauma. Something about old dogs and new tricks...
  • 11 0
 It's not pressing the bearings in and out, it's lining up the ****ing washers that need to sit on either side of the captive lower link inside the frame....
  • 36 0
 That feeling when you hear one hit the ground and then see it immediately roll into the deepest, darkest recess of your shop...
  • 11 0
 @mikekazimer: yeah chasing parts that roll away feels like the story of my life.

I'm also a part time watchmaker and trust me finding a missing bike part is a walk in the park compared to finding that 2mm long screw or impossiblly small spring that has pinged of the work bench and onto the floor.
  • 2 0
 worse scenario is when you dont hear it and dont know where it dropped and then you spend 30 minutes crawlig around your bike with no luck, then for next 30 minutes you start solving its trajectory where it could possible drop and how far it could roll.
  • 7 0
 That's why I work over rodent glue-traps
  • 3 0
 I usually out a little bit of grease on the washer so they stick and don't fall on the ground every time you try to align everything. Helps a lot.
  • 10 0
 santa cruz is the best for this. Not only do they give you free bearings, they've designed the pivots and bits to be very easy to work on. Replacement on a tallboy took about an hour and was essentially frustration free
  • 4 0
 I agree with this, when done regularly they’re super easy to do (plus you get free bearings so you might as well do it regularly). But when people let the bearings get too far gone, it’s a nightmare. Trying to pull blind bearings after the inner race and balls have separated from the outer race is miserable.
  • 13 2
 I just sell it and let someone else worry about it
  • 8 1
 When replacing and installing bearings having the right tools helps alot. They don't even have to be the best quality, just the right kind of extractor that fit, like a bearing slide extractor (hammer) for blind bearings you can't push out. For installing a decent bearing press also goes a long way.

I do like a bike with as few different bearing sizes as possible. My Trek seems to have a different bearing for every freaking position. On my Norco Optic it's the one bearing for everything. This makes buying bearings sooo much easier.
  • 2 0
 Get tools. Job easy.
  • 1 0
 yes to a certain degree. i dont mind 2 or 3 sizes if that means my main pivots are nice and big like in a madonna Raaw.
  • 1 0
 @Mntneer: Know how to use tools. Job easier
  • 8 0
 A mechanic mate of mine told me to put new bearings in the freezer for an hour before fitting them, definitely makes them easier to press in.
  • 1 0
 Solid advice
  • 1 0
 Making mental note that I will probably forget.
  • 1 0
 I’d probably put a slightly too big bearing in, and when it expanded it would crack the frame lol
  • 5 0
 Seems like we're missing a few options, no?

"Popping seals on bearings without removing, cleaning and re-greasing in place the best you can, and hoping that buys you some more time/fixes that weird noise"

"Uneasily awaiting signs that the inevitable first pivot bearing replacement is finally needed"?

"Pivot bearings need to be replaced, its time for a new frame"
  • 4 0
 What gets me is the difficulty in sourcing frame pivot bearings. More often than not I'm having to buy pivot bearings from the UK and then pay extra in fees and more for shipping. And this is for 3 and 4 year old Treks!
  • 4 1
 I'm a toolmaker so I just make whatever tools I need to make the job easier and to do it correctly. I think most people struggle with it because they're using whatever tool they have that looks like it might work.
  • 2 0
 Real World Cycling has some nice tools for this and while not tremendously expensive, I still resort to clamps, hammers, and sockets

Living in the PNW I have to replace my bearings twice a season. Most of my previous bikes just developed a little play to let you know, but for some reason my Scott Ransom likes to start creaking the minute any one of the 8 bearings is loose.

My biggest annoyance is there is a bearing crush sleeve in the main pivot that I'm not clear on what the proper procedure is for it becaue its ID is bigger than what fits through the bearings, so you cannot index it while pressing the bearings in. I have to reach up and hold with one hand while trying to do the final press and its always a cluster fuzz getting it lined up.

