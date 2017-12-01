USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll - How Much Did You Spend on Your Bike?

Dec 1, 2017
by Mike Levy  
If you knew jack about mountain biking and happened to stumble upon Pinkbike during your travels on the line, you'd be forgiven for thinking that most riders must own a rig that hovers around the $7,000 USD mark. After all, that's what's often being reviewed, shown, or featured here and on most other like-minded websites. Now, we all know that most riders don't have a $7,000 bike in their garage, but much like how I'm not that interested in reading about used Corollas or Civics that, while being more in my price range than a new Ford GT or 911 GT2 RS, are both about as interesting as, well, you'd expect a Corollas or Civic to be.


Patrol 672
RC recently reviewed the $2,899 USD Patrol 672, his first in a series of reasonably priced bike reviews. Expect more to come.


That's not to say that you won't see many more reviews of price-conscious bikes in 2018 - we'll be focusing more of our time on mid-range bikes in the coming year - just that, if you're like me, you'd rather read about things you probably can't have instead of those that you could go out and get your dirty paws on without first having to rob a bank or three. Yes, I know that I'll never even be able to afford an oil change on that GT2 RS, but I sure as hell want to read every single road test, watch every single YouTuber's vlog about it, and spend hours agonizing over what color I want the seat stitching to be on the Porsche car configurator. Keep in mind that there's a better chance of David Icke being spot-on about the lizard people than me ever even sitting in a GT2 RS, let alone being lucky enough to crash one that I actually own. Burnt orange stitching, by the way.

It's fun to fantasize, isn't it? But let's get back to real life, which is where the reasonably priced and reasonable performing Corollas or Civics of our two-wheeled world reside. If I had to take a stab at a number, I'd guess that the average retail price of new, performance mountain bikes being purchased these days sits around $3,000 USD, or maybe a bit less. Those who've pieced their bikes together one part at a time likely spent a fair bit more for their custom creation, however, while most riders who went the used route surely spent less.

All of the above is pure guessing on my part, of course, but I'm hoping that you, dear Pinkbiker, will fill me in on how much hard-earned money you've spent on your baby. Am I out to lunch?


If you bought your bike new, how much did you spend on it?


If you bought your bike used, how much did you spend on it?


If your bike is custom built, how much did you spend?



57 Comments

  • + 47
 Hopefully the big, meaty section of the bell curve being in the $2,000-$4,000 range will persuade bike companies to send you builds that cost that much, and will persuade Pinkbike to purposefully review more bikes in that range. Your $10,000 bike reviews are nice to look at, but aren't the most useful information you OR the bike companies could be providing to most readers. Review the price segment that gets purchased most often!

Repeat after me: "Thanks Santa Cruz / Trek / Specialized / Yeti / etc. for offering to send us a bike to review! Would you mind sending one of your builds in the $2000-$4000 MSRP range? That's where most of our readers are purchasing. Thanks again."
  • + 7
 Amen!! Listen up PB! Smile
  • + 8
 Yeti has a bike in the 2-4k range?
  • - 1
 You are kind of assuming a large bicycle company cannot conduct a basic analysis of sales..... If $2000-$4000 bikes sell in higher numbers / make the most profit thats what they will push, PB is a huge online MTB site / community but will still miss a HUGE number of customers out.

