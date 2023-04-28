Pinkbike Poll: How Many Volume Spacers Do You Run?

Volume spacers are handy tuning tools that allow you to adjust bottom-out resistance independently of beginning-stroke suppleness. Some years ago, they were viewed by many as something to help with changing travel. If you wanted to reduce the fork travel by 10 mm, you'd add a volume spacer to increase the compression ratio in the air spring, which gave you the force needed to avoid clumsy bottom-outs earlier in the travel.
In about 2015, RockShox started pushing volume spacers ("bottomless tokens") as a tuning option for everyone,
rather than something you only needed to consider if you were a suspension nerd or you were changing travel.
Soon after that, volume spacers seemed to become the mountain bike equivalent of chainring teeth on road bikes - the more you ran, the more bragging rights you could claim. "If my favourite pro racer/freerider is running five spacers, I should too!"
But now that pissing contest seems to have died down a bit. People have realised that running too
many spacers will either result in a harsh wall of force in the last third of the travel, or if you drop the air pressure to reduce that harshness you're left with no support in the first two-thirds.
At the same time, fork travel has increased - 160 mm used to be considered long travel while now 170 mm is common and 190 mm is available with a single crown. Plus, negative spring volumes have generally increased, which makes the air spring more progressive for a given travel and number of volume spacers. This makes it harder than ever to use all the travel.
Personally, I'm more often removing spacers from forks rather than adding them these days, and in many forks (especially long-travel ones) I'm running none at all and would like the option to run it more linear.
How are you setting up your fork? And yes, this poll isn't perfect - different brands require different numbers of spacers, and the same goes for different travel amounts. Still, think of it as a conversation starter, a jumping off point to discuss suspension set up.
