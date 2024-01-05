Pinkbike Poll: How Many Days Did You Ride in 2023?

Jan 5, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
The shortest, wettest days of the year are when I start thinking about those summertime adventures.


Figuring out how many times you went mountain biking in a year used to involve educated guessing, at least for all but the most dedicated / obsessed cyclists. That was before computers in our pockets started tracking every move, and delivering the neatly packaged proof of that tracking at the end of each year. Now even your elderly relatives (at least the tech savvy ones) can see how many hours of Frank Sinatra they listened to and how many times they walked Fido around the block with just a few taps on the screen.

Putting aside some of the dystopian elements of all that data gathering, it is interesting to dig into the numbers to see what percentage of the year was spent actually riding versus daydreaming about mountain biking.

For me, even a 45 minute hot-lap can be enough to satiate my riding appetite, at least temporarily – my brain feels a whole lot less scrambled if I get out a quick spin. Of course, my favorite (and most memorable) rides are the ones that last a whole lot longer than that – it doesn't get much better than heading out the door with plenty of water and snacks and nothing but time to explore.

Break out the abacus, figure out those ride totals, and let us know how many times you rode last year, and how many times you're planning on riding this year.


How many days did you mountain bike in 2023?



Did you ride enough in 2023?



How many vertical feet did you climb in 2023?



How many days do you hope to mountain bike in 2024?



  • 31 0
 The answer is never enough
  • 2 0
 Correct
  • 1 0
 Meh, I can’t go hard everyday. I’d rather ride fewer days each week and get after it instead of half-assing it on more ride days because I’m tired.
  • 18 0
 For such a strong opinionated comment section on PB articles a lot of you don't even ride that much. Now go back to complaining about how e-bikes and internal routed headsets ruin your day while I go ride my bike.
  • 3 2
 "While I go ride my bike"

Had to get a comment in before I left, though.
  • 2 0
 MTB is my passion but I don't get to ride all that often, unfortunately. I do ride other bikes though, easily >300 times per year. Am I allowed to have and express strong opinions?
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: Yes, I grant you permission. Thanks for asking.
  • 5 0
 As of 1489 responses 44.3% ride 80 days a year or less with 61.8% of those under 50 days a year. So most people are barely riding once a week. Here's a poll:

How many days a year do you comment on Pinkbike like you are the god of mountain biking?
Everybody: 365
  • 36 23
 hate it or not - e-bikes are allowing busy people get onto the trails more often... come home from a day and I only have 30 mins, before I could only get to the trailhead and back - now I'm doing 10 miles before its dark. lovely thing!
  • 18 7
 Get out of here with that truth and logic. You're making too much sense!
  • 20 6
 I think you mistake the fact the poll said "mountain bike". www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-poll-whats-the-least-awful-word-that-means-not-an-e-bike.html
  • 15 2
 Very true. Our trails out in Southern Cali are feeling the effects of that. We have more people and miles being ridden, but with the same amount of trail work being done pre eebs (very little). There is always a cost associated with more access and it isn't always monetary.
  • 10 7
 I can drive pretty far in the car in 30 minutes, but it's not mountain biking.
  • 10 7
 Can you actually do an mtb ride in 30 minutes? I spend at least that amount of time preparing before hand, and the same amount afterwards putting everything away and cleaning it.

everyone I know with an eeb can't ride it for sometimes months at a time bc they're waiting for motor replacements.
  • 13 0
 the real problem is normalizing jobs that only leave us 30 minutes per day to participate in personal endeavors
  • 2 0
 @mattg95: what a load of crap.
  • 10 0
 2024 is a leap year. Last question forgot 366!
  • 1 0
 lol, I thought 366 was just a joke answer. Completely spaced on leap year
  • 5 2
 Not gonna lie, i am kind of getting the Mike Levy burnout lately. I feel like if i take a break for a couple of weeks whenever i come back to my bike i enjoy it more than ridding 2 or 3 times a week.

Wonder if it is a good idea for Pinkbike to do some sort of article/study about Mountain bike Adrenaline and Modern life Dopamine (yeah social media and all that BS)
  • 7 0
 How do you burn out at only 2-3x/week?
  • 3 0
 @noapathy: I can go multiple times a week (5-7 days/week) and not burn out, but if I do that for too long I start doing other things more often (rock climbing, hiking, etc). but after a week or two of that I'm hyped to be on the bike again, so a small break can be good for some hah.
  • 2 0
 @noapathy: other things in life (kids, jobs, rock climbing, surfing, reading, current geopolitical events)
  • 3 0
 @pmhobson: No sense of priorities. Wink
  • 1 0
 inertia is a powerful thing! I don't burn out when I am in the thick of it, but if I take a rest week mid summer, getting back to my previous volume feels so...daunting. Once you get going again though it feels great.
  • 4 0
 Year round riding season here.
Approaching 50yo,quality prevails over quantity . 3000km/61k meters elevation,spread over 110 riding days and 4 bikes.
  • 2 0
 If I could accurately measure vertical gain I'd have an answer, but when on a single ride the discrepancy between Strava and Trailforks is around 1000 ft...usually it's closer than this, but yikes!
  • 1 2
 Strava is more accurate
  • 1 0
 @kookseverywhere: strava is for kooks.
  • 1 0
 VT had a historically wet summer. In July we got 8-9 inches of rain in a day... which completely destroyed trails, ripped out bridges, and flooded towns and villages. Then it kept raining relentlessly for the rest of the summer and fall. I think we had maybe one weekend where it didn't rain the entire time? I'm still working to put things back together on my local trails...

I dug more than I rode last summer... alas. Probably 2-3 days a week digging? 1 day riding...