Of course it may be like the car companies, people lust after flagship models but most buy middle of the road.
  • + 1
 Although I agree somewhat, the frame is usually the same, just different components. So if a bike is shit with XTR and Carbon wheels, it probably won’t be much better with SLX. But yes, test the Alu version of available.
  • - 1
 "Thanks Santa Cruz / Trek / Specialized / Yeti / etc. for offering to send us a bike to review! Would you mind sending one of your builds in the $2000-$4000 MSRP range? That's where most of our readers are purchasing. Thanks again."
  • + 5
 I'd personally rather read about a bike with top shelf parts. I want to know the full potential of the chassis. I don't particularly care to read about a crummy dropper that failed during the test or how the lack of suspension adjustment led to a poor experience of what might otherwise be a fantastic bike. I know there are people looking for those reviews, and I do see bikes like that reviewed which is fine. But overall, as a rule of thumb, the better builds (maybe not top tier 10k but something decent) gives the best impression of the bike. I don't think 2k is enough to spend on a full suss to have something functioning to full potential. (looking at the results of the poll many people agree) I can read reviews of parts and make budget considerations on my own. This, is precisely why the manufacturers send those bikes. Because the quality of the parts has a lot to do with how the bike performs and its not quite fair to receive a lackluster review due to a budget build. With all of that said .... most reviews are for entertainment purposes. Nice bikes are fun to look at, fun to read about. It's really that simple.
  • + 8
 all you hypocrites. "Hi Pinkbike User, this is Ford. We would like to send you our new 2018 MUSTANG SHELBY GT350 to drive all summer and test for us."
-----
"Hi Ford, thanks but no thanks. Can you send us the v6 eco one instead? Or maybe an old Ford Focus? Do you have any minivans?"
  • + 2
 Sram eagle and enve rims add like 3k to the msrp of these bicycles. Most people just aren't going to spend that sort of money on anything but a frameset because there's not that big of a difference between a 23 pound bike and a 26 pound bike.
  • + 0
 I work in a mountain bike shop...and despite what many people on this thread are writing, we sell way more high-end bikes (5-9K) than less-expensive models. People want Pivots and Yetis...Treks not so much. This despite the fact that their Remedy and Fuel EX lineups are pretty sweet this year, with 1x wide range gearing, boost spacing, dropper posts and decent brakes, wheels and tires.
  • + 1
 @ltj999: You say funny things
  • + 1
 @ltj999: got offered an ex demo Yeti with warranty for 4,200USD. Bought a higher spec'd AL Canyon fot $3,100... Yetis while great bikes are aimed squarely at the dentists in our midst.
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: Nailed it.
  • + 29
 Missing an option for "More than I told my wife what it was worth."
  • + 2
 THE-EDJ, defenetly don't tell her you remortgage the House. Wink
  • + 4
 Last time I ordered a frame I told her about it and it showed up the next day. She realized I had already ordered it before talking to her ????
  • + 1
 not necessary, that's a given with any bike
  • + 2
 Is why custom build is so popular. Buy the parts slowly over 6 - 12 months so the wives don’t notice the big hit on the credit card all at once.
  • + 21
 What bike?
Oh, that bike.
I’ve had that forever.
Just put new grips on it
  • + 6
 Cue the 'dentist' and 'bikes are too expensive' comments below. Yes, I know this comment will be downvoted into oblivion. Haha.
  • + 2
 @bman

Time to check your teeth.... Smile ))))))
  • + 1
 Cant put a price on happiness though, which a bike gives you.
  • + 3
 If was was a dentist, I would buy a badass bike!
  • + 3
 I don’t think it’s dentists in the Seattle area with the new bike on the new rig with new clothes talking smack in the duthie parking lot. It’s the younger computer folks that have a large expendable income. There seem to be a lot of them. So maybe that is there target audience. Is it better to sell less super bikes or more close to super bikes? We’ve done the same thing with our farm products.
  • + 2
 I love how when you do pit bike checks everyone is like "OMG HOLY SHIT A NEW MODEL I NEED IT NOW AHHHHHHHH" and then when its reviewed its "Oh thanks Pinkbike, another dentist special, can you please review a 26'er from 2011 please"
  • + 1
 Great poll. But it is really amazing what bikes you can build for cheap. I'm 14, and my trail bike is a 2009 trek fuel ex 8. We heavily modified it to make it a little more modern. 1x drivetrain, dropper post, wide bars/short stem, and we bought offset bushings to make it slacker. We got the bike, fork and wheels for free, because someone donated their old bike to the high school mtb team my dad runs. We don't need it anymore for that purpose because my dad bought a niner hardtail for the team. All together, after cobbling parts together from riders in our local mountain bike club (and our basement), we built an amazing 26'' 140/120mm travel trail bike for a little more than 200$. It really was a fun project and it goes to show that you don't have to drop 8000$ to have fun. (Although my dad's trail bike was like 8000 but whatever he likes it a lot.)
  • + 1
 There is a trick in sales in which you offer an obnoxiously expensive item such as the $100 hooters hamburger combo so that the other items no longer seem nearly as expensive. When you see that $8000 carbon santa cruz tallboy those $2500 Jeckylls don't seem all that expensive anymore. Of course there are people who will still buy them, but 95% of the people are going to put their legs over the Jeckyl long before they save up for the blinged out tallboy.
  • + 1
 This is why I go custom and build slowly looking for deals and not for immediate parts. In September I got a new in box warrantied 2016 S-Works Stumpy frame for $1799. MSRP was $4000. Same geometry as the current year, just with a 142 rear end. Two months ago, I got a new non boost DVO Diamond for $599. Colorado Cyclist has Hope/Flow wheelsets for right around $520 delivered. The Praxis conversion BB was about $70. The XT groupset and cockpit I swapped over from my last bike. That's a high end bike for less than $3500.
  • + 1
 My biggest issue with $5k bikes is the wheels are often subpar as well as the suspension. I ended up having to retension a brand new set of RF AR 30 wheels because they were so poorly built. And I also switched out both my front and rear suspension because the bike was so rough over small bumps. And I switched out the tires, but that is personal preference. Next time I'm either going to just buy a frame and build to spec, buy a value brand like Giant, or buy a direct sale brand like Commencal. And I always buy at the end of the year when things are on sale.
  • + 1
 I'd be curious to know if the custom bike build is supposed to work out cheaper or more expensive for most people. My experience is that it works out way cheaper but I built up my Transition Patrol Carbon over the winter. 3 months of sourcing lots of sale parts, dealer take offs and new stuff on the PB buy/sell and it worked out to be $2k cheaper than an equiv. spec. Patrol Carbon 2 in Canada. Did the same for my wife's bike and it was also much cheaper. Fun times if you are into wasting time with research and wrenching.
  • + 1
 What was my bikes MSRP and what I paid are two different things, and I feel like that isn't uncommon. If manufacturers are looking at these polls to determine where to price their bikes, for example, I feel like that is something that should be taken into consideration Smile
  • + 6
 Bike ? Singular?
  • + 4
 Haha. I had this issue too. I picked the highest price I paid for each question.
  • + 1
 Wherever one lands on the "price paid" spectrum, I think a lot, maybe a majority, will spend a meaningful amount of money in upgrades/replacements on just about any bike that isn't custom built up from parts. (add a dropper, better brakes, new wheels, better/more suitable/seasonally appropriate tires). Seems like at any level there's a few hundred to a grand or more spend after the "big purchase".

