Pinkbike Poll: How Often Would You Ride An eMTB vs a 'Regular' Mountain Bike?

If you own both an eMTB and a regular mountain bike, what percentage of your rides are on the eMTB? 0%. It just sits in the corner collecting dust.

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%. I got rid of my regular mountain bike.

100%. I've never owned a regular mountain bike.

100%. I still have a regular mountain bike, but it's been more than a year since I last rode it.

I don't own an ebike. I just want to see the poll results.

How long have you owned an eMTB? Less than a year

1 year

2 years

3 years

4 years

5 years or more

I don't own one, I just like answering poll questions.

Has the novelty of a motorized mountain bike changed since purchasing one? Yes. I'm thinking about selling it and returning to my regular mountain bike.

Yes, a little bit. I still really enjoy it, but I'm not riding it as much as when I first purchased it.

No. It's exactly what I thought it would be like, and I'm convincing my friends to get e-bikes too.

No. I love e-biking, and now I'm thinking about purchasing a dirt bike.

The number of riders who actually own an eMTB has grown dramatically over the last couple of seasons due in part to the increased number of brands that have added a motorized option into their lineup. The evolution of the bikes has been fairly quick, and as battery capacity and motor performance improves the number of riders who at least dabble in the sport is likely to grow.These days, debating about whether or not eMTBs should exist at all is about as exciting to me as watching paint dry – it reminds me of the arguments that arose when 29” wheels first showed up. Admittedly, I was dismissive of both 29ers and eMTBs at first, although in my defense those first 29ers and eMTBs weren't exactly anything to write home about...As eMTBs have moved away from the clunky monstrosities that they one were (well, most of them), I've let my guard down and added a regular dose of electrified fun into my routine. Looking back at my stats from the last year shows that I'm spending 20% of my time riding an eMTB, and 80% of my time on a regular bike. That balance works well for me - I typically ride 5 days a week, and one of those days is usually on the eMTB. I use it as a way to get in more miles on what would typically be a rest day, or to knock out a bunch of rowdy DH laps when I'm short on time.Recently, a friend told me that they sold their 'regular' mountain bike after purchasing an eMTB, a move that came as a surprise. Personally, I can't imagine only e-biking – I like being able choose which activity I do on a given day depending on my mood. It's obviously a huge privilege to be able to have more than one bike to pick from in the first place, but if I was forced to choose between owning a regular mountain bike or an eMTB I'd choose the non-motorized option without any hesitation at all.That brings us to this week's poll – if you own an eMTB, what percentage of your rides are spent on it? Has the novelty worn off, or are you considering getting rid of your non-motorized bike?