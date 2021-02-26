Pinkbike Poll: How Important is a Quiet Bike to You?

Feb 26, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Snowshoe World Cup 2019

I can't stand noisy bikes. The sound of brake pads rattling, a chain slapping, or housing knocking around inside a frame gets under my skin, and I can't rest until I've found the cause and a solution. Based on the number of aftermarket chainslap-silencing solutions, and the measures taken to quiet the bikes seen on the World Cup DH and EWS race circuits, I'm definitely not the only one.

My ideal bike is one that's almost completely silent, allowing me to focus on the trail ahead instead of trying to diagnose that intermittent 'tick, tick' sound that's coming from some mysterious place. I even prefer quiet hubs to ones that sound like I'm being chased by a bunch of murder hornets. Sure, some people see that as a way to alert others that you're coming, but that's what my voice is for, and if I regularly rode in a spot with lots of hikers I'd buy a little bell.

No such thing as too much velcro tape at the World Cup.
Velcro tapes goes a long way to help keep things quiet.


These days, achieving a relatively quiet bike is a whole lot easier than it was in the past. Back in the days of rear derailleurs without clutches, multiple chainrings, and chainstay protectors that didn't really do much, it was a lot harder to muffle all that racket. I used to wire a piece of elastomer to my derailleur body to make it stop banging into my frame, and used old downhill tubes and electrical tape wrapped around the chainstay to quiet things even further. My boss at the bike shop I was working at back then was very, very frugal, and flew into a rage when he realized that the electrical tape supply had been greatly reduced by us shop rats making our own chainstay protectors... Ah, the good old days.


My big ears don't like noisy bikes, but where do you fall on the scale? Can you tolerate some knocks and rattles as long as your bike is working properly, or will only the sound of silence make you happy?



How important is a quiet bike to you?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
61708 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
57329 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
55682 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
50939 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
48257 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
46464 views
Throwback Thursday: 10 of Sam Hill's Most Iconic Bikes as Chosen by His Mechanic
38732 views
Spotted: Prototype Full Suspension Bike Spied Near BMC Headquarters
38169 views

28 Comments

  • 20 1
 Louder than a skeleton wanking off inside a biscuit tin
  • 6 0
 I use to be on the “loud hub” train until I got a silent hub.

The thunderous sound of tires smacking through rocks is awesome. Plus, you have an even better sense of traction through change in sound.
  • 3 0
 Same thing here. I ride an Onyx hub which is virtually silent. I have to work on those cable rattling and chain slapping. And when it's finally totally silent, I'll put a cow bell for the hikers to hear me coming as I don't yet hit the wall of sound.
  • 2 0
 100 percent agreed! Onyx has won me for life.
  • 1 0
 @EnduroManiac:
I thought my bike was quiet before the switch to the new hub, but the lack of hub noise amplified all the other noises haha I ran foam tubing over my cables to reduce rattle in the frame. Just need to figure out chain slap now.

And +1 on the bell.
  • 4 0
 I like a quiet bike, but it's also problematic. If you're bike it quiet, the second you hear something while riding it sticks right in your brain and you cannot focus anymore. Maybe it's nothing bad, maybe one zip tie on your external routing came loose but it's not an issue. Now you're annoyed, you stop to check it and mess up your flow.
  • 2 0
 A bike that makes noise means other people and wildlife will hear you coming. I don't like it sounding like it's going to break at any moment, but a little bit of hub noise, a bit of chain slap, and suspension noise helps other people on the multi-use trails to hear me coming.
  • 1 0
 Certain noises don't bother me at all, a headset creak or squeaky brakes after a creek crossing or whatever. But a new high pitched noise that sounds like metal wearing on carbon or bad derailleur indexing distracts enough from the ride that I'll not ride lines as cleanly, etc. It all depends!
  • 3 0
 I don't like noises because they often indicates an issue. So it's not really the noise, it's more the realization that something is amiss and needs work that I hate.
  • 1 0
 I want my bike to sound like it should’ve when it was brand new. No chain slap, normal hub sound, satisfying clicks of the shifter, and a nice top out thunk of the dropper post. Other than that I’m listening to the sound of the dirt under my tires, and the wind in my ears.
  • 2 0
 It’s hard to go back to loud hubs for me after experiencing reasonably quiet ones. Maybe it’s a crutch, but being able to hear my tires on the trail is another data point that helps me evaluate trail conditions.
  • 1 0
 I mostly work on my bikes myself. With that, I want to say that there is almost always some noise coming when I pedal them. Good think I'm not a bike mechanic but just a simple PhD in Biology.
  • 1 0
 Quiet hubs are a nice compliment to a quiet bike. I loved my silent Onyx hub, just didn't love replacing broken freehub bodies 3 times a year. Please somebody figure out a silent hub that matches the reliability of a DT240s.
  • 1 0
 Never heard of this, ever. Been running Onyx for a decade personally... what did Onyx say?
  • 1 0
 I don't mind the noises a bike is supposed to make, suspension fluid cycling, shifter clicks, and (reasonable) hubs. Squeaky brakes and rotors that rub are worse than fingernails on a chalkboard.
  • 1 0
 I repacked my hope pro-four free hub with grease a few months back and for the first few rides it was near silent. Found it a very odd sensation. I found it super hard to gauge speed without the buzz from the freehub.
  • 2 0
 Sooo.... Baseball card in the spokes isn't cool anymore? Yeesh, I must look like an a*shole.
  • 1 0
 Silent hubs/bikes will help you isolate where a "new" noise is coming from and when it develops, better way to avoid breaking shiiiiit.
  • 3 1
 I like my bike how I like my wife... And you know the rest.
  • 1 0
 My fave ‘quiet’ upgrade is my Onyx Vesper rear hub... **queue Simon and Garfunkel**
Really a game changer
  • 2 0
 Noise = bear deterrent. Loud Hub FTW.
  • 1 0
 Benefit of being old after 50 years of moto, construction and loud music. Effin' deaf.
  • 1 0
 I like my hubs sounding like a swarm of pissed off bees.
  • 1 0
 No noises except those that are essential to the function of the bike...
  • 1 0
 I love a totally silent hub but I do love my I9's
  • 1 0
 i do not like to be seen in the bush
  • 1 0
 All i want to hear is my hub screaming like a banshee.
  • 1 1
 STFU for the win.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008846
Mobile Version of Website