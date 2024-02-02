Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?

Gearboxes for mountain bikes are like Marmite
: people either love them, or they hate them. Or, to be more true to reality, people either love the idea
, or they hate the idea
of them. After all, the amount of abuse that the traditional derailleur-operated drivetrain gets relative to the number of people actually buying bikes with an alternative drivetrain feels somewhat disproportional.
After all, it's incredibly easy to both literally and figuratively bash the derailleur. Yes, it does hang out at a point in space where it's liable to picking up sticks and chunks of heather. It is
objectively at risk of, at the very least, getting scratched up or bent out shape. On tight, rock-strewn trails, full derailleur detonation feels like it's lurking around every blind corner.
But we like to catastrophize, don't we? Especially when the cost of replacing certain electronic derailleurs is now in the region of $800 USD.
Though I've been around friends of mine who suffered the misfortune, I've never actually blown up a derailleur myself. Sure, I've bent a hanger or two over the years, but i've never ripped a cage in two, or hit my derailleur so hard that it ceases to be functional. Am I simply not gnarly enough? Or do we generally not break derailleurs as regularly as the internet makes out?
I'm interested to know whether i'm in the minority here.
It's also occurred to me that the risk of hitting one's derailleur may be associated with stance preference - i.e. whether you ride with your left foot forward, or your right foot forward. I fall into the former category, so my right leg is the trailing leg, occupying the space just fore of the derailleur while i'm descending. I have always wondered whether that alone gives me an improved awareness of that side, thus making me less likely to scrape the derailleur off a rock while making tight right-hand turns.
Let us know how many derailleurs you've killed over the years (answer the poll that best describes your preferred riding stance). I'm not talking death by wear and tear, or death by clutch seizure - i'm talking about those "I was just riding along" incidents.