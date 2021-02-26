Pinkbike Poll: How Important is a Quiet Bike to You?

Velcro tapes goes a long way to help keep things quiet.

How important is a quiet bike to you? Very, very important. I'll do everything I can to have a totally silent bike.

Very important, except for my hubs. I want a silent bike and loud hubs.

Sort of important. As long as it doesn't sound like a tin can full of rocks I'm not too concerned.

Not important. A noisy bike doesn't bother me at all.

I can't stand noisy bikes. The sound of brake pads rattling, a chain slapping, or housing knocking around inside a frame gets under my skin, and I can't rest until I've found the cause and a solution. Based on the number of aftermarket chainslap-silencing solutions, and the measures taken to quiet the bikes seen on the World Cup DH and EWS race circuits, I'm definitely not the only one.My ideal bike is one that's almost completely silent, allowing me to focus on the trail ahead instead of trying to diagnose that intermittent 'tick, tick' sound that's coming from some mysterious place. I even prefer quiet hubs to ones that sound like I'm being chased by a bunch of murder hornets. Sure, some people see that as a way to alert others that you're coming, but that's what my voice is for, and if I regularly rode in a spot with lots of hikers I'd buy a little bell.These days, achieving a relatively quiet bike is a whole lot easier than it was in the past. Back in the days of rear derailleurs without clutches, multiple chainrings, and chainstay protectors that didn't really do much, it was a lot harder to muffle all that racket. I used to wire a piece of elastomer to my derailleur body to make it stop banging into my frame, and used old downhill tubes and electrical tape wrapped around the chainstay to quiet things even further. My boss at the bike shop I was working at back then was very, very frugal, and flew into a rage when he realized that the electrical tape supply had been greatly reduced by us shop rats making our own chainstay protectors... Ah, the good old days.