Pinkbike Poll: How Mechanically Minded Are You?

Jan 31, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
A Day in the Life of Yeti EWS Mechanic Shaun Hughes

As a responsible rider, it's always good to know a few mechanical basics, things like how to check that your bike is safe to ride, fix a flat, and straighten the handlebars after a crash. In reality, that will get you out on a ride and then back almost every time, outside of a catastrophic mechanical incident.

Like it or not, all bikes require maintenance, just like a car or any other piece of machinery. Weeks and months of riding through mud, sand, snow, or whatever Mother Nature has decided to deliver will take a toll on any bike, no matter how much the initial sticker price was. This is why a lot of riders do have a fairly comprehensive mechanical knowledge when it comes to their bikes. In addition to being able to get yourself and your friends out of the woods by piecing together a broken bike after a mechanical, it cuts down on the cost of having to pay someone else to do it.

So, how mechanically minded are you? Do you lace wheels and perform every bit of service yourself, do you drop off your bike at the local shop after every ride for someone else to maintain, or do you fall in the middle, leaving suspension overhauls and full builds to someone else but taking care of the day-to-day stuff yourself?

How Mechanically Minded are You?



70 Comments

  • 71 1
 My level is I can rebuild a shock, install a dropper or build a full bike, but I also pay $200 for new lowers because I stripped out the threads while installing a brake caliper. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • 13 0
 Sounds just like me. I'll build a bike or do a lower leg service no probs then cross thread a pedal fitting after a couple too many beers Wink
  • 3 1
 I've come to realize by the time you replace a couple parts you broke with diy, it ends up costing the same to pay a pro as it costs to do yourself.
  • 11 0
 Cross threads are tight threads!
  • 3 1
 You didn't have to spend $ 200 because there are threaded inserts. They cost much less.
  • 2 0
 @iantmcg: yep. Lesson learned for me too
  • 4 1
 Heli-Coil... better than new.
  • 1 0
 @Chilliwacker: sure blame the beer lol!!!
  • 37 0
 There's going to be a lot of people choosing home mechanic when they really should be "that guy"
  • 6 0
 I’d class myself as both, I CAN fix it, I just didn’t
  • 1 0
 Ahem
  • 2 0
 "That guy" pretty much sums me up completely
  • 27 0
 One Way Mechanic: I can take it apart. I can't always put it back together.
  • 15 1
 It pretty crazy how much money (AND TIME) one can save by learning to wrench on your own. You can buy consumer direct bikes, you don't pay labor, and you can get stuff done quickly. Plus it's fun. Makes an expensive hobby a lot less expensive.
  • 3 15
 Lmao yeah it totally makes biking A LOT less expensive... NOT. It's still expensive as fuck and any good shop will install the parts you bought there for free especially if you bought your bike there.
  • 4 7
 That's without counting everytime you fuck up something that wasn't broken in the first place and have to take it to your mechanic to bail you out
  • 1 0
 I live in this island with no real shops, im very thankful for youtube!!! although i'll send a shock to a proper shop, just in case!!!
  • 3 0
 @Boosting: uhhhh he meant learning to do it correctly will save you time and money. Of course breaking your bike trying to fix it will cost you more, thanks captain obvious.
  • 3 0
 as a shop mechanic, I can tell you that some people seem to be incompatible with working on their own bikes.
  • 1 0
 For sure. I'll browse online until I find a box of bulk shift housing on closeout or other items that often need replacing (e.g. cables, sealant, brake pads/fluid) and stock up. I'll still send wheels in for a proper tension/true and suspension for service.
  • 1 0
 @senorbanana: Some people have gorilla mitts and there's no cure for that. Fixing anything mechanical requires a little finesse and some people don't have it. No shame in that, just the facts.
  • 8 2
 I find that with bikes, people think they're way smarter than they actually are. It's a classic case of the Dunning/Kruger effect (google it if you dont know). I think its because bicycles are a simple enough machine that people like to think they understand them when really they can be very complex and take some education to really understand.
  • 4 0
 Sounds like you've got a case of the Dunning/Kruger effect!
  • 1 0
 @john303: Hahaha maybe I do! That's the irony of it!
  • 2 2
 Dude it honestly isn’t very complicated
  • 2 0
 Was kind of thinking the same thing. Bike shop wrench by trade, and was very surprised to see so many people confidently say they placed higher than I think I'm at. Problem with these polls is that people are anonymous, and of course want to humblebrag to themselves at how pro they are.

A quarter of PB commenters are "wizard" level mechanics. Yeah. No.
  • 1 0
 @sherbet: i think the categories are a bit off. Yeah i do 95%+ of my own wrenching, including building wheels, but does that make me a master mechanic? Hell no. Im just good with tools. I wouldn’t even consider trying a full service on suspension. As far as i know most shops just send it out.
  • 1 0
 Its actually not that complicated and bikes really are pretty simple. Outside of building wheels and tuning/rebuilding suspensions there is no reason that most people couldn't work on or replace any part on their bike if they have the right tools (which isn't even all that many). Plenty of good tutorials on the internet these days. Look up what you are trying to do, go slow, and give it a try.
  • 7 0
 I like my own mechanic work, because I enjoy the handful of extra bolts I have when everything is done and put back together.
  • 6 0
 Other: I’m a Meh-chanic

Meh-chanic
Noun
Meh-chanic: someone who could fix it themselves, but finds it easier and cheaper to pay for it to be fixed.
  • 2 0
 I'm this too. I work full time as an auto tech, and would rather not spend time outside of work wrenching. So it gets fixed when I'm at work, and I pick it up and ride it at the end of the work day. Money well spent.
  • 6 0
 There’s the one mechanic at my local shop I trust to do the work I can’t/won’t do.
  • 5 0
 That's frustrating. "Here's my bike but none of you can touch it but him."

