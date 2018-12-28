Pinkbike Poll: How Many Days Did You Ride This Year?

As 2018 comes to a close, it's a good time to reflect back on the year and reminisce. I'd suspect a lot of people had goals at the beginning of the year to ride further, faster, or in more places than in years past. Hopefully, everyone who set goals in some way attained them or bettered themselves, and if you didn't reach one of your goals then hopefully you at least had a good time and did your best.One of the most simple metrics of all that directly ties into goals that many people, myself included, had must be, "How many days did you ride a bike this year?" We all know that almost any day, hour, or minute on the bike is some of the best time spent.What constitutes a ride? It's different for everyone, but I would say that it's getting on your bike with some intention and going somewhere. It doesn't have to be far. You may have or have not formally tracked the ride with Strava or another app, but if you went somewhere, it's a ride. Let's leave the indoor trainer out of this.