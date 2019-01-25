Pinkbike Poll: How Long is Your Riding Season?

Typically, how long is your riding season? 1-3 months

4 months

5 months

6 months

7 months

8 months

9 months

10 months

11 months

12 months, Year-Round Responses: 930 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Depending on where you are in the world, you may have the fortune of riding year round or your season on two wheels may only last for a few months of the year. It's different everywhere, and while some folks can balance their six months of good riding with a few months of snowsports, others are stuck inside figuring out what to do to satisfy the void left from their bike.Some are lucky enough to have great skiing, boarding, or snow machine riding nearby while others can only dream of such things.Personally, I look forward to and embrace the seasonal changes and the different conditions they bring. With that, it's rare that there's more than a couple to a few weeks each year I can't get out on a bike. While many trails are best to stay off of in overly wet conditions, there are hidden spots to ride and there are always gated gravel roads that serve to keep fitness up, if nothing else.How long is your riding season? Is there another sport that you can do when it's time to hang up the bike, or are you relegated to scrolling Instagram, commenting on Pinkbike, binge-watching Netflix, looking out the window, and splitting wood to keep busy?