They probably have the new guy wrench on it the second you leave the store.
  • 5 0
 How many years does it take to graduate from "I can build wheels" to "RC calls me for advice"?
  • 8 2
 Never, you will never catch up RC, none of us will.
  • 6 1
 Give me a file and a peice of aluminium and I will make you any part you need.
  • 2 0
 As a mechanic, I know theres a even higher price to pay for this knowledge. I would' been much better off with another profession don't get me wrong I've done OK and I love working on and tinkering with my toys but having a lawyers income would've been nice with the bikes all at the LBS.
  • 5 1
 Youtube mechanic over here. Sometimes works, sometimes doesn't. Got some good shop round here when it doesn't.
  • 1 0
 My neighbor started a mobile bike repair business. No guilt trip like a shop gives you for buying cheaper online parts. I can walk down the road and drop the bike off when convenient. Has no incentive to sell me on things. Is honest about what parts are truly shot and what parts I could get another season out of. Also has an auto lift for fixing cars. Literally the best neighbor a guy could ask for. So I used to do a few things myself but much easier to just have it done for me.
  • 1 0
 i used to be the guy that couldn't care any less about mechanics - mostly because i was too busy working overtime to afford to hit the trails every now and again - and then recently decided i hated my job and did the bike mechanic certification - so. . .. .. .. don't know exactly what to pick. . . ... maybe somewhere between "home mechanic" and "master mechanic" !? i mean, i know a little bit more than the regular home mechanic. . .. but maybe not that much more Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Home mechanic, but it sometimes comes back to bite me. My GX derailleur has been having issues at the main pivot, and I've been experiencing a bit of chain drop and slop. I disassembled and lubed the pivot when it happened a couple months ago, but it decided to lock up on me and drop my chain in the absolute worst spot last weekend. $600 in parts, cracked ribs, destroyed elbow, etc.. I still wouldn't trust the local shops on anything other than suspension (DirtLabs).
  • 1 0
 How is being able to "finagle non-compatible parts or trailside trash together to get myself out of the woods" limited to Wizards and not compatible with being a home mechanic?
Not having $1000s into specialized tools for every new standard can make cheapskates invent new ways and things.
I think the Master and Wizard levels are for those who can do it all fast and correct, while your World Cup rider is hounding you to finish so that they have time to qualify
  • 1 0
 "I have done so much, with so little, for so long, that I can now make anything out of nothing". A sign that hangs in Dave Marcis's race shop. (He used to be Dale #3's test driver...only wears Wingtip shoes IN the race car...look him up, great dude!)
  • 2 0
 Waiting to see how this all shakes out but as it stands 40 wizards in less than 150 responses means we're either suffering from response bias, egos, or liars.
  • 1 0
 Their standards are pretty low tbh
  • 2 0
 Can I be a Wizard that can fix almost anything, but also be That Guy because I cant possibly keep up to the rate at which things break?
  • 3 0
 Thanks to all the wizards out there who bail me out when I get in too deep
  • 3 1
 Am a wizard but not arrogant enough to think RC would call me for advice. Shame on you all for being so full of it
  • 1 0
 Where's the "I can do anything and everything, but have no time to do it due to life/job/family/kids/etc, so I pay for someone else to do it"...?
  • 2 0
 I'm good at plugging it in, is that count? #26ebikeforlife
  • 1 0
 Going into my 31st year working in a shop. I doubt there's a better job out there.
  • 1 1
 I'm 5 hrs round trip from a real shop, so I had no choice, plus I was splitting cases on motorcycle engines before most on this forum were even born
  • 1 0
 I need a box to tick for "my knowledge an skill are held back by my lack of tools an a kitchen for a workshop" :'(
  • 1 0
 I can't spoke wheels......nor can I deal with hydraulic brakes...*Puppy Face*
  • 2 0
 Where is the armchair mechanic option?
  • 1 0
 A multitool, zip ties, and some small gauge steel wire can get you out of almost anything if youre willing to try.
  • 2 0
 How do you fix a flat tire with that?
  • 1 0
 i've watched a lot of gee milner dream bike builds, so i can say that i can build a bike!
  • 1 0
 I know the wheel is round, and people keep trying to reinvent ittup lol
  • 2 0
 I'm a bike MacGuyver and one of the last disciples of Sheldon Brown!!!
  • 1 0
 Does the poll assume the mechanic to be sober? My answer varies greatly based on this
  • 2 1
 Never considered myself a wizard before
  • 2 0
 Agreed! But after reading that description and the amount of time's I have helped people fix their dh bikes with rocks, twigs and set up "dummy derailleurs" for them on the trail side, I guess I am a wizard too. And yea I build my own wheels and service my suspension and frame bearings. Thousands of dollars saved over the years.
  • 2 0
 @nevertoofast: reminds me of the time i had to "true" a wheel with a branch. and another time i stuffed a bunch of leaves and such into a tire because i didn't have a spare tube or a patch kit (this was pre-tubeless)
  • 1 0
 @captainderp: hahaha that's awesome. The random natural objects around you really show their utility value under those circumstances. As for the tire, that's kush core before kush core was kush core !
  • 1 0
 Currently, one person is "that guy". :-D
  • 1 0
 iM a gReAt mEcHaNiC tOtAlLy bEtTeR tHaN rC
  • 1 0
 Tighten until you hear a crack, then back it off a 1/4 turn.
  • 1 0
 Im head tech at a bike shop
  • 1 0
 [removed]

Post a Comment



