Pinkbike Poll: How Often Would You Ride An eMTB vs a 'Regular' Mountain Bike?

May 27, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

The number of riders who actually own an eMTB has grown dramatically over the last couple of seasons due in part to the increased number of brands that have added a motorized option into their lineup. The evolution of the bikes has been fairly quick, and as battery capacity and motor performance improves the number of riders who at least dabble in the sport is likely to grow.

These days, debating about whether or not eMTBs should exist at all is about as exciting to me as watching paint dry – it reminds me of the arguments that arose when 29” wheels first showed up. Admittedly, I was dismissive of both 29ers and eMTBs at first, although in my defense those first 29ers and eMTBs weren't exactly anything to write home about...

As eMTBs have moved away from the clunky monstrosities that they one were (well, most of them), I've let my guard down and added a regular dose of electrified fun into my routine. Looking back at my stats from the last year shows that I'm spending 20% of my time riding an eMTB, and 80% of my time on a regular bike. That balance works well for me - I typically ride 5 days a week, and one of those days is usually on the eMTB. I use it as a way to get in more miles on what would typically be a rest day, or to knock out a bunch of rowdy DH laps when I'm short on time.

Recently, a friend told me that they sold their 'regular' mountain bike after purchasing an eMTB, a move that came as a surprise. Personally, I can't imagine only e-biking – I like being able choose which activity I do on a given day depending on my mood. It's obviously a huge privilege to be able to have more than one bike to pick from in the first place, but if I was forced to choose between owning a regular mountain bike or an eMTB I'd choose the non-motorized option without any hesitation at all.

That brings us to this week's poll – if you own an eMTB, what percentage of your rides are spent on it? Has the novelty worn off, or are you considering getting rid of your non-motorized bike?


If you own both an eMTB and a regular mountain bike, what percentage of your rides are on the eMTB?




If you were to add an eMTB into your bike lineup, what percentage of the time do you think you'd ride it vs a regular bike?

This question is for riders who don't currently own an eMTB.




How long have you owned an eMTB?




Has the novelty of a motorized mountain bike changed since purchasing one?



 Where is the 0% answer option?
 this poll was sponsored by big e-bike
 Coming back later to check what will hopefully be a dumpster fire comment section.

(I pray everyone can see this pole)
 Most of my riding is solo, ebiking has made it so much better. I still keep a regular bike for bike park and riding with friends.
 The hate (jealousy?) cracks me up, they're so freaking fun. If you like riding bikes, you like riding ebikes (and you get 3-4x the DH laps in the same amount of time riding). Give it a break people, it's getting old, they're here to stay
 I'm pretty value-oriented, because being value-oriented across your whole life's expenditures means you need less income, which means less work, which means you have more time to be with family, friends, and riding your bike.

So.

I couldn't stomach buying a $6k+ eBike, since I have zero confidence that the motor and/or battery is going to be long-term reliable. And I also can't stomach having a semi-expensive regular MTB *and* an even more expensive e-MTB. I also am prideful about my fitness (being honest here) and don't like what riding an eBike would say about me. There ya have it. If someone gifted me an e-MTB I'd sell it invest the proceeds.
 this poll is slighlty stupid, and where is the 0% option??
 I've borrowed an urban ebike (iGO Elite 3 for REF) and they're amazing machines.

I don't have an eMTB but 10+yrs down the road would like to get one.
 yeah i would only use one commuting to work etc.
 I'm enjoying renting ebikes a few times a year at the moment. The technology is moving fast enough that I don't want to drop £thousands on something I'd realistically need to last at least 5/6 years. By renting I get to experience all the tech developments without the commitment.
 I bought one 6 months ago (received it 3 months ago) for a nagging overuse knee injury that won't go away and I haven't ridden it once. My knee is about 70% and still ride my regular bike. Not against ebikes, just think that it is will be hard to get strength and fitness back once you ride a ebike more. I might take it for a spin soon.
 5 years ago I broke my foot playing basketball. Doc told me I'd be back playing within 5 months. Well, that definitely did not happen. I gained 30lbs overnight, couldn't run for at least one year and couldn't sprint again for almost 2. I use to be able to dunk, that's completely gone at this point. But I was able to ride my bike with virtually no pain or discomfort 4 months after I broke my foot. Still haven't lost all the extra weight because beer. But if I had an ebike, I don't know that would have necessarily been better or worse. Part of me feels like I'm better off without one. Melting fat is easier without an ebike...maybe?
 Have owned a moped for a few years now. It's fun, but I don't ride it that much. Haven't ridden it yet this year, but I'll get on it more as the snow melts and bigger rides (with climbs that are miserable on a regular bike) open up.
 I ride my mtb when I want to ride a mtb, and I ride my dirt bike when I want to ride something with a motor. I ride my mtb a hour a day, and the dirt bike for average half an hour every day.
 When I'm old, feeble, and basically shitting myself, I will consider an ebike
 My wife opts for a motorized ride these days....

What is wrong with me?
 Is there a way to see the results without answering?
 I won't own an eMTB
 Needs to be a "less than 10%" option but above 0%.
 Pink bike should make a separate site: Pinkebike.com I believe is an open domain.
Take that trash somewhere else.
 You do know you can filter out e-bike content, right? www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-update-were-testing-filters-for-emtb-content-and-racing-disciplines.html
 @mikekazimer: thank you, i will be a much more delightful person around the office now, ignorance is bliss
 maybe when I'm 65 otherwise no interest in an e-bike





