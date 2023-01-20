Pinkbike Poll: How Many Days Did You Ride in 2022?

Jan 20, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.

Every few years we remember to run a poll to see how many rides Pinkbike's readers embarked on over the course of the last 12 months, since it's always interesting to see how many of you are dabblers versus dedicated mountain biking addicts.

Of course, there are all sorts of factors that influence how many days someone rides. Pesky things like school, jobs, and families can make it hard to find the time to get out, injuries can create forced time off the bike, and then there's the weather / location factor - in zones where winter arrives with a brutal vengeance and doesn't leave for months there's a lot less riding happening that somewhere with sustained sunshine and warm weather.

How did 2022 go for you? For the sake of this poll, we're keeping things constrained to mountain bike rides - props to all the riders out there who also spent time mixing it up on the road or in the gravel.

How many days did you mountain bike in 2022?



How would you classify the style of riding that you did the most in 2022?

Yes, it's all mountain biking, but if you had to pick a category what would it be?



2023 Goals

We're already three weeks into 2023, which means that most people have probably given up on their new year's resolutions by now. Those lofty goals of eating healthy and getting as ripped as Aquaman tend to fall by the wayside when it's dark and stormy outside and there's a fresh pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream in the fridge. Still, it's not to late to make some goals for this year. Do you want to ride more? Less? The same? Cast your vote below.

How many days do you hope to mountain bike in 2023?





12 Comments

  • 10 0
 There is not a “not enough” option….
  • 5 1
 Yeah, I'm not one of the weirdos who tracks how many days they ride. Its almost as embarrassing as counting how much vert you ski every season.
  • 6 0
 I don’t keep track… I ride as much as a I can!
  • 1 0
 I have no idea, but I feel like in 2022 I rode my bike a ton more than pre-covid times. While I have an office location, I somehow manage to work from home quite a bit, and at 3pm, I'm usually out the door riding to my local trail that's only about 2 miles away from my house. I couldn't have it easier or more convenient to get out and have some fun. Add in studded tires, and the fun doesn't stop because of snow, ice and winter
  • 3 0
 never enough.
  • 1 0
 Who doesn't want to ride every day of the year?
  • 6 0
 'more is not better...better is better'
  • 3 0
 winter blows man
  • 1 0
 400! ... but there's not 4... 400!!!
  • 1 0
 Not enough.
  • 1 0
 No goal, just fun ;-)
  • 1 0
 69 days





