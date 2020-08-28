Pinkbike Poll: How Much Do Race Results Affect Your Bike Purchases?

Aug 28, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

This weekend sees the return of the global racing season as we may recognise it.

Global may be a bit of a stretch, and the W in EWS might not be getting fully represented out in Zermatt, with many of the top athletes unable or choosing not to attend, but it's a nice piece of what we used to call normality in these turbulent times.

Winning a World Cup DH, XC or EWS event takes a whole myriad of things to come together, from rider to support crew, fitness training to mental preparation and logistics to the bike itself. That last piece of the puzzle being our point of interest for this Friday's poll.


While it cannot take all the credit for producing results, the bike is definitely one important piece of the puzzle and often can lead to a rider feeling at one with the bike under them and enabling entering "the zone" just that bit easier, where brain function actually reduces and the body and mind simply react.

Having attended races over the years, it was easy to spot certain trends in bike choice amongst the teams. Perhaps in WC XC and DH there was a more clear trend of bike choice following the previous season's victors. Of late, the amount of Scott Sparks and Commencal Supremes on show come practice was notably higher than other brands given their repeated success and share of the limelight over the previous race seasons. In years past, was the rise in Demo's out there due to it being a relatively new bike, or was the success of a certain American fuelling the sales?

But does that trend extend outside of the racing elite, even if they are privateers, and into the buying public? Do you look to what bikes are winning in their respective disciplines to guide your purchases?

Kate Courtney attacked part way through but ultimately couldn t hold on in the final lap.


How much do World Cup XC race results affect your bike purchases?




How much do EWS race results affect your bike purchases?




How much do World Cup DH race results affect your bike purchases?



72 Comments

  • 34 2
 My thought are that it's 95% rider and 5% bike. These guys and gals can shred with any modern bike.
  • 1 0
 so true
  • 1 1
 99 and 1%
  • 1 0
 Are you referring to Gwyn and YT???
  • 3 0
 @Normalfanofolk: the fallacy is that you're lumping all these racers into one bucket and all the bikes into another. That isnt true in the least. while the bike matters less than the rider, at the pinnacle of the sport, it's about the *unit*, the bike AND the rider in sync. So given that, the bike matters to each individual a lot more than you want to beleive.
  • 1 0
 @conoat: Agree with you on that. How many top racers have switched brands and seen a drop off in results?? Most of us will enjoy riding any of the bike designs. I wonder if suspension tuning is more important than the frame??
  • 1 0
 I think a bike that doesn’t get along with the rider can really effect results. Look at brook macdonald and how his results changed when he went to gt and then he was podiuming when he got back on mondraker. Obviously injuries and other things can play a big role too but if you don’t get along with your bike it’s hard to beat every other pro who is getting along with their bike.
  • 1 1
 @Daledenton: Yeah but that's just because GT makes horrible bikes and always will
  • 1 0
 you're off by about 5% but point taken
  • 28 0
 I don’t buy bikes based off of race results. But I do pay attention to racers and what they run. For example, if the factory specialized guys are not running specialized tires... maybe that is a good indication to stay clear of those.
  • 1 0
 Yep same as you. I also look at trends for tires/components as well so if all the Maxxis riders are running the same tread pattern there is usually a good reason for it.
  • 1 0
 Or it means that specialized isn't making sizes that the pros need... ortherwise they'd likely be in violation of their contracts
  • 1 0
 or that the race team has a different title tire sponsor. but yes, steer clear of Spesh tires! lol
  • 1 0
 @lognar: how do you know what’s in there contracts ?
  • 1 0
 only 30s slower on a minion but 30.1s slower on butcher, i get you f**k that brand only buying maxxis from now on
  • 1 0
 Especially when you notice everyone who isn’t using their sponsors tire is riding Maxxis (I could be wrong but I don’t ever recall seeing anything other than Maxxis with a sharpied out logo).
  • 26 1
 Ha, as a Director of Marketing (not in the mtb industry but psychology is psychology), you forgot a choice:

- Not at all, the race results mean nothing to me, yet seeing a bike (or a brand) winning, especially multiple times and/or across multiple disciplines, has a direct subconscious effect on my buying preferences and habits... for a myriad of reasons.

