Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?

Mar 20, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Thomas Vanderham This is home visiting his childhood hometown of Edmonton Alberta
Sterling Lorence Photo - Thomas Vanderham's 'This Is Home'

The current COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way that we go about our daily lives. The virus has rapidly spread across the globe, bringing travel and business as we knew it to a halt. It has tragically taken lives and forced many to adapt to new realities.


As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus and live in a place without restrictions on outdoor recreation, please do not ride dangerously. Bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on local medical systems and put riders at increased risk of exposure; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.


Pinkbike is a global community, and we wanted to check in and seeing how everyone is doing. How has your life changed in recent days? Let us know below and feel free to comment if you have positive suggestions or tips for making the best of these difficult times. Is there something you'd like to see from us (besides the Grim Donut) in the coming weeks? We're all in this together.




Has your work situation changed?
Many people are working longer or shorter hours or are out of work all together at the moment due to businesses being closed. Some are continuing on but working remotely from home (we'll ask that next).

Has your work situation changed?



Are you working from home?
Are you still going into work? Are you newly working from home? Or have you always worked from home?

Are you working from home?



Have your plans for purchasing new bike parts changed?
Priorities for many have been realigned, but for many people the bike is a critical part of life and sanity.

How have your plans for purchasing a new bike or parts in the next year changed?



Have your travel plans changed?
Did you have to cancel a trip you have planned or are you still holding out at this point?

Have your travel plans changed?



Are you able to ride?
Certain governments have imposed restrictions on their citizens practicing self-quarantining and on travel. Some people are not allowed to leave their homes and some don't want to. Some trail networks have closed and others are inaccessible. Many people are deciding that riding is too risky as an accident may land them in the ER, further stressing already burdened facilities. Can you get out on the trails or are you stuck inside, or practicing wheelies in your yard?

Are you still able to ride?



Has the amount of time you're spending on the bike increased or decreased?
Are you riding more or less than a couple of months ago or than you would typically be riding this time of year? Are restrictions and necessities taking priority over your normal ride time?

Has the amount of time you're spending riding increased or decreased?



Are you spending time training indoors?
There are a number of ways to stay fit and help your mental sanity, even indoors. Are you doing push-ups and pull-ups? Are you hitting the weights? Riding the trainer? Or none of the above?

Are you spending time training indoors?



What events would you be most disappointed to see canceled?
There is an enormous list of canceled events at this point, reaching a few months out. What would you be most disappointed to not be watching or taking a part in?

What events would you be most disappointed to see cancelled?



Are you eating better or worse?
With many restaurants closed and more people having to come up with food at home, are you eating better or worse than you typically would?

Are you eating better or worse?



Are you cooking more or less?
Are you perfecting your culinary skills at home by cooking more or are you cooking less than normal, for whatever reason?

Are you cooking at home more or less?



Have you or anyone you know personally contracted COVID-19?
Have you contracted the virus, or do you know someone who has?

Has anyone you know contracted COVID-19?



Do you foresee lasting impacts on the way you recreate?
Do you think it will be life as normal or will things be quite a bit different in the future?

How much will this impact the way you and others recreate?



When do you predict your life will return more to what you consider normal?
Things are changing by the hour. When do you think we'll be back to a more normal rhythm of life?

When do you think life will return to relative normalcy?



Posted In:
Other Pinkbike Poll


Must Read This Week
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
63656 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Recreational Cycling Banned in France]
62582 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
54587 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
49777 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
43282 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition
43093 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1991 Bradbury Manitou FS
36103 views
Video: Ben Cathro Returns to World Cup Racing in Episode 1 of 'The Privateer: Walk The Talk'
32415 views

31 Comments

  • 24 0
 Now that was a worthwhile poll (but when life will return to normalcy can only be a guess at the moment).
  • 10 0
 If you are with the majority vote of June this year you need to have a hard rethink.
  • 2 0
 And it doesnt work properly in the southern hemisphere unless you pick a month because "Winter 2020" will be our summer and I wanted to pic December
  • 1 0
 Everyone should keep riding to stay sane (government permitting). Just keep appropriate distance and avoid injuries at all cost.
  • 19 1
 All I know is, I’d feel a lot better about quarantine if I could watch that Grim Donut video.
  • 2 0
 preach!
  • 7 5
 Would like to sugest one thing on PB. On PB Website version there is a Like button only on all articles, I think you could have also a Dislike button so you can also see how many dislike an article, like you did in the comments of the website version.
  • 1 0
 Pedantic query: Aren't "it won't have a major impact" and it will have a moderate impact" the same thing?

