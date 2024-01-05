Pinkbike Poll: How Many Days Did You Ride in 2023?

The shortest, wettest days of the year are when I start thinking about those summertime adventures.

Figuring out how many times you went mountain biking in a year used to involve educated guessing, at least for all but the most dedicated / obsessed cyclists. That was before computers in our pockets started tracking every move, and delivering the neatly packaged proof of that tracking at the end of each year. Now even your elderly relatives (at least the tech savvy ones) can see how many hours of Frank Sinatra they listened to and how many times they walked Fido around the block with just a few taps on the screen.Putting aside some of the dystopian elements of all that data gathering, it is interesting to dig into the numbers to see what percentage of the year was spentriding versus daydreaming about mountain biking.For me, even a 45 minute hot-lap can be enough to satiate my riding appetite, at least temporarily – my brain feels a whole lot less scrambled if I get out a quick spin. Of course, my favorite (and most memorable) rides are the ones that last a whole lot longer than that – it doesn't get much better than heading out the door with plenty of water and snacks and nothing but time to explore.Break out the abacus, figure out those ride totals, and let us know how many times you rode last year, and how many times you're planning on riding this year.