I've been meaning to try those new gel impregnated bearings (www.skf-mtrx.de/en/product-details) that were featured on PinkBIke last year, but I can only find them from an international supplier and by the time they get here I'd be out $80 so I haven't given them a shot yet.
  • 1 0
 Those skf bearings look interesting.
  • 4 0
 I can get the job done with a mallet, sockets, and some allen wrenches typically. Just try not to drink too much during these jobs
  • 2 0
 One more thing to consider. Even the most expensive bikes press those bearing directly into aluminum parts (links).

But.
Pressing and extracting steel bearings into aluminum sockets, gradually deforms the aluminum part. Even if you use a proper tool, there will came the time were the bearing will start “working” the socket surface…

For that price range, I would like to see some steel sleeves into the aluminum parts. The weight penalty would be… almost nothing and the part will live up to more bearing changes.

This might sound like a generalization, but consider this: High end bikes, seem to be more expensive every year. At the same time ‘these” bikes seem to last less & less.

We seem to forget that good engineering also means that your machine will work flawlessly for a longer period than a “cheaper” one. It will be easy to service.

In other words, less time with the wrench, more in the trail!
  • 4 0
 I ride an Orange, finding the tools in my toolbox is the longest part of the job.
  • 4 0
 Is it easy to peel out the bearings?
  • 1 0
 I like the idea of a single pivot bike for the ease of bearing replacement, however most single pivot bikes seem to be significantly more expensive than a very good multi pivot design so I buy the cheaper frame and figure the saving will pay for quite a few new bearings.
  • 1 0
 When I had my SC Nomad, I'd just buy new links although extracting the bearings would have been relatively easy to do with the right tools. All about having the right tools, and if all bikes used the same extractor and install too then it would be a breeze but as of now not only are the bearing sizes not the size but the same bike can have multiple bearing sizes. For my Pivot I bought a small arbor press at Harbor Freight and some of the bearings where a breeze with the correct size drift and some ingenuity.
  • 1 0
 Where are people buying their bearings?

Mine look like they might need replacing at the end of the season/sometime this year. And the only place I know to check is the manufacturers "bearing kit". Which, I'm sure that would work, but what are other good places to look for them?

Would be open to both better quality bearings... or the same quality as the Kona kit, but cheaper Big Grin .
  • 2 0
 I don't know where you live, but in germany we have sites like kugellagerexpress. You simply need to find out which bearings you need (look at the number on the seals) and then you can go ahead and buy them on any site. There should be plenty for industrial applications.
  • 1 0
 LBS, I could've gotten them cheaper, but didn't trust online stores with how good they are with the ball bearing polishes. The bearing were quite expensive but my LBS gave me a 20% discount. However, I actually haven't used them as they're now bought as backups. The originals are put back into the bike total degreasing and re-greased. You can tell if bearings are totally gone by spinning them after you have totally washed and degreased each bearing. Spin each one with your fingers. Replace the bearing that don't spin well or is rough. Also, he bearings for the suspension is not like those on the hubs or the bottom bracket where they're always spinning and needs to be absolutely smooth. You can get away with a bit of roughness but fresh grease will provide enough smooth operation for the linkage joints.
  • 1 0
 If you can get them out they should have number on them, 6800, 6000 etc. search for bearings on the internet but I normally get mine from a local industrial estate, there is a bearing shop there thats much cheaper, they can also measure the ones that the numbers have rubbed off
  • 1 0
 After trying to MacGuyer a bearing puller with washers and spacers to sucess, i actually ended up forking over the coin for the Rapid Racer Products dies to minimise damage- using my own threaded rod but eventually caved and bought their $90 threaded rod as well (it'll be a lifetime tool after all)

It made the job incredibly easy and actually therapeutic but then what grinds my gears is when frame manufacturers have two different types of bearing seats.

My 2020 Sight i was able to use the RRP puller for all but two bearings (Upper swingarm linkage) which need to be pulled out, rather than push (like the RRP can do) and now had to fork out another few $$ for the expanding style puller as there are two bearing, back to back but have a back-to-back double bearing setup, separated by a machined lip -so you cant push either bearing..