Also, where is the option for "I'm planning to self-isolate in the woods with a bike, a shelter and some trail-building tools?
  • 1 0
 In France and not allowed to leave the house, the president specifically said we could exercise, but within 2 days a bunch of organisations announced biking wasn't allowed. 125e fine if caught. Frustrating as I can cycle to the local trails without ever crossing anyone else...
  • 1 0
 ive heard pro roadies are still allowed to train. true/false?
  • 2 0
 Went for a mountain bike ride on Tuesday to get some fresh air and broke my collar bone on a crash. So not doing so much now... I was really looking forward to riding a lot during this time. Sucks.
  • 1 0
 Bike park near me said the park will remain open but uplift van is ceasing".

If that's the same elsewhere, reckon there'll be a fair few people changing their tune from "I'll never ride an ebike" to "...might demo an ebike"

Considered it myself, but it's a bit on the pricey side. Should've guessed really.
  • 2 1
 I feel lucky that I have a job that is stable, and has allowed working from home since this thing started stateside. Thoughts out to those that are less fortunate.

Also, maybe I'm a homebody/hermit, but my lifestyle hasn't changed much. I already barely ever eat out (maybe once a month), don't really travel much, and don't watch sports as my primary entertainment. And because my employment is stable, my purchasing isn't changing, so no financial lifestyle changes yet. So far we don't have a state lockdown (PNW here), and so I'm headed out riding in about 2 hours (Duthie ftw).

I expect this thing will peak in the next month or so (two weeks of incubation time means a lag time where infections can still rise even after lockdowns are in place). But I doubt that things will truly return to "normal" until school starts again in the fall.

Stay safe out there everyone Smile .
  • 1 0
 Working with a few infectious disease experts, their concern and relative "fear of the unknown" is disconcerting. One guy we recently chatted with mentioned that he doesn't expect to see a peak in cases in the US for another 2-4 weeks, and feels that the # of infected are grossly under-reported. And anything other than that, he is unwilling to even make an educated guess on. We shall see what happens, but first and foremost, stay safe fellow riders! We'll get through this one baby step at a time!
  • 3 0
 lol. everyone picked june for a return to order b/c that's when most bike parks open Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Well it's winter in Alberta still... so not much riding. And my new ride is stuck in So-Cal under lockdown. Thank god for the old beater on a trainer!
  • 3 0
 Not nearly as much as my AC separation
  • 1 0
 I'd love to think it will be all said and done by June but I have a feeling 2020 is gonna go down as the year we never saw our friends.
  • 2 0
 Riding more than I ever have. Everyday on my gravel bike, riding to work as I don't want to take public transport.
  • 1 0
 It would be much more interesting to see a continent based result of these answers I think the European ones would be a lot less positive right now. Stay safe everyone
  • 1 0
 I would be able to ride more, except it Snowed 4+ft over the weekend, and I'm daddy daycare too.
  • 1 0
 I started (more tried) to shape a kind of mini pump track in the garden...not ideal yet so still some work for few days.
  • 1 0
 To be honest, I'm not doing much in general anyway....broken collar bone after a bad crash 4 weeks ago. Frown
  • 4 3
 Whew!!! That poll flu by so quickly!!!
  • 1 0
 This makes me kinda depressed
  • 4 5
 Poll- will you continue to drink Corona Beer?
  • 4 0
 Ew, I haven't had a corona for years and don't plan to at any point in the future. It's like sex in a canoe, it's fucking close to water.
  • 6 8
 Why does it feel so much like Big Brother doing market research?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018134
Mobile Version of Website