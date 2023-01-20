Pinkbike Poll: How Many Days Did You Ride in 2022?

2023 Goals

Every few years we remember to run a poll to see how many rides Pinkbike's readers embarked on over the course of the last 12 months, since it's always interesting to see how many of you are dabblers versus dedicated mountain biking addicts.Of course, there are all sorts of factors that influence how many days someone rides. Pesky things like school, jobs, and families can make it hard to find the time to get out, injuries can create forced time off the bike, and then there's the weather / location factor - in zones where winter arrives with a brutal vengeance and doesn't leave for months there's a lot less riding happening that somewhere with sustained sunshine and warm weather.How did 2022 go for you? For the sake of this poll, we're keeping things constrained to mountain bike rides - props to all the riders out there who also spent time mixing it up on the road or in the gravel.We're already three weeks into 2023, which means that most people have probably given up on their new year's resolutions by now. Those lofty goals of eating healthy and getting as ripped as Aquaman tend to fall by the wayside when it's dark and stormy outside and there's a fresh pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream in the fridge. Still, it's not to late to make some goals for this year. Do you want to ride more? Less? The same? Cast your vote below.