The saying "Win on Sunday, sell on Monday" wasn't just made up.
  • 2 0
 Personally i forget what bike most riders are on most the time anyways, but the biggest example i ever saw of this effect was 2013 when Steve Smith was on fire. Devinci Wilsons popped up on local trails faster than other other bike I've seen.
  • 1 0
 As a marketing person IN the mtb industry: Yes, this.
  • 1 0
 I still feel confident in my answer knowing that the top result a 2015 Process 134 probably got is my tie for a KOM once
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife exactly. The question could just as easily be "How much does marketing affect your bike purchase?" Answer- "I think I'm a rational consumer who weighs pros and cons objectively and chooses products at the lowest price possible to maximize my utility, but as an evolved monkey I actually just acquire whatever I perceive will make me more likable in my tribe."
  • 1 0
 THIS
  • 20 0
 Better question: How much does color affect your purchase?

I would like to think it doesn't for me, but I sure do have a purple problem.
  • 12 0
 a lot. It might not matter on a cheaper bike, but if I'm paying $4k+ for a bicycle it better damn well look cool.
  • 5 0
 It doesn't. As long as there's murdered black as an option
  • 5 0
 a purple problem? You are gripping it too hard.
  • 3 0
 @dthomp325: Agreed. When you spend so much on something I think its completely fair to care how it looks.
  • 2 0
 The purple addiction is real man. Glad to see I’m not the only one struggling
  • 1 0
 Seriously! What is it about purple??? (Cosmic eggplant Druid in my garage)
  • 13 0
 I respect a brand that puts money into a race team.
  • 1 0
 That's a great point, something I hadn't thought of. Well said!
  • 8 0
 I prefer when my friends have race winning bikes. Then they don't have excuses. I just need to make sure I'm not the one on the race winning bike...
  • 4 0
 I think that the top level bikes have quite similar capabilities, and the top guys could win on many different bikes. It doesn't affect my purchase decision in any way. I look at the geometry chart, price and components.
  • 4 1
 You are all a bunch of liars.

Race winning bikes aren't just bought by people who want to win their local races. Race winning brands earn reputations for making high quality bikes, for having good geometry, a good suspension platform, a good overall product. You might not be instantly aware of the connection to racing but it's there.

