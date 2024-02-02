Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?

Feb 2, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

Gearboxes for mountain bikes are like Marmite: people either love them, or they hate them. Or, to be more true to reality, people either love the idea, or they hate the idea of them. After all, the amount of abuse that the traditional derailleur-operated drivetrain gets relative to the number of people actually buying bikes with an alternative drivetrain feels somewhat disproportional.

After all, it's incredibly easy to both literally and figuratively bash the derailleur. Yes, it does hang out at a point in space where it's liable to picking up sticks and chunks of heather. It is objectively at risk of, at the very least, getting scratched up or bent out shape. On tight, rock-strewn trails, full derailleur detonation feels like it's lurking around every blind corner.

photo
The Starling Spur runs a gearbox from Effigear
photo
Lal Bikes Supre Drive is one of the more interesting alternative drivetrains out there. This one is only intended for high-pivot bikes, and only the Nicolai Nucleon 16, for now.

But we like to catastrophize, don't we? Especially when the cost of replacing certain electronic derailleurs is now in the region of $800 USD.

Though I've been around friends of mine who suffered the misfortune, I've never actually blown up a derailleur myself. Sure, I've bent a hanger or two over the years, but i've never ripped a cage in two, or hit my derailleur so hard that it ceases to be functional. Am I simply not gnarly enough? Or do we generally not break derailleurs as regularly as the internet makes out?

I'm interested to know whether i'm in the minority here.

photo
A sad end for this Shimano derailleur

It's also occurred to me that the risk of hitting one's derailleur may be associated with stance preference - i.e. whether you ride with your left foot forward, or your right foot forward. I fall into the former category, so my right leg is the trailing leg, occupying the space just fore of the derailleur while i'm descending. I have always wondered whether that alone gives me an improved awareness of that side, thus making me less likely to scrape the derailleur off a rock while making tight right-hand turns.

Let us know how many derailleurs you've killed over the years (answer the poll that best describes your preferred riding stance). I'm not talking death by wear and tear, or death by clutch seizure - i'm talking about those "I was just riding along" incidents.

Riders with their left foot forward: How many derailleurs have you destroyed in the last 10 years?



Riders with their right foot forward: How many derailleurs have you destroyed in the last 10 years?



photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
35 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Kelan Grant Off Nukeproof After Nine Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
198996 views
Tech Briefing: Clever Little Gadgets, MTB Jeans, Colourful Brakes & More
52322 views
Review: The New 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC Has All The Integration
47847 views
Zerode Bikes Announces New World Cup Team with Sam Blenkinsop & Taylor Vernon
45003 views
Review: Norco Fluid FS Carbon - A Comfortable Companion
42720 views
Video: Rob Warner Tries to Return to World Cups in "The Way Back"
38802 views
Dangerholm's Scott Spark RC Neon Project
34780 views
Derek Teel of Dialed Health Suffers Extensive Injuries After Being Struck By Driver in Hit & Run
33497 views

20 Comments
  • 19 0
 You really need a "I don't ride that foot forward, but I want to see the results" option.
  • 3 0
 And a derailleur hanger option. I broke 1 hanger once, but I never broke a derailleur.
  • 5 0
 Or just don't read the title properly and vote on the wrong poll first, like me. Sorry pinkbike
  • 7 0
 So if I check it off that I've only broken one, is it going to jinx me into breaking more?
  • 4 0
 There is also an important difference between "catestrophically destroyed" and "slightly bent so it never quite indexes properly but I really don't want to buy a complete new mech". I've had the latter waaaay more than destroyed.
  • 9 2
 SRAM Transmission: A solution to an almost non-existing problem.
  • 1 0
 what do you mean "almost non-existing?" did you look at the poll results? Way more people have broken derailleurs than haven't.
  • 1 0
 Please correct me if I'm wrong, but I'm not entirely convinced in any practical situation when riding whether a riders preference for left or right crank forward makes any difference towards mech's getting smashed into rocks/tree's etc.
  • 1 0
 I think prior to the era of Sram x9's etc- Shimano used to have that stupid little pin that would snap if hyperextended leaving the derailleur flaccid and useless- something that is not ideal for humans or derailleurs. Not a problem though with all current makers from my experience. So last 10 years- not many- last twenty years... yep...lots. There was this one rock on the Switchback climb in Victoria, BC that alone probably claimed 4 for me.
  • 1 0
 Me too, broken two 20+ years ago, both due to random sticks getting flicked at just the right angle to catch the derailleur and then get jammed against the ground at just the right angle to destroy the derailleur.
  • 1 0
 At least one of the mechs I've broken was due to piss poor set up and it being dragged into the spokes off a drop. Other than that it's been piss poor line choice, once or twice. 18 years of riding.
  • 2 0
 One derailleur in 30+ years of riding MTB...and it was way back in the day. I have broken tons of cassettes/freehubs though!
  • 1 0
 The only things I have broken so far were saddles and dent handlebars and rubber grips.
  • 1 0
 But what if I have I have "catastrophically damaged a derailleur while riding", but not in the last 20 years? Hmmmm...
  • 1 0
 The Entrails entrance (Squamish) has taken two from me!
  • 1 0
 Since I ride left-foot-forward, I wreck rear brake disks on rocks.
  • 1 0
 not letting me count shimano alivo from the 90s is cheating.
  • 1 0
 Does this include front derailleurs?
  • 1 0
 0 -knocks on wood-
  • 1 0
 Does bending count?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028570
Mobile Version of Website