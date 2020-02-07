Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does the Bike Impact Racers' Results?

Feb 7, 2020
by Mike Levy  
I have friends who believe that whatever bike has been raced to the top of the podium most often is surely the fastest, bestest bike. There's a bit of truth to that, I guess, but is the winning bike actually "the best" bike? I'm convinced that racing is far too nuanced (and sprinkled with chance) for it to be that simple. Skill, style, and countless other human factors are at play, all of which has me wondering how much the bike and equipment actually matter to a top-ten, world-class professional?


It s getting repetitive at the top at this point but you wouldn t want to swap out legends and legends in the making like this for any old racer.
Would this podium be any different had they all been on the same type of bike? Or, what would the season have looked like if Pierron and Bruni had spent 2019 on the same type of bike?


Could Gwin really ''win on a shopping cart,'' as it was often suggested after that mind-melting chainless run at Leogang? Not an actual shopping cart, obviously, but the implication that the American could have coasted to victory on any modern, respectable downhill bike would mean that maybe it doesn't matter what he's riding. If that's the case, could Nino have bagged that perfect 2017 season had he be on a mid-grade aluminum cross-country bike? I wonder if Ravanel could put minutes into the rest of the EWS field aboard a $4,000 enduro rig, or if Semenuk would still be Semenuk on... Nevermind, he would be.

You get the point: Assuming they're still using the right tool for the job, how much do you think the bike and equipment impact top racers' results in each of the disciplines below?


How much do you think the bike and equipment impact top racers' results in World Cup XC?

Top-ten racers, and assuming they're still on the right kind of bike


How much do you think the bike and equipment impact top racers' results in World Cup DH?

Top-ten racers, and assuming they're still on the right kind of bike



How much do you think the bike and equipment impact top racers' results in the EWS?

Top-ten racers, and assuming they're still on the right kind of bike


Curve ball: How much do you think the bike and equipment impact top riders' results at the Red Bull Rampage?

Top-ten competitors, and assuming they're still on the right kind of bike




Posted In:
Stories Pinkbike Poll


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Weighs Only 38 Pounds
73449 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2019 Photo of the Year
60975 views
10 of the Best Mountain Bike Saddles Ridden & Rated
59853 views
First Ride: Pivot's New 2020 Switchblade Gets More Travel & Updated Kinematics
54797 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Mechanically Minded Are You?
48378 views
Jeep Teases New eMTB During Super Bowl Ad with Bill Murray
40331 views
Review: NS Bikes Synonym TR1 - Not Your Typical XC Bike
40141 views
Cody Kelley Confirms His Return to Specialized
38076 views

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 The performance of the bike matters a little. But the mental side of it, how much the racer believes his bike is performing well or otherwise matters a lot more.
  • 1 0
 Back in the day the gaps in DH times was quite large. Nowadays the times are tighter than ever which leads me to believe the racers have more in the tank and its the bikes holding them back. The bikes are all quite similiar but any little difference can knock a racer back .5 of a second into 15th place. So yes I think the bikes have a tremendous effect on DH racing. XC? Im not so sure, I think fit would play a bigger role than wheelpath or progression.
  • 1 0
 How much does it matter if the rider believes in this equipment should be the question.
  • 1 0
 It’s the man, not the machine
  • 1 0
 Norbs couldn't podium on a shopping cart.
  • 1 0
 Well considering Gwin won without a chain once...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010641
Mobile Version of Website