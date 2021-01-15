Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?

Jan 15, 2021
by Henry Quinney  
The Grim Donut
The initial Grim Donut had such lofty expectations of hydration heaven.

A few years ago we asked you whether you were for, or indeed against, water bottles in a Pinkbike poll.

The poll was made of two parts. To the initial question, concerning your hydration method of choice, the majority of you said that you preferred carrying a pack. The second question was whether water bottle compatibility was something of a deal breaker when buying a new frame. To that, the significant minority of you said that you felt as if it was. Well, it's been nearly five years and the debate may well have shifted.

2020 Nukeproof Mega 290 Factory Photo Kifkat Shaperideshoot
2021 Nukeproof Mega
The 2021 Nukeproof Mega now comes with space for a bottle and sees a very different downtube shape.

Personally, I have the evolutionary quirk of needing hydration to survive and for me anything that inhibits that is a no-go. I like having a bottle for its ease of access, low cost and also the fact that maybe the water bottle is itself possibly the only true standard in mountain biking.

However, others would disagree. The argument prevails that why on earth are we fitting bikes to water bottles and not the other way around? Rear suspension on a bike is there for grip - anything that compromises that is clearly a bad thing. I suppose I would argue that it's just one of the many design challenges facing enduro and trail bikes and some will embrace it more than others.

But what do you think? In 2021 should all freshly released bikes be coming with space for a water bottle in the front triangle? Or is this something fuelled by thirsty Kirsty's, such as myself, who over emphasise the need for at hand hydration? Vote below, and we'll see how opinions have changed in the last five years.

Do you prefer to ride with a water bottle attached to your bike, or carry a hydration pack?



When considering a new bike, does whether or not it can accept a water bottle factor into your decision making process?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls Hydration


Must Read This Week
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
76189 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
73736 views
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
52981 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
39646 views
Video: Pinkbike's Predictions for 2021
37409 views
Check Out: Carbon Tire Levers, Flat Pedal Shoes, New Mini-Tools, & More
37354 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs with Norco
35532 views
Throwback Thursday: The 12 Best Saves of 2020
35372 views

35 Comments

  • 32 0
 I drink water straight from a mountain stream while a bald eagle flies behind me and a rainbow shines on me and reflects off of my perfectly new S-Works and I ride next to wild mustangs.
  • 2 0
 Wild mustangs lol. What is this 2004?
  • 1 0
 lmao
  • 2 0
 All of this but Wyld Satllyns
  • 1 0
 you don't have room for water what with your AR15 mount and all.
  • 7 0
 Yeti made the one of the most beautiful bikes ever with the SB5.5. It didn't take a water bottle. They turned it into the pregnant walrus know as the SB150, one of the most ugliest bikes ever made, just so they could fit a water bottle inside the triangle. Water bottles ruined Yeti for me.
  • 2 0
 I'll have to admit the SB150 was a polarizing design when it first was released though it quickly grew on me. I personally think it's one of the best looking in their fleet. But hey that's just my personal opinion
  • 4 1
 If I’m buying an XC hard tail I want room for two full size bottles. On an enduro or DH bike, I care more about performance going downhill, and my size small frames don’t do well with bottles anyways. I carry a pack for tools/tubes anyways so might as well keep the bike lighter at that point.
  • 5 0
 I find it surprising how many people don't like hydration packs. I feel like water bottles don't hold enough water for long rides.
  • 3 0
 It's true, but they are perfect for short rides or rides in a trail center. You sweat less and have a greater freedom of movement eithout a pack.
  • 4 0
 It’s simple. If my ride is less than a couple hours or I’m on a familiar trail system and can easily bail out I will never, ever bring a pack. Going on an all day ride in unfamiliar territory? Then the pack comes along
  • 3 0
 Riding in the south, a 3L Camel Bak was essential. Now that I live in the north with no pack, I rarely even finish the water bottle that I bring with me.
  • 4 0
 I'm in the Northeast. After switching to a water bottle all of last year, there's no going back to a pack. The freedom of no pack is just awesome.
  • 2 0
 @learningcycles: but where do yall put your wallet and keys?!
  • 2 0
 @jofn00: I don't carry my wallet. I only carry my car key not the whole bunch in my pocket.
  • 4 1
 If the bike is made to go any sort of hill, it needs the ability to carry a bottle. Not being able to do so is a major design oversight.
  • 2 0
 Up*
  • 1 1
 I'm slightly baffled by the numbers reflecting massive water bottle usage. I'm slightly concerned everyone is submitting that as a joke, and as a result, we will end up with engineers continuing to prioritize water baottle space over performance. Or maybe we'll end up with more phanny packs like the new ibis...

Or maybe water bottles are performance enhancing due to weight distribution and such? Hmmm
  • 1 0
 Not a joke.

The difference in performance between a bike that can't carry a water bottle to something that can is going to be negligible for me. I will 100% of the time choose the bike that can carry a water bottle. Hydration packs in the summer are the f*cking worst
  • 1 0
 @ihatetomatoes: nah, i consider the extra sweat i produce with my camelback on in the summer as a feature not a bug ????

Sweat: nature's cooling mechanism
  • 1 0
 Watch any Nate Hills build video...he always mentions Pinkbike's obsession with water bottles. Not against them, I appreciate the convenience on short rides but I generally have pack with a bladder.
  • 3 0
 Hi Henry I miss you on GMBN! Hope life is good.
  • 1 0
 All You Really Need Is One of those ice dispensers, then fill a few bottles up with It. Then, Shove those into the biggest backpack In history.
  • 2 0
 Who the fk gives a shit about water bottles? Omg i thought pinkbike was a gravity and speed orientes page not a roadie one.
  • 2 0
 That Grim Donut frame design sure was Waki, eh?
  • 2 0
 Looking for the option for a pack that carries water bottles Smile
  • 2 0
 If they were beer bottles you’d care
  • 2 0
 The very reason I've never owned a YT or Nukeproof Mega yet.
  • 2 0
 Previous gen Mega owner here. Camelbak is necessary in the summer.
  • 3 0
 Very important.
  • 2 0
 There are currently many camels standing round a monitor nodding slowly.
  • 1 0
 My GG fits two, which was a pretty significant factor in my decision to get the bike.
  • 1 0
 I feel that at this stage many would rather have a bottle and no bike than the other way around.
  • 1 0
 Or Maybe Just An XXL frame size hardtail..... that'll fit 3-4 bottles
  • 2 2
 Cant live without ‘em

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010447
Mobile Version of Website