The Axle pivot has a double bearing setup also but has an inner seat so both can be pressed out...
Why not just use the same setup here too..
  • 2 0
 Makes you appreciate mechanic friendly hardware and linkage design when you replace your own! Santa Cruz is probably the best setup having all the bearing in easily removable and replaceable links if you f something up!
  • 1 0
 It's all about the tools. if you can afford the bearing puller, press, and the different drifts, most of the bearing maintenance is quite straight forward. I can't belief how expensive it is to get a set of bearing tools since they're just machined plates and screw rods. The blind pullers are actually inexpensive and necessary if you have double bearing like in the older Specialized rear stay pivots. Without it, you're SOL since those bearing get a lot of water and dirt going into them.
  • 1 0
 If you think Santa Cruz bikes are overpriced, it's only because you don't replace your bearings.

I spend ~$100 a year on frame bearings for one bike (not a SC). On top of that, the first time I needed to replace them, I spent at least an hour nailing down the list of the bearings I needed and then an additional hour or so figuring out where I could order them from without paying shipping to three different suppliers (nobody ever seems to have all of them).

When I replace bearings on one of my girlfriend's Julianas, the process is much different. I just say "I'm going to tear down your bike. Order bearings in case I need to replace any of them." About five minutes later, they're on order (for free) and I tell myself I need a SC.
  • 1 0
 I bought a proper giant kit for my reign and that was fairly easy, but every other bike has been a siding sodding nightmare. The chainstays bearings in a horst link bike deserve particular mention for being horrific. I'm hoping my Banshee Titan proves better in this regard
  • 4 0
 My mechanic says it sucks.
  • 1 0
 One thing I tense does right is their stock of replacement linages and bearings. It was about the same price to buy a new lower link for my carbine. It came with enduro Max bearings. The upper link wasn't to bad.
  • 1 0
 Nicolai/geometron is great for this. They have decades of parts for everything they've ever made. Nicolai is a machine shop so they'll just whip up more if they need something. Can't imagine that will be true if you need to replace a 6 year old carbon linkage.
  • 3 0
 It was annoying until I got tools. Now it only gets put off for more legit reasons like I don't feel like doing it.
  • 2 0
 username not checking out
  • 1 0
 @squidvicious: Wink
  • 1 0
 I've never had to replace frame bearings, but have done wheel bearings on cars and they're significantly more complex.

I voted "I never find it too hard [hopefully that's the case when performing in future]."
  • 1 0
 Destroyed an intense tracer aluminum rear triangle the first time I tried removing pivot bearings. Never again, would rather have a shop do it for not much more money and be responsible.
  • 1 0
 Working on this very task today. Main pivots and linkage bearings have been relatively easy and quite satisfying. The Horst link bearing however are ‘blind’ and I’ve not got them out yet!
  • 1 0
 The first time was tough as I had to design my own tools and machine it on my CNC. Subsequent bearings change were a breeze! Otherwise it would be a painful task each time!
  • 1 0
 Depends on the frame manufacturer. Transition's are about as easy as it gets. For my Kona, I was ready to put a bearing through my wall.
  • 2 0
 I never replace my bearings cause I have a hardtail unless... you count headsets bearings.
  • 3 0
 Santa Cruz for the win! Lifetime bearings warranty replacement
  • 2 0
 You only pay $1k more for the bike to start with...
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz Blur LTC bearings are easy to replace. A little worried about the new Vitus Escarpe however.
  • 2 1
 I only buy bikes with good, sturdy bearing designs and find if it is properly done, they last quite some time.
  • 1 0
 To replace frame or pivot bearings you just have to have the proper tools. I use drifts and it’s absolutely no problem
  • 2 0
 Not if you have a Santa Cruz.
  • 1 1
 If by number of pivots and difficulty, you mean bike availability, then yes, I do consider it when buying a new bike.
  • 2 0
 Orange bikes 4 the win.
  • 2 0
 my yeti is orange, not sure what you're on at ;p
  • 1 1
 Why deal with the hassle. When the bearings wear out, just buy a new bike.????
  • 1 0
 i just powerwash my bike and its quiet for another month.
  • 1 0
 @trekbikes thanks for all those weeks lost doing ABP bearings...
  • 1 0
 Buy a metal bike

Post a Comment



