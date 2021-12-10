close
Pinkbike Poll: How Much Does Your Bike *Actually* Weigh?

Dec 10, 2021
by Seb Stott  
2022 Santa Cruz Bronson XO1 AXS Reserve Carbon CC MX

We've run polls before asking how much a bike should weigh and how much weight matters to you, but never a poll on how much the bikes(s) you own actually weigh.

While the importance of bike weight is often overstated, it definitely has an effect and most of us would make our bikes lighter if we could. But saving weight is insanely expensive - aside from a few extra bells and whistles, one of the main selling points of a $10,000 bike over a $3,000 bike is a few hundred grams difference in weight.

I weigh every bike I test, and I find that most bikes weigh a surprisingly similar amount. If you weigh a load of bikes at a similar price point, with the same intended use and frame size and (crucially) with the same tires, a lot of the variation goes away.

But when Matt Beer reviewed the 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson, a 150/160mm-travel bike that weighed 14.1 kg / 31 lbs, he described it as "relatively light". That seemed to get some commenters up in arms, "Since when did 30+ lbs become light lol?"

That got me thinking, how much do typical bikes actually weigh in each category?

If you own a bike in a category and you know accurately how much it weighs, let us know in the polls below. To make it comparable, tell us the weight without pedals or other accessories. If you only know how much it weighs with pedals, a pair of trail pedals typically weigh about 1 lb / 450 g.

How much does your XC bike weigh without pedals?

We're talking XC-race bikes (sub-120 mm travel).



How much does your downcountry bike weigh without pedals?

Typically 115-130 mm travel.



How much does your trail bike weigh without pedals?

Typically 130-150 mm travel.



How much does your enduro bike weigh without pedals?

Typically 150-180 mm travel.



How much does your downhill bike weigh without pedals?

200 mm+ travel, dual crown fork.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


67 Comments

  • 76 1
 my bike has pedals on it
  • 11 2
 Yeah, same here. What's even the point of asking the weight of a bike without pedals? If crank weight is such a big deal then surely pedal weight matters even more?

Edit: Makes me wonder, should battery and (in case of Fazua or similar) the motor be included?
  • 7 2
 They should do how much does your bike weigh with everything but the rider on it. Pedals, Tools, Bottle, Fender.
  • 2 0
 My bike has a water bottle cage on it, a first aid kit, and multi tool on it, and a rider.
  • 1 0
 @Highgearcyclery: with water or something else in the bottle?
  • 39 1
 You guys clearly missed the "I dont care" option.
  • 3 0
 I guess that goes with the "I don't know button". The question is, how are they (the numbers people) going to distinguish between "I don't know", "I don't own one" and "I don't care"? And if they don't care about you clicking that option, why is it even there?
  • 1 0
 @vinay: the last option completely misses the point of people not knowing.
  • 1 0
 this
  • 25 0
 It is now clear to me that the majority of PBers don't own any type of bike.
  • 4 0
 They are probably on Ebikes these days.
  • 1 0
 Good observation or PB missed out on a new category...........or everybody rides e-bikes nowadays Wink
  • 18 0
 all I know is I saved weight by going tubeless and then gained it back with inserts...
  • 11 0
 DON'T WEIGH YOUR BIKE! If you don't care, why would you? If you DO care, however, it'll weigh on your mind when you're having an off day. Then you'll waste money making it lighter – because studies have shown that (within reason) it doesn't really matter.

Heavy parts don't make a bike slow, bad parts do. Unless they're bad brakes, they don't slow you down.
  • 12 0
 you solved it! removing the brakes all together is the answer
  • 2 0
 @Jolinwood: they only slow you down after all
  • 2 0
 @Jolinwood: Yep! It's lighter that way.
  • 1 0
 @Jolinwood: I prefer to remove breaks. Well, not have breaks.
  • 2 0
 Can't I be curious what my bike weighs while at the same time not care what the weight is?

