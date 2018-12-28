USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: How Many Days Did You Ride This Year?

Dec 28, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

As 2018 comes to a close, it's a good time to reflect back on the year and reminisce. I'd suspect a lot of people had goals at the beginning of the year to ride further, faster, or in more places than in years past. Hopefully, everyone who set goals in some way attained them or bettered themselves, and if you didn't reach one of your goals then hopefully you at least had a good time and did your best.

One of the most simple metrics of all that directly ties into goals that many people, myself included, had must be, "How many days did you ride a bike this year?" We all know that almost any day, hour, or minute on the bike is some of the best time spent.

What constitutes a ride? It's different for everyone, but I would say that it's getting on your bike with some intention and going somewhere. It doesn't have to be far. You may have or have not formally tracked the ride with Strava or another app, but if you went somewhere, it's a ride. Let's leave the indoor trainer out of this.


How many days did you ride in 2018?






Must Read This Week
Win an Ibis HD4 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
93000 views
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
83128 views
Field Test: Firebird 29 vs Spartan 29 vs Ransom
48418 views
Custom Build: a Pony Express Van Inspired, Totally Over-the-Top Kona Process 153 29er
43018 views
Podcast: Why Carbon Expert Joe McEwan of Starling Cycles Chooses to Make Steel Bikes
37466 views
Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner
33295 views
Tech Talks: Dropper Seat Posts - To Clamp Or Not To Clamp?
29647 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
27881 views

8 Comments

  • + 1
 what constitutes as riding? 1 day of whistler = 10 days of riding maybe? 1 bike ride to get beer = 1/8 of a bike ride? what is the average "bike ride" ??
does riding a small bike like a bmx count as less?
does riding a unicycle count as less?

Can someone please create a formula for this?? I don't have all day to write one up.
  • + 2
 Simple, just put how many days you jumped on a bike and rode it.
  • + 1
 @TimnberG: probably either 420 or 69 then
  • + 3
 *everyone checks strava*
*anti Strava people are triggered by above comment*
  • + 1
 I gave up strava part way through the season. fun to "race" a section every once in a while but I don't want big brother knowing my wattage
  • + 1
 There should be a poll on how many days did you check pinkbike and comment
  • + 1
 I wish there was an upvote downvote tracker and those with too many negatives couldn't comment. Waki would be screwed. (me too probably)
  • + 1
 x - 1

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028184
Mobile Version of Website