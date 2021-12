Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does Your Bike *Actually* Weigh?

How much does your XC bike weigh without pedals? We're talking XC-race bikes (sub-120 mm travel). Less than 20lb / 9.1kg

20lb / 9.1kg

21lb / 9.5kg

22lb / 10kg

23lb / 10.4kg

24lb / 10.9kg

25lb / 11.3kg

26lb / 11.8kg

27lb / 12.2kg

28lb / 12.7kg

29lb / 13.2kg

30lb / 13.6kg

More than 30lb

How much does your downcountry bike weigh without pedals? Typically 115-130 mm travel. Less than 20lb / 9.1kg

20lb / 9.1kg

21lb / 9.5kg

22lb / 10kg

23lb / 10.4kg

24lb / 10.9kg

25lb / 11.3kg

26lb / 11.8kg

27lb / 12.2kg

28lb / 12.7kg

29lb / 13.2kg

30lb / 13.6kg

31 lb / 14.1kg

32 lb / 14.5kg

33 lb / 15.0kg

More than 33 lb / 15kg

How much does your trail bike weigh without pedals? Typically 130-150 mm travel. Less than 24lb / 10.9kg

24lb / 10.9kg

25lb / 11.3kg

26lb / 11.8kg

27lb / 12.2kg

28lb / 12.7kg

29lb / 13.2kg

30lb / 13.6kg

31 lb / 14.1kg

32 lb / 14.5kg

33 lb / 15.0kg

34 lb / 15.4kg

35 lb / 15.9kg

36lb / 16.3kg

More than 36 lb / 16.3kg

How much does your enduro bike weigh without pedals? Typically 150-180 mm travel. Less than 27lb / 12.2kg

27lb / 12.2kg

28lb / 12.7kg

29lb / 13.2kg

30lb / 13.6kg

31 lb / 14.1kg

32 lb / 14.5kg

33 lb / 15.0kg

34 lb / 15.4kg

35 lb / 15.9kg

36lb / 16.3kg

37lb / 16.8kg

38lb / 17.2kg

39lb / 17.7kg

More than 39lb / 17.7kg

How much does your downhill bike weigh without pedals? 200 mm+ travel, dual crown fork. Less than 27lb / 12.2kg

27lb / 12.2kg

28lb / 12.7kg

29lb / 13.2kg

30lb / 13.6kg

31 lb / 14.1kg

32 lb / 14.5kg

33 lb / 15.0kg

34 lb / 15.4kg

35 lb / 15.9kg

36lb / 16.3kg

37lb / 16.8kg

38lb / 17.2kg

39lb / 17.7kg

More than 39lb / 17.7kg

We've run polls before asking how much a bike should weigh and how much weight matters to you , but never a poll on how much the bikes(s) you own actually weigh.While the importance of bike weight is often overstated , it definitely has an effect and most of us would make our bikes lighter if we could. But saving weight is insanely expensive - aside from a few extra bells and whistles, one of the main selling points of a $10,000 bike over a $3,000 bike is a few hundred grams difference in weight.I weigh every bike I test, and I find that most bikes weigh a surprisingly similar amount. If you weigh a load of bikes at a similar price point, with the same intended use and frame size and (crucially) with the same tires, a lot of the variation goes away.But when Matt Beer reviewed the 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson , a 150/160mm-travel bike that weighed 14.1 kg / 31 lbs, he described it as "relatively light". That seemed to get some commenters up in arms, "Since when did 30+ lbs become light lol?"That got me thinking, how much do typical bikes actually weigh in each category?If you own a bike in a category and you know accurately how much it weighs, let us know in the polls below. To make it comparable, tell us the weight without pedals or other accessories. If you only know how much it weighs with pedals, a pair of trail pedals typically weigh about 1 lb / 450 g.