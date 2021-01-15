Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?

The initial Grim Donut had such lofty expectations of hydration heaven.
A few years ago we asked you whether you were for, or indeed against, water bottles in a Pinkbike poll
.
The poll was made of two parts. To the initial question, concerning your hydration method of choice, the majority of you said that you preferred carrying a pack. The second question was whether water bottle compatibility was something of a deal breaker when buying a new frame. To that, the significant minority of you said that you felt as if it was. Well, it's been nearly five years and the debate may well have shifted.
The 2021 Nukeproof Mega now comes with space for a bottle and sees a very different downtube shape.
Personally, I have the evolutionary quirk of needing hydration to survive and for me anything that inhibits that is a no-go. I like having a bottle for its ease of access, low cost and also the fact that maybe the water bottle is itself possibly the only true standard in mountain biking.
However, others would disagree. The argument prevails that why on earth are we fitting bikes to water bottles and not the other way around? Rear suspension on a bike is there for grip - anything that compromises that is clearly a bad thing. I suppose I would argue that it's just one of the many design challenges facing enduro and trail bikes and some will embrace it more than others.
But what do you think? In 2021 should all freshly released bikes be coming with space for a water bottle in the front triangle? Or is this something fuelled by thirsty Kirsty's, such as myself, who over emphasise the need for at hand hydration? Vote below, and we'll see how opinions have changed in the last five years.
Or maybe water bottles are performance enhancing due to weight distribution and such? Hmmm
The difference in performance between a bike that can't carry a water bottle to something that can is going to be negligible for me. I will 100% of the time choose the bike that can carry a water bottle. Hydration packs in the summer are the f*cking worst
Sweat: nature's cooling mechanism
