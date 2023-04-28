Pinkbike Poll: How Many Volume Spacers Do You Run?

Apr 28, 2023
by Seb Stott  

Volume spacers are handy tuning tools that allow you to adjust bottom-out resistance independently of beginning-stroke suppleness. Some years ago, they were viewed by many as something to help with changing travel. If you wanted to reduce the fork travel by 10 mm, you'd add a volume spacer to increase the compression ratio in the air spring, which gave you the force needed to avoid clumsy bottom-outs earlier in the travel.

In about 2015, RockShox started pushing volume spacers ("bottomless tokens") as a tuning option for everyone, rather than something you only needed to consider if you were a suspension nerd or you were changing travel.

Soon after that, volume spacers seemed to become the mountain bike equivalent of chainring teeth on road bikes - the more you ran, the more bragging rights you could claim. "If my favourite pro racer/freerider is running five spacers, I should too!"


But now that pissing contest seems to have died down a bit. People have realised that running too many spacers will either result in a harsh wall of force in the last third of the travel, or if you drop the air pressure to reduce that harshness you're left with no support in the first two-thirds.


At the same time, fork travel has increased - 160 mm used to be considered long travel while now 170 mm is common and 190 mm is available with a single crown. Plus, negative spring volumes have generally increased, which makes the air spring more progressive for a given travel and number of volume spacers. This makes it harder than ever to use all the travel.

Personally, I'm more often removing spacers from forks rather than adding them these days, and in many forks (especially long-travel ones) I'm running none at all and would like the option to run it more linear.

How are you setting up your fork? And yes, this poll isn't perfect - different brands require different numbers of spacers, and the same goes for different travel amounts. Still, think of it as a conversation starter, a jumping off point to discuss suspension set up.

How many volume spacers (tokens) are in your fork?



29 Comments

  • 11 0
 Bad bike owner here... I've never checked on any of my bikes.
  • 11 0
 Sounds like you actually just ride them. Bad bike owners are often good riders. Look at Sam Pilgrim for example.
  • 1 0
 @i-like-toytles: Man will outride pretty much every person here while he's running 50 psi in the tires and suspension set up for dirt jumps.
  • 7 0
 Longer travel air springs in the same model of fork have factory recommended limits on how many volume reducers you can run. The poll is a little misleading because there isn’t an associated stroke length defined. I ran 3 spacers on my 130mm Z2, but only 2 spacers were on my fox 36 140mm setup. If I was running a 160 fork I doubt I would use any. How do the results account for variations in stroke length and honestly manufacture, as actual volume in the positive chamber varies by make and model as well?
  • 10 1
 After buying a Mezzer with the IRT system, I will never own another fork that uses volume spacers, it's an inferior system for tuning.
  • 3 0
 Ditto that - just run the recom'd setup for travel (180mm) and its done. Super plush, mostly just checking the lowers & on cruise control otherwise.
  • 4 0
 I cringe when I hear about riders adding spacers so they "can run less pressure"...you don't need spacers to run less pressure Gary. You only using 70% of your fork travel now. Just let some air out Gary. You're already running 27% sag in your fork though Gary.
  • 3 0
 Came here to say this, I have heard it on the trail and seen it in Evans MTB youtube... "My fork feels harsh, but im running 28% sag and have three volume spacers.... better add another volume spacer and go to to 33% sag"
  • 1 0
 I weigh 97 kilos, and I don't run any on my 140mm Lyrik. Maybe I'm just not good enough of a rider need them, but I feel like I have my setup dialed to the point where I'm using 80-95% of my travel, with the occasional bottom out on the bigger hits.
  • 1 0
 Coil right now smashpot in a 38. Usually none in the fork. I’m about 100 kg and run a stiff fork and ride decently well. I got lost early on line everyone else with spacers and lowering pressure. Then luftkappe helped me see the light. Now I’ll only add spacers once the pressure is high enough to support me how I like, the compression does what I want,
And I’m still needed end support. Spacers were marketed so well and I think lots of people misunderstood how they affect your fork
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure what the best way to do it would have been, but maybe a future poll could be specific to each fork length. I have 2 bikes, one with a 140mm fork with three spacers and the other has a 170mm fork with one spacer. The poll results may be a little different depending on average fork length (which I would imagine is 140-150mm but not sure).
  • 6 1
 #oncoil
  • 1 0
 #onOhlins
  • 4 0
 I have no clue. I just set pressure and compression and ride
  • 4 0
 bro why should i know, i just add air and ride.
  • 1 0
 This is the way
  • 1 0
 @NJRipper14: This is the way.
  • 1 0
 I have a 2019 Lyrik and I don't even remember what they do. I don't pay a lot of attention to either end until oil gets by the seals. Then I can say I fellated a pinniped.
  • 2 0
 f*ckingSteve pro tip: rear shocks take spacers too!
  • 2 0
 1 token in my 2.1 Zeb @ 45 psi
  • 2 0
 EXT Era no spacers needed
  • 1 0
 people used to add tokens to compensate and then found it weird when the handling of their fork was all over the place...
  • 2 0
 What about forks with ramp up chamber, like ext ohlins etc?
  • 1 0
 1.5 - I’m pretty sure the half token makes no difference but it makes me feel special
  • 1 0
 Depends on fork model, use and travel so I didn't reply as my 3 bikes have different amounts of tokens.
  • 1 0
 Anyone with experience using the DSD Runt? Sure looks more tempting than volume spacers.
  • 2 0
 Coil fork!
  • 1 0
 Pick whatever came with the bike and be a dick about it.
  • 1 0
 negative 2