I own a Commencal and I can't begin to tell you how many people who know very little actual information about the bikes see my rig and say "those are supposed to be really good bikes."
  • 2 0
 you make a point
  • 2 0
 These bikes are all about exposure. Its like car companies having a "halo" car. You see something like an R8 it has the audi badge, you recognize it, admire it and even though you know you'll never own an R8 you may still be interested in Audi. Same with WC/EWS race bikes, they are built for brand exposure (you see Loic on specialized or Amaury on Commencal and associate those them with the brand).There is also product development and testing which then trickles down into the lower level bikes.
  • 2 0
 Palmer made sales sore for at the time micro brand Intense (and their bikes truly were miles ahead of most others)
he did the same for Specialized sales where traditionally didn't, Same with Gwin on YT and Amaury on Commencal.....it works regardless of this poll's results. Haha
  • 2 0
 Given that Mondraker was a really new presence in the US and I had never seen anyone riding one out on the trails or the parks, I admit their race results did add some confidence to the purchase. But it was just confidence, not a foundational factor.
  • 5 0
 If the bike hasn't proven itself by dominating on the world stage, how am I supposed to KOM my local trails?
  • 2 0
 Race results are somewhat important but who the brand chooses to represent them and how that team portrays the brand is what I’m looking at. For example teams like Rocky Mountain Enduro make me want to be part of that brand whether they win or not.
  • 5 0
 Price price price and price
  • 4 0
 Price does affect it too
  • 3 0
 Did someone say price already? Yeah, that is a factor for sure.
  • 1 0
 yup, I can't say I knew of any wins on the brands of the bikes I have bought but I know that the price and the value were there. But winning on technology such as sealant based tubeless vs UST, single rings, bigger wheels, through axles, dropper posts, etc has had more influence on my purchases.
  • 4 0
 I don't drive a NASCAR, Formula 1, nor Monster Truck inspired vehicle either, but they're interesting to hear about.
  • 1 0
 A lot of these results are the rider but riders also get to influence the bikes design and that is what peaks my interest. I can say that commencal does best in a straight line with no brakes but the brake jack is too much for me.
  • 4 0
 I cherry pick the race results that reinforce the bike buying decisions that I've already made.
  • 1 0
 I ride for fun, I'm not good enough or motivated enough to be competitive, and I want to support brands who are good people making good products. I really don't care if they even have a race team at all, much less care about race results.
  • 1 0
 Few race the trail, light enduro bikes that I want to ride most of the time. Nor are the best DH bike necessarily the most fun park bikes. User reviewers by similar fun, group ride seeking riders matter the most to me, as does durability, and how much the company stands behind their warranty (e.g. Santa Cruz).
  • 1 0
 While generally I would say I don't care too much, if I were to buy a DH bike it would have to be a Commencal. And not just because Amaury is rad, but because so many riders are able to perform at a very high level on it. That would indicate to me that it suits a wide range of styles and is relatively easy to setup.
  • 1 0
 videos of people having fun and jibbing about are far more important. If I was relying on race results for my living wage, maybe I would care about past race results... but I would starve if I counted on my race earnings.
  • 2 2
 As customers we are probably loyal to a brand whereas a pro rider really doesn't care what he / she rides as long as he / she is riding and racing, and collecting a fat cheque, if they cared about or wanted to ride what they think is THE BIKE then they would still be privateers.
  • 1 1
 Obviously we don’t care about race results, that’s the wrong angle. We do care about things like the field test which are reflective to some substantial degree of the top quality engineering that puts teams in position to win races... without the latter, you don’t win customer NOR races.
  • 3 0
 "I only buy bikes that have multiple water bottle mounts, this to me is the very definition of winning."
  • 1 0
 Another problem is the vast majority of mountain bikers buy "trail" category of mountain bikes. And unfortunately those bikes are not used in any of the race formats. Its either XC, Enduro or DH bikes.
  • 2 0
 I watch brands that have a strong presence in races. Not necessarily results but I definitely stray towards brands that are represented.
  • 1 0
 It surprised that it took the UCI to allow road disk brakes in cyclocross for Shimano and SRAM to develop hydraulic road disc groups considering that 99% of people buying road bikes will never enter a race under UCI rules
  • 3 0
 as long as there are no water bottle mounts I'm sold
  • 2 0
 I do pay attention to what Rims and Tires they are running for durability.... but frames, nah
  • 1 0
 I think it's also important when a rider switches to a new team/bike and stops getting as good results, e.g. when Gwin went to intense it definately put my off intense bikes
  • 1 0
 The bike they are on makes little difference as they are so heavily customised. Its not like you can go and buy what they race
  • 2 0
 I avoid emulating riders who make their ride end as quickly as possible.
  • 2 0
 Fun bikes rarely equates to race bikes...
  • 1 0
 Why there's no option for "I don't give a s**t at all, because it's all about fun" ???
  • 1 0
 I admit, I bought a Yeti SB66c back in 2013 based largely on Jared Graves’ World Champs run.
  • 1 0
 No care about the bikes, do care about the tires that are blacked out but the best for those conditions.
  • 1 0
 As a long armed/bodied 6ft 2 person I need long bikes, I go on geo, then deals, what is good value.
  • 1 0
 In 1998 I purchased a GT after view HANS REY on TV, since then all my bikes (except 2 i think) were GT's... Now I have 4!!
  • 1 0
 So if the polygon xquarone won both DH races and every EWS race, everybody would buy that as their steed?.. I doubt it!
  • 1 0
 No hero worship, not a fanboy.
  • 1 0
 GT and Nukeproof....winning riders with almost no US sales.
  • 1 0
 Zero....I dont race

Post a Comment



