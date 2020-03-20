Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?

As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus and live in a place without restrictions on outdoor recreation, please do not ride dangerously. Bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on local medical systems and put riders at increased risk of exposure; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk .

Has your work situation changed?

Are you working from home?

Have your plans for purchasing new bike parts changed?

Have your travel plans changed?

Are you able to ride?

Has the amount of time you're spending on the bike increased or decreased?

Are you spending time training indoors?

What events would you be most disappointed to see canceled?

Are you eating better or worse?

Are you cooking more or less?

Have you or anyone you know personally contracted COVID-19?

Do you foresee lasting impacts on the way you recreate?

When do you predict your life will return more to what you consider normal?

The current COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way that we go about our daily lives. The virus has rapidly spread across the globe, bringing travel and business as we knew it to a halt. It has tragically taken lives and forced many to adapt to new realities.Pinkbike is a global community, and we wanted to check in and seeing how everyone is doing. How has your life changed in recent days? Let us know below and feel free to comment if you have positive suggestions or tips for making the best of these difficult times. Is there something you'd like to see from us (besides the Grim Donut) in the coming weeks? We're all in this together.Many people are working longer or shorter hours or are out of work all together at the moment due to businesses being closed. Some are continuing on but working remotely from home (we'll ask that next).Are you still going into work? Are you newly working from home? Or have you always worked from home?Priorities for many have been realigned, but for many people the bike is a critical part of life and sanity.Did you have to cancel a trip you have planned or are you still holding out at this point?Certain governments have imposed restrictions on their citizens practicing self-quarantining and on travel. Some people are not allowed to leave their homes and some don't want to. Some trail networks have closed and others are inaccessible. Many people are deciding that riding is too risky as an accident may land them in the ER, further stressing already burdened facilities. Can you get out on the trails or are you stuck inside, or practicing wheelies in your yard?Are you riding more or less than a couple of months ago or than you would typically be riding this time of year? Are restrictions and necessities taking priority over your normal ride time?There are a number of ways to stay fit and help your mental sanity, even indoors. Are you doing push-ups and pull-ups? Are you hitting the weights? Riding the trainer? Or none of the above?There is an enormous list of canceled events at this point, reaching a few months out. What would you be most disappointed to not be watching or taking a part in?With many restaurants closed and more people having to come up with food at home, are you eating better or worse than you typically would?Are you perfecting your culinary skills at home by cooking more or are you cooking less than normal, for whatever reason?Have you contracted the virus, or do you know someone who has?Do you think it will be life as normal or will things be quite a bit different in the future?Things are changing by the hour. When do you think we'll be back to a more normal rhythm of life?