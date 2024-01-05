Pinkbike Poll: How Many Days Did You Ride in 2023?

The shortest, wettest days of the year are when I start thinking about those summertime adventures.
Figuring out how many times you went mountain biking in a year used to involve educated guessing, at least for all but the most dedicated / obsessed cyclists. That was before computers in our pockets started tracking every move, and delivering the neatly packaged proof of that tracking at the end of each year. Now even your elderly relatives (at least the tech savvy ones) can see how many hours of Frank Sinatra they listened to and how many times they walked Fido around the block with just a few taps on the screen.
Putting aside some of the dystopian elements of all that data gathering, it is interesting to dig into the numbers to see what percentage of the year was spent actually riding versus daydreaming about mountain biking.
For me, even a 45 minute hot-lap can be enough to satiate my riding appetite, at least temporarily – my brain feels a whole lot less scrambled if I get out a quick spin. Of course, my favorite (and most memorable) rides are the ones that last a whole lot longer than that – it doesn't get much better than heading out the door with plenty of water and snacks and nothing but time to explore.
Break out the abacus, figure out those ride totals, and let us know how many times you rode last year, and how many times you're planning on riding this year.
Had to get a comment in before I left, though.
How many days a year do you comment on Pinkbike like you are the god of mountain biking?
Everybody: 365
everyone I know with an eeb can't ride it for sometimes months at a time bc they're waiting for motor replacements.
Wonder if it is a good idea for Pinkbike to do some sort of article/study about Mountain bike Adrenaline and Modern life Dopamine (yeah social media and all that BS)
Approaching 50yo,quality prevails over quantity . 3000km/61k meters elevation,spread over 110 riding days and 4 bikes.
I dug more than I rode last summer... alas. Probably 2-3 days a week digging? 1 day riding...
Usually I ride 3-4 days a week from May-October...
To anyone else here who has had a similar experience or some sort of major set back I say stay strong and believe in yourself you can make it back maybe not the same but being back is enough. Hoping to look sideways and see my fellow riders looking back asap while we pedal forward.
"2Wheels1Love"
On my bike, nearly every day (don't actually know). Over 1000 hours riding time in 2023.
Let's say you ride once a week and sometimes twice ~1.5 a week. so 1.5*52weeks= 78 times a year
as of 2:28 you total >80 times a year is 343 people. 80 is 269 people
so super rough, only 44% of people ride only on the weekends/around once a week.