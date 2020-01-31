Pinkbike Poll: How Mechanically Minded Are You?

How Mechanically Minded are You? Wizard: I can work on absolutely anything and finagle non-compatible parts or trailside trash together to get myself out of the woods when something breaks. RC would call me for advice.

Master Mechanic: I can handle most things, I can even build wheels, but only when it's by the book.

Home Mechanic: I can build up a bike and install parts correctly if I have the appropriate tools

Weekend Wrencher: I can tune a drivetrain, swap out shifter cables, and properly wash my bike.

Trailside Ride Saver: I can change flats and repair a chain.

Means Well Mechanic: I can hose my bike off and put lube on the chain but for some reason it still has to go in the shop for a lot of work because somehow things just keep breaking.

The Outsourcer: I don't work on my own bike but I know it needs to be taken care of so I have someone else do it.

That Guy: I don't maintain my bike. It breaks all the time and I often wonder why my friends ask me if things are fixed before telling me where they're riding.

As a responsible rider, it's always good to know a few mechanical basics, things like how to check that your bike is safe to ride, fix a flat, and straighten the handlebars after a crash. In reality, that will get you out on a ride and then back almost every time, outside of a catastrophic mechanical incident.Like it or not, all bikes require maintenance, just like a car or any other piece of machinery. Weeks and months of riding through mud, sand, snow, or whatever Mother Nature has decided to deliver will take a toll on any bike, no matter how much the initial sticker price was. This is why a lot of riders do have a fairly comprehensive mechanical knowledge when it comes to their bikes. In addition to being able to get yourself and your friends out of the woods by piecing together a broken bike after a mechanical, it cuts down on the cost of having to pay someone else to do it.So, how mechanically minded are you? Do you lace wheels and perform every bit of service yourself, do you drop off your bike at the local shop after every ride for someone else to maintain, or do you fall in the middle, leaving suspension overhauls and full builds to someone else but taking care of the day-to-day stuff yourself?