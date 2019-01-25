USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: How Long is Your Riding Season?

Jan 25, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
First attempt by bike to San jose volcano in Chile 19.212 ft - 5.856 mts . We had to go back because of a snow storm at 4.200 mts high.

Depending on where you are in the world, you may have the fortune of riding year round or your season on two wheels may only last for a few months of the year. It's different everywhere, and while some folks can balance their six months of good riding with a few months of snowsports, others are stuck inside figuring out what to do to satisfy the void left from their bike.

Some are lucky enough to have great skiing, boarding, or snow machine riding nearby while others can only dream of such things.

Personally, I look forward to and embrace the seasonal changes and the different conditions they bring. With that, it's rare that there's more than a couple to a few weeks each year I can't get out on a bike. While many trails are best to stay off of in overly wet conditions, there are hidden spots to ride and there are always gated gravel roads that serve to keep fitness up, if nothing else.

How long is your riding season? Is there another sport that you can do when it's time to hang up the bike, or are you relegated to scrolling Instagram, commenting on Pinkbike, binge-watching Netflix, looking out the window, and splitting wood to keep busy?


Typically, how long is your riding season?



Do you switch up sports in the off-season?



35 Comments

  • + 9
 Colorado is way too cold/snowy in the winter and too hot/dry in the summer to ride year round, Sept/Oct/Nov are maybe the only months to ride in decent weather. Don't come, you'll be disappointed.
  • + 1
 The best part of CO is the seasons! Snowmobile/ski in the Winter/early Spring, bike late Spring/Summer/early Fall and backpack/hunt in the Fall. I can't imagine doing one activity all year, how boring is that?!?!?!
  • + 3
 Colorado too hot? LOLOLOL
  • + 3
 100% true - you'll only be disappointed when u come here. I suggest visiting Nebraska
  • + 2
 At least people in CO understand sarcasm very well, it makes up for the terrible conditions we have!
  • + 1
 if only you had gotten everyone on message 20 years ago
  • + 7
 Guess that's a plus for living in Tasmania. All we do is switch from dry lube to wet lube. And maybe the front tire, but let's face it, a Minion can do it all.
  • + 3
 I ride a lot for maybe 8 months of the year, get out a few times during weather/ground cover windows in another 2-3, and maybe don't get at all for 1-2. It really depends on the year and the snow cover though (I'm in New England).

I do focus on skiing in mid-winter, though, whether or not I get out on a few rides.
  • + 2
 Never know what NE will do when it comes to weather. Could be riding on dry snow-free trails through Christmas or covered in snow on Halloween.
  • + 1
 April to October = Ikon's, Minion's, or 25c roadie tires

October to April = 4.0" summer or 4.8" winter fat bike tires, 25c on the roadie, XC skate or classic skis, DH skis, fat touring w/Dynafit's, snowshoes for fat bike trail packing

Rossland, BC at 1000m elevation. With just a 10-minute drive up or down the highway we can either gain or lose 600m of elevation, going from ski touring as high as 2300m down to road/mountain biking in the valley below. Kayaking and fly-fishing can be had daily too.
  • + 2
 I mountain bike year round but once our local hill opens up in the winter I only get out 1-4 rides a month depending on the conditions. If there is pow in the mountains I will pick a board over a muddy bike ride any day!
  • + 1
 I live in Moab and for the most part, we can ride all year. In the winter riding is dependent on snow and ice accumulation but it isn't usually an issue for more than a few days. In summer, you just ride early or you head to the La Sal Mountains or Abajos to escape the heat. Pretty ideal, really.
  • + 2
 I do ride all year round, but for January through March it may only be once a week. Skiing takes over any free time I get and just makes me more motivated to ride come April.
  • + 3
 Mountain biking, surfing, backcountry skiing. Life's too short to just have one hobby.
  • + 1
 Go get married and have some kids and shut up Razz
Let us know how that works out.
JK enjoy it!
  • + 1
 As someone who currently rides year round in Florida, I'm definitely not looking forward to moving to colder climates where I won't ride year round
  • + 1
 Are there mountains in Florida?
  • + 2
 We in the UK have the pleasure or riding in crap weather all year round, it's awesome.
  • + 2
 I ride all year but for about 3-4 months I mostly ride indoors at Rays on a DJ bike.
  • + 2
 Windrock Bike Park in Tennessee is open year round! #RidetheRock
  • + 1
 13 months a year. Happy canary islander And yes off season means quality surf if you wish
  • + 1
 In Australia the season is all year round but it's way too hot to ride in summer and gets dark way too early in winter
  • + 1
 Get some Exposure lights! Night riding is awesome ????
  • + 1
 I rode yesterday and I'll ride tomorrow, I just have to get up early. And yeah, Winter night riding can be great. Warm up from the inside (and Canberra will often get below freezing).
  • + 2
 Ride bikes, ride snowboards, ride yoga mats.
  • + 1
 not just 12months of riding but 12months of quality riding, I love this country.
  • + 2
 Place upvotes here for mountain biking and ice hockey.
  • + 1
 Due to good weather last bike park season started in may and ended in november. This year it began later and ended
  • + 1
 (I can't edit my comment). However this season ended sooner. I ride my mx bike a lot more now.
  • + 1
 If i didnt fatbike it would be 6 months. Fatbike=12 months.
  • + 1
 @chacou: the same goes for California.
  • + 2
 Not long enough.
  • + 1
 Alberta here. Fat-bike + studded tires. Skiing is too crowded/expensive.
  • + 0
 only a shovel can stop my riding season...no time for other bullshits thanks

Post a Comment



