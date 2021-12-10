Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does Your Bike *Actually* Weigh?

We've run polls before asking how much a bike should weigh
and how much weight matters to you
, but never a poll on how much the bikes(s) you own actually weigh.
While the importance of bike weight is often overstated
, it definitely has an effect and most of us would make our bikes lighter if we could. But saving weight is insanely expensive - aside from a few extra bells and whistles, one of the main selling points of a $10,000 bike over a $3,000 bike is a few hundred grams difference in weight.
I weigh every bike I test, and I find that most bikes weigh a surprisingly similar amount. If you weigh a load of bikes at a similar price point, with the same intended use and frame size and (crucially) with the same tires, a lot of the variation goes away.
But when Matt Beer reviewed the 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson
, a 150/160mm-travel bike that weighed 14.1 kg / 31 lbs, he described it as "relatively light". That seemed to get some commenters up in arms, "Since when did 30+ lbs become light lol?"
That got me thinking, how much do typical bikes actually weigh in each category?
If you own a bike in a category and you know accurately how much it weighs, let us know in the polls below. To make it comparable, tell us the weight without pedals or other accessories. If you only know how much it weighs with pedals, a pair of trail pedals typically weigh about 1 lb / 450 g.
Edit: Makes me wonder, should battery and (in case of Fazua or similar) the motor be included?
Heavy parts don't make a bike slow, bad parts do. Unless they're bad brakes, they don't slow you down.
Like if someone asks me my height, I know the answer because I have checked, but at the same time I don't really care what my height is. I'm not loosing sleep thinking I'm too short or too tall. I just accept what it is.
please do not ask me if the 2lbs is worth $5k. lol
