Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does a Bike's Climbing Performance Matter to You?

Nov 30, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
For some riders, climbing is a necessary evil, something that's endured only to reap the reward of a long descent, while others have a more masochistic take, and find enjoyment in the challenge and suffering that accompany a grueling climb.

I'll admit, as much as I like bombing downhill, there's also a twisted part of me that doesn't mind grinding uphill for hours at a time, or trying to figure out how to get through a steep puzzling section of trail that's full of slippery roots and rocks. Some of that may be due to my East Coast upbringing – the trails I cut my teeth on were full of punchy ascents, often with a downed log or two to make things even more challenging. Of course, back then I was riding a hardtail with three chainrings up front, a seven or eight-speed cassette in the back, and some sweet Onza bar ends.

It's a different world now, one where cassettes are bigger than brake rotors, with enough gear range to get up just about anything. Geometry and suspension designs have evolved as well, and there's no shortage of bikes out there that climb and descend remarkably well. But that doesn't mean that all bikes are alike when it comes to climbing performance – head tube angle, seat tube angle, chainstay length, and the suspension layout of a bike are just a few of the factors that make a difference in how a bike handles.


There's more than one way to get to the top.


There's no hard and fast rule as to what constitutes a good climber either – a super steep head angle may make the front end of a bike handle very quickly, giving the bike a more energetic feel, but does that mean it's a better climber than something slacker with more subdued manners? Not necessarily. The truth is, a lot of it comes down to personal preference.

Take that little lever that's found on most air shocks these days, the one that's used to firm up the rear suspension in order to reduce any energy-sapping motion. Mike Levy, my fellow tech editor and downcountry specialist, likes to call it a 'cheater switch,' and prefers bikes that perform best with it left open all the time. As for myself, I don't mind making use of the lever every so often – I'm more concerned with how the rear suspension feels on the descents. Not needing to use it is a nice bonus feature, since it's one less thing to think about out on a ride, but a more active suspension platform isn't necessarily a deal breaker for me.

Which camp do you fall into? Is climbing a crucial point of consideration when choosing a bike, or does downhill performance weigh more heavily? Cast your vote below.


How much does a bike's climbing performance matter to you?



22 Comments

  • + 13
 I don't care about climbing, I just slog through it. However, I also don't switch modes on my suspension, because I'll forget to put them back when I'm ready to descend.
  • + 4
 I bought a 2018 YT capra pro race (180mm travel) this year. Its was the best descending bike I have ever had. So plush and controlled. However it was an absolute dog on the climbs. Way worse than the. 2015 capra cf it replaced. I ended only using it for uplift/shutted days, and so I sold the frame and bought a frame that was 80-90% as good on the downs but twice as good on the ups.

If I don’t want to take the bike out because it peddles sh1t, then I will hardly use it...
  • + 4
 For me, it's more about climbing comfort vs. climbing speed or efficiency. I don't really care how fast I get to the top, I just want to be comfortable. Steep seat tubes are the best.
  • + 6
 Does anyone ever laugh out loud while climbing?
  • + 7
 I mostly sob softly to myself while I punish myself with stout uphills.
  • + 2
 Only if it tickles.
  • - 3
 I recently did for the first time in 10 years, on my new eMTB Smile
  • + 3
 XCM racer here. I can descend within a few percentage points of the top finishers, but they annihilate me on the climbs by orders of magnitude. Gimme that bike that climbs better!
  • + 2
 Climbing performance? If I pedal harder, it goes up faster. If the climb is more technical, I need to be more skilled. It isn't really about the bike. Or does the author assume everyone rides e-bikes now?
  • + 1
 I've never understood climb switches unless on the road or a fire road. When I'm climbing a bumpy trail I don't want to lift 80kg of me and 13kg of bike over a bump, that's what the suspension is for.
  • + 1
 So long as the bike can find traction, I don't care too much about how nimble it is, or how efficient the suspension is as I'm rarely racing to the top of hills.
  • + 0
 I care a lot about climbing performance if racing XC. If racing Enduro a care a little because there may be some pedal-y bits during a run. If racing DH I don't care. If training for XC, Enduro or DH I don't care at all.
  • + 2
 These days you can have your cake and eat it too! Yeti SB 150 Scott Ransom Lemme know if I missed one.
  • + 1
 Santa Cruz Bronson V3
  • + 1
 Cannondale Trigger & Jekyll
  • + 1
 Spot Rollik 607
  • + 1
 Pyga Slakline and Hyrax
  • + 1
 YT Jeffsy, 29 & 27.5. Bake and frost the cake so I can frost my wife!
  • + 1
 Ive done just over 100,000m so far this year on my carbon patrol. Slogging it doesnt even come close!
  • + 2
 There's no "it depends on the bike" option.
  • + 1
 yeah, I was thinking the answer options felt a little one sided.
  • + 1
 Cannondale Trigger & Jekyll

Post a Comment