Like if someone asks me my height, I know the answer because I have checked, but at the same time I don't really care what my height is. I'm not loosing sleep thinking I'm too short or too tall. I just accept what it is.
  • 9 0
 My Stumpjumper weighed 39 pounds then I forgot I left two 7.5 pound dumbbells in the SWAT comparment I put in there on my ride to Crossfit.
  • 9 0
 How do I know if my bike is XC or downcountry? I have long forms on a hardtail arrrggghhhhh
  • 3 0
 It's obviously downcountry.
  • 1 0
 What about my upcountry bike?
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: My hardtail has a 120mm travel fork and a 63deg head angle.
  • 1 0
 No mention of upduro either. SO SAD!
  • 1 0
 @JibbyTheScout: or my Crosshill!
  • 1 0
 @JibbyTheScout: is that a gravel bike?
  • 1 0
 my hardtail has 150mm of rear travel. Is that downcountry?
  • 1 0
 @vinay: what frame is that? Sounds like a wicked bike!
  • 8 0
 Weigh your dick and pick your nose about it.
  • 5 2
 I answered 29lb for all because I use one bike for everything. I identify as someone who doesn't care to identify as anything other than a human, and therefore my bike feels the same way - its just a bike.
  • 4 1
 I answered 50 lb for everything since I use my e bike for everything. It's also just a bike.
  • 1 0
 ah yes, bike fluidity, so 2022 of you Smile
  • 4 0
 I stopped weighing my bikes about 10 years ago when I discovered my bike was a couple of pounds heavier than I thought/hoped. Dream killer.
  • 2 0
 My summer bike weighs in at ~27.5lb with pedals on, but its an 11 year old 26" wheeled Cannondale that I'm limping along as best I can until fortune returns my way and I can afford a new bike. My winter fatbike weighs in at a porky 36-37 lb, and that's without any kind of suspension - but I bought it used for $1k and ride it as much in the winter as I do my summer bike. I believe that I've gotten all the money out of both of my bikes!
  • 3 0
 to be as honest as possible, I went out to the garage and weighed my $12,000 enduro bike, as well as my $7000 enduro bike. they were 29.5 and 31.5 respectively.


please do not ask me if the 2lbs is worth $5k. lol
  • 2 0
 I have no idea....don't own a scale and I'm pretty sure Giant spends a crazy amount of money scrubbing weight claims from the internet. That said, I'm honestly curious if anyone has a weight for the 2020 Giant Anthem (aluminum)....I'm guessing 27-28lbs?
  • 6 0
 Way more than your bike
  • 1 0
 "bigger than yours, *****!"
  • 5 0
 My bike actually weighs 34lb because it has pedals.
  • 5 0
 My kitchen scale only goes to 11llbs.
  • 4 0
 I'd like to see some pics of the sub 27lbs downhill bikes that are apparently out there please!
  • 1 0
 My longer travel bike weighs more than my shorter travel bike - mostly because it has bigger wheels and all the weight compromises that come with that. The 'trail' shorter travel bike, being a 26er and nearly 10 years old is 25lbs with pedals and is way more fun than the compromised bike.
  • 1 0
 I found something similar. I weighed my bikes and found that my 120mm 29" trailbike weighs the exact same amount (33.3 lb) as my 170mm 26" park bike. Both aluminum frame with similar types of components.
  • 3 0
 A whole week without an e-bike story/review and now they're not even included in the poll? Isn't anyone concerned about e-bike inclusivity?
  • 2 0
 shhhh.....don't draw any attention to it, I'm liking the trend
  • 1 0
 But they *are* included. The "more than X lb / Y kg" option is there obviously for e-bike inclusivity and industry compliance.
  • 1 0
 Through the years I gained about 20Kgs and I rare check my weight... But many times I check my bike's weight and I'm spending money to make it even ligher... And I'm a cheater... my Ti flat pedals weight 272gr.... ...so I count 450 less grams for my bike... next step, to save 200grams from it... Better on climps, makes you feel beter as the old days.
  • 1 0
 I'm curious how an enduro bike can have 14 kgs.. the current leader in the pole for the weights in enduro category. Even with XC wheels and tires I could not get it to that weight.. as it is already has plenty of carbon in/on it, beside the frame.
  • 4 1
 I'm not removing my pedals to weigh my bikes. You'll get weights with pedals.
  • 3 0
 Missing a dirt jumper category (mine is 23lb/10.5kg)
  • 2 0
 It gained a couple pounds over Thanksgiving but I didn't want to say anything.
  • 1 0
 XL, alu, 29” Slayer with a 650lb spring and a Zeb. Pretty confident I’m over 40lbs, but couldn’t care less actually finding out.
  • 1 0
 The results of the trail bike poll are funny. There's a pretty clear split between the people running Exo tires and the people running DD / DH tires.
  • 2 1
 I run cushcore in the summer (lots of lift time) and not in the winter……..
  • 2 0
 My downhill bike weighs less than my everything else bike.
  • 2 0
 i own a 2020 vitus sommet (alloy) and that thing waighs sooo much
  • 1 0
 Waight, what!?!?
  • 1 0
 My Optic C2 is about 31 or 32lbs, if I recall. A family member's Fluid FS1 seems about 34 or 35lbs. It's too heavy
  • 1 0
 Recently weighed my xl aluminum transition spire with a coil shock. 40lb with the pedals.
  • 1 0
 Whatever my bike weighs, I know exactly where I can potentially shave off 15 lbs...
  • 2 1
 Where is the button of, "I don't know/I don't care" ?
  • 1 0
 My bike weighs 10 pounds more after boxing day.
  • 1 0
 What, no option for my DH Gravel/City touring commuter?
  • 1 0
 my 2020 TR patrol weighs 41 pounds, wheres the freeride section
  • 1 0
 Frame size is important in this question. Not included in poll.
  • 1 2
 My bike weighs 400 freedom units.

Post a Comment