As much as I love a whole bike review, I probably get more value from the components reviews/comparisons.
  • + 4
 More than what I told... well, you know the drill...
  • + 0
 14 Trance Advanced1. Bought new. Upgraded to Pike RCT3. M8000 drivetrain. Haven bars. XT pedals. =$5000 CAD.
14 KHS Four season 3000. Bought new. Upgraded to M8000 drivetrain. XT 785 Brakes. RF Next C bars. Came w Dillinger 4s. $2500 CAD.
07 Anthem1. Bought new. Upgraded total. $3300 CAD.
  • + 3
 You should also ask how much we have put in since buying the bike. I seem to be buying constantly new stuff for it.
  • + 1
 Yeah same, the only stocks parts on my bike are the frame, headset, bottom bracket, and parts of the drive train.
  • + 1
 You should do a poll about how many of us have a bike that is more expensive than our cars. 2 out 3 bikes I have, are more expensive than my car. I ain't rich. But my car is really bad.
  • - 1
 Well, the Loch Ness monster showed up at my door and I was like,"Get out of here Loch Ness monster!" And he was like,"But I have this bike for sale". I said,"Oh... That's kinda nice. How much?". He looked around and said,"Oh, about tree fitty". So I paid tree Fitty...
  • + 1
 ^^^ comment win sir! Haha!
  • + 2
 The results are going to be private right? So significant others can't see what we REALLY spent?
  • - 1
 Built my trek part by part, mostly with 1-2 year old parts that were on sale due to overstock.. and saved a ton. Just got a brand new like RCT3 for 600.. normal 1100 new. Anyone mechanically bike savvy still buying complete bikes is Someone happy just to spend money. Aka a moron.
  • + 1
 Can there not also be a “how many times a day do you check the buy/sell Pinkbike classifieds”
1-2
3-5
6-35
?
  • + 1
 Giant trance alloy with a bunch of upgrades to make it more confidence inspiring and I've only spent about $2200usd lol
  • + 0
 Insurance bought me my bike; lost a crappy hardtail that didn't fit me and got a 2017 Scout. Not a bad trade, thanks bike thief
  • + 1
 Missing the question if the total of bikes was more expensive than the car you drive.
  • + 1
 The trips to ride are expensive where I live is 1:30 of driving to get to a hill
  • + 2
 USD? how about CAD?
  • + 2
 Which one? :-)
  • + 1
 So far, it looks like your guess was spot-on, Mike.
  • + 1
 More than I told my wife, on all bikes
  • + 1
 Mike, what it would cost retail or what we industry folk would pay?
  • + 1
 who paid more for their wheels than the whole bike?
  • + 1
 Too much.
  • + 0
 As a Canadian site, why are all the options in USD?
  • + 0
 Because the world runs on US Dollars

Post a Comment



