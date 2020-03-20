Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?

The current COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way that we go about our daily lives. The virus has rapidly spread across the globe, bringing travel and business as we knew it to a halt. It has tragically taken lives and forced many to adapt to new realities.
As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus and live in a place without restrictions on outdoor recreation, please do not ride dangerously. Bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on local medical systems and put riders at increased risk of exposure; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.
Pinkbike is a global community, and we wanted to check in and seeing how everyone is doing. How has your life changed in recent days? Let us know below and feel free to comment if you have positive suggestions or tips for making the best of these difficult times. Is there something you'd like to see from us (besides the Grim Donut) in the coming weeks? We're all in this together.
Has your work situation changed?
Many people are working longer or shorter hours or are out of work all together at the moment due to businesses being closed. Some are continuing on but working remotely from home (we'll ask that next).
Are you working from home?
Are you still going into work? Are you newly working from home? Or have you always worked from home?
Have your plans for purchasing new bike parts changed?
Priorities for many have been realigned, but for many people the bike is a critical part of life and sanity.
Have your travel plans changed?
Did you have to cancel a trip you have planned or are you still holding out at this point?
Are you able to ride?
Certain governments have imposed restrictions on their citizens practicing self-quarantining and on travel. Some people are not allowed to leave their homes and some don't want to. Some trail networks have closed and others are inaccessible. Many people are deciding that riding is too risky as an accident may land them in the ER, further stressing already burdened facilities. Can you get out on the trails or are you stuck inside, or practicing wheelies in your yard?
Has the amount of time you're spending on the bike increased or decreased?
Are you riding more or less than a couple of months ago or than you would typically be riding this time of year? Are restrictions and necessities taking priority over your normal ride time?
Are you spending time training indoors?
There are a number of ways to stay fit and help your mental sanity, even indoors. Are you doing push-ups and pull-ups? Are you hitting the weights? Riding the trainer? Or none of the above?
What events would you be most disappointed to see canceled?
There is an enormous list of canceled events at this point, reaching a few months out. What would you be most disappointed to not be watching or taking a part in?
Are you eating better or worse?
With many restaurants closed and more people having to come up with food at home, are you eating better or worse than you typically would?
Are you cooking more or less?
Are you perfecting your culinary skills at home by cooking more or are you cooking less than normal, for whatever reason?
Have you or anyone you know personally contracted COVID-19?
Have you contracted the virus, or do you know someone who has?
Do you foresee lasting impacts on the way you recreate?
Do you think it will be life as normal or will things be quite a bit different in the future?
When do you predict your life will return more to what you consider normal?
Things are changing by the hour. When do you think we'll be back to a more normal rhythm of life?
Also, where is the option for "I'm planning to self-isolate in the woods with a bike, a shelter and some trail-building tools?
If that's the same elsewhere, reckon there'll be a fair few people changing their tune from "I'll never ride an ebike" to "...might demo an ebike"
Considered it myself, but it's a bit on the pricey side. Should've guessed really.
Also, maybe I'm a homebody/hermit, but my lifestyle hasn't changed much. I already barely ever eat out (maybe once a month), don't really travel much, and don't watch sports as my primary entertainment. And because my employment is stable, my purchasing isn't changing, so no financial lifestyle changes yet. So far we don't have a state lockdown (PNW here), and so I'm headed out riding in about 2 hours (Duthie ftw).
I expect this thing will peak in the next month or so (two weeks of incubation time means a lag time where infections can still rise even after lockdowns are in place). But I doubt that things will truly return to "normal" until school starts again in the fall.
Stay safe out there everyone .