Usually I ride 3-4 days a week from May-October...
  • 3 0
 I coummute by bike, five days a week, about 35km round trip. Most weekends I'm on my MTB and will do anywhere from a few Km to 50-100km rides.... I ride alot....
  • 1 0
 2023 was going great I was at the end of my 2nd month guiding tours and training until Feb. 25th when I was hit head on by a motorcycle in the bush, in Jamaica. Sounds like a bad joke but my year has been a complete shit show. Enter 2024 I am cleared by the doctors including a cardiologist so I can continue my life long journey on 2 wheels. I gave up driving over 30 years ago and have made my way through life riding mountain bikes unwavering in my love for the sport and what it has given me on a daily basis. I have shelved Strava for 8 months like an ex while taking baby steps back and hopefully I will be logging on over the next few weeks as I am returning to the "scene of the crime" soon to ride/train. I found it hard reading all my friends posts about epic rides and amazing photo bombs featuring some of my favourite spots and locations both near and far.
To anyone else here who has had a similar experience or some sort of major set back I say stay strong and believe in yourself you can make it back maybe not the same but being back is enough. Hoping to look sideways and see my fellow riders looking back asap while we pedal forward.
"2Wheels1Love"
  • 1 0
 Whipped my DH bike out a week before champs, turned up, everyone else crashed, went to national champs, everyone else crashed.. stoked. Went to an enduro with covid after an all night rave, wore lycra... Won lol. Bought and EEB later in the year. Was never off the thing.
  • 1 0
 I tried hard to suck less at whitewater this year and subsequently neglected the bicycle for the first time in a long time. So now I still suck at canoeing and am worse at biking, ha!
  • 4 0
 I rode a lot....didn't keep score.
  • 1 0
 I did, too, compared to others I know. Still I will complain to everyone about hardly ever getting on a bike.
  • 4 0
 Stopped using Strava this year and it's beautiful
  • 1 1
 I try for 3 rides a week here and season is all year here. I’m well into my 50’s and I have a very physically demanding job. Light e bike means I can keep up this regime. I think from now on when people make snarky comments about e bikes they should have to declare what they do for a job.
  • 1 2
 People that ride e-bikes, confuse “snarky” with Factual… Most comments about mopeds… err… motorcycles… are factual and get interpreted as snarky.
  • 3 1
 @mikekazimer for fun, could we also include a poll for elevation gain in 2023?
  • 3 0
 How about a poll for bike park laps?
  • 5 0
 @turboshart, sure thing - I added that in. And @maestroman21 , we'll probably do some sort of bike-park related poll when it gets closer to opening day.
  • 1 0
 thank you sir.
  • 2 1
 Mountain biking specifically? No idea.

On my bike, nearly every day (don't actually know). Over 1000 hours riding time in 2023.
  • 2 0
 Subtract 10% from the first field to know how many days people actually rode this year
  • 2 0
 People assume they ride more than they actually do. When you really keep track of days it's less than you think.
  • 2 0
 trainer doesn't count, right?
  • 4 0
 ask yur natsak... im sure it keeps count when its too much
  • 9 3
 Counts more than an e-bike ride
  • 5 0
 Riding the nowhere bike definitely counts
  • 1 0
 @kookseverywhere: unless it’s an e-trainer
  • 1 0
 @mitochris: use the trainer to create electricity to charge your ebike. Infinite free energy
  • 2 4
 I always find it kind of interesting that people on Instagram or a podcast are saying they are riding 4-5 times a week. It takes 1-1.5 hours to load and drive to a good spot by itself plus 2 hours of riding. I think 98% of people can only afford that kind of time on the weekends (or whatever your version of a weekend is) or maybe during the week once in a blue moon.
  • 1 0
 I just realized we can figure out from above who has time to ride more then only on the weekends.

Let's say you ride once a week and sometimes twice ~1.5 a week. so 1.5*52weeks= 78 times a year

as of 2:28 you total >80 times a year is 343 people. 80 is 269 people

so super rough, only 44% of people ride only on the weekends/around once a week.
  • 8 0
 Some people move to, or live in a town where they ride from their doorstep. Our family moved across New Zealand to live in Nelson where there's 100s of km of trails available without using a car. You can ride whenever you have any spare time with no real plan or arrangement. I'm sure there's places like this all over the world.
  • 2 0
 depends where u live dude. where i live it takes me 30 min tops to drive to our dh-specific and other xc trails. loading takes significantly less time. our farthest trail is 1 hr out only. i live on an island, but alas. my buddy in bellingham can ride to galbraith from his house. not everyone is that fortunate though.
  • 3 0
 Know plenty of people who get that 3-5 rides per week. Not all are on epic trails, but all counts. Trail systems rideable from home, pumptrack/dirt jumps nearby, urban/suburban ride on the MTB/DJ, gravel ride w/ a bit of singletrack thrown in, or even god forbid road rides. Go ride some wheelies around the block, build/buy a wood or plastic ramp for the yard, ride w/ your kids etc. 300 rides this year, but some of those double dip with 2 rides a day and have a backyard pump track.
  • 1 0
 Less than 30 I would bet. Took a huge slam in July then got crushed by work. Life is stupid sometimes
  • 1 0
 Interesting that not one person rode 351 - 364.
  • 1 0
 Wait. They are hitting that button now.
  • 1 1
 I exercised in some form or fashion about 351 days according to Strava, but not even close to that many outside days on the bike.
  • 1 0
 I believe Mark Matthews rode every day
  • 1 0
 It’s not much but it’s honest work
  • 1 0
 180+. Helps to be able to ride to trails within 3 minutes of home
  • 1 0
 Ride through the woods every day to work.







