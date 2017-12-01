Pinkbike Poll - How Much Did You Spend on Your Bike?

If you knew jack about mountain biking and happened to stumble upon Pinkbike during your travels on the line, you'd be forgiven for thinking that most riders must own a rig that hovers around the $7,000 USD mark. After all, that's what's often being reviewed, shown, or featured here and on most other like-minded websites. Now, we all know that most riders don't have a $7,000 bike in their garage, but much like how I'm not that interested in reading about used Corollas or Civics that, while being more in my price range than a new Ford GT or 911 GT2 RS, are both about as interesting as, well, you'd expect a Corollas or Civic to be.







That's not to say that you won't see many more reviews of price-conscious bikes in 2018 - we'll be focusing more of our time on mid-range bikes in the coming year - just that, if you're like me, you'd rather read about things you probably can't have instead of those that you could go out and get your dirty paws on without first having to rob a bank or three. Yes, I know that I'll never even be able to afford an oil change on that GT2 RS, but I sure as hell want to read every single road test, watch every single YouTuber's vlog about it, and spend hours agonizing over what color I want the seat stitching to be on the Porsche car configurator. Keep in mind that there's a better chance of David Icke being spot-on about the lizard people than me ever even sitting in a GT2 RS, let alone being lucky enough to crash one that I actually own. Burnt orange stitching, by the way.It's fun to fantasize, isn't it? But let's get back to real life, which is where the reasonably priced and reasonable performing Corollas or Civics of our two-wheeled world reside. If I had to take a stab at a number, I'd guess that the average retail price of new, performance mountain bikes being purchased these days sits around $3,000 USD, or maybe a bit less. Those who've pieced their bikes together one part at a time likely spent a fair bit more for their custom creation, however, while most riders who went the used route surely spent less.All of the above is pure guessing on my part, of course, but I'm hoping that you, dear Pinkbiker, will fill me in on how much hard-earned money you've spent on your baby. Am I out to